2nd Half
RI
Rams
16
GWASH
Colonials
15

Time Team Play Score
11:46   TV timeout  
12:10   Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)  
12:11   James Bishop personal foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
12:13   Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound  
12:15   Ishmael Leggett misses two point jump shot  
12:29 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-52
12:29 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-51
12:29   Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
12:39   Colonials turnover  
12:39   Colonials technical foul  
12:39   Antwan Walker technical foul  
12:53   Ishmael Leggett turnover  
12:53   Ishmael Leggett offensive foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)  
13:11 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (Noel Brown assists) 51-50
13:19   Noel Brown offensive rebound  
13:21   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
13:40   Antwan Walker turnover  
13:40   Antwan Walker offensive foul (Tyler Brelsford draws the foul)  
13:52 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point reverse layup (James Bishop assists) 51-47
14:15   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
14:17   Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
14:42   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
14:44   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
15:00   Noel Brown defensive rebound  
15:02   Makhel Mitchell misses two point hook shot  
15:13   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
15:15   James Bishop misses two point layup  
15:30 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Antwan Walker assists) 51-45
15:44 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-45
15:44 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-44
15:44   Jeremy Sheppard shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
15:58   TV timeout  
15:58   Antwan Walker personal foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)  
15:59   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
16:01   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup  
16:09 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point layup (James Bishop assists) 49-43
16:40 +2 Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 49-41
17:01 +2 Noel Brown makes two point layup (Tyler Brelsford assists) 47-41
17:26   TV timeout  
17:26   Colonials 30 second timeout  
17:29 +3 Ishmael Leggett makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 47-39
17:35   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
17:37   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
17:51   Fatts Russell personal foul (Noel Brown draws the foul)  
18:07 +1 Jeremy Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 1 44-39
18:07   Hunter Dean shooting foul (Jeremy Sheppard draws the foul)  
18:07 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point driving layup (Fatts Russell assists) 43-39
18:11   Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound  
18:13   Lincoln Ball misses two point jump shot  
18:30 +2 Ishmael Leggett makes two point driving layup (Fatts Russell assists) 41-39
18:35   James Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
18:50 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Fatts Russell assists) 39-39
18:57   Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball) (Ishmael Leggett steals)  
19:14 +1 Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-39
19:14 +1 Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-39
19:14   Hunter Dean shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
19:38 +2 James Bishop makes two point pullup jump shot 35-39

1st Half
RI
Rams
35
GWASH
Colonials
37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (Brandon Leftwich assists) 35-37
0:08 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-34
0:08   Lincoln Ball shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
0:08 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point driving layup 34-34
0:39 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point dunk (Jamison Battle assists) 32-34
0:50   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
0:52   Fatts Russell misses two point layup  
0:57   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
0:59   Lincoln Ball misses three point jump shot  
1:26   Jalen Carey turnover (bad pass) (Lincoln Ball steals)  
1:56 +2 James Bishop makes two point pullup jump shot 32-32
2:07   James Bishop defensive rebound  
2:09   Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup  
2:31 +3 James Bishop makes three point jump shot (Hunter Dean assists) 32-30
2:34   Official timeout  
2:35   Colonials offensive rebound  
2:37   Makhel Mitchell blocks Ricky Lindo Jr.'s two point layup  
2:57 +2 Jermaine Harris makes two point driving dunk 32-27
3:03   Lincoln Ball turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Harris steals)  
3:18 +1 Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-27
3:18 +1 Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-27
3:18   TV timeout  
3:18   Lincoln Ball personal foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)  
3:25   Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound  
3:27   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:51   Hunter Dean defensive rebound  
3:53   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
4:03 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point tip shot 28-27
4:07   Jamison Battle offensive rebound  
4:09   Jamison Battle misses two point layup  
4:31   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
4:33   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
4:46   James Bishop turnover (lost ball)  
4:58   Colonials 30 second timeout  
4:58 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point alley-oop layup (Fatts Russell assists) 28-25
5:04   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
5:06   Hunter Dean misses two point layup  
5:11   Hunter Dean offensive rebound  
5:13   Lincoln Ball misses two point jump shot  
5:33 +3 Fatts Russell makes three point step back jump shot 26-25
5:41   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
5:41   Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:41   Hunter Dean personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
5:52   Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball)  
6:14 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point alley-oop dunk (Fatts Russell assists) 23-25
6:25   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
6:27   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
6:50 +3 Jeremy Sheppard makes three point pullup jump shot 21-25
7:10 +3 James Bishop makes three point step back jump shot 18-25
7:33   Hunter Dean defensive rebound  
7:33   Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:33   Brandon Leftwich shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
7:33 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point alley-oop layup (Fatts Russell assists) 18-22
7:37   Fatts Russell offensive rebound  
7:39   Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot  
7:49   TV timeout  
7:49   Jamison Battle personal foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)  
7:55   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
7:57   Tyler Brelsford misses three point jump shot  
8:21   Hunter Dean defensive rebound  
8:21   Antwan Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:21   Tyler Brelsford shooting foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)  
8:21 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point putback layup 16-22
8:21   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
8:23   Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup  
8:28   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
8:30   Makhel Mitchell blocks Noel Brown's two point jump shot  
8:55   Noel Brown defensive rebound  
8:57   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup  
9:01   Jeremy Sheppard offensive rebound  
9:03   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup  
9:24   Ricky Lindo Jr. personal foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)  
9:24   Allen Betrand defensive rebound  
9:26   James Bishop misses two point layup  
9:49   Noel Brown defensive rebound  
9:51   Jalen Carey misses two point hook shot  
10:10 +2 James Bishop makes two point pullup jump shot 14-22
10:35   Lincoln Ball defensive rebound  
10:37   Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot  
11:02 +1 Noel Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-20
11:02   TV timeout  
11:02   Jermaine Harris shooting foul (Noel Brown draws the foul)  
11:02 +2 Noel Brown makes two point driving layup (Lincoln Ball assists) 14-19
11:13   Malik Martin turnover (bad pass) (Lincoln Ball steals)  
11:29 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point driving layup (Ricky Lindo Jr. assists) 14-17
11:53 +2 Malik Martin makes two point driving layup 14-15
11:56   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
11:58   Allen Betrand blocks Tyler Brelsford's two point layup  
12:12   Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound  
12:14   Allen Betrand misses two point jump shot  
12:32 +2 Tyler Brelsford makes two point jump shot (Noel Brown assists) 12-15
12:49 +3 Ishmael Leggett makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 12-13
13:03   Jamison Battle turnover (bad pass)  
13:14   Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass) (James Bishop steals)  
13:34   James Bishop turnover (lost ball)  
13:51   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
13:51   Fatts Russell misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
13:51 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 3 9-13
13:51 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 3 8-13
13:51   Tyler Brelsford shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
14:12 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-13
14:12 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-12
14:12   Fatts Russell shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
14:33 +2 Malik Martin makes two point layup (Makhel Mitchell assists) 7-11
14:59   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
15:01   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
15:19   Colonials defensive rebound  
15:21   Ishmael Leggett misses two point layup  
15:24   Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound  
15:26   Ishmael Leggett misses two point jump shot  
15:47 +3 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists) 5-11
16:00 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-8
16:00   TV timeout  
16:00   Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
16:00 +2 Ishmael Leggett makes two point floating jump shot 4-8
16:14 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point pullup jump shot 2-8
16:29   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
16:31   Antwan Walker misses two point jump shot  
16:49 +2 James Bishop makes two point driving layup 2-6
17:05   Hunter Dean defensive rebound  
17:07   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
17:28   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
17:28   James Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:28   James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:25   Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
17:45 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point driving layup (Fatts Russell assists) 2-4
17:50   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
17:52   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
18:13   Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)  
18:28 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot (Lincoln Ball assists) 0-4
18:54   Hunter Dean defensive rebound  
18:56   Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup  
18:58   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
19:00   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point jump shot  
19:28 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point driving layup 0-2
19:45   Antwan Walker turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Dean steals)  
20:00   Makhel Mitchell vs. Hunter Dean (Antwan Walker gains possession)  
Points 51 52
Field Goals 19-40 (47.5%) 20-38 (52.6%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 5-13 (38.5%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 22 22
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 15 17
Team 0 2
Assists 12 12
Steals 3 6
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 10 13
Technicals 1 1
10
I. Leggett G
13 PTS, 4 REB
11
J. Bishop G
20 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
Charles E. Smith Center Washington, DC
Charles E. Smith Center Washington, DC
00
. Leggett G 6.2 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.9 APG 49.4 FG%
00
. Bishop G 19.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 5.8 APG 43.5 FG%
10
I. Leggett G 13 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
11
J. Bishop G 20 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
47.5 FG% 52.6
44.4 3PT FG% 38.5
69.2 FT% 77.8
Rhode Island
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Leggett 13 4 0 5/9 2/3 1/1 1 - 1 0 3 2 2
M. Mitchell 10 4 1 4/9 0/0 2/4 2 - 0 2 0 1 3
J. Sheppard 8 1 0 3/10 1/4 1/1 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
F. Russell 8 6 10 2/3 1/1 3/4 2 - 1 0 1 1 5
J. Harris 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 0
Total 51 22 12 19/40 4/9 9/13 10 0 3 3 8 7 15
George Wash.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bishop 20 1 3