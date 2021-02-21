|
0:00
End of period
0:01
+3
Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (Brandon Leftwich assists)
35-37
0:08
+1
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
35-34
0:08
Lincoln Ball shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
0:08
+2
Fatts Russell makes two point driving layup
34-34
0:39
+2
Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point dunk (Jamison Battle assists)
32-34
0:50
Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
0:52
Fatts Russell misses two point layup
0:57
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
0:59
Lincoln Ball misses three point jump shot
1:26
Jalen Carey turnover (bad pass) (Lincoln Ball steals)
1:56
+2
James Bishop makes two point pullup jump shot
32-32
2:07
James Bishop defensive rebound
2:09
Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup
2:31
+3
James Bishop makes three point jump shot (Hunter Dean assists)
32-30
2:34
Official timeout
2:35
Colonials offensive rebound
2:37
Makhel Mitchell blocks Ricky Lindo Jr.'s two point layup
2:57
+2
Jermaine Harris makes two point driving dunk
32-27
3:03
Lincoln Ball turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Harris steals)
3:18
+1
Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-27
3:18
+1
Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-27
3:18
TV timeout
3:18
Lincoln Ball personal foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)
3:25
Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
3:27
Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot
3:51
Hunter Dean defensive rebound
3:53
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
4:03
+2
Jamison Battle makes two point tip shot
28-27
4:07
Jamison Battle offensive rebound
4:09
Jamison Battle misses two point layup
4:31
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
4:33
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
4:46
James Bishop turnover (lost ball)
4:58
Colonials 30 second timeout
4:58
+2
Makhel Mitchell makes two point alley-oop layup (Fatts Russell assists)
28-25
5:04
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
5:06
Hunter Dean misses two point layup
5:11
Hunter Dean offensive rebound
5:13
Lincoln Ball misses two point jump shot
5:33
+3
Fatts Russell makes three point step back jump shot
26-25
5:41
Antwan Walker offensive rebound
5:41
Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:41
Hunter Dean personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
5:52
Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball)
6:14
+2
Antwan Walker makes two point alley-oop dunk (Fatts Russell assists)
23-25
6:25
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
6:27
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
6:50
+3
Jeremy Sheppard makes three point pullup jump shot
21-25
7:10
+3
James Bishop makes three point step back jump shot
18-25
7:33
Hunter Dean defensive rebound
7:33
Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:33
Brandon Leftwich shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
7:33
+2
Makhel Mitchell makes two point alley-oop layup (Fatts Russell assists)
18-22
7:37
Fatts Russell offensive rebound
7:39
Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot
7:49
TV timeout
7:49
Jamison Battle personal foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)
7:55
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
7:57
Tyler Brelsford misses three point jump shot
8:21
Hunter Dean defensive rebound
8:21
Antwan Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:21
Tyler Brelsford shooting foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)
8:21
+2
Antwan Walker makes two point putback layup
16-22
8:21
Antwan Walker offensive rebound
8:23
Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup
8:28
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
8:30
Makhel Mitchell blocks Noel Brown's two point jump shot
8:55
Noel Brown defensive rebound
8:57
Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup
9:01
Jeremy Sheppard offensive rebound
9:03
Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup
9:24
Ricky Lindo Jr. personal foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)
9:24
Allen Betrand defensive rebound
9:26
James Bishop misses two point layup
9:49
Noel Brown defensive rebound
9:51
Jalen Carey misses two point hook shot
10:10
+2
James Bishop makes two point pullup jump shot
14-22
10:35
Lincoln Ball defensive rebound
10:37
Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot
11:02
+1
Noel Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
14-20
11:02
TV timeout
11:02
Jermaine Harris shooting foul (Noel Brown draws the foul)
11:02
+2
Noel Brown makes two point driving layup (Lincoln Ball assists)
14-19
11:13
Malik Martin turnover (bad pass) (Lincoln Ball steals)
11:29
+2
Jamison Battle makes two point driving layup (Ricky Lindo Jr. assists)
14-17
11:53
+2
Malik Martin makes two point driving layup
14-15
11:56
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
11:58
Allen Betrand blocks Tyler Brelsford's two point layup
12:12
Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
12:14
Allen Betrand misses two point jump shot
12:32
+2
Tyler Brelsford makes two point jump shot (Noel Brown assists)
12-15
12:49
+3
Ishmael Leggett makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists)
12-13
13:03
Jamison Battle turnover (bad pass)
13:14
Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass) (James Bishop steals)
13:34
James Bishop turnover (lost ball)
13:51
Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
13:51
Fatts Russell misses regular free throw 3 of 3
13:51
+1
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 3
9-13
13:51
+1
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 3
8-13
13:51
Tyler Brelsford shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
14:12
+1
James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-13
14:12
+1
James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-12
14:12
Fatts Russell shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
14:33
+2
Malik Martin makes two point layup (Makhel Mitchell assists)
7-11
14:59
Malik Martin defensive rebound
15:01
James Bishop misses three point jump shot
15:19
Colonials defensive rebound
15:21
Ishmael Leggett misses two point layup
15:24
Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound
15:26
Ishmael Leggett misses two point jump shot
15:47
+3
Ricky Lindo Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists)
5-11
16:00
+1
Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 1
5-8
16:00
TV timeout
16:00
Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
16:00
+2
Ishmael Leggett makes two point floating jump shot
4-8
16:14
+2
Jamison Battle makes two point pullup jump shot
2-8
16:29
Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
16:31
Antwan Walker misses two point jump shot
16:49
+2
James Bishop makes two point driving layup
2-6
17:05
Hunter Dean defensive rebound
17:07
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
17:28
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
17:28
James Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2
17:28
James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:25
Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
17:45
+2
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point driving layup (Fatts Russell assists)
2-4
17:50
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
17:52
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)
|
|
18:28
|
|
+2
|
Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot (Lincoln Ball assists)
|
0-4
|
18:54
|
|
|
Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
0-2
|
19:45
|
|
|
Antwan Walker turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Dean steals)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell vs. Hunter Dean (Antwan Walker gains possession)
|