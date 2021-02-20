Temple, South Florida both looking to halt skids
South Florida and Temple are both looking to snap losing skids as they open a back-to-back set Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.
Temple (4-9, 3-9 American Athletic Conference) will host the front end and then travel to Tampa on Wednesday. The Owls have dropped five consecutive games.
South Florida (7-8, 3-6) has dropped three consecutive games following its nearly month-long COVID-19 hiatus.
The Bulls were initially scheduled to face SMU on Saturday in Dallas but the game was postponed due to the severe winter storm affecting the area. The AAC rescheduled the Bulls to take on Temple, thereby making up for a game which had previously been postponed due to COVID issues.
The Owls are coming off a 72-66 setback on the road Tuesday night at Tulsa.
Temple finished strong with a season-high 44 points in the second half, led by Khalif Battle's 21 points and seven rebounds. But the Owls committed a costly 19 turnovers while Tulsa protected the ball much better with only seven.
The Owls could be without freshman guard Damian Dunn again. Dunn -- Temple's leading scorer with 13.8 points per game, missed the Tulsa game with a knee injury and was pulled off the practice court on Friday by Temple coach Aaron McKie.
"Game-time decision right now," McKie told reporters after Friday's practice. "Nothing has really changed with him. Who knows? Maybe from now until tip-off time he's feeling better. But we'll see. As of now he's a game-time decision."
Jeremiah Williams finished with 11 points and Jake Forrester had 10 points for Temple.
Battle is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while Forrester and Williams are averaging 9.7 and 9.2 points per game, respectively.
In South Florida's most recent game -- an 81-65 loss Wednesday against rival UCF -- the Bulls shot just 31.7 percent overall and 22.7 percent (5 of 22) from 3-point range while allowing the Knights to shoot 51.0 percent overall and 42.9 percent (9 of 21) from deep.
South Florida couldn't capitalize on a strong performance from Alexis Yetna, who finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. The absence of injured 7-foot junior forward Michael Durr hurt the Bulls, who were outrebounded 40-34 overall.
"Either right around the rim or some really good looks off of some offensive action, dribble pull-ups, some open threes, and when you're not defending and rebounding well, you got to really be efficient offensively, and we just couldn't make enough shots," South Florida coach Brian Gregory said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|South Florida 7-8
|67.5 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Temple 4-9
|64.7 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Yetna
|14
|28.1
|10.0
|7.7
|0.7
|0.40
|0.60
|1.2
|46.4
|30.0
|70.0
|2.7
|5
|R. Williams
|15
|11.3
|2.9
|2.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.5
|30.4
|31.3
|66.7
|0.9
|1.1
|R. Tchewa
|15
|10.7
|3.5
|2.7
|0.1
|0.30
|0.30
|1.0
|47.6
|0.0
|54.2
|1
|1.7
|P. Oduro
|10
|8.1
|1.5
|1.3
|0.0
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|30.0
|0.0
|42.9
|0.5
|0.8
|C. Murphy
|15
|24.3
|9.1
|2.4
|3.1
|0.90
|0.30
|2.7
|37.4
|15.0
|64.9
|0.3
|2.1
|M. Durr
|14
|25.6
|8.2
|7.7
|0.4
|0.80
|0.70
|0.9
|44.1
|20.0
|73.8
|2.7
|5
|D. Collins
|15
|29.7
|12.5
|3.9
|3.5
|1.50
|0.30
|3.3
|44.8
|45.2
|62.2
|0.5
|3.4
|J. Chaplin
|15
|15.6
|4.7
|2.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|46.4
|26.3
|40.0
|1.1
|1.8
|X. Castaneda
|13
|21.2
|7.5
|1.4
|2.2
|0.60
|0.00
|1.6
|38.9
|41.7
|85.7
|0.1
|1.3
|M. Calleja
|4
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Brown
|15
|27.7
|8.5
|2.6
|0.9
|0.50
|0.10
|1.0
|42.2
|37.7
|85.7
|1
|1.6
|L. Anderson
|4
|6.5
|1.8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0
|1
|M. Akec
|9
|9.1
|2.0
|1.6
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|38.9
|36.4
|0.0
|0.3
|1.2
|Total
|15
|0.0
|67.5
|42.7
|11.6
|5.40
|2.70
|14.5
|41.8
|33.3
|63.5
|13.0
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Williams
|13
|32.6
|9.2
|3.5
|4.3
|1.20
|0.40
|1.8
|45.4
|28.6
|65.7
|0.9
|2.6
|T. Strickland
|7
|10.3
|2.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|17.6
|0.0
|61.5
|0.3
|0.7
|D. Perry
|13
|25.8
|8.0
|5.2
|0.9
|0.60
|0.50
|1.2
|42.9
|31.9
|61.1
|1.5
|3.7
|A. Parks
|7
|7.1
|0.6
|1.9
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|1.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.9
|1
|J. Moorman II
|13
|27.3
|6.8
|5.5
|2.3
|0.80
|0.20
|1.5
|36.6
|34.1
|68.4
|0.8
|4.6
|N. Jourdain
|10
|6.8
|1.3
|1.2
|0.3
|0.00
|0.40
|0.2
|45.5
|0.0
|42.9
|0.5
|0.7
|J. Forrester
|13
|20.8
|9.7
|6.4
|0.2
|0.10
|0.30
|2.0
|56.5
|0.0
|65.2
|2
|4.4
|D. Dunn
|12
|28.3
|13.8
|4.3
|2.3
|0.40
|0.00
|2.8
|33.1
|20.0
|76.8
|1.2
|3.2
|K. Battle
|8
|29.4
|11.6
|5.5
|1.5
|0.30
|0.00
|2.4
|30.5
|28.0
|77.8
|0.6
|4.9
|B. Barry
|13
|27.7
|7.1
|2.3
|1.5
|0.50
|0.10
|1.0
|43.3
|44.4
|100.0
|0.2
|2.2
|Q. Ademokoya
|12
|7.7
|1.9
|0.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|28.6
|100.0
|0.3
|0.5
|Total
|13
|0.0
|64.7
|39.0
|13.0
|4.20
|1.90
|13.5
|39.5
|31.8
|70.8
|9.5
|26.7
-
RI
GWASH51
52
2nd 11:46 NBCS
-
SIENA
NIAGARA36
35
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
BU
COLG0
0151.5 O/U
-11
1:00pm ESP+
-
STMYMD
DELST0
0
1:00pm
-
CINCY
6HOU0
0135.5 O/U
-13
1:00pm ESPN
-
GASOU
CSTCAR0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
QUINN0
0147.5 O/U
-3
1:00pm ESP3
-
3MICH
4OHIOST0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm CBS
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA0
0
1:00pm
-
SFLA
TEMPLE0
0134 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
STFRAN0
0151 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
WKY
NTEXAS0
0
2:00pm
-
MOUNT
FDU0
0136.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY0
0133 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
HAMP
LONGWD0
0
3:00pm
-
ARMY
HOLY0
0143.5 O/U
+6
3:00pm ESP+
-
BING
NJTECH0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm
-
MD
RUT0
0130.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm BTN
-
DAVID
STBON0
0133 O/U
-4.5
3:30pm NBCS
-
ORAL
SDAK0
0159.5 O/U
-2
3:30pm
-
BRYANT
MERMAK0
0142.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
NCAT
FAMU0
0140.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
EVAN
DRAKE0
0132 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
CCTST
LIU0
0151 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
SFTRPA
WAGNER0
0135 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
UNLV
SJST0
0143 O/U
+13.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
ARKLR
LAMON0
0131 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
VALPO
SILL0
0132.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
PSU
11IOWA0
0156.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm FS1
-
LEHIGH
LOYMD0
0140 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
AMER0
0132 O/U
+6
6:00pm CBSSN
-
21WISC
NWEST0
0132 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
WMICH
BALLST0
0137 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
BUTLER
XAVIER0
0133 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm FS1
-
DALCHRI
TEXPA0
0
8:00pm
-
NALAB
LIB0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCWILM
NEAST0
0
PPD
-
ECU
WICHST0
0
PPD
-
TOWSON
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0
PPD
-
LATECH
MTSU0
0
PPD
-
TEMPLE
MEMP0
0
PPD
-
JMAD
DEL0
0
PPD
-
NCCU
SCST0
0
PPD
-
LAFAY
BUCK0
0
PPD ESP+
-
CLEM
PITT0
0
PPD
-
MRSHL
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
COPPST
HOW0
0
-
BING
MAINE0
0
-
UTEP
FAU0
0
ESP+
-
MVSU
PVAM0
0