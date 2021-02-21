Spiraling No. 12 Texas hosts surging No. 23 Kansas
No. 12 Texas will look to get back on the winning track and produce its first ever season-sweep of Kansas when the Longhorns host the surging No. 23 Jayhawks in a key Big 12 dustup Tuesday in Austin, Texas.
The Longhorns rolled past Kansas 84-59 on Jan. 2 in Lawrence, handing the Jayhawks their worst home loss in coach Bill Self's tenure at Kansas. But Texas enters Tuesday's game on a down note after Saturday's 84-82 home loss at No. 13 West Virginia in which the Longhorns coughed up a 19-point second-half lead.
Things came unraveled for the Longhorns in their loss to West Virginia at the under-16 minute media timeout as Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones got into a verbal sparring bout and had to be separated by their teammates.
Texas was outscored 34-18 after that shouting match, and the Longhorns went on to their fourth loss in their past six games. Three of the setbacks have come at home.
"When you have two competitive people, you call each other out," Ramey said afterward. "It escalated. We've put it in the past."
Ramey scored a career-high 28 points in the loss, sinking 7 of 8 3-point shots, before fouling out with 2:27 to play. Matt Coleman III added 20 points and Jericho Sims scored 14 for the Longhorns (13-6, 7-5 Big 12).
"Obviously, a really disappointing game," Texas coach Shaka Smart said. "Give West Virginia a ton of credit for the way they fought and battled. Sometimes, the basketball gods, they don't let you win a game like that. It's a really tough pill to swallow."
Smart called Tuesday's battle against Kansas "a watershed moment for our guys to demonstrate what they're about." The Longhorns are in freefall after being ranked as high as No. 4 in the nation.
Kansas (17-7, 11-5 Big 12) heads to Austin on a five-game winning streak and on the heels of a 67-61 victory at home over No. 15 Texas Tech on Saturday. David McCormack scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks, with Ochai Agbaji contributing 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jalen Wilson scored 11.
Christian Braun's 3-pointer with 21 seconds was the dagger for Kansas. Braun finished with 10 points, as did Marcus Garrett.
Saturday's win pushed Kansas' record in February games to 6-1. That stretch followed the team's 3-5 struggle in January, which came after an 8-1 start that had the Jayhawks ranked third nationally entering the New Year.
"It's the best we've played since Christmas," Self said of the victory over Texas Tech. "We actually played better offense than what we scored because we missed a lot of really good looks that I think we should make a higher percentage (on). We did a lot of good things, and we guarded."
It certainly appears Kansas has rebounded and rediscovered its blue-blood mojo.
"I'm leaving out of here feeling the best I've felt in a long time about this group," Self said. "We haven't always played well, but we got confidence through it. That's why I'm feeling better, because I still think there's another step this team can take."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wilson
|24
|28.9
|12.7
|8.0
|2.1
|0.30
|0.20
|2.0
|44.0
|35.9
|64.2
|2.3
|5.7
|B. Thompson
|14
|17.1
|5.0
|1.7
|1.1
|0.50
|0.20
|1.0
|36.0
|25.0
|71.4
|0.3
|1.4
|C. Teahan
|9
|1.7
|1.0
|0.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|G. Muscadin
|9
|3.2
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|D. McCormack
|24
|22.8
|13.0
|6.1
|1.0
|0.70
|1.00
|1.6
|50.0
|100.0
|81.3
|2.5
|3.6
|M. Lightfoot
|24
|10.5
|3.2
|2.5
|0.1
|0.10
|0.90
|0.6
|48.4
|20.0
|63.6
|1.1
|1.4
|L. Jossell
|9
|2.7
|1.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|42.9
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|D. Harris Jr.
|24
|14.2
|1.7
|1.0
|2.1
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|42.1
|66.7
|66.7
|0.2
|0.8
|T. Grant-Foster
|20
|8.4
|3.1
|2.2
|0.2
|0.40
|0.40
|0.6
|38.7
|10.0
|52.4
|0.7
|1.6
|M. Garrett
|23
|32.1
|10.3
|4.4
|3.7
|1.60
|0.30
|2.2
|46.7
|31.9
|81.7
|0.5
|3.9
|T. Enaruna
|23
|10.1
|3.1
|1.7
|0.3
|0.40
|0.20
|0.9
|42.2
|22.7
|66.7
|0.7
|1
|C. Braun
|24
|30.5
|10.3
|5.1
|1.9
|1.30
|0.40
|1.5
|39.9
|35.9
|79.2
|1.2
|3.9
|O. Agbaji
|24
|32.7
|13.7
|3.6
|1.9
|1.10
|0.50
|1.4
|41.9
|38.4
|70.7
|1.1
|2.5
|Total
|24
|0.0
|73.7
|40.4
|13.9
|6.80
|4.00
|12.4
|44.0
|35.0
|72.2
|11.6
|26.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Williams
|11
|12.9
|4.2
|1.2
|0.3
|0.50
|0.30
|1.2
|31.4
|13.6
|84.6
|0.7
|0.5
|D. Whiteside
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|J. Sims
|18
|23.4
|8.2
|6.8
|0.6
|0.60
|0.90
|1.5
|64.3
|0.0
|52.7
|2.2
|4.6
|C. Ramey
|18
|33.8
|14.1
|2.9
|4.0
|0.90
|0.10
|2.4
|42.7
|45.1
|80.7
|0.8
|2.1
|B. Nevins
|2
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Jones
|18
|22.7
|8.1
|4.7
|0.7
|0.90
|0.80
|1.4
|57.0
|44.0
|67.4
|1.6
|3.1
|A. Jones
|18
|31.1
|15.6
|4.7
|2.2
|1.10
|0.10
|2.2
|41.7
|31.1
|78.4
|0.8
|3.9
|K. Hepa
|7
|7.7
|3.4
|1.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.4
|47.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.9
|R. Hamm Jr.
|15
|10.6
|2.5
|3.1
|0.2
|0.10
|0.50
|0.3
|54.8
|50.0
|30.0
|1
|2.1
|J. Febres
|5
|16.4
|3.4
|2.0
|0.8
|0.60
|0.60
|0.0
|28.6
|26.3
|0.0
|0.2
|1.8
|B. Cunningham
|17
|16.5
|1.5
|3.4
|0.9
|0.90
|0.10
|0.5
|25.7
|25.0
|33.3
|1.4
|2
|M. Coleman III
|19
|34.3
|13.1
|3.6
|4.2
|1.20
|0.10
|1.9
|48.6
|37.5
|82.7
|0.7
|2.8
|G. Brown
|18
|22.6
|10.8
|7.6
|0.3
|0.70
|1.10
|2.3
|42.2
|34.7
|66.7
|1.4
|6.1
|Total
|19
|0.0
|75.7
|42.4
|13.1
|6.60
|3.90
|13.6
|45.2
|35.0
|68.4
|11.5
|28.0
-
AKRON
OHIO50
64
2nd 10:04 ESP3
-
UOP
USD15
24
1st 5:56
-
NALAB
LIB54
74
Final ESP+
-
MIAOH
CMICH0
0149 O/U
+4
5:00pm ESP3
-
APPST
GAST0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
BUFF
NILL0
0145 O/U
+11.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
STLOU
VCU0
0136.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
RICH0
0147.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKPB
PVAM0
0133 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESPU
-
FLA
AUBURN0
0155 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESPN
-
LSU
UGA0
0166 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm SECN
-
5ILL
MICHST0
0142 O/U
+7
7:00pm FS1
-
10WVU
TCU0
0145 O/U
+7
7:00pm ESP2
-
BGREEN
EMICH0
0146.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm ESP+
-
HIGHPT
CAMP0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ND
LVILLE0
0142 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
GATECH
16VATECH0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
PSU
NEB0
0145 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm BTN
-
STJOHN
8NOVA0
0153 O/U
-11
8:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWAST
2BAYLOR0
0147.5 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
TEXSO0
0151 O/U
-28.5
8:30pm
-
UCONN
GTOWN0
0140.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm FS1
-
MISS
24MIZZOU0
0132 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm SECN
-
WASH
ARIZST0
0150.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm PACN
-
17KANSAS
14TEXAS0
0138 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
7OKLA
KSTATE0
0131 O/U
+10.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCF
SMU0
0
PPD
-
TEXAM
UK0
0
PPD
-
UNC
BC0
0
PPD
-
NCASHV
USCUP0
0
-
HAMP
WINTHR0
0
ESP+