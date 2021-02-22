Penn State looking to snap slump at Nebraska
Penn State has played some of the top teams tough in the Big Ten Conference, but slip-ups against schools lower in the standings have been damaging to the Nittany Lions this season.
They bring a four-game losing streak to Lincoln, Neb., on Tuesday to face the last-place Cornhuskers.
After competitive losses to Ohio State and Iowa in the past week, Penn State hopes to rediscover the winning formula against a Nebraska team that used the Nittany Lions (7-12, 4-11) to score its only Big Ten victory of the season on Feb. 14.
"Keep being positive," Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said of his approach with his team. "We're good enough to be in every single game. Right now, we haven't finished them and it's frustrating for everybody."
Sunday's 74-68 loss at then-No. 11 Iowa followed a 92-82 setback Thursday against No. 4 Ohio State.
"We played really good basketball for stretches," Ferry said. "If we can play as hard as we played these past two games on Tuesday night, we're going to give ourselves a chance to win that one."
Nebraska (5-15, 1-12) has lost three in a row since beating Penn State, 62-61, for its only victory since before Christmas.
On Saturday, the Cornhuskers trailed Purdue by only three at halftime before falling 75-58 at home. Only Shamiel Stevenson with 10 points reached double figures for the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska did get some good production from the bench, as reserves outscored the starters 37-21.
"The bench was phenomenal," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "I was going to play the guys that I felt give us the best chance to be competitive and win the game. And that's exactly what they did. That's why they got the minutes.
"Look at the plus minus of our team tonight and it will show you that that was a group that deserved to be on the floor."
That could translate into some different lineup combinations in the Cornhuskers' last six regular-season games. The starters have hit some trouble spots.
"Some of it probably is fatigue, but I'm not going to let them off the hook for that," Hoiberg said. "You have to find the way to muster up the energy, especially after two days, to recharge to get back after the crazy stretch that we just finished. We are going to have to find a way to try to keep them fresh and get them back in there."
Ferry acknowledged the Nittany Lions also might be showing fatigue, as they hit several scoring droughts last week.
"(Against Iowa) I don't think we took bad shots. We just didn't make them," Ferry said. "We went to a couple of different guys to get good looks."
In the first Nebraska-Penn State game, Teddy Allen had 14 points to lead Nebraska, which led by as many as 11 points before Penn State made a late run. Allen leads the Cornhuskers with a 16.5 scoring average.
Penn State's Myreon Jones led all scorers in that game with 18 and is averaging 14.9 on the season.
Overall, Penn State leads the series, 11-10. This is a makeup game from a late-January postponement. The teams had gone more than a year without meeting and now are matched up twice in 10 days.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Penn State 7-12
|72.7 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Nebraska 5-15
|68.9 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|12.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wheeler
|19
|30.7
|5.7
|4.3
|3.4
|1.70
|0.00
|1.8
|37.8
|37.0
|60.0
|0.8
|3.5
|A. Tsimbila
|12
|4.9
|1.1
|1.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.50
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|0.8
|S. Sessoms
|18
|21.8
|8.8
|1.8
|2.3
|1.20
|0.10
|1.8
|42.4
|33.3
|66.7
|0.4
|1.4
|T. Nussbaum
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. McCloskey
|5
|3.2
|1.0
|0.6
|0.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|60.0
|0.2
|0.4
|S. Lundy
|19
|24.7
|10.5
|3.9
|0.8
|0.70
|0.70
|1.4
|37.6
|32.0
|82.5
|0.9
|3
|P. Kelly
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Jones
|19
|30.5
|14.9
|2.8
|1.9
|1.40
|0.10
|1.4
|39.5
|39.3
|77.0
|0.8
|1.9
|D. Johnson
|5
|1.2
|0.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|J. Harrar
|19
|24.7
|8.9
|8.5
|1.1
|0.60
|0.40
|1.3
|56.6
|0.0
|71.6
|3.6
|4.9
|D. Gordon
|4
|3.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|12.5
|0.0
|33.3
|0.3
|0.3
|M. Dread
|17
|23.2
|7.5
|2.2
|0.9
|0.60
|0.20
|0.9
|36.3
|35.4
|75.0
|0.5
|1.8
|C. Dorsey
|3
|2
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0
|T. Buttrick
|19
|13.6
|2.7
|3.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.30
|0.8
|37.5
|30.0
|75.0
|0.9
|2.2
|I. Brockington
|19
|31
|13.5
|4.6
|1.9
|1.00
|0.30
|1.6
|43.2
|29.7
|82.0
|1.2
|3.4
|Total
|19
|0.0
|72.7
|39.2
|12.8
|7.80
|2.50
|11.5
|41.0
|34.3
|74.3
|12.2
|23.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Wood
|10
|3.2
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|K. Webster
|20
|21.4
|7.0
|1.7
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|37.3
|35.1
|63.2
|0.1
|1.6
|D. Walker
|9
|18.4
|4.0
|3.9
|1.3
|1.10
|0.90
|1.7
|53.6
|0.0
|46.2
|1.1
|2.8
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|20
|19.6
|3.2
|2.6
|1.2
|0.80
|0.20
|0.7
|32.4
|25.6
|71.4
|0.5
|2.1
|S. Stevenson
|20
|15
|5.9
|2.7
|0.6
|0.80
|0.30
|1.7
|46.3
|16.7
|69.8
|0.6
|2.1
|B. Porter
|4
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Piatkowski
|7
|1.6
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0
|Y. Ouedraogo
|19
|16.2
|3.9
|4.3
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|43.8
|0.0
|39.1
|2.1
|2.2
|T. McGowens
|20
|28.6
|10.1
|3.9
|2.0
|1.40
|0.10
|2.2
|37.1
|36.5
|64.1
|0.6
|3.3
|L. Mayen
|20
|25.1
|8.4
|4.7
|0.7
|0.50
|0.60
|1.4
|38.6
|32.7
|77.3
|0.9
|3.8
|T. Lakes
|9
|9.8
|2.6
|1.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.0
|40.0
|38.9
|0.0
|0.2
|1.3
|D. Banton
|20
|29.8
|10.4
|6.5
|4.5
|1.10
|1.10
|2.4
|40.6
|27.0
|64.9
|1.2
|5.3
|E. Andre
|13
|7.1
|1.8
|1.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.30
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|45.5
|0.3
|1.5
|T. Allen
|19
|27.9
|16.5
|4.8
|1.5
|1.30
|0.10
|2.4
|43.4
|36.2
|68.4
|1.4
|3.4
|Total
|20
|0.0
|68.9
|40.1
|12.9
|7.40
|3.50
|13.3
|40.4
|32.1
|62.4
|9.7
|27.6
-
AKRON
OHIO50
64
2nd 10:04 ESP3
-
UOP
USD15
24
1st 5:56
-
NALAB
LIB54
74
Final ESP+
-
MIAOH
CMICH0
0149 O/U
+4
5:00pm ESP3
-
APPST
GAST0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
BUFF
NILL0
0145 O/U
+11.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
STLOU
VCU0
0136.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
RICH0
0147.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKPB
PVAM0
0133 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESPU
-
FLA
AUBURN0
0155 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESPN
-
LSU
UGA0
0166 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm SECN
-
5ILL
MICHST0
0142 O/U
+7
7:00pm FS1
-
10WVU
TCU0
0145 O/U
+7
7:00pm ESP2
-
BGREEN
EMICH0
0146.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm ESP+
-
HIGHPT
CAMP0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ND
LVILLE0
0142 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
GATECH
16VATECH0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
PSU
NEB0
0145 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm BTN
-
STJOHN
8NOVA0
0153 O/U
-11
8:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWAST
2BAYLOR0
0147.5 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
TEXSO0
0151 O/U
-28.5
8:30pm
-
UCONN
GTOWN0
0140.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm FS1
-
MISS
24MIZZOU0
0132 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm SECN
-
WASH
ARIZST0
0150.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm PACN
-
17KANSAS
14TEXAS0
0138 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
7OKLA
KSTATE0
0131 O/U
+10.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCF
SMU0
0
PPD
-
TEXAM
UK0
0
PPD
-
UNC
BC0
0
PPD
-
NCASHV
USCUP0
0
-
HAMP
WINTHR0
0
ESP+