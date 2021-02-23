|
4:42
|
|
+2
|
Pierre Crockrell II makes two point floating jump shot
|
19-27
|
5:03
|
|
+3
|
Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Ben Pyle assists)
|
17-27
|
5:32
|
|
+2
|
Broc Finstuen makes two point driving dunk
|
17-24
|
5:37
|
|
|
Yavuz Gultekin turnover (bad pass) (Broc Finstuen steals)
|
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Pierre Crockrell II makes two point finger roll layup
|
15-24
|
6:09
|
|
|
Ben Pyle turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Bell steals)
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Jump ball. Ben Pyle vs. Jordan Bell (Tigers gains possession)
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Toreros defensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Jalen Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:44
|
|
+1
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-24
|
6:44
|
|
+1
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-23
|
6:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Jalen Brown shooting foul (Vladimir Pinchuk draws the foul)
|
|
7:14
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Brown makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|
13-22
|
7:37
|
|
+2
|
Josh Parrish makes two point driving dunk (Vladimir Pinchuk assists)
|
10-22
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bell makes two point putback layup
|
10-20
|
8:08
|
|
|
Jordan Bell offensive rebound
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Jordan Bell defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Yavuz Gultekin misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Bailey makes two point layup (Jalen Brown assists)
|
8-20
|
8:52
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
8:53
|
|
+2
|
Yauhen Massalski makes two point tip shot
|
6-20
|
8:57
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski offensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Josh Parrish misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Yauhen Massalski steals)
|
|
9:25
|
|
+2
|
Marion Humphrey makes two point pullup jump shot
|
6-18
|
9:38
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski blocks Daniss Jenkins's two point layup
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Broc Finstuen defensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski offensive rebound
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Jalen Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
+3
|
Jared Rodriguez makes three point jump shot (Josh Parrish assists)
|
6-16
|
11:26
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Jalen Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Pierre Crockrell II misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rodriguez makes two point pullup jump shot (Frankie Hughes assists)
|
6-13
|
12:39
|
|
|
James Hampshire turnover
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
James Hampshire offensive foul (Marion Humphrey draws the foul)
|
|
12:50
|
|
+2
|
Marion Humphrey makes two point driving layup
|
6-11
|
13:17
|
|
|
Toreros defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Pierre Crockrell II misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Pierre Crockrell II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez shooting foul (Pierre Crockrell II draws the foul)
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez turnover (lost ball) (Pierre Crockrell II steals)
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:05
|
|
+2
|
Yauhen Massalski makes two point driving hook shot (Marion Humphrey assists)
|
6-9
|
14:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey personal foul (Josh Parrish draws the foul)
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Broc Finstuen misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Broc Finstuen misses two point layup
|
|
15:18
|
|
+3
|
Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Ben Pyle assists)
|
6-7
|
15:36
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Broc Finstuen misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:58
|
|
+2
|
Josh Parrish makes two point driving layup (Finn Sullivan assists)
|
6-4
|
16:05
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Jordan Bell misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes two point putback layup
|
6-2
|
16:36
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk offensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Josh Parrish misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
+2
|
Pierre Crockrell II makes two point driving layup
|
6-0
|
17:10
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Toreros offensive rebound
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Jordan Bell blocks Vladimir Pinchuk's two point layup
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Josh Parrish misses two point layup
|
|
18:15
|
|
+2
|
Broc Finstuen makes two point driving layup (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|
4-0
|
18:30
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Joey Calcaterra steals)
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Josh Parrish turnover (carrying)
|
|
19:21
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Bailey makes two point driving layup
|
2-0
|
19:45
|
|
|
Jordan Bell defensive rebound
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk misses two point layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jordan Bell vs. Vladimir Pinchuk (Josh Parrish gains possession)
|