UOP
USD

1st Half
UOP
Tigers
19
USD
Toreros
27

Time Team Play Score
4:42 +2 Pierre Crockrell II makes two point floating jump shot 19-27
5:03 +3 Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Ben Pyle assists) 17-27
5:32 +2 Broc Finstuen makes two point driving dunk 17-24
5:37   Yavuz Gultekin turnover (bad pass) (Broc Finstuen steals)  
5:56 +2 Pierre Crockrell II makes two point finger roll layup 15-24
6:09   Ben Pyle turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Bell steals)  
6:09   Jump ball. Ben Pyle vs. Jordan Bell (Tigers gains possession)  
6:27   Toreros defensive rebound  
6:29   Jalen Brown misses three point jump shot  
6:44 +1 Vladimir Pinchuk makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-24
6:44 +1 Vladimir Pinchuk makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-23
6:44   TV timeout  
6:44   Jalen Brown shooting foul (Vladimir Pinchuk draws the foul)  
7:14 +3 Jalen Brown makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 13-22
7:37 +2 Josh Parrish makes two point driving dunk (Vladimir Pinchuk assists) 10-22
8:05 +2 Jordan Bell makes two point putback layup 10-20
8:08   Jordan Bell offensive rebound  
8:10   Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot  
8:20   Jordan Bell defensive rebound  
8:22   Yavuz Gultekin misses three point jump shot  
8:42 +2 Jeremiah Bailey makes two point layup (Jalen Brown assists) 8-20
8:52   Tigers 30 second timeout  
8:53 +2 Yauhen Massalski makes two point tip shot 6-20
8:57   Yauhen Massalski offensive rebound  
8:59   Josh Parrish misses two point jump shot  
9:05   Daniss Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Yauhen Massalski steals)  
9:25 +2 Marion Humphrey makes two point pullup jump shot 6-18
9:38   Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound  
9:40   Yauhen Massalski blocks Daniss Jenkins's two point layup  
9:55   Broc Finstuen defensive rebound  
9:57   Jared Rodriguez misses two point jump shot  
10:09   Yauhen Massalski offensive rebound  
10:11   Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot  
10:23   Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound  
10:25   Jalen Brown misses three point jump shot  
10:55 +3 Jared Rodriguez makes three point jump shot (Josh Parrish assists) 6-16
11:26   Jared Rodriguez defensive rebound  
11:28   Jalen Brown misses three point jump shot  
11:37   TV timeout  
11:37   Frankie Hughes turnover (lost ball)  
12:03   Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound  
12:05   Pierre Crockrell II misses two point jump shot  
12:21 +2 Jared Rodriguez makes two point pullup jump shot (Frankie Hughes assists) 6-13
12:39   James Hampshire turnover  
12:39   James Hampshire offensive foul (Marion Humphrey draws the foul)  
12:50 +2 Marion Humphrey makes two point driving layup 6-11
13:17   Toreros defensive rebound  
13:17   Pierre Crockrell II misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:17   Pierre Crockrell II misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:17   Jared Rodriguez shooting foul (Pierre Crockrell II draws the foul)  
13:23   Jared Rodriguez turnover (lost ball) (Pierre Crockrell II steals)  
13:30   Jared Rodriguez defensive rebound  
13:32   Jeremiah Bailey misses two point jump shot  
13:50   Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound  
13:52   Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
14:05 +2 Yauhen Massalski makes two point driving hook shot (Marion Humphrey assists) 6-9
14:12   TV timeout  
14:12   Jeremiah Bailey personal foul (Josh Parrish draws the foul)  
14:29   Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound  
14:31   Broc Finstuen misses three point jump shot  
14:39   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
14:41   Vladimir Pinchuk misses two point hook shot  
14:54   Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound  
14:56   Broc Finstuen misses two point layup  
15:18 +3 Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Ben Pyle assists) 6-7
15:36   Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound  
15:38   Broc Finstuen misses two point jump shot  
15:58 +2 Josh Parrish makes two point driving layup (Finn Sullivan assists) 6-4
16:05   Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound  
16:07   Jordan Bell misses three point jump shot  
16:33 +2 Vladimir Pinchuk makes two point putback layup 6-2
16:36   Vladimir Pinchuk offensive rebound  
16:38   Josh Parrish misses two point jump shot  
17:00 +2 Pierre Crockrell II makes two point driving layup 6-0
17:10   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
17:12   Joey Calcaterra misses two point jump shot  
17:18   Toreros offensive rebound  
17:20   Jordan Bell blocks Vladimir Pinchuk's two point layup  
17:33   Jeremiah Bailey turnover (bad pass)  
17:42   Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound  
17:44   Josh Parrish misses two point layup  
18:15 +2 Broc Finstuen makes two point driving layup (Daniss Jenkins assists) 4-0
18:30   Tigers defensive rebound  
18:32   Joey Calcaterra misses three point jump shot  
19:01   Daniss Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Joey Calcaterra steals)  
19:15   Josh Parrish turnover (carrying)  
19:21 +2 Jeremiah Bailey makes two point driving layup 2-0
19:45   Jordan Bell defensive rebound  
19:47   Vladimir Pinchuk misses two point layup  
20:00   Jordan Bell vs. Vladimir Pinchuk (Josh Parrish gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 19 27
Field Goals 9-21 (42.9%) 11-22 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 1-7 (14.3%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Free Throws 0-2 (0.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 9 15
Offensive 2 3
Defensive 6 9
Team 1 3
Assists 3 7
Steals 3 2
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 4 5
Fouls 4 1
Technicals 0 0
3
P. Crockrell II G
6 PTS, 1 AST
2
J. Calcaterra G
6 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Pacific 7-7 15-15
home team logo San Diego 3-8 24-24
Jenny Craig Pavilion San Diego, CA
Jenny Craig Pavilion San Diego, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pacific 7-7 70.1 PPG 36.3 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo San Diego 3-8 65.9 PPG 37.5 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Crockrell II G 8.6 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.8 APG 48.4 FG%
00
. Rodriguez F 6.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 0.8 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
P. Crockrell II G 4 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
20
J. Rodriguez F 5 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
42.9 FG% 50.0
14.3 3PT FG% 50.0
0.0 FT% 100.0
Pacific
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Crockrell II 6 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/2 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
J. Bailey 4 2 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 2
B. Finstuen 4 1 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
J. Bell 2 3 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 1 0 1 2
D. Jenkins 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hampshire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Price-Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salazar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 19 8 3 9/21 1/7 0/2 4 0 3 1 4 2 6
San Diego
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Calcaterra 6 3 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 3
J. Parrish 4 0 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
V. Pinchuk 4 2 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
F. Sullivan 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
B. Pyle 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Massalski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Humphrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Gultekin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Herren Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gjerde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vaske - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gallant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Prunty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 12 7 11/22 3/6 2/2 1 0 2 1 5 3 9
