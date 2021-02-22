No. 25 Tennessee seeks bounce-back win over Vanderbilt
The No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers face the host Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday at Nashville, Tenn.
The Vols (15-6, 8-6 SEC) beat Vanderbilt (6-12, 2-10) easily in Knoxville, 81-61, in the teams' first meeting on Jan. 16, but their season has taken a disappointing turn of late.
Tennessee, the preseason pick to win the SEC, is merely fighting for positioning in NCAA and conference tournaments after falling five games behind league-leading Alabama following its 70-55 home loss to Kentucky on Saturday.
It was the Vols' second loss in three games, third in their last six and fifth in their last 10.
Once again, sub-par offense was a culprit. The Vols hit just 35.3 percent of 2-pointers and 27.3 percent of their 3s on Saturday.
This came three days after Tennessee beat South Carolina, 93-73. Coach Rick Barnes addressed the inconsistency after the Kentucky game.
"I think it is immaturity, at times, I do," he said. "I think you are still trying to get guys to understand. It is a combination. We have a team where we have some young players that I still think are learning what college basketball is all about.
"You might say by this time of year, they should know it. Do I think they are going to shoot the ball the same every night and play the same? No, but when they're not, you have to have the other part."
More than likely, that was a reference to freshman Jaden Springer, who had scored between 16 and 30 in the four games coming into Kentucky. Springer was 2-for-11 from the floor and finished with four points on Saturday.
When the Vols are playing well, Springer and fellow freshman backcourt mate Keon Johnson are leading the charge. Johnson scored 15 against Kentucky, but it came on 4-for-14 shooting. He scored seven points on 3-for-5 shooting against South Carolina.
Senior forward John Fulkerson was also unable to carry forward momentum after a 19-point game against South Carolina. Fulkerson, a preseason All-SEC pick, averaged just 5.2 points over his previous six games before posting his season high against the Gamecocks.
The Commodores aren't an easy out despite the record. Seven of their 10 league losses have come by seven points or fewer.
The latest came at Alabama on Saturday, when the Commodores' second-half rally come up short in an 82-78 setback.
Vandy's two-man show of Scotty Pippen Jr. (20.5 points, 5.2 assists, 1.7 steals per game) and Dylan Disu (15.0 ppg, 9.2 rpg) are about as good a tandem as you'll see in the league. Disu, the reigning SEC player of the week, leads the league in rebounding, while Pippen ranks second in scoring and assists and third in steals.
The duo combined for 41 of the Commodores' 78 points against the Crimson Tide, led by Pippen's 24.
"It's a good learning experience for us playing the No. 8 team in the country," Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said about Alabama, which is now ranked sixth nationally. "I think this is confidence builder, even though we didn't beat them, to know all these rankings and stuff doesn't matter. We know we are very, very capable and we just got to keep building and taking these experiences and learning from them."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|25 Tennessee 15-6
|73.0 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Vanderbilt 6-12
|73.7 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Vescovi
|21
|28.9
|8.8
|3.9
|3.3
|1.10
|0.00
|2.0
|38.7
|37.7
|82.9
|0.3
|3.6
|J. Springer
|19
|24.5
|12.0
|3.5
|2.8
|1.00
|0.40
|2.3
|49.0
|46.9
|77.6
|0.9
|2.6
|Y. Pons
|20
|27.9
|9.0
|4.8
|0.8
|0.70
|1.70
|1.0
|48.7
|27.9
|76.9
|1.5
|3.4
|U. Plavsic
|12
|3.1
|0.9
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.1
|40.0
|0.0
|37.5
|0.4
|0.4
|D. Pember
|8
|2.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|12.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|O. Nkamhoua
|19
|8
|2.7
|1.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|55.8
|0.0
|44.4
|0.5
|1
|K. Johnson
|21
|23.3
|10.3
|3.0
|2.5
|1.00
|0.40
|2.4
|43.5
|27.0
|70.7
|0.7
|2.3
|B. Jancek
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. James
|19
|26.9
|8.9
|6.0
|2.1
|1.40
|1.10
|1.1
|41.0
|34.2
|81.6
|1.9
|4.1
|K. Gilbert
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Gaines
|14
|4.3
|1.0
|0.8
|0.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.1
|25.0
|0.0
|55.6
|0.2
|0.6
|J. Fulkerson
|21
|27
|9.9
|5.9
|1.8
|0.60
|0.60
|1.3
|51.0
|0.0
|76.4
|1.7
|4.1
|V. Bailey Jr.
|21
|24.5
|11.0
|2.1
|1.6
|0.70
|0.20
|1.1
|41.7
|35.4
|80.4
|0.5
|1.6
|E. Anosike
|19
|9.5
|2.0
|2.2
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|35.1
|0.0
|60.0
|1.2
|1.1
|Total
|21
|0.0
|73.0
|38.9
|15.2
|7.10
|4.60
|11.9
|44.5
|34.4
|74.2
|10.4
|25.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wright
|16
|22.1
|8.2
|4.3
|1.8
|1.10
|0.30
|1.9
|50.5
|50.0
|71.4
|1.4
|2.9
|D. Weikert
|1
|7
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|T. Thomas
|18
|17.1
|4.9
|1.6
|0.9
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|33.7
|34.4
|85.7
|0.4
|1.2
|M. Stute
|14
|15.6
|4.6
|2.3
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.9
|34.6
|34.1
|78.9
|0.7
|1.6
|I. Rice
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Pippen Jr.
|18
|31.9
|20.5
|2.9
|5.2
|1.70
|0.20
|3.8
|43.3
|36.5
|81.5
|0.8
|2.1
|A. Odusipe
|6
|4
|0.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|E. Obinna
|14
|8.9
|2.0
|2.1
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|41.7
|0.0
|80.0
|0.6
|1.5
|Q. Millora-Brown
|12
|14.3
|3.3
|3.5
|0.7
|0.20
|0.30
|0.6
|72.0
|0.0
|28.6
|1.8
|1.7
|I. McBride
|14
|10.6
|3.5
|1.1
|0.9
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|30.4
|31.6
|81.8
|0.1
|1.1
|T. Lawrence
|7
|12.7
|2.9
|2.3
|1.3
|0.60
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.9
|1.4
|D. Harvey
|16
|19.3
|5.8
|2.7
|0.4
|0.50
|0.10
|1.4
|35.4
|35.2
|100.0
|0.5
|2.2
|M. Evans
|18
|23.4
|7.7
|2.7
|1.4
|0.80
|0.20
|1.2
|45.5
|40.6
|54.1
|0.7
|1.9
|D. Disu
|17
|31.7
|15.0
|9.2
|1.4
|1.10
|1.20
|2.1
|49.2
|36.9
|73.6
|2.4
|6.9
|C. Brown
|11
|18
|3.5
|2.6
|0.2
|0.80
|0.50
|0.8
|48.6
|9.1
|57.1
|0.7
|1.9
|B. Albert
|9
|11
|0.9
|1.6
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|15.4
|18.2
|100.0
|0.6
|1
|M. Adelman
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|73.7
|37.9
|13.2
|7.10
|2.60
|14.1
|43.3
|34.9
|73.5
|11.1
|24.2
-
KENTST
BALLST0
0146 O/U
+7
2:00pm
-
ALAM
STHRN0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
3:30pm
-
CLEM
WAKE0
0131.5 O/U
+3
4:30pm
-
NCAT
NCCU0
0140 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
ALST
ALCORN0
0136 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm
-
STBON
DAVID0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
DELST
NORFLK0
0149.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm
-
NMEX
AF0
0127.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
HAMP
LONGWD0
0139.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
GWASH
GMASON0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
STJOES0
0147 O/U
+8
6:00pm ESP+
-
MTAL
RADFRD0
0
6:00pm
-
NCST
15UVA0
0124.5 O/U
-11
6:30pm
-
SC
MISSST0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm SECN
-
HIGHPT
CAMP0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
FURMAN0
0159.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARSO
PRESBY0
0
7:00pm
-
MARQET
UNC0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
WCAR
NCGRN0
0143 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHATT
MERCER0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DUQ
LSALLE0
0140 O/U
+4
7:00pm ESP+
-
SETON
BUTLER0
0129.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
HOLY
BU0
0141 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
AMER
LOYMD0
0138 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
SFLA0
0135 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
SFA
NWST0
0153.5 O/U
+10
7:30pm
-
LAMAR
UIW0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
NORL
TXAMCC0
0146 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
TULANE
MEMP0
0131 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MCNSE
SELOU0
0143 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESP+
-
HOUBP
NICHST0
0156.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
NAU
SUTAH0
0142.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm
-
IND
RUT0
0133 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm BTN
-
SAMHOU
ABIL0
0142 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
11FSU
MIAMI0
0143 O/U
+11.5
8:30pm
-
6BAMA
20ARK0
0158.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
XAVIER
PROV0
0142 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm FS1
-
DEPAUL
13CREIGH0
0145 O/U
-15
9:00pm CBSSN
-
CINCY
TULSA0
0132 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
25TENN
VANDY0
0141 O/U
+8
9:00pm SECN
-
FRESNO
UNLV0
0130 O/U
-7
11:00pm FS1
-
NEB
5ILL0
0
PPD
-
MVSU
TEXSO0
0
PPD
-
USCUP
CHARSO0
0
PPD ESP+
-
IONA
MARIST0
0
-
HAMP
WINTHR0
0
ESP+
-
QUINN
SIENA0
0
-
ETNST
VMI0
0