Oregon State seeks rebound win vs. California
After coming close but failing to pull off an upset win at home against one of the Pac-12 Conference's top teams, Oregon State starts a Bay Area road trip on Thursday night against one of the conference's weaker squads.
The Beavers (11-11, 7-9) dropped a 61-57 decision to Colorado on Saturday and look to rebound when they visit California, aiming for a 3-0 season sweep of the Golden Bears. They beat Cal 71-63 in the season opener on Nov. 25, then bagged a 73-64 victory on Jan. 2.
Both games were in Corvallis, Ore., which is where Oregon State also endured one of its most frustrating defeats of the season on Saturday night. It nearly exacted revenge on the Buffs, which beat them by 29 in their first meeting on Feb. 8, but the Beavers just couldn't make enough shots in the loss on Saturday.
The Beavers hit only 21 of 58 attempts from the field, going 9 of 28 in the second half. Leading scorer Ethan Thompson managed 18 points but made just 6 of 17 shots.
"It comes down to they shot a little better percentage than us," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said to the Corvallis Gazette Times. "Our shooters didn't shoot it like we're capable of and they got to the line 10 more times than us."
Thompson has been the Beavers' top threat on offense, tallying 16.2 points per game but making just 41.4 percent of his shots. Their only other double-figure scorer is guard Jarod Lucas, who averages 12.2 points and cans 39.4 percent of his 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, the Golden Bears (8-17, 3-15) are simply hoping for some positive momentum to take to the Pac-12 tourney next month. They were swept on their two-game road trip to the Washington schools last week, suffering a 62-51 defeat Saturday night at Washington.
Like Oregon State, Cal lost primarily because it struggled to hit shots. It was a miserable 16 of 60 at Washington, nullifying a good defensive performance in which it held the Huskies to 42.9 percent from the field and won the rebounding battle 40-38.
Matt Bradley's 13 points led the Golden Bears, but he's been held under 20 in the last two games after reaching that mark in five of the six games prior.
One bit of good news for Cal is that seniors Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman announced that they'll return next year via an NCAA rule that allows seniors to use a fifth season because of COVID-19.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oregon State 11-11
|70.3 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|15.3 APG
|California 8-17
|65.7 PPG
|34.8 RPG
|12.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Tucker
|21
|11.7
|3.2
|2.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.40
|0.6
|52.5
|0.0
|73.5
|0.6
|1.5
|E. Thompson
|22
|33.5
|16.2
|3.5
|4.1
|1.30
|0.50
|2.5
|41.4
|33.3
|78.4
|0.9
|2.6
|T. Silver
|14
|7.4
|1.4
|0.7
|0.6
|0.20
|0.10
|0.0
|31.8
|28.6
|100.0
|0.1
|0.6
|R. Silva
|20
|13.2
|4.8
|2.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.40
|0.7
|60.9
|0.0
|57.9
|1.1
|1.2
|Z. Reichle
|22
|25.5
|7.5
|3.5
|3.4
|0.70
|0.00
|1.5
|39.7
|31.9
|83.0
|0.5
|3
|J. Potts
|5
|2.4
|1.2
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|66.7
|0.4
|0.4
|J. Lucas
|22
|27.6
|12.2
|2.0
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|0.9
|36.5
|39.4
|91.8
|0.5
|1.6
|I. Johnson
|13
|7.2
|1.6
|1.1
|0.5
|0.60
|0.30
|0.4
|45.0
|0.0
|37.5
|0.3
|0.8
|G. Hunt
|20
|19.7
|5.3
|1.7
|2.9
|0.80
|0.00
|1.4
|36.3
|38.8
|80.0
|0.1
|1.6
|J. Franklin
|18
|6.9
|0.9
|0.8
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|30.0
|18.2
|50.0
|0.2
|0.7
|M. Calloo
|22
|17.8
|5.7
|2.7
|0.8
|0.20
|0.10
|1.1
|35.0
|39.3
|85.0
|0.5
|2.2
|R. Andela
|22
|13
|3.9
|4.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.30
|0.6
|49.2
|0.0
|60.5
|1.8
|2.5
|W. Alatishe
|22
|26.2
|9.2
|8.3
|1.5
|1.20
|1.70
|1.4
|48.4
|7.1
|64.9
|3.2
|5.1
|Total
|22
|0.0
|70.3
|37.9
|15.3
|6.10
|3.70
|11.4
|42.0
|34.7
|75.9
|10.7
|24.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Welle
|3
|1.7
|0.7
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1
|D. Thorpe
|20
|5.7
|1.1
|1.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.30
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.4
|1.1
|L. Thiemann
|24
|13.2
|3.0
|3.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.40
|0.9
|60.5
|0.0
|51.2
|0.9
|2
|K. Kuany
|22
|8.9
|2.0
|1.3
|0.4
|0.00
|0.20
|0.7
|39.4
|15.4
|65.4
|0.3
|1
|D. Klonaras
|9
|5.8
|1.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.7
|62.5
|33.3
|66.7
|0.1
|0.7
|A. Kelly
|25
|26.3
|10.2
|6.6
|0.6
|0.60
|0.40
|0.8
|57.4
|0.0
|57.0
|1.8
|4.7
|J. Hyder
|18
|15.6
|5.1
|1.1
|1.9
|0.20
|0.10
|1.2
|35.6
|18.4
|69.7
|0.1
|1
|M. Foreman
|25
|22.3
|8.2
|1.4
|1.7
|0.50
|0.00
|1.2
|34.8
|33.3
|86.8
|0.3
|1.1
|J. Celestine
|18
|11.4
|2.7
|1.4
|0.7
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|45.9
|45.0
|71.4
|0.4
|0.9
|J. Brown
|24
|26.5
|5.4
|2.8
|3.2
|1.50
|0.00
|2.0
|48.0
|42.9
|48.8
|0.7
|2.2
|M. Bradley
|18
|29.4
|18.6
|4.6
|1.5
|0.40
|0.20
|2.7
|45.0
|36.8
|79.6
|1.2
|3.4
|M. Bowser
|15
|6.7
|0.9
|0.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|31.6
|0.0
|66.7
|0.1
|0.1
|R. Betley
|25
|28.4
|8.6
|3.6
|1.3
|0.40
|0.20
|1.4
|34.1
|31.9
|78.9
|0.4
|3.2
|G. Anticevich
|21
|29.9
|9.2
|4.7
|1.7
|0.50
|0.50
|1.6
|41.0
|37.3
|84.6
|0.9
|3.8
|L. Alters
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Total
|25
|0.0
|65.7
|34.8
|12.1
|4.60
|2.20
|12.8
|42.8
|32.9
|68.4
|8.2
|23.8
-
MIAOH
WMICH67
63
2nd 1:06 ESP+
-
EMICH
OHIO0
0143 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
CMICH
BUFF0
0161.5 O/U
-21
2:00pm ESP+
-
STFRAN
MERMAK0
0136 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
TNMART
SIUE0
0139 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
9IOWA
3MICH0
0154.5 O/U
-5
6:01pm ESPN
-
FDU
SACHRT0
0155 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
FAMU
SCST0
0139 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
SNCLRA
1GONZAG0
0154 O/U
-30.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA0
0127.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
WAGNER
CCTST0
0136.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
TNST
MOREHD0
0132.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
5ILL0
0144.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm BTN
-
WASH
ARIZST0
0154 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm FS1
-
WKY
12HOU0
0137 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
LIU
BRYANT0
0164 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
MVSU
PVAM0
0144 O/U
-31
7:00pm
-
ROBERT
DTROIT0
0144 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
IUPUI
MILW0
0152.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
BELMONT
EKY0
0161.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
UTAH0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm PACN
-
IPFW
WISGB0
0144 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP+
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0143 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WEBER
SACST0
0144 O/U
+6.5
8:05pm
-
ARKPB
TEXSO0
0139.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm
-
PORTST
NCOLO0
0139 O/U
+1
8:30pm
-
SEMO
EILL0
0138 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
MURYST
JAXST0
0138 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
PEAY
TNTECH0
0143 O/U
+8
9:00pm
-
PORT
USD0
0143.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
MNTNA
IDST0
0126 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
PEPPER0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
BOISE
22SDGST0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm FS1
-
4OHIOST
MICHST0
0145 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESPN
-
19USC
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP2
-
SANFRAN
BYU0
0141.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
OREG
STNFRD0
0135 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
NWEST
MINN0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm BTN
-
OREGST
CAL0
0131 O/U
+1
10:00pm PACN
-
UOP
MARYCA0
0122.5 O/U
-6
11:00pm ESP2
-
WASHST
ARIZ0
0139.5 O/U
-9
11:00pm FS1
-
SMU
WICHST0
0
PPD
-
10WVU
2BAYLOR0
0
ESP2
-
CHARLS
NCWILM0
0
-
SJST
WYO0
0