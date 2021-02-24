Washington looks for different result at Arizona State
After losing to Arizona State by 33 points in Tempe, Ariz., on Tuesday, struggling Washington must play the Sun Devils again there on Thursday night.
"It's about us," Washington coach Mike Hopkins said when asked how the Huskies will handle playing the Sun Devils so quickly after getting routed 97-64.
"You learn a lot. Part of the message with the kids is if you lose by one or if you lose by 70, you lose. The key in this whole thing is to understand what mistakes we made and how we respond to it."
Washington (5-18, 4-14 Pac-12) is struggling to the point of media outlets in Seattle writing about Hopkins' job security. He is 20-35 in his last two seasons after going 48-22 in his first two years.
Arizona State (8-11, 5-8) dominated the Huskies despite being short-handed once again because of injuries, COVID-19 contact tracing and personal issues.
Starters Josh Christopher (back) and Marcus Bagley (ankle) are a pair of double-figure scorers who missed the contest. Another starter, Jalen Graham, did not play because of a migraine headache. Reserves Pavlo Dziuba (COVID-19 contact tracing) and Taeshon Cherry (personal issues) were also out.
Remy Martin (26 points), Kimani Lawrence (22) and Alonzo Verge Jr. (16) led the Sun Devils, who shot 50.7 percent for the game and made 10 3-pointers.
Lawrence started in place of Graham and tied his career high in scoring and rebounds (team-high 12) to secure a double-double and help the Sun Devils edge Washington 45-39 in rebounds. The Sun Devils outscored Washington 42-28 in the paint.
"Kimani Lawrence is in a really good place right now, playing as good of basketball as I've seen him play," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "Just got a nose for the ball right now, moving well without it, finishing."
Washington leading scorer Quade Green (14.6 points per game) did not start, the third time that has happened this season. He sat the first four minutes of the game and did not score until the second half.
Green, who finished with nine points, drew a technical foul with 10 minutes left and sat the rest of the game.
"They just played harder than us," said Washington's Jamal Bey, who had 12 points while making all three of his 3-point attempts. "We've had a lot of (scheduled) games, but that's no excuse."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Washington 5-18
|66.0 PPG
|33.6 RPG
|10.4 APG
|Arizona State 8-11
|76.0 PPG
|35.1 RPG
|12.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Wright
|23
|23.4
|5.6
|4.3
|0.7
|0.80
|1.10
|1.5
|34.9
|23.5
|64.3
|1
|3.3
|M. Tsohonis
|20
|19.5
|10.8
|2.1
|1.2
|0.40
|0.10
|1.3
|45.9
|40.3
|72.7
|0.7
|1.4
|E. Stevenson
|23
|25.3
|8.8
|3.2
|1.8
|1.10
|0.30
|1.9
|34.5
|30.8
|82.4
|0.6
|2.7
|R. Sorn
|22
|9.9
|3.1
|2.7
|0.3
|0.10
|0.90
|0.5
|71.4
|0.0
|75.0
|1.1
|1.5
|N. Roberts
|23
|22
|5.1
|5.7
|0.5
|0.30
|0.40
|1.3
|53.7
|0.0
|58.0
|2
|3.7
|T. Rice
|3
|1
|2.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|N. Pryor
|16
|17.5
|4.1
|1.3
|1.6
|0.70
|0.10
|1.2
|35.7
|23.1
|50.0
|0.3
|1.1
|N. Neubauer
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Lundeen
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|G. Hopkins
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Q. Green
|22
|31.1
|14.6
|3.0
|3.4
|1.00
|0.00
|3.4
|41.7
|31.7
|85.7
|0.5
|2.6
|J. Geron
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Brooks
|14
|9.7
|3.1
|1.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|56.7
|50.0
|53.8
|0.3
|1.4
|J. Bey
|23
|30.4
|9.8
|3.4
|1.0
|1.00
|0.50
|1.4
|46.7
|55.2
|70.9
|0.5
|3
|R. Battle
|14
|17.7
|4.6
|2.1
|0.4
|0.60
|0.40
|1.2
|25.6
|20.4
|76.9
|0.5
|1.6
|C. Bajema
|21
|14.5
|2.8
|1.3
|0.3
|0.50
|0.30
|0.6
|35.2
|30.8
|80.0
|0.1
|1.2
|Total
|23
|0.0
|66.0
|33.6
|10.4
|6.00
|3.70
|13.7
|41.5
|32.8
|70.8
|8.2
|22.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Woods
|19
|24.1
|6.0
|2.3
|1.8
|0.90
|0.00
|0.7
|35.6
|31.9
|83.3
|0.2
|2.1
|A. Verge Jr.
|17
|28.6
|13.2
|3.5
|3.6
|1.20
|0.20
|2.2
|38.3
|36.2
|77.9
|0.5
|3
|I. Takhar
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Ronzone
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Osten
|18
|17.9
|3.2
|2.8
|0.2
|0.20
|0.80
|0.4
|59.5
|0.0
|38.1
|1.2
|1.6
|J. Olmsted
|8
|8.6
|0.8
|1.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|1.3
|R. Martin
|17
|33.3
|20.6
|2.7
|4.0
|1.30
|0.10
|2.6
|45.5
|35.1
|79.0
|0.5
|2.2
|K. Lawrence
|17
|20.8
|7.1
|4.2
|0.5
|0.60
|0.40
|1.0
|52.2
|16.7
|67.6
|1.2
|3
|J. House
|16
|16.1
|4.1
|1.4
|1.3
|1.40
|0.00
|1.1
|37.7
|40.0
|75.0
|0.1
|1.4
|J. Graham
|15
|22.9
|7.9
|4.6
|0.5
|0.40
|1.60
|1.0
|61.6
|0.0
|50.0
|1.4
|3.2
|K. Feit
|2
|3
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|25.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|P. Dziuba
|7
|4
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Christopher
|15
|29.7
|14.3
|4.7
|1.4
|1.50
|0.50
|1.7
|43.2
|30.5
|80.0
|0.7
|4.1
|C. Christopher
|7
|3.9
|1.4
|0.3
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|27.3
|20.0
|60.0
|0
|0.3
|T. Cherry
|7
|16
|3.9
|2.3
|0.3
|0.40
|0.40
|0.0
|35.7
|31.8
|0.0
|0.6
|1.7
|M. Burno
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Bagley
|11
|29.9
|11.8
|6.1
|1.2
|0.80
|0.50
|1.5
|39.8
|36.2
|71.9
|1.5
|4.5
|Total
|19
|0.0
|76.0
|35.1
|12.9
|7.20
|3.50
|10.7
|43.9
|33.9
|72.8
|7.7
|23.9
