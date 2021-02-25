No. 11 Florida State visits North Carolina, eyes ACC repeat
Florida State has taken care of business in recent games, and that has put the Seminoles back on a clear path toward repeating as the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season champions.
Now it's a matter of finishing that task for the Seminoles.
No. 11 Florida State holds a four-game winning streak as it takes on North Carolina in Saturday's game at Chapel Hill, N.C.
"We are the leader, but if we don't take care of business, that could change," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. "We are trying to deal with things very matter-of-fact. What we are trying to do is just stay focused on the things that are important. Obviously, we are in a pretty good position, but in order for us to be in the right position when the season ends, we have to take it one game at a time."
Aided by Virginia's three-game losing streak -- a stretch that began with a blowout loss at Florida State -- the Seminoles (14-3, 10-2 ACC) have risen to the top of the standings.
Florida State, which has reached the 10-win mark in regular-season league play for the third consecutive season, will play its third consecutive road game when it visits the Tar Heels. Yet it will be just the team's sixth road game of the season.
"Down the stretch, road games are very important," Hamilton said.
The Seminoles haven't won in Chapel Hill since 2010.
Florida State is coming off Wednesday night's 88-71 romp at Miami. That included a career-best 16 points off the bench from junior guard Sardaar Calhoun.
"I told somebody that I expect him to have games where he just explodes because he is confident, and he is not thinking nearly as much," Hamilton said. "He is reacting as opposed to being a thinking player."
The Seminoles played without leading scorer M.J. Walker (13.1 points) because of an ankle injury. Florida State's depth paid off.
"We win by committee," Hamilton said. "The strength of our team is in the quality of our depth. That is who we are and who we have been over the last number of years. The strength of our team is in our culture."
North Carolina (14-8, 8-5) is still trying to straighten out some areas. In Wednesday night's 83-70 nonconference loss to Marquette, defensive issues surfaced.
"You've got to get down in a stance and guard the ball," Tar Heels coach Roy Williams said.
The turnover bug also became troublesome for North Carolina, which suffered its first defeat at home this season after eight victories. The Tar Heels had 19 turnovers vs. Marquette.
"We've made some progress handling the ball," Williams said, "but didn't do very well (in that game)."
While it looked like North Carolina was about to be on a roll, assessing the Tar Heels' recent play might be a bit difficult. There was the Feb. 13 loss at Virginia, which has since gone 0-3.
Then came victories against Northeastern in a hastily scheduled nonleague game and then a rout of undermanned Louisville, which had come off a three-week hiatus. The setback to a sub-.500 Marquette team seemed to stunt the momentum.
"We've had a couple of good wins and then we turn around and we think we're a lot better than we really are," Williams said.
Florida State topped North Carolina 82-75 on Jan. 16 in Tallahassee, Fla. North Carolina's Garrison Brooks logged a team-high 33 minutes in that game, scoring 12 points. He matched his season-high total with 18 points in the Marquette game.
This will be North Carolina's fourth consecutive home game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|11 Florida State 14-3
|79.8 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|15.5 APG
|North Carolina 14-8
|74.2 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|15.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Wilkes
|17
|15.7
|4.9
|1.6
|1.2
|0.60
|0.40
|0.7
|40.0
|36.4
|80.0
|0.5
|1.2
|M. Walker
|16
|29.6
|13.1
|2.8
|2.6
|0.90
|0.40
|2.6
|45.1
|46.5
|85.7
|0.4
|2.4
|H. Prieto
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Polite
|13
|26.2
|9.5
|3.8
|1.8
|1.00
|0.50
|1.5
|50.0
|47.9
|59.3
|1.2
|2.6
|M. Osborne
|17
|20.5
|5.9
|5.0
|0.3
|0.50
|0.40
|0.7
|39.8
|27.8
|85.7
|1.8
|3.2
|T. Ngom
|15
|6.7
|2.7
|1.8
|0.0
|0.10
|0.60
|0.7
|70.0
|0.0
|85.7
|0.4
|1.4
|W. Miles
|7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.1
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0
|J. Lindner
|7
|2.3
|0.3
|0.4
|0.9
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|14.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.1
|T. Light
|7
|1.7
|0.7
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|B. Koprivica
|16
|19
|9.3
|5.7
|0.8
|0.40
|1.20
|1.1
|59.8
|100.0
|71.1
|1.9
|3.8
|N. Jack
|14
|8.1
|4.3
|0.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|45.5
|41.7
|62.5
|0.3
|0.4
|R. Gray
|17
|26.1
|11.7
|6.9
|2.4
|1.40
|0.90
|2.1
|51.7
|26.1
|79.6
|1.6
|5.4
|R. Evans
|16
|20
|6.4
|2.4
|1.5
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|41.3
|40.9
|84.8
|0.6
|1.8
|S. Calhoun
|17
|14.4
|5.8
|1.5
|0.7
|0.50
|0.00
|0.6
|46.8
|46.2
|100.0
|0.3
|1.2
|S. Barnes
|16
|24.4
|10.1
|3.9
|4.4
|1.30
|0.40
|1.8
|46.3
|25.8
|54.9
|1.4
|2.4
|Q. Ballard
|13
|4.1
|1.5
|0.8
|0.1
|0.00
|0.40
|0.5
|75.0
|0.0
|28.6
|0.3
|0.5
|Total
|17
|0.0
|79.8
|40.3
|15.5
|7.10
|5.10
|13.2
|47.6
|39.1
|74.0
|11.7
|26.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Walton
|22
|19.7
|7.9
|1.5
|1.8
|0.50
|0.10
|1.3
|47.6
|45.4
|90.9
|0.3
|1.2
|K. Smith
|6
|2.2
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.7
|D. Sharpe
|22
|20
|10.3
|8.1
|1.4
|1.00
|0.90
|1.8
|53.4
|0.0
|51.3
|3.5
|4.6
|A. Platek
|22
|15
|4.4
|1.8
|1.0
|0.50
|0.20
|1.0
|40.7
|32.7
|78.6
|0.8
|1
|W. Miller
|4
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|R. McAdoo
|6
|1.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|C. Love
|22
|27.7
|10.0
|2.4
|3.7
|1.10
|0.40
|3.2
|31.5
|23.3
|78.3
|0.4
|2
|C. Lebo
|6
|1.3
|1.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|W. Kessler
|22
|7
|3.4
|2.5
|0.3
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|54.5
|25.0
|46.7
|1.3
|1.3
|P. Johnson
|14
|4.1
|1.1
|0.5
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|42.9
|11.1
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|A. Harris
|9
|10.6
|2.9
|0.9
|1.3
|0.60
|0.00
|0.6
|45.0
|25.0
|75.0
|0.4
|0.4
|D. Farris
|5
|1.6
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|R. Davis
|22
|22.4
|7.9
|2.2
|2.1
|0.50
|0.00
|1.8
|34.5
|31.0
|77.6
|0.5
|1.7
|G. Brooks
|22
|28.7
|10.7
|7.1
|1.4
|0.90
|0.80
|1.7
|46.7
|40.0
|60.0
|2.2
|4.9
|L. Black
|22
|27.7
|5.8
|5.3
|2.5
|1.30
|0.40
|1.3
|39.0
|23.5
|69.2
|1.3
|4
|A. Bacot
|22
|22.5
|11.4
|7.5
|0.8
|0.60
|0.70
|1.4
|61.8
|0.0
|62.6
|2.7
|4.9
|Total
|22
|0.0
|74.2
|45.4
|15.7
|7.20
|4.00
|14.5
|44.3
|31.5
|65.0
|15.0
|27.5
-
HOLY
COLG0
0
11:11am
-
LIB
BELLAR0
0130 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESPU
-
14TEXAS
18TXTECH0
0136 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm CBS
-
CUSE
GATECH0
0144 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0133.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESP+
-
3MICH
IND0
0138.5 O/U
+8
12:00pm FOX
-
25TENN
AUBURN0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL0
0142.5 O/U
+3
12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
EMICH0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESP3
-
MNTNA
IDST0
0126.5 O/U
+2.5
1:00pm
-
CMICH
BALLST0
0151 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm
-
STNYBRK
MASLOW0
0136 O/U
-1
1:00pm
-
MERCER
WCAR0
0148 O/U
+5
1:00pm ESP+
-
SC
UGA0
0160.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm SECN
-
FAMU
SCST0
0136.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm
-
WASH
ARIZ0
0145.5 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm CBS
-
MIAMI
CLEM0
0128 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
VCU
DAVID0
0131 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO0
0159.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
STETSON0
0148 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
LATECH0
0146.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm CBSSN
-
BING
HARTFD0
0131 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
MRSHL0
0143 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
PRESBY
HAMP0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
AMER
BUCK0
0140 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
PORTST
NCOLO0
0136 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
5ILL
23WISC0
0136 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
ND
BC0
0149 O/U
+8
2:00pm
-
LSU
20ARK0
0162.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm ESP2
-
WEBER
SACST0
0146 O/U
+6.5
2:05pm
-
MARQET
UCONN0
0134.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm FOX
-
APPST
GASOU0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
LPSCMB
NALAB0
0139.5 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
BU
ARMY0
0142 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESP+
-
OKLAST
7OKLA0
0139.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm ABC
-
MISS
VANDY0
0134 O/U
+8
3:30pm SECN
-
BELMONT
MOREHD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WAKE
16VATECH0
0132.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
OREG
CAL0
0133 O/U
+9
4:00pm PACN
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
USD0
0147.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
USCUP
HIGHPT0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
11FSU
UNC0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
VANGU
CALBPTST0
0
4:00pm
-
FLA
UK0
0141 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBS
-
KSTATE
10WVU0
0138 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
UAB
TXSA0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
NCGRN
ETNST0
0131 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
SELOU
NWST0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
TEMPLE
UCF0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
AF
COLOST0
0134.5 O/U
-18
4:00pm
-
BOISE
22SDGST0
0136 O/U
-6
4:00pm CBSSN
-
NDAKST
SDAK0
0138 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
LSALLE
GMASON0
0138 O/U
-7
4:30pm NBCS
-
KENTST
MIAOH0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
4:30pm ESP3
-
FAU
USM0
0135 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
13CREIGH
XAVIER0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm FOX
-
LALAF
ARKLR0
0143.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
TOLEDO0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
FAIR
MNMTH0
0
5:00pm
-
LAMON
TEXST0
0123 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
WILL
ORAL0
0163 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
NJTECH
ALBANY0
0136.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
UCDAV
CPOLY0
0135.5 O/U
+7
5:00pm
-
ARKST
TXARL0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
TROY0
0137.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
EILL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
JAXST0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
ALAM0
0133.5 O/U
+9.5
5:30pm
-
ALCORN
STHRN0
0134 O/U
-8
5:30pm
-
TEXSO
ALST0
0140.5 O/U
+10.5
5:30pm
-
SFA
LAMAR0
0145.5 O/U
+10
5:30pm
-
ABIL
CARK0
0145.5 O/U
+17
6:00pm
-
LVILLE
DUKE0
0142 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
NEBOM
DENVER0
0147.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
6BAMA
MISSST0
0143.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm SECN
-
FGC
KENSAW0
0
6:00pm
-
NIOWA
ILLST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
ELON
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
SILL
21LOYCHI0
0123 O/U
-19
6:00pm
-
INDST
VALPO0
0130 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP3
-
TCU
IOWAST0
0141 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESPU
-
CHARLO
UTEP0
0126 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
SIUE0
0138 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
OREGST
STNFRD0
0133.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm PACN
-
GAST
SALAB0
0147.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
ODU0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
LOYMRY0
0
7:00pm
-
FURMAN
WOFF0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNST
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
MANH
SIENA0
0127 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP3
-
NICHST
NORL0
0150 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
MOST
EVAN0
0138.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RI
DUQ0
0135.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
NEB0
0145 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm BTN
-
CALSD
UCIRV0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
DRAKE
BRAD0
0136 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
STPETE0
0131 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP3
-
COPPST
DELST0
0160.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
TEXPA
UTVALL0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
2BAYLOR
17KANSAS0
0142 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
NMEXST
TARL0
0129.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
19USC
UTAH0
0138 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NCCU
NCAT0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
JACKST
MVSU0
0136.5 O/U
+22
8:30pm
-
UMKC
SDAKST0
0134.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
HOUBP
MCNSE0
0157.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
MURYST
TNTECH0
0141.5 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
GC
SEATTLE0
0133.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZST0
0145 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
LOYMRY
1GONZAG0
0153.5 O/U
-25
10:00pm ESPN
-
UCSB
UCRIV0
0132 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP3
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0147 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
UOP0
0135 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
CSN
CSBAK0
0140 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP+
-
MARYCA
BYU0
0128 O/U
-8
10:00pm ESPU
-
UCLA
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESP2
-
ARKPB
GRAM0
0
PPD
-
TEXAM
24MIZZOU0
0
PPD SECN
-
ECU
TULSA0
0
PPD
-
MANH
CAN0
0
PPD
-
NORFLK
HOW0
0
-
CAN
NIAGARA0
0
ESP3
-
NEAST
WMMARY0
0
-
DEL
TOWSON0
0
-
SAMFORD
CIT0
0
-
STJOES
FORD0
0
-
SIENA
IONA0
0
-
NCWILM
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
WYO0
0
-
VMI
CHATT0
0
-
PORT
SNCLRA0
0