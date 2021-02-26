With Ayo Dosunmu out, No. 5 Illinois visits No. 23 Wisconsin
With Ayo Dosunmu out, No. 5 Illinois visits No. 23 Wisconsin
Wisconsin had no answer for Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu when the teams met earlier this month.
However, it seems the No. 23 Badgers (16-8 overall, 10-7 Big Ten) won't have to worry about one of the nation's top players when they try to avoid a third consecutive Big Ten home defeat on Saturday against the fifth-ranked Fighting Illini in Madison, Wis.
On Feb. 6 in Champaign, Dosunmu became the third player in Illinois history to record a triple-double with 21 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds during the Illini's 75-60 rout of Wisconsin. However, Dosunmu (21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists) suffered what the team calls a facial injury (reported to be a broken nose) on a hard foul in Tuesday's 81-72 loss at Michigan State.
He sat out Thursday's 86-70 win over Nebraska in the team's final home contest. No official timetable has been set for Dosunmu's return.
"I'll leave that all up to the doctors," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who indicated there are additional factors regarding Dosunmu's return to the floor.
"We'll do everything we can to expedite that process, but we will never jeopardize his health and well-being. There's some other issues that have to be dealt with that we'll keep private.
"We're a man down, but we're gonna fight like hell. I'm proud of (the team) because they've been nothing but incredible."
The Illini (17-6, 13-4) already proved they can win without Dosunmu, who posted another triple-double with 19 points, 10 boards and 10 assists at Minnesota on Feb. 20. They have won eight of nine games.
Illinois' other star, 7-footer Kofi Cockburn (17.7 ppg, 10.0 rpg) had 23 points with 14 rebounds against Wisconsin, starting the current six-game stretch in which he has averaged 20 points on 70.8-percent shooting.
The Badgers are 11-4 at home, but have lost three of their last four at Madison and will try to avoid losing three straight Big Ten games at home for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Following their 68-51 win at Northwestern on Sunday, Wisconsin is looking to win consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 15 and 20, when they beat Rutgers and Northwestern.
Micah Potter (12.4 ppg) had 19 points with eight rebounds and D'Mitrik Trice (13.5 ppg) scored 13 Sunday as the Badgers continued their shooting struggles (41.1 percent), but held the Wildcats to 40.0 percent from the field. Wisconsin has shot 36.4 percent over its last five games, winning only two.
"Well, I think you look at the whole thing, and obviously, defensively, you've got to be connected and all five pieces or parts working together," Badgers coach Greg Gard said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Williams
|23
|25
|5.0
|5.4
|1.9
|0.90
|0.30
|0.7
|53.7
|54.3
|58.1
|0.9
|4.5
|T. Underwood
|4
|2.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Serven
|5
|2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|E. Padilla Jr.
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Miller
|23
|26
|8.7
|2.5
|0.7
|0.60
|0.00
|1.0
|38.1
|33.3
|65.5
|0.3
|2.2
|B. Lieb
|4
|2.8
|1.0
|1.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.8
|16.7
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|0.5
|C. Hawkins
|21
|6.1
|1.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.2
|33.3
|25.0
|70.6
|0.4
|0.4
|J. Hamlin
|7
|3
|1.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.4
|Z. Griffith
|4
|3.8
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|J. Grandison
|22
|12.8
|4.4
|3.2
|1.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|50.8
|43.3
|94.4
|1
|2.1
|T. Frazier
|23
|33.6
|10.6
|2.9
|2.6
|1.40
|0.00
|1.7
|40.9
|38.7
|81.3
|0.1
|2.7
|A. Dosunmu
|22
|34.8
|21.0
|6.3
|5.3
|1.10
|0.30
|3.2
|48.6
|40.0
|78.0
|1.2
|5.1
|A. Curbelo
|23
|20.2
|7.7
|3.6
|4.3
|0.90
|0.10
|2.6
|47.9
|13.0
|71.4
|0.5
|3.1
|K. Cockburn
|23
|27.5
|17.7
|10.0
|0.1
|0.20
|1.40
|1.7
|67.5
|0.0
|57.7
|3.4
|6.6
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|5
|1.6
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|G. Bezhanishvili
|23
|15.1
|5.4
|2.6
|0.5
|0.10
|0.30
|1.0
|56.1
|60.0
|54.5
|1.2
|1.4
|Total
|23
|0.0
|81.5
|42.7
|16.8
|5.70
|2.90
|13.3
|50.0
|37.8
|68.7
|10.6
|29.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Wahl
|24
|24.8
|5.4
|4.2
|1.4
|1.00
|0.80
|0.9
|43.4
|31.3
|53.8
|0.9
|3.3
|D. Trice
|24
|33
|13.5
|3.6
|4.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.7
|41.2
|37.3
|78.6
|0.1
|3.5
|J. Taphorn
|5
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Reuvers
|24
|21.5
|8.7
|3.3
|0.6
|0.30
|1.20
|1.0
|41.8
|28.6
|80.0
|0.9
|2.4
|M. Potter
|24
|22
|12.4
|6.2
|1.3
|0.50
|0.50
|1.6
|51.4
|37.8
|83.1
|1.9
|4.3
|W. McGrory
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Higginbottom
|7
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Hedstrom
|8
|1.8
|0.5
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.1
|C. Gilmore
|7
|2
|0.3
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|A. Ford
|24
|26.4
|8.8
|4.2
|1.2
|0.70
|0.60
|1.0
|39.5
|32.4
|78.6
|0.7
|3.5
|B. Davison
|24
|29.8
|9.0
|3.5
|2.1
|1.10
|0.00
|0.8
|32.3
|38.0
|85.2
|0.4
|3
|J. Davis
|11
|1.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|40.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Davis
|24
|24.2
|7.2
|4.4
|1.0
|1.00
|0.60
|1.0
|43.6
|37.9
|69.4
|1.3
|3
|S. Crowl
|11
|2.9
|0.7
|0.6
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|57.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|B. Carlson
|6
|10.5
|3.3
|1.0
|0.7
|0.20
|0.50
|0.2
|54.5
|33.3
|87.5
|0.2
|0.8
|T. Anderson
|22
|15.1
|3.5
|1.5
|1.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|59.6
|60.0
|71.4
|0.3
|1.3
|Total
|24
|0.0
|69.8
|37.3
|13.3
|5.90
|3.80
|9.0
|42.3
|35.9
|75.6
|8.3
|26.2
-
HOLY
COLG0
0
11:11am
-
LIB
BELLAR0
0130 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESPU
-
14TEXAS
18TXTECH0
0136 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm CBS
-
CUSE
GATECH0
0144 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0133.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESP+
-
3MICH
IND0
0138.5 O/U
+8
12:00pm FOX
-
25TENN
AUBURN0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL0
0142.5 O/U
+3
12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
EMICH0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESP3
-
MNTNA
IDST0
0126.5 O/U
+2.5
1:00pm
-
CMICH
BALLST0
0151 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm
-
STNYBRK
MASLOW0
0136 O/U
-1
1:00pm
-
MERCER
WCAR0
0148 O/U
+5
1:00pm ESP+
-
SC
UGA0
0160.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm SECN
-
FAMU
SCST0
0136.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm
-
WASH
ARIZ0
0145.5 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm CBS
-
MIAMI
CLEM0
0128 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
VCU
DAVID0
0131 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO0
0159.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
STETSON0
0148 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
LATECH0
0146.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm CBSSN
-
BING
HARTFD0
0131 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
MRSHL0
0143 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
PRESBY
HAMP0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
AMER
BUCK0
0140 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
PORTST
NCOLO0
0136 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
5ILL
23WISC0
0136 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
ND
BC0
0149 O/U
+8
2:00pm
-
LSU
20ARK0
0162.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm ESP2
-
WEBER
SACST0
0146 O/U
+6.5
2:05pm
-
MARQET
UCONN0
0134.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm FOX
-
APPST
GASOU0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
LPSCMB
NALAB0
0139.5 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
BU
ARMY0
0142 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESP+
-
OKLAST
7OKLA0
0139.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm ABC
-
MISS
VANDY0
0134 O/U
+8
3:30pm SECN
-
BELMONT
MOREHD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WAKE
16VATECH0
0132.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
OREG
CAL0
0133 O/U
+9
4:00pm PACN
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
USD0
0147.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
USCUP
HIGHPT0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
11FSU
UNC0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
VANGU
CALBPTST0
0
4:00pm
-
FLA
UK0
0141 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBS
-
KSTATE
10WVU0
0138 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
UAB
TXSA0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
NCGRN
ETNST0
0131 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
SELOU
NWST0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
TEMPLE
UCF0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
AF
COLOST0
0134.5 O/U
-18
4:00pm
-
BOISE
22SDGST0
0136 O/U
-6
4:00pm CBSSN
-
NDAKST
SDAK0
0138 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
LSALLE
GMASON0
0138 O/U
-7
4:30pm NBCS
-
KENTST
MIAOH0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
4:30pm ESP3
-
FAU
USM0
0135 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
13CREIGH
XAVIER0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm FOX
-
LALAF
ARKLR0
0143.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
TOLEDO0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
FAIR
MNMTH0
0
5:00pm
-
LAMON
TEXST0
0123 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
WILL
ORAL0
0163 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
NJTECH
ALBANY0
0136.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
UCDAV
CPOLY0
0135.5 O/U
+7
5:00pm
-
ARKST
TXARL0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
TROY0
0137.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
EILL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
JAXST0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
ALAM0
0133.5 O/U
+9.5
5:30pm
-
ALCORN
STHRN0
0134 O/U
-8
5:30pm
-
TEXSO
ALST0
0140.5 O/U
+10.5
5:30pm
-
SFA
LAMAR0
0145.5 O/U
+10
5:30pm
-
ABIL
CARK0
0145.5 O/U
+17
6:00pm
-
LVILLE
DUKE0
0142 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
NEBOM
DENVER0
0147.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
6BAMA
MISSST0
0143.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm SECN
-
FGC
KENSAW0
0
6:00pm
-
NIOWA
ILLST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
ELON
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
SILL
21LOYCHI0
0123 O/U
-19
6:00pm
-
INDST
VALPO0
0130 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP3
-
TCU
IOWAST0
0141 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESPU
-
CHARLO
UTEP0
0126 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
SIUE0
0138 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
OREGST
STNFRD0
0133.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm PACN
-
GAST
SALAB0
0147.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
ODU0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
LOYMRY0
0
7:00pm
-
FURMAN
WOFF0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNST
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
MANH
SIENA0
0127 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP3
-
NICHST
NORL0
0150 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
MOST
EVAN0
0138.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RI
DUQ0
0135.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
NEB0
0145 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm BTN
-
CALSD
UCIRV0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
DRAKE
BRAD0
0136 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
STPETE0
0131 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP3
-
COPPST
DELST0
0160.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
TEXPA
UTVALL0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
2BAYLOR
17KANSAS0
0142 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
NMEXST
TARL0
0129.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
19USC
UTAH0
0138 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NCCU
NCAT0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
JACKST
MVSU0
0136.5 O/U
+22
8:30pm
-
UMKC
SDAKST0
0134.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
HOUBP
MCNSE0
0157.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
MURYST
TNTECH0
0141.5 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
GC
SEATTLE0
0133.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZST0
0145 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
LOYMRY
1GONZAG0
0153.5 O/U
-25
10:00pm ESPN
-
UCSB
UCRIV0
0132 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP3
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0147 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
UOP0
0135 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
CSN
CSBAK0
0140 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP+
-
MARYCA
BYU0
0128 O/U
-8
10:00pm ESPU
-
UCLA
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESP2
-
ARKPB
GRAM0
0
PPD
-
TEXAM
24MIZZOU0
0
PPD SECN
-
ECU
TULSA0
0
PPD
-
MANH
CAN0
0
PPD
-
NORFLK
HOW0
0
-
CAN
NIAGARA0
0
ESP3
-
NEAST
WMMARY0
0
-
DEL
TOWSON0
0
-
SAMFORD
CIT0
0
-
STJOES
FORD0
0
-
SIENA
IONA0
0
-
NCWILM
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
WYO0
0
-
VMI
CHATT0
0
-
PORT
SNCLRA0
0