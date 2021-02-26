Golden Gophers, Cornhuskers look to stop losing streaks
Nebraska has one Big Ten victory this season.
The Cornhuskers' best chance to collect another could come at home in Lincoln on Saturday against the reeling Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Prior to next month's Big Ten tournament, Nebraska (5-17 overall, 1-14 conference) completes its home schedule Monday against Rutgers before trips to Iowa and Northwestern.
The Cornhuskers carry a five-game losing streak into their matchup with Minnesota (13-11, 6-11). This week, they lost to Penn State 86-83 and No. 5 Illinois 86-70.
The Nittany Lions scored 25 points off 18 Nebraska turnovers. The story was much the same against the Illini, who turned 17 Cornhuskers giveaways into 14 points.
"We just continue to have careless, mindless turnovers driving into the pile," coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Problem is, I take a guy out for it, put the next guy in and he does the same darn thing. It's frustrating to continue to see that happen. ... We're just giving them too many free points off turnovers."
Against Illinois, Trey McGowens led the offense with 18 points and Shamiel Stevenson and Kobe Webster also reached double digits at 12 points apiece.
However, Teddy Allen couldn't follow up his career-best night with another strong performance. Allen erupted for 41 points and handed out six assists against the Nittany Lions; Illinois held Allen to five points and one assist. Hoiberg played Allen, who committed four turnovers, for just 20 minutes.
"We played much more selfishly than we had been," Hoiberg said. "We just couldn't get anything going."
Minnesota defeated Nebraska in their meeting in Minneapolis on Feb. 8. The Golden Gophers raced to a 15-point halftime lead en route to a 79-61 victory as Marcus Carr led Minnesota with 21 points and eight assists.
At the time, the Golden Gophers seemed like a safe bet to make the NCAA Tournament. That's no longer the case as they've dropped their last four contests, including a 67-59 decision to Northwestern on Thursday. The Wildcats snapped a 13-game losing streak in the process.
Minnesota was playing without its top post player, Liam Robbins, due to ankle sprain. Another starter, Gabe Kalscheur, sat out for the third straight game with a broken finger.
"I'm not going to use injuries as an excuse," Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. "Nobody wants to hear a coach talk about injuries. It's a part of it."
Robbins is questionable to play on Saturday. Minnesota, which also has games remaining against Penn State and Rutgers, is in desperation mode.
The Golden Gophers shot just 37.1 percent from the field and made just four of 27 3-point attempts on Thursday.
"We got complacent shooting outside shots," forward Brandon Johnson said. "They weren't falling, obviously. We just can't lose faith. We have three more games."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Williams
|22
|16
|4.6
|1.9
|1.0
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|38.4
|32.0
|37.5
|0.4
|1.5
|L. Robbins
|23
|24.5
|11.7
|6.6
|1.1
|0.70
|2.70
|1.7
|44.1
|32.7
|69.4
|2.4
|4.2
|J. Omersa
|7
|9.9
|1.7
|2.3
|0.9
|1.30
|0.40
|0.4
|57.1
|0.0
|66.7
|0.6
|1.7
|M. Mitchell
|7
|3.1
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Mashburn Jr.
|24
|19.9
|7.4
|1.5
|1.5
|0.30
|0.10
|1.0
|37.5
|29.2
|82.1
|0.2
|1.3
|G. Kalscheur
|21
|30.8
|9.2
|2.9
|1.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.4
|31.6
|24.5
|86.0
|1.1
|1.8
|B. Johnson
|23
|25.7
|9.0
|6.1
|0.7
|0.80
|0.60
|0.7
|47.3
|28.3
|72.4
|2.1
|4
|I. Ihnen
|24
|13.5
|2.4
|3.3
|0.4
|0.40
|0.70
|0.5
|29.9
|20.8
|66.7
|1
|2.3
|B. Gach
|24
|23
|7.0
|3.8
|2.0
|0.60
|0.00
|1.6
|40.3
|28.1
|82.6
|0.5
|3.3
|S. Freeman
|13
|5.2
|1.1
|1.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|55.6
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0.8
|E. Curry
|24
|13.4
|3.7
|2.4
|0.8
|0.60
|0.00
|0.7
|47.9
|26.7
|66.7
|0.9
|1.5
|H. Conroy
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Carr
|24
|35.2
|19.1
|3.9
|5.1
|1.20
|0.10
|2.2
|40.5
|32.9
|80.4
|0.7
|3.2
|Total
|24
|0.0
|73.7
|39.5
|14.4
|6.30
|4.60
|11.1
|40.2
|29.0
|75.2
|11.5
|24.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Wood
|11
|3.1
|0.7
|0.5
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|K. Webster
|22
|21.4
|7.0
|1.6
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.7
|38.1
|35.7
|63.2
|0.1
|1.5
|D. Walker
|11
|19.2
|4.7
|4.1
|1.3
|0.90
|0.70
|1.5
|59.5
|0.0
|53.3
|1.2
|2.9
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|22
|20
|3.3
|2.5
|1.2
|0.80
|0.10
|0.6
|32.9
|27.7
|77.8
|0.5
|2.1
|S. Stevenson
|22
|14.8
|5.9
|2.5
|0.6
|0.70
|0.30
|1.6
|45.7
|16.7
|70.2
|0.5
|1.9
|B. Porter
|5
|1.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Piatkowski
|8
|1.6
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Y. Ouedraogo
|21
|15
|3.5
|3.9
|0.4
|0.40
|0.50
|0.5
|43.8
|0.0
|39.1
|1.9
|2
|T. McGowens
|22
|28.5
|10.7
|3.9
|2.0
|1.50
|0.10
|2.3
|37.7
|35.5
|64.4
|0.5
|3.4
|L. Mayen
|22
|25.1
|7.8
|4.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.60
|1.5
|37.7
|32.4
|73.9
|0.8
|3.6
|T. Lakes
|10
|9.1
|2.6
|1.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.0
|42.9
|42.1
|0.0
|0.2
|1.2
|D. Banton
|22
|28.7
|9.7
|6.1
|4.2
|1.00
|1.00
|2.5
|39.9
|25.4
|65.8
|1
|5
|E. Andre
|15
|7.4
|2.1
|1.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|54.2
|0.0
|42.9
|0.3
|1.5
|T. Allen
|21
|28
|17.1
|4.9
|1.7
|1.20
|0.00
|2.6
|45.1
|38.3
|69.1
|1.3
|3.6
|Total
|22
|0.0
|69.6
|39.3
|12.8
|7.20
|3.40
|13.7
|41.2
|32.5
|63.0
|9.1
|27.4
-
HOLY
COLG0
0
11:11am
-
LIB
BELLAR0
0130 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESPU
-
14TEXAS
18TXTECH0
0136 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm CBS
-
CUSE
GATECH0
0144 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0133.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESP+
-
3MICH
IND0
0138.5 O/U
+8
12:00pm FOX
-
25TENN
AUBURN0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL0
0142.5 O/U
+3
12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
EMICH0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESP3
-
MNTNA
IDST0
0126.5 O/U
+2.5
1:00pm
-
CMICH
BALLST0
0151 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm
-
STNYBRK
MASLOW0
0136 O/U
-1
1:00pm
-
MERCER
WCAR0
0148 O/U
+5
1:00pm ESP+
-
SC
UGA0
0160.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
OHIO0
0159.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
MRSHL0
0143 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
BING
HARTFD0
0131 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESP+
-
AMER
BUCK0
0140 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
VCU
DAVID0
0131 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESPU
-
PORTST
NCOLO0
0136 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
UNF
STETSON0
0148 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
20ARK0
0162.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm ESP2
-
MIAMI
CLEM0
0128 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
ND
BC0
0149 O/U
+8
2:00pm
-
RICE
LATECH0
0146.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm CBSSN
-
5ILL
23WISC0
0136 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
FAMU
SCST0
0136.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm
-
PRESBY
HAMP0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
WASH
ARIZ0
0145.5 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm CBS
-
WEBER
SACST0
0146 O/U
+6.5
2:05pm
-
MARQET
UCONN0
0134.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm FOX
-
APPST
GASOU0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
LPSCMB
NALAB0
0139.5 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
BU
ARMY0
0142 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESP+
-
OKLAST
7OKLA0
0139.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm ABC
-
MISS
VANDY0
0134 O/U
+8
3:30pm SECN
-
NCGRN
ETNST0
0131 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
BELMONT
MOREHD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
VANGU
CALBPTST0
0
4:00pm
-
AF
COLOST0
0134.5 O/U
-18
4:00pm
-
FLA
UK0
0141 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBS
-
KSTATE
10WVU0
0138 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
USCUP
HIGHPT0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
PEPPER
USD0
0147.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
UAB
TXSA0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
11FSU
UNC0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
16VATECH0
0132.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
TEMPLE
UCF0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
OREG
CAL0
0133 O/U
+9
4:00pm PACN
-
SELOU
NWST0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
BOISE
22SDGST0
0136 O/U
-6
4:00pm CBSSN
-
LSALLE
GMASON0
0138 O/U
-7
4:30pm NBCS
-
KENTST
MIAOH0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
4:30pm ESP3
-
NDAKST
SDAK0
0138 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
CSTCAR
TROY0
0137.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
LALAF
ARKLR0
0143.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP+
-
NJTECH
ALBANY0
0136.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
FAIR
MNMTH0
0
5:00pm
-
TNMART
EILL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
TOLEDO0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
WILL
ORAL0
0163 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
LAMON
TEXST0
0123 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
13CREIGH
XAVIER0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm FOX
-
PEAY
JAXST0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UCDAV
CPOLY0
0135.5 O/U
+7
5:00pm
-
FAU
USM0
0135 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
TXARL0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
ALAM0
0133.5 O/U
+9.5
5:30pm
-
SFA
LAMAR0
0145.5 O/U
+10
5:30pm
-
ALCORN
STHRN0
0134 O/U
-8
5:30pm
-
TEXSO
ALST0
0140.5 O/U
+10.5
5:30pm
-
FGC
KENSAW0
0
6:00pm
-
ELON
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
LVILLE
DUKE0
0142 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
INDST
VALPO0
0130 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP3
-
SEMO
SIUE0
0138 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
CHARLO
UTEP0
0126 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
TCU
IOWAST0
0141 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
NEBOM
DENVER0
0147.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
6BAMA
MISSST0
0143.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm SECN
-
SILL
21LOYCHI0
0123 O/U
-19
6:00pm
-
NIOWA
ILLST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
ABIL
CARK0
0145.5 O/U
+17
6:00pm
-
OREGST
STNFRD0
0133.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm PACN
-
PORT
LOYMRY0
0
7:00pm
-
MANH
SIENA0
0127 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP3
-
MINN
NEB0
0145 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm BTN
-
FURMAN
WOFF0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
ODU0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNST
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
NORL0
0150 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
MOST
EVAN0
0138.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RI
DUQ0
0135.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
CALSD
UCIRV0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
GAST
SALAB0
0147.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
DRAKE
BRAD0
0136 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
STPETE0
0131 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP3
-
COPPST
DELST0
0161.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
TEXPA
UTVALL0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
2BAYLOR
17KANSAS0
0142 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
NMEXST
TARL0
0129.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
19USC
UTAH0
0138 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NCCU
NCAT0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
HOUBP
MCNSE0
0157.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
JACKST
MVSU0
0136.5 O/U
+22
8:30pm
-
UMKC
SDAKST0
0134.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
MURYST
TNTECH0
0141.5 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
GC
SEATTLE0
0133.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZST0
0145 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
LOYMRY
1GONZAG0
0153.5 O/U
-25
10:00pm ESPN
-
UCSB
UCRIV0
0132 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP3
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0147 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
UOP0
0135 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
CSN
CSBAK0
0140 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP+
-
MARYCA
BYU0
0128 O/U
-8
10:00pm ESPU
-
UCLA
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESP2
-
TEXAM
24MIZZOU0
0
PPD SECN
-
ARKPB
GRAM0
0
PPD
-
ECU
TULSA0
0
PPD
-
MANH
CAN0
0
PPD
-
NORFLK
HOW0
0
-
NEAST
WMMARY0
0
-
CAN
NIAGARA0
0
ESP3
-
DEL
TOWSON0
0
-
SAMFORD
CIT0
0
-
STJOES
FORD0
0
-
SIENA
IONA0
0
-
NCWILM
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
WYO0
0
-
VMI
CHATT0
0
-
PORT
SNCLRA0
0