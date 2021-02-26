Arizona rolling into home finale vs. Washington
Arizona, which had no trouble dispatching Washington when they last played nearly two months ago, plays its home finale, against the Huskies, on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz.
The Wildcats (16-8, 10-8 Pac-12) held Washington (5-19, 4-15) to 31.3 percent shooting in an 80-53 victory in Seattle on Dec. 31.
Arizona seems to be ready for a successful Senior Day, after winning at then-No. 17 Southern California last Saturday and controlling most of the second half Thursday night in a 69-53 home win over Washington State.
That effort pleased coach Sean Miller, whose team concludes its season Monday at Oregon before serving a self-imposed one-year postseason ban in response to an NCAA investigation into infractions.
"We truly are that team that is playing for each other," Miller said. "You hear coaches sometimes give that analogy, but that's what we're playing for. Nothing else. Whether it's the COVID protocols, the consistent practices, being able to handle a couple of really tough losses ... our guys have bounced back.
"We want to play our best down the stretch here."
Miller said that Arizona senior Ira Lee, a rotational post player for the past four seasons, will start on Saturday. Lee has not said if he will take advantage of the NCAA offering an extra year of eligibility to winter-sports athletes because of the pandemic.
Miller added that he is "optimistic" that Kerr Kriisa will be available against Washington after the freshman guard sat out against Washington State due to a groin injury suffered in practice. Kriisa had started the four previous games, providing defensive energy and 3-point shooting (10 of 25).
While Arizona is second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 75.7 points per game, Washington is second-to-last at 66.3.
The Huskies are coming off successive losses at Arizona State. After getting blown out 97-64 Tuesday, they nearly pulled out a victory Thursday but missed their final seven shots after tying the game at 72. ASU won 80-72.
"It's a focus. It's a mindset," coach Mike Hopkins said after Thursday's game. "I was proud of the way the guys responded today. But that is the (lack of) consistency that you saw -- so high and low, right? It's either 90 degrees or it's 40 degrees and we need to be at 72 degrees."
Washington, which will be concluding a stretch of eight games in 17 days, is looking for more help for Quade Green. In the first meeting against Arizona, Green was the Huskies' lone threat, putting in 23 points while shooting 8 of 21 from the field. His teammates were 12 of 43.
Green is averaging a team-best 14.6 points. For Arizona, James Akinjo leads the way with 15.0 points per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Washington 5-19
|66.3 PPG
|33.8 RPG
|10.6 APG
|Arizona 16-8
|75.7 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|15.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Wright
|24
|23.3
|5.6
|4.1
|0.8
|0.90
|1.10
|1.5
|35.1
|24.1
|65.6
|0.9
|3.2
|M. Tsohonis
|21
|19.7
|10.5
|2.1
|1.1
|0.40
|0.00
|1.3
|44.7
|39.7
|71.7
|0.8
|1.3
|E. Stevenson
|24
|25.7
|9.0
|3.4
|1.9
|1.10
|0.30
|1.8
|34.4
|31.3
|82.4
|0.6
|2.8
|R. Sorn
|22
|9.9
|3.1
|2.7
|0.3
|0.10
|0.90
|0.5
|71.4
|0.0
|75.0
|1.1
|1.5
|N. Roberts
|24
|22
|5.2
|5.9
|0.5
|0.30
|0.40
|1.3
|54.7
|0.0
|55.6
|2.1
|3.8
|T. Rice
|3
|1
|2.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|N. Pryor
|16
|17.5
|4.1
|1.3
|1.6
|0.70
|0.10
|1.2
|35.7
|23.1
|50.0
|0.3
|1.1
|N. Neubauer
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Lundeen
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|G. Hopkins
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Q. Green
|23
|31.3
|14.7
|3.0
|3.6
|1.10
|0.00
|3.4
|42.0
|31.5
|82.8
|0.4
|2.6
|J. Geron
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Brooks
|14
|9.7
|3.1
|1.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|56.7
|50.0
|53.8
|0.3
|1.4
|J. Bey
|24
|30.6
|10.0
|3.5
|1.0
|0.90
|0.50
|1.5
|45.8
|53.1
|71.9
|0.5
|3
|R. Battle
|14
|17.7
|4.6
|2.1
|0.4
|0.60
|0.40
|1.2
|25.6
|20.4
|76.9
|0.5
|1.6
|C. Bajema
|22
|15
|3.1
|1.5
|0.3
|0.50
|0.30
|0.6
|39.7
|37.9
|80.0
|0.2
|1.3
|Total
|24
|0.0
|66.3
|33.8
|10.6
|6.00
|3.70
|13.7
|41.6
|33.1
|70.0
|8.3
|22.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Weyand
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|G. Weitman
|5
|1.4
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|T. Tubelis
|5
|1.8
|0.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.2
|A. Tubelis
|24
|26.3
|12.0
|6.9
|1.2
|0.60
|0.60
|2.3
|50.5
|35.1
|68.8
|2.5
|4.3
|D. Terry
|24
|20.7
|4.6
|3.3
|1.6
|0.70
|0.40
|1.3
|42.5
|34.2
|60.0
|0.8
|2.5
|B. Mathurin
|24
|24.5
|10.9
|4.3
|1.1
|0.80
|0.00
|1.2
|48.3
|42.0
|83.6
|1.1
|3.2
|J. Mains
|2
|2
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|I. Lee
|21
|10.8
|3.0
|3.1
|0.3
|0.20
|0.30
|1.0
|54.3
|0.0
|76.5
|1
|2.1
|K. Kriisa
|6
|21.7
|5.8
|0.3
|2.5
|0.20
|0.00
|1.2
|35.5
|37.9
|100.0
|0.2
|0.2
|C. Koloko
|24
|17.3
|5.0
|5.0
|0.3
|0.50
|1.30
|0.8
|49.4
|0.0
|61.8
|2.2
|2.8
|T. Gorener
|8
|3.8
|1.1
|0.8
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|T. Brown Jr.
|24
|26.3
|7.7
|3.6
|3.7
|1.00
|0.30
|0.9
|40.4
|43.8
|77.6
|0.5
|3.1
|J. Brown
|24
|20
|9.9
|5.4
|0.6
|0.50
|1.00
|1.1
|56.2
|0.0
|59.8
|1.7
|3.7
|J. Baker Jr.
|12
|29.3
|12.0
|2.8
|1.8
|0.60
|0.30
|1.0
|40.3
|34.3
|83.3
|0.2
|2.7
|J. Akinjo
|24
|34.7
|15.0
|2.3
|5.3
|1.50
|0.00
|2.3
|37.5
|39.1
|80.9
|0.3
|1.9
|Total
|24
|0.0
|75.7
|41.8
|15.5
|6.00
|4.00
|12.1
|45.1
|37.9
|72.2
|12.0
|26.7
-
HOLY
COLG0
0
11:11am
-
14TEXAS
18TXTECH0
0136 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm CBS
-
CUSE
GATECH0
0144 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
25TENN
AUBURN0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
3MICH
IND0
0138.5 O/U
+8
12:00pm FOX
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL0
0142.5 O/U
+3
12:00pm FS1
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0133.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
BELLAR0
0130 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESPU
-
MNTNA
IDST0
0126.5 O/U
+2.5
1:00pm
-
NILL
EMICH0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESP3
-
STNYBRK
MASLOW0
0136 O/U
-1
1:00pm
-
MERCER
WCAR0
0148 O/U
+5
1:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
BALLST0
0151 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm
-
SC
UGA0
0160.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm SECN
-
FAMU
SCST0
0136.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm
-
WASH
ARIZ0
0145.5 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm CBS
-
MIAMI
CLEM0
0128 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
VCU
DAVID0
0131 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO0
0159.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
STETSON0
0148 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
LATECH0
0146.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm CBSSN
-
BING
HARTFD0
0131 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
MRSHL0
0143 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
PRESBY
HAMP0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
AMER
BUCK0
0140 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
PORTST
NCOLO0
0136 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
5ILL
23WISC0
0136 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
ND
BC0
0149 O/U
+8
2:00pm
-
LSU
20ARK0
0162.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm ESP2
-
WEBER
SACST0
0146 O/U
+6.5
2:05pm
-
MARQET
UCONN0
0134.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm FOX
-
LPSCMB
NALAB0
0139.5 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
APPST
GASOU0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
OKLAST
7OKLA0
0139.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm ABC
-
BU
ARMY0
0142 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESP+
-
MISS
VANDY0
0134 O/U
+8
3:30pm SECN
-
BELMONT
MOREHD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESP+
-
AF
COLOST0
0134.5 O/U
-18
4:00pm
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
VANGU
CALBPTST0
0
4:00pm
-
PEPPER
USD0
0147.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
11FSU
UNC0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
16VATECH0
0132.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
USCUP
HIGHPT0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
FLA
UK0
0141 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBS
-
KSTATE
10WVU0
0138 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
UAB
TXSA0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
NCGRN
ETNST0
0131 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
TEMPLE
UCF0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
OREG
CAL0
0133 O/U
+9
4:00pm PACN
-
SELOU
NWST0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
BOISE
22SDGST0
0136 O/U
-6
4:00pm CBSSN
-
NDAKST
SDAK0
0138 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
LSALLE
GMASON0
0138 O/U
-7
4:30pm NBCS
-
KENTST
MIAOH0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
4:30pm ESP3
-
WILL
ORAL0
0163 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
LALAF
ARKLR0
0143.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
MNMTH0
0
5:00pm
-
CSTCAR
TROY0
0137.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
UCDAV
CPOLY0
0135.5 O/U
+7
5:00pm
-
13CREIGH
XAVIER0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm FOX
-
WMICH
TOLEDO0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
LAMON
TEXST0
0123 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
PEAY
JAXST0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
EILL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ESP+
-
NJTECH
ALBANY0
0136.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
FAU
USM0
0135 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
TXARL0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
SFA
LAMAR0
0145.5 O/U
+10
5:30pm
-
PVAM
ALAM0
0133.5 O/U
+9.5
5:30pm
-
ALCORN
STHRN0
0134 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm
-
TEXSO
ALST0
0140.5 O/U
+10.5
5:30pm
-
LVILLE
DUKE0
0142 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
ABIL
CARK0
0145.5 O/U
+17
6:00pm
-
NEBOM
DENVER0
0147.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
NIOWA
ILLST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
TCU
IOWAST0
0141 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
FGC
KENSAW0
0
6:00pm
-
ELON
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
INDST
VALPO0
0130 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP3
-
SILL
21LOYCHI0
0123 O/U
-19
6:00pm
-
6BAMA
MISSST0
0143.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm SECN
-
CHARLO
UTEP0
0126 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
SIUE0
0138 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
OREGST
STNFRD0
0133.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm PACN
-
PORT
LOYMRY0
0
7:00pm
-
TNST
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
DRAKE
BRAD0
0136 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
NORL0
0150 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
MOST
EVAN0
0138.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CALSD
UCIRV0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
MINN
NEB0
0145 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm BTN
-
FURMAN
WOFF0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MANH
SIENA0
0127 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP3
-
GAST
SALAB0
0147.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
RI
DUQ0
0135.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
ODU0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
STPETE0
0131 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP3
-
COPPST
DELST0
0161.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
TEXPA
UTVALL0
0145 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
2BAYLOR
17KANSAS0
0142 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
NMEXST
TARL0
0129.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
19USC
UTAH0
0138 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NCCU
NCAT0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
UMKC
SDAKST0
0134.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
JACKST
MVSU0
0136.5 O/U
+22
8:30pm
-
HOUBP
MCNSE0
0157.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
MURYST
TNTECH0
0141.5 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
GC
SEATTLE0
0133.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZST0
0145 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
LOYMRY
1GONZAG0
0153.5 O/U
-25
10:00pm ESPN
-
SANFRAN
UOP0
0135 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0147 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
UCSB
UCRIV0
0132 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP3
-
CSN
CSBAK0
0140 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESP2
-
MARYCA
BYU0
0128 O/U
-8
10:00pm ESPU
-
TEXAM
24MIZZOU0
0
PPD SECN
-
ARKPB
GRAM0
0
PPD
-
MANH
CAN0
0
PPD
-
ECU
TULSA0
0
PPD
-
NORFLK
HOW0
0
-
NEAST
WMMARY0
0
-
CAN
NIAGARA0
0
ESP3
-
STJOES
FORD0
0
-
DEL
TOWSON0
0
-
SAMFORD
CIT0
0
-
SIENA
IONA0
0
-
NCWILM
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
WYO0
0
-
VMI
CHATT0
0
-
PORT
SNCLRA0
0