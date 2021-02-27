Tournament hopefuls Spartans, Terps clash in Maryland
It's not often a late-season matchup between two teams with losing records in Big Ten play has the interest of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
But that will be the case when Michigan State faces Maryland on Sunday afternoon in College Park, Md.
Seemingly left for dead just a week ago, Michigan State has improbably resurrected its season after a brilliant week of basketball.
The Spartans rallied for a road win at Indiana last Saturday and then recorded an upset of No. 5 Illinois at home on Tuesday.
Then just 48 hours later, Michigan State recorded another top-5 upset, beating No. 4 Ohio State at home to all of a sudden thrust itself into consideration for an NCAA Tournament berth.
Michigan State enters 13-9 overall, 7-9 in Big Ten play and climbed to No. 69 in the NET rankings as of Saturday after being ranked No. 91 before the Indiana game.
The Spartans haven't missed the NCAA tournament since 1997.
"We have to continue to be hungry, never satisfied," Michigan State junior Aaron Henry said. "I mean, we've all won in that locker room before. I like to say don't applaud the fish for swimming. Fish swim all day. Spartans have won before. We have won before and we have to continue to do that. Take it one day at a time."
Henry has been the biggest reason for Michigan State's resurgence, averaging 21.7 points over the last three games and taking over late in games.
The next obstacle for the Spartans in their quest to keep their 22-year NCAA Tournament streak alive is a well-rested and hot Maryland team, which has won four in a row and also is in the NCAA Tournament discussion.
The Terrapins (14-10, 8-9) were No. 32 in the NET rankings as of Saturday and will have had a week of rest following a 68-59 win at Rutgers last Sunday.
That time off could be a big edge for Maryland against a Michigan State team that will be playing its fourth game in nine days.
"We're getting better offensively," Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said after the Rutgers win. "We're getting more open shots. We're getting downhill, we're getting to the foul line more and taking advantage of our matchups at the other end. It's been a process."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Michigan State 13-9
|71.3 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Maryland 14-10
|69.7 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|13.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Watts
|22
|21.7
|7.7
|1.5
|3.0
|0.10
|0.00
|1.5
|33.3
|27.9
|78.1
|0.2
|1.3
|D. Smith
|5
|1.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Sissoko
|20
|5.9
|1.0
|1.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.3
|53.8
|0.0
|38.5
|0.5
|1.4
|J. Marble II
|21
|9
|4.3
|2.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|62.5
|100.0
|67.9
|0.9
|1.2
|F. Loyer
|19
|16.5
|4.2
|1.6
|2.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|29.4
|32.7
|88.0
|0.2
|1.4
|J. Langford
|21
|26.9
|10.0
|3.3
|1.9
|0.50
|0.20
|1.4
|38.7
|36.6
|75.0
|1
|2.3
|T. Kithier
|22
|12.1
|2.7
|2.6
|0.8
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|65.0
|0.0
|77.8
|1.4
|1.2
|S. Izzo
|7
|1.4
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0
|J. Hoiberg
|10
|2.3
|0.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|18.2
|0.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.2
|A. Hoggard
|20
|13.7
|2.8
|2.1
|2.1
|0.50
|0.30
|1.2
|31.1
|20.0
|62.5
|0.2
|2
|A. Henry
|22
|31.5
|15.3
|5.5
|3.5
|1.30
|1.40
|2.8
|45.9
|29.2
|79.5
|1.4
|4
|J. Hauser
|22
|22.1
|10.2
|6.0
|1.5
|0.50
|0.20
|2.1
|47.5
|35.4
|75.0
|1.2
|4.8
|M. Hall
|22
|17.1
|4.4
|4.3
|1.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|45.5
|27.8
|67.4
|1.5
|2.8
|G. Brown
|19
|19.5
|7.7
|2.4
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|0.7
|51.4
|46.0
|85.7
|0.6
|1.8
|M. Bingham Jr.
|22
|10.5
|3.4
|2.9
|0.4
|0.50
|1.40
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|77.8
|0.6
|2.3
|Total
|22
|0.0
|71.3
|40.7
|17.0
|4.50
|4.70
|13.5
|43.2
|33.3
|73.6
|11.0
|27.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Wiggins
|24
|32.3
|13.5
|5.8
|2.6
|1.00
|0.50
|1.8
|42.0
|32.8
|79.0
|1.2
|4.6
|G. Smith
|24
|14.7
|4.1
|2.5
|0.5
|0.10
|0.50
|1.3
|58.6
|0.0
|63.0
|0.8
|1.7
|A. Smart
|20
|7.9
|1.5
|1.0
|0.7
|0.00
|0.20
|0.7
|31.0
|20.0
|55.6
|0.1
|0.9
|D. Scott
|24
|30.4
|11.8
|6.7
|1.9
|0.80
|0.80
|1.4
|51.6
|44.9
|67.6
|1.3
|5.5
|A. Revaz
|5
|3
|0.6
|1.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|1
|D. Morsell
|23
|28.7
|8.4
|3.7
|2.7
|0.90
|0.60
|2.0
|45.3
|23.8
|54.9
|0.6
|3
|R. Mona
|18
|5.8
|0.6
|0.8
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.4
|0.4
|A. McCool
|2
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|C. Marial
|17
|6.4
|1.6
|1.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.60
|0.5
|34.6
|12.5
|50.0
|0.4
|0.7
|H. Hart
|24
|24.2
|7.7
|3.5
|1.8
|0.80
|0.20
|1.0
|45.5
|32.9
|76.0
|0.6
|2.8
|J. Hamilton
|24
|20.5
|6.9
|2.5
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|43.9
|39.4
|69.0
|0.4
|2.1
|J. Graham III
|6
|5.5
|1.7
|1.7
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|36.4
|22.2
|0.0
|0
|1.7
|M. Dockery
|12
|4.2
|1.6
|0.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|77.8
|60.0
|40.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Brahmbhatt
|1
|2
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Ayala
|22
|33.1
|14.6
|3.7
|2.1
|1.10
|0.10
|1.6
|45.4
|35.7
|82.9
|0.4
|3.4
|Total
|24
|0.0
|69.7
|36.6
|13.4
|5.10
|3.50
|11.1
|45.8
|35.2
|69.3
|6.8
|27.0
-
8NOVA
BUTLER17
18
1st 5:47 CBS
-
MASLOW
NH0
0139 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm
-
MEMP
CINCY0
0140 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
FAMU
SCST0
0137.5 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
SIENA
IONA0
0
2:00pm
-
STMYMD
NORFLK0
0
2:00pm
-
MICHST
MD0
0134 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm CBS
-
BU
ARMY0
0137.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESP+
-
MONST
IDAHO0
0135 O/U
+11
3:00pm
-
CHARLO
UTEP0
0124 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
ALBANY
HARTFD0
0135 O/U
+1
3:00pm
-
FIU
WKY0
0147.5 O/U
-16
3:00pm ESP+
-
BUCK
AMER0
0140 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
SFLA
12HOU0
0132 O/U
-18.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
9IOWA
4OHIOST0
0156 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBS
-
QUINN
MARIST0
0132.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
PITT
NCST0
0139 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
LOYMD
NAVY0
0134 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
NDAKST
SDAK0
0137 O/U
+1.5
4:30pm
-
WILL
ORAL0
0162 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
COPPST
DELST0
0161.5 O/U
+8
5:00pm
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH0
0146.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
NEVADA
UTAHST0
0141 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm FS1
-
WICHST
SMU0
0
PPD ESPU
-
HOLY
COLG0
0
-
NEAST
WMMARY0
0
-
HOFSTRA
ELON0
0
-
DEL
TOWSON0
0
-
YELCHR
MNTNA0
0