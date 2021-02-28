Oregon looks to continue mastery of Arizona
Oregon is surging toward the postseason, winning seven of its past eight games as it prepares for a busy final week of the regular season.
The Ducks (16-5, 11-4 Pac-12) are scheduled to play three games this week, starting Monday against visiting Arizona (17-8, 11-8) in Eugene, Ore. Then comes a home game on Wednesday against UCLA that could determine the regular-season conference champion and a Sunday matchup against rival Oregon State.
Oregon is coming off a 74-63 victory at Cal on Saturday.
"We just got to get home, get rested, take a day where we just hopefully get mentally ready," coach Dana Altman said. "We've got a really difficult week ahead after this difficult week. Our conditioning and our mental toughness will really be tested."
The Ducks have won six consecutive games against the Wildcats, including a 63-61 win in Tucson, Ariz., on Feb. 13. Monday's game, originally set for Jan. 16 but postponed due to Oregon's COVID-19 issues, was put back on the schedule Feb. 22.
It will serve as Arizona's season finale, pending the unlikely event of the Wildcats adding a nonconference game late this week before serving a self-imposed one-year postseason ban.
"I think our guys are really excited to go to Oregon," coach Sean Miller said. "The group that we have, I don't think I have to give them a pep talk."
The last three Arizona-Oregon games have essentially come down to the final seconds. The Ducks won a pair of overtime games last season and prevailed this season when Chris Duarte hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 15.6 seconds left. Arizona failed to get a good look before the buzzer.
Duarte is averaging a team-high 17.2 points and shooting 42.5 percent (48 of 113) from beyond the arc. Eugene Omoruyi averages 16.8 points. LJ Figueroa is coming off a 20-point, 14-rebound effort against Cal and is scoring 11.5 points per game.
"When he's going, our team seems to play with more energy," Altman said.
For Arizona, James Akinjo poured in a career-high 26 points and added seven assists in Saturday's 75-74 win over Washington to continue his late-season hot streak. The point guard has scored at least 19 points in four consecutive games to boost his season average to 15.4.
"If we didn't have him, I think we'd be 8-17. We might be 5-20," Miller said. "That's how much he means our team."
Azoulas Tubelis is also hot. He has two double-doubles (both with 15 rebounds) in his past three games, and is averaging 12.2 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds.
Oregon has won nine of the past 11 meetings against Arizona.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Weyand
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|G. Weitman
|5
|1.4
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|T. Tubelis
|5
|1.8
|0.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.2
|A. Tubelis
|25
|26.4
|12.2
|7.2
|1.3
|0.60
|0.60
|2.3
|50.2
|34.2
|70.0
|2.7
|4.5
|D. Terry
|25
|20.8
|4.6
|3.3
|1.5
|0.80
|0.40
|1.2
|41.3
|31.7
|61.4
|0.8
|2.5
|B. Mathurin
|25
|24.9
|10.8
|4.7
|1.2
|0.70
|0.00
|1.2
|48.0
|41.9
|84.0
|1.2
|3.4
|J. Mains
|2
|2
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|I. Lee
|22
|10.5
|2.9
|3.0
|0.3
|0.20
|0.30
|1.0
|54.3
|0.0
|76.5
|1
|2.1
|K. Kriisa
|7
|21.9
|5.4
|0.4
|2.1
|0.10
|0.00
|1.3
|33.3
|36.4
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|C. Koloko
|25
|17.2
|5.2
|4.8
|0.3
|0.50
|1.30
|0.8
|51.6
|0.0
|62.5
|2.2
|2.6
|T. Gorener
|8
|3.8
|1.1
|0.8
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|T. Brown Jr.
|25
|26.2
|7.4
|3.5
|3.6
|1.00
|0.20
|0.9
|38.2
|36.8
|77.6
|0.5
|3
|J. Brown
|25
|19.5
|9.6
|5.3
|0.6
|0.50
|0.90
|1.0
|55.8
|0.0
|60.6
|1.6
|3.6
|J. Baker Jr.
|12
|29.3
|12.0
|2.8
|1.8
|0.60
|0.30
|1.0
|40.3
|34.3
|83.3
|0.2
|2.7
|J. Akinjo
|25
|34.8
|15.4
|2.3
|5.3
|1.50
|0.00
|2.3
|37.7
|40.7
|81.3
|0.3
|2
|Total
|25
|0.0
|75.7
|41.8
|15.5
|6.00
|4.00
|12.0
|44.7
|37.3
|72.8
|12.0
|26.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Wur
|9
|6.4
|1.9
|1.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.30
|0.7
|46.2
|33.3
|75.0
|0.6
|0.8
|E. Williams Jr.
|17
|30.2
|10.8
|6.4
|1.5
|0.80
|0.50
|1.6
|38.8
|33.3
|70.6
|1.9
|4.4
|J. Terry
|17
|13
|3.1
|1.4
|1.2
|0.60
|0.10
|0.7
|39.2
|39.4
|0.0
|0.1
|1.3
|W. Richardson
|9
|33.2
|9.2
|3.0
|2.9
|1.20
|0.00
|2.3
|35.1
|25.0
|75.0
|0.9
|2.1
|G. Reichle
|4
|2.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Osborn
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|E. Omoruyi
|21
|30.1
|16.8
|5.4
|2.1
|1.20
|0.50
|2.6
|46.4
|35.4
|76.7
|2.3
|3.1
|C. Lawson
|21
|19.2
|4.8
|3.2
|0.9
|0.60
|0.40
|0.8
|51.9
|40.0
|55.2
|1
|2.2
|F. Kepnang
|11
|10
|2.5
|1.3
|0.1
|0.20
|1.30
|0.3
|68.8
|0.0
|60.0
|0.6
|0.6
|W. Johnson
|5
|2.4
|0.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|66.7
|0
|0.6
|E. Ionescu
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Hardy
|21
|23
|4.4
|1.4
|2.7
|0.20
|0.10
|1.4
|39.6
|22.2
|73.3
|0
|1.3
|L. Figueroa
|19
|30.8
|11.5
|6.7
|1.4
|1.60
|0.30
|0.7
|45.8
|36.5
|65.0
|1.8
|4.9
|A. Estrada
|7
|15.9
|4.0
|2.3
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|42.3
|21.4
|75.0
|0
|2.3
|C. Duarte
|19
|33.5
|17.2
|4.7
|2.3
|2.00
|0.90
|2.3
|52.9
|42.5
|78.4
|0.7
|4.1
|N. Dante
|6
|17.7
|8.2
|5.8
|0.2
|1.50
|1.20
|1.0
|65.6
|0.0
|43.8
|2
|3.8
|Total
|21
|0.0
|73.2
|36.6
|13.1
|7.70
|3.90
|11.8
|46.0
|35.5
|70.4
|9.7
|24.5
