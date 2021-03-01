No. 18 Texas Tech tries to maintain momentum vs. TCU
With the Big 12 Conference's week of do-overs at hand, 18th-ranked Texas Tech and TCU both hit the second-chance home stretch with lofty goals, especially now that they have rediscovered their winning ways.
That figures to generate plenty of intensity when the Horned Frogs and Red Raiders square off in Lubbock on Tuesday after both ended three-game losing streaks on Saturday.
In the first and only meeting this season between the two teams, there are tangible opportunities in front of TCU and Texas Tech.
The Horned Frogs (12-10, 5-8 Big 12) have three chances to notch signature victories, something they have not achieved so far this season. Wins at Texas Tech and West Virginia followed by a triumph at home against Texas -- all ranked opponents - would be a best-case springboard scenario heading into the conference tournament, which will determine TCU's postseason fate.
"This was a very big win for us," Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles said after he and his team outlasted Iowa State 76-72 on the road.
"We've got three games next week, all against ranked opponents, so it was good to get this win and get us back on track."
Texas Tech likely solidified a top-five seed in the NCAA Tournament by clipping 14th-ranked Texas 68-59 on Saturday to snap the three-game skid that had dropped the Red Raiders (15-8, 7-7) into seventh place in the Big 12. They could climb out of that spot by winning out. After Tuesday, the Red Raiders host Iowa State then close out with a road game at No. 2 Baylor.
Maybe more importantly, topping the Longhorns to sweep them for just the second time since 1996 was an emotional jolt that Texas Tech desperately needed.
"It was big because we had a three-game losing streak, so it was a must-win, having our backs against the wall," Red Raiders forward Marcus Santos-Silva said. "It was just big because were able to get back to having fun right there. We missed those moments.
"Losing sucks. Nothing feels good when you're losing, but now we've just got to build that momentum and get ready for the next game."
What Texas Tech must avoid is something it might have benefited from against Texas -- an emotional letdown.
The Longhorns had notched a big win against Kansas four days earlier but looked flat from the outset on Saturday, especially in the second half when they missed their first 11 field goals and shot 20 percent (5 of 25) overall after halftime.
The Red Raiders have encountered their own offensive woes at times but were solid enough to grind past UT. They shot 44 percent from the floor and were dominant in the paint with 32 points.
Defense has been Texas Tech's foundation and will get a test from the Horned Frogs, who have been effective from outside the 3-point line. TCU is hitting at a 34.8 percent clip, third-best in the league, and connected on 8 of 19 to top Iowa State.
The biggest key to the Horned Frogs' first win in 19 days was an 18-for-18 performance at the free-throw line, their first perfect performance in 13 seasons. Leading scorer RJ Nembhard led the way, hitting 8-of-8 to offset a tough night from the floor (5 of 19). Miles went 5-for-5.
"I have confidence in a lot of our guys," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "We have shot it better in conference. We had the right guys at the line."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|TCU 12-10
|68.5 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|13.5 APG
|18 Texas Tech 15-8
|73.2 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|12.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Todd
|22
|17.9
|4.7
|1.5
|1.5
|0.60
|0.20
|1.3
|41.6
|39.5
|57.1
|0.3
|1.2
|K. Samuel
|22
|26
|9.2
|8.4
|0.8
|1.10
|1.80
|1.2
|62.0
|0.0
|40.0
|3.2
|5.2
|M. Pearson Jr.
|17
|8
|1.4
|1.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|40.9
|15.4
|37.5
|0.3
|0.8
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|21
|17.2
|6.8
|3.9
|0.5
|0.80
|0.50
|1.0
|41.8
|37.9
|74.4
|1.1
|2.7
|R. Nembhard
|20
|35.2
|16.9
|4.5
|4.1
|1.20
|0.20
|3.5
|40.9
|34.7
|77.8
|0.4
|4.1
|M. Miles
|21
|32.8
|14.3
|3.6
|3.3
|0.90
|0.20
|2.5
|43.1
|38.0
|84.4
|0.3
|3.3
|J. LeDee
|19
|14.8
|5.3
|3.6
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|53.5
|0.0
|66.7
|1.7
|1.9
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|7
|3.4
|0.4
|0.9
|0.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|25.0
|0.3
|0.6
|P. Fuller
|21
|22.8
|5.7
|1.9
|1.4
|0.70
|0.30
|1.8
|38.8
|33.3
|75.0
|0.3
|1.6
|T. Frank
|10
|9.3
|2.2
|0.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|37.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.7
|F. Farabello
|9
|24.4
|5.3
|1.7
|2.3
|1.10
|0.00
|0.4
|43.6
|44.8
|20.0
|0
|1.7
|K. Easley Jr.
|22
|20
|4.4
|3.7
|0.9
|0.20
|0.10
|0.9
|38.8
|26.7
|73.1
|1
|2.7
|O. Aschieris
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Arnette
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|22
|0.0
|68.5
|38.2
|13.5
|6.10
|3.60
|13.8
|44.3
|34.8
|67.5
|9.8
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Smith
|23
|8.6
|2.3
|2.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.90
|0.2
|52.8
|28.6
|59.1
|0.8
|1.5
|T. Shannon Jr.
|22
|26
|12.8
|4.6
|1.2
|1.20
|0.10
|1.5
|45.6
|29.7
|78.4
|1.3
|3.3
|M. Santos-Silva
|23
|23.5
|8.4
|6.5
|1.1
|0.70
|1.10
|1.5
|55.8
|0.0
|54.5
|2.9
|3.6
|M. Peavy
|23
|20.1
|5.5
|3.0
|1.3
|0.50
|0.20
|1.1
|45.5
|0.0
|45.2
|1.9
|1
|C. Nadolny
|18
|8.3
|1.8
|0.9
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|38.1
|33.3
|63.2
|0.1
|0.8
|K. McCullar
|14
|30.5
|10.6
|6.6
|2.1
|1.80
|0.90
|1.5
|42.5
|31.0
|74.5
|1.8
|4.9
|M. McClung
|23
|31.1
|16.8
|2.8
|2.3
|0.90
|0.30
|2.0
|41.9
|33.6
|81.4
|0.4
|2.4
|V. Goldin
|7
|4.7
|2.4
|1.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.0
|38.5
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|1.1
|K. Edwards
|23
|30.6
|9.3
|4.9
|2.7
|0.90
|0.40
|1.0
|37.6
|38.6
|78.7
|0.4
|4.5
|J. Burton
|21
|19.9
|4.7
|2.0
|1.3
|0.90
|0.00
|1.1
|39.8
|33.3
|73.7
|0.8
|1.2
|A. Benson
|16
|4.8
|1.4
|0.8
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|66.7
|71.4
|11.1
|0.3
|0.4
|C. Agbo
|17
|5.8
|1.8
|0.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|35.7
|31.6
|55.6
|0.4
|0.4
|Total
|23
|0.0
|73.2
|37.9
|12.7
|7.00
|4.10
|11.0
|43.5
|33.6
|72.2
|11.8
|23.8
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0138 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm
-
AKRON
BUFF0
0159 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
TOLEDO
CMICH0
0159.5 O/U
+16
5:00pm ESP+
-
3BAYLOR
6WVU0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST0
0150.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP+
-
WAKE
PITT0
0135 O/U
-6
6:00pm
-
12ARK
SC0
0157 O/U
+6.5
6:30pm SECN
-
EMICH
BALLST0
0146.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
MERMAK
WAGNER0
0129.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
TULSA
UCF0
0130.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
WMICH
NILL0
0131.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
8BAMA0
0156 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP2
-
XAVIER
GTOWN0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm FS1
-
MIAOH
BGREEN0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
4ILL
2MICH0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
TCU
18TXTECH0
0132 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
15TEXAS
IOWAST0
0143 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
BOISE0
0135 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
IPFW
CLEVST0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
DTROIT
NKY0
0146 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MILW
WRIGHT0
0152 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
YOUNG
OAK0
0151.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESP+
-
DUKE
GATECH0
0146 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
IND
MICHST0
0137 O/U
-3
8:00pm BTN
-
VANDY
LSU0
0157 O/U
-12
8:30pm SECN
-
UK
MISS0
0131 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
SFLA0
0135 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
25WISC
23PURDUE0
0128.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
MARQET
DEPAUL0
0136.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm FS1
-
MOUNT
BRYANT0
0
-
RI
STJOES0
0
-
PARKU
DIXIE0
0