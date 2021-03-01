Kentucky meets Ole Miss in a bounce-back game
Both teams will look to bounce back from crushing weekend defeats when Ole Miss plays host to Kentucky on Tuesday night in Oxford, Miss.
The Rebels (13-10, 8-8 SEC) likely saw their hopes for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament squelched with their 75 -70 loss at Vanderbilt on Saturday, while the Wildcats (8-14, 7-8) dropped a momentum-killing 71-67 decision at home to Florida.
The Wildcats were beginning to look like a team that could make a run in the conference tournament that opens March 10 at Nashville. They built a three-game winning streak that included a 70-55 thumping of then-No. 19 Tennessee at Knoxville.
Against the Gators, though, Kentucky reverted back to the crew that has struggled throughout the season. The Wildcats, who routed the Gators 76-58 at Gainesville on Jan. 9, shot only 39.6 percent from the field in the rematch at home.
"We had some bad play, individual bad play today, and that happens," Wildcats coach John Calipari said. "They are not machines. They are not robots. We had a couple guys play one of their worst games, no energy. And you know, we still had our chance to win."
Davion Mintz hit half his 14 field-goal attempts on his way to 21 points, but the rest of the team was a combined 12 of 34 (35.3 percent) from the field.
Calipari dismissed any talk of how the loss could impact his team's chances in the SEC tourney.
"We're worried about Mississippi," he said. "I'm not worried about that other stuff. We've got to take one game and let's try to get better."
Ole Miss' loss figures to end the talk of an at-large tournament bid for the Rebels, who had played their way into the conversation by winning five of their first six games in February, including a victory at then-No. 24 Missouri on Feb. 10.
But despite a 25-point effort from Devontae Shuler on Saturday, the Rebels could not corral the last-place Commodores in what coach Kermit Davis called a "disappointing" performance.
"We're off the bubble," he said. "We're off the bubble. We've got to go play for pride and win an SEC tournament championship."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Welch
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|L. Ware
|19
|11.8
|2.0
|2.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.60
|0.9
|44.4
|0.0
|60.9
|1.1
|1.8
|J. Toppin
|21
|16.7
|5.6
|3.6
|0.6
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|46.2
|36.4
|78.4
|0.9
|2.8
|O. Sarr
|22
|25.1
|10.3
|5.4
|1.4
|0.50
|1.30
|2.1
|47.6
|45.0
|77.6
|2
|3.4
|Z. Payne
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Mintz
|22
|30.5
|11.0
|3.2
|2.5
|1.10
|0.20
|2.0
|38.3
|35.2
|69.6
|0.8
|2.4
|I. Jackson
|22
|20.5
|8.1
|6.8
|0.7
|0.70
|2.70
|1.5
|53.0
|0.0
|71.8
|2.2
|4.5
|C. Fletcher
|7
|7.6
|1.9
|1.9
|0.4
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|54.5
|25.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1.4
|T. Clarke
|7
|31.1
|10.7
|3.0
|1.9
|0.70
|0.10
|3.0
|43.1
|22.7
|47.1
|0.9
|2.1
|B. Canada
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Brooks Jr.
|13
|24.5
|10.2
|6.7
|1.6
|0.80
|1.00
|2.0
|42.4
|24.0
|78.8
|2.5
|4.2
|B. Boston Jr.
|22
|30.5
|12.0
|4.7
|1.4
|1.40
|0.20
|1.5
|36.0
|27.7
|80.6
|1.5
|3.2
|D. Askew
|22
|30.2
|7.1
|2.7
|3.2
|1.00
|0.30
|2.2
|35.0
|28.3
|79.3
|0.4
|2.3
|D. Allen
|19
|14.1
|4.9
|1.6
|0.3
|0.20
|0.30
|0.9
|38.8
|41.7
|66.7
|0.3
|1.3
|Total
|22
|0.0
|69.7
|41.3
|11.9
|6.40
|6.20
|14.5
|41.5
|32.6
|74.2
|12.1
|26.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. White
|23
|27.2
|11.0
|5.7
|1.0
|0.50
|1.20
|2.1
|66.2
|0.0
|66.3
|2.1
|3.6
|D. Vaughn
|16
|6.6
|1.7
|1.5
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|35.7
|16.7
|38.5
|0.4
|1.1
|K. Sy
|14
|11
|3.1
|1.9
|0.3
|0.40
|0.30
|0.6
|40.9
|29.4
|100.0
|0.7
|1.1
|D. Shuler
|23
|33.3
|16.0
|3.1
|3.3
|1.60
|0.10
|2.5
|40.7
|33.8
|78.1
|0.6
|2.6
|L. Rodriguez
|23
|25.2
|7.7
|6.0
|2.0
|1.70
|0.60
|1.3
|45.1
|34.5
|66.7
|1.6
|4.4
|S. Robinson
|6
|3.2
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|30.0
|0.0
|40.0
|0.5
|0.3
|M. Murrell
|23
|16.3
|3.9
|1.9
|0.7
|0.40
|0.10
|1.3
|31.0
|30.6
|54.2
|0.6
|1.3
|J. McBride
|3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0
|J. Joiner
|23
|29.9
|10.7
|2.6
|1.4
|1.10
|0.10
|1.6
|38.6
|19.7
|84.0
|0.4
|2.2
|S. Hunter
|20
|6.7
|1.6
|1.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|42.3
|16.7
|61.5
|0.4
|0.6
|A. Crowley
|22
|12.1
|2.6
|1.6
|0.7
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|37.1
|21.4
|75.0
|0.2
|1.4
|A. Collum
|7
|3.4
|0.9
|1.0
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.6
|K. Buffen
|22
|23.7
|8.5
|4.3
|1.6
|1.00
|0.70
|1.6
|51.8
|38.9
|63.9
|1.7
|2.5
|R. Allen
|23
|15.7
|4.0
|3.0
|0.9
|0.70
|0.40
|0.9
|50.0
|18.2
|68.9
|1.6
|1.5
|Total
|23
|0.0
|69.2
|40.6
|12.3
|8.10
|3.80
|13.7
|44.2
|28.5
|69.0
|12.1
|23.9
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0138 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm
-
AKRON
BUFF0
0159 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
TOLEDO
CMICH0
0159.5 O/U
+16
5:00pm ESP+
-
3BAYLOR
6WVU0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST0
0150.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP+
-
WAKE
PITT0
0135 O/U
-6
6:00pm
-
12ARK
SC0
0157 O/U
+6.5
6:30pm SECN
-
EMICH
BALLST0
0146.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
MERMAK
WAGNER0
0129.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
TULSA
UCF0
0130.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
WMICH
NILL0
0131.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
8BAMA0
0156 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP2
-
XAVIER
GTOWN0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm FS1
-
MIAOH
BGREEN0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
4ILL
2MICH0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
TCU
18TXTECH0
0132 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
15TEXAS
IOWAST0
0143 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
BOISE0
0135 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
IPFW
CLEVST0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
DTROIT
NKY0
0146 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MILW
WRIGHT0
0152 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
YOUNG
OAK0
0151.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESP+
-
DUKE
GATECH0
0146 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
IND
MICHST0
0137 O/U
-3
8:00pm BTN
-
VANDY
LSU0
0157 O/U
-12
8:30pm SECN
-
UK
MISS0
0131 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
SFLA0
0135 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
25WISC
23PURDUE0
0128.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
MARQET
DEPAUL0
0136.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm FS1
-
MOUNT
BRYANT0
0
-
RI
STJOES0
0
-
PARKU
DIXIE0
0