DUQ
2nd Half
DUQ
Dukes
14
RICH
Spiders
14

Time Team Play Score
7:34   TV timeout  
7:34   Amari Kelly shooting foul (Souleymane Koureissi draws the foul)  
7:57   Andre Gustavson defensive rebound  
7:59   Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot  
8:25 +1 Andre Gustavson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-51
8:25 +1 Andre Gustavson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-50
8:25   Amari Kelly shooting foul (Andre Gustavson draws the foul)  
8:49 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point floating jump shot 44-49
9:09 +1 Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-49
9:09   Tyler Burton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:09   Maceo Austin shooting foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)  
9:11   Toby Okani turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Burton steals)  
9:28 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point putback layup 42-48
9:28   Tyler Burton offensive rebound  
9:30   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
9:45   Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound  
9:47   Toby Okani misses two point pullup jump shot  
9:56   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
9:58   Maceo Austin blocks Tyler Burton's two point layup  
10:20 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point turnaround hook shot 42-46
10:41   Dukes defensive rebound  
10:43   Grant Golden misses two point jump shot  
11:02   TV timeout  
11:02   Amari Kelly shooting foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)  
11:16   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
11:18   Chad Baker misses three point jump shot  
11:31   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
11:33   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
11:51 +2 Chad Baker makes two point tip shot 40-46
11:57   Chad Baker offensive rebound  
11:59   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point floating jump shot  
12:13   Grant Golden turnover (bad pass)  
12:32   Nathan Cayo defensive rebound  
12:32   Chad Baker misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
12:32 +1 Chad Baker makes regular free throw 2 of 3 38-46
12:32   Chad Baker misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:32   Chad Baker misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
12:40   Isaiah Wilson shooting foul (Chad Baker draws the foul)  
12:38   Chad Baker defensive rebound  
12:40   Grant Golden misses two point jump shot  
12:55 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point putback dunk 37-46
12:55   Marcus Weathers offensive rebound  
12:57   Chad Baker misses two point floating jump shot  
13:14 +2 Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists) 35-46
13:27   Michael Hughes turnover (bad pass)  
13:40 +2 Souleymane Koureissi makes two point layup (Isaiah Wilson assists) 35-44
13:48   Michael Hughes turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Burton steals)  
13:54   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
13:56   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
13:56   Marcus Weathers turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)  
14:24 +3 Isaiah Wilson makes three point jump shot (Matt Grace assists) 35-42
14:28   Souleymane Koureissi offensive rebound  
14:30   Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot  
14:38   Spiders offensive rebound  
14:40   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
14:49   Tyson Acuff turnover (traveling)  
15:20   Matt Grace turnover (lost ball) (Michael Hughes steals)  
15:37 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point jump shot 35-39
15:39   Souleymane Koureissi personal foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   Isaiah Wilson personal foul (Tyson Acuff draws the foul)  
16:05 +2 Jacob Gilyard makes two point driving jump shot 33-39
16:26   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
16:28   Toby Okani misses two point jump shot  
16:40   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
16:42   Grant Golden misses two point hook shot  
17:11 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point putback layup 33-37
17:12   Michael Hughes offensive rebound  
17:14   Tyson Acuff misses two point floating jump shot  
17:20   Nathan Cayo turnover (bad pass) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)  
17:27   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
17:29   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
17:45   Grant Golden turnover (lost ball) (Michael Hughes steals)  
17:59   TV timeout  
17:59 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-37
17:59   Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:59   Andre Gustavson shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
17:59   Marcus Weathers offensive rebound  
18:01   Grant Golden blocks Marcus Weathers's two point putback layup  
18:01   Marcus Weathers offensive rebound  
18:03   Michael Hughes misses three point jump shot  
18:13   Jacob Gilyard turnover (bad pass) (Michael Hughes steals)  
18:24   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
18:26   Tyson Acuff misses two point pullup jump shot  
18:39   Grant Golden turnover (traveling)  
19:00   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
19:00   Toby Okani misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:00   Toby Okani misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:00   Grant Golden shooting foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)  
19:01   Toby Okani offensive rebound  
19:02   Michael Hughes misses two point putback layup  
19:03   Michael Hughes offensive rebound  
19:05   Tyson Acuff misses three point jump shot  
19:14   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
19:14   Andre Gustavson misses three point jump shot  
19:35   Nathan Cayo defensive rebound  
19:37   Michael Hughes misses two point hook shot  

1st Half
DUQ
Dukes
30
RICH
Spiders
37

Time Team Play Score
0:01 +2 Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists) 30-37
0:20 +3 Tyson Acuff makes three point jump shot (Michael Hughes assists) 30-35
0:48 +2 Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists) 27-35
0:59   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
1:01   Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot  
1:07   Tyson Acuff defensive rebound  
1:09   Jacob Gilyard misses three point step back jump shot  
1:33   Jump ball. Nathan Cayo vs. Toby Okani (Nathan Cayo gains possession)  
1:33   Nathan Cayo defensive rebound  
1:33   Grant Golden blocks Michael Hughes's two point hook shot  
1:54 +1 Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-33
1:52   Nathan Cayo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:52   Tyson Acuff shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
1:58   Toby Okani turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Cayo steals)  
2:15 +1 Jacob Gilyard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-32
2:15   Jacob Gilyard misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:15   Chad Baker shooting foul (Jacob Gilyard draws the foul)  
2:20   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
2:22   Chad Baker misses three point jump shot  
2:29   Tyson Acuff defensive rebound  
2:31   Matt Grace misses three point jump shot  
2:50 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point layup 27-31
2:55   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
2:57   Marcus Weathers blocks Nathan Cayo's two point driving layup  
3:18 +2 Chad Baker makes two point turnaround jump shot 25-31
3:40 +1 Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-31
3:40   Nathan Cayo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:40   TV timeout  
3:39   Chad Baker shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
3:50   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
3:52   Marcus Weathers misses two point layup  
4:14   Tyler Burton turnover (traveling)  
4:34 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point layup 23-30
4:45   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
4:47   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
5:12   Chad Baker turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Burton steals)  
5:27 +1 Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-30
5:27   Chad Baker shooting foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)  
5:27 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point pullup jump shot 21-29
5:48 +2 Tyson Acuff makes two point floating jump shot 21-27
5:55   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
5:57   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
6:15   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
6:15   Toby Okani misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:15   Toby Okani misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:15   Souleymane Koureissi shooting foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)  
6:16   Toby Okani offensive rebound  
6:18   Tyson Acuff misses three point jump shot  
6:29   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
6:31   Grant Golden misses two point turnaround hook shot  
6:46 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-27
6:46 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-27
6:44   Souleymane Koureissi shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
6:55   Nathan Cayo turnover (bad pass) (Toby Okani steals)  
7:27   Nathan Cayo defensive rebound  
7:27   Toby Okani misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:27   TV timeout  
7:27   Isaiah Wilson shooting foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)  
7:27 +2 Toby Okani makes two point layup 17-27
7:25   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
7:27   Nathan Cayo misses two point layup  
7:38 +2 Toby Okani makes two point jump shot 15-27
7:47   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
7:49   Grant Golden misses two point driving layup  
8:08   Isaiah Wilson defensive rebound  
8:10   Michael Hughes misses two point hook shot  
8:25 +1 Andre Gustavson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-27
8:25 +1 Andre Gustavson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-26
8:25   Michael Hughes shooting foul (Andre Gustavson draws the foul)  
8:27   Marcus Weathers turnover (bad pass) (Grant Golden steals)  
8:34   Andre Gustavson turnover (bad pass) (Michael Hughes steals)  
8:49   Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (bad pass)  
9:04 +3 Isaiah Wilson makes three point jump shot (Nathan Cayo assists) 13-25
9:28   Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound  
9:30   Michael Hughes misses two point hook shot  
9:33   Dukes offensive rebound  
9:35   Souleymane Koureissi blocks Tavian Dunn-Martin's two point driving layup  
9:38   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
9:40   Tyler Burton misses two point layup  
9:46   Michael Hughes turnover (bad pass) (Souleymane Koureissi steals)  
10:10 +3 Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Wilson assists) 13-22
10:22   Tyler Burton offensive rebound  
10:24   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
10:41   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
10:43   Andre Harris misses two point jump shot  
10:52   Andre Harris defensive rebound  
10:54   Jacob Gilyard misses two point floating jump shot  
11:21 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot (Michael Hughes assists) 13-19
11:40 +1 Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 3 of 3 10-19
11:40 +1 Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 3 10-18
11:40 +1 Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 3 10-17
11:40   TV timeout  
11:40   Amari Kelly shooting foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)  
11:56   Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound  
11:58   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point driving jump shot  
12:06   Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound  
12:08   Matt Grace misses three point jump shot  
12:26   Amari Kelly turnover  
12:28   Amari Kelly offensive foul (Matt Grace draws the foul)  
12:47 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point reverse layup 10-16
13:09   Marcus Weathers turnover (traveling)  
13:33 +3 Andre Gustavson makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists) 10-14
13:41   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
13:43   Amari Kelly misses two point layup  
13:58   TV timeout  
13:57   Nathan Cayo personal foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
14:03   Chad Baker defensive rebound  
14:05   Nathan Cayo misses two point jump shot  
14:13   Andre Gustavson offensive rebound  
14:15   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
14:26   Andre Gustavson defensive rebound  
14:28   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point pullup jump shot  
14:46 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point pullup jump shot 10-11
15:15 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point dunk 10-9
15:22   Grant Golden turnover (lost ball) (Michael Hughes steals)  
15:36 +2 Chad Baker makes two point layup (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists) 8-9
15:42   Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound  
15:44   Nathan Cayo misses two point driving jump shot  
15:52   Chad Baker turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Gilyard steals)  
15:59   Chad Baker defensive rebound  
16:01   Jacob Gilyard misses two point step back jump shot  
16:12   Nathan Cayo defensive rebound  
16:14   Michael Hughes misses two point turnaround jump shot  
16:36 +2 Grant Golden makes two point hook shot 6-9
16:50   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
16:52   Michael Hughes misses two point hook shot  
17:10 +2 Jacob Gilyard makes two point pullup jump shot 6-7
17:30   Marcus Weathers turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)  
17:57 +3 Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Nathan Cayo assists) 6-5
18:14 +3 Chad Baker makes three point jump shot (Michael Hughes assists) 6-2
18:28   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
