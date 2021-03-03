With eye on Big 12 bye, No. 6 West Virginia takes on TCU
No. 6 West Virginia will host TCU on Thursday in a Big 12 game after suffering its fourth loss of the season at home Tuesday when the Mountaineers took third-ranked Baylor to overtime.
West Virginia's 94-89 loss to Baylor is its second overtime loss at home with the Mountaineers also losing to Oklahoma in double overtime. They also lost on a last-second shot to Texas and by two possessions against Florida.
West Virginia (17-7, 10-5 Big 12) has two regular-season games remaining at home against TCU and then on Saturday against 17th-ranked Oklahoma State.
Two wins can lock up second place in the Big 12 standings and give the Mountaineers a first-round bye in next week's conference tournament in Kansas City.
"As I told (the team), this loss can't turn into another one," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said of the setback to Baylor. "If we do what we're supposed to do and win a day after tomorrow and we do what we're supposed to do on Saturday then we finish second, which means we're not playing early in the week. We get a little bit more rest and can clean some things up."
Taz Sherman, who led West Virginia with 26 points, is the third-leading scorer on the team averaging 13.5 points per game.
Miles McBride leads the Mountaineers with 15.7 points a game. He scored 19 against Baylor.
Derek Culver averages a double-double this season -- 14.7 points and 10.1 rebounds a game.
TCU's loss at home to West Virginia 74-66 on Feb. 23 is part of a stretch in which the Horned Frogs (12-11, 5-9) have lost four their last five games.
They shot only 38.8 percent from the field in Tuesday's 69-49 loss at Texas Tech.
Only one of the Horned Frogs finished in double-digit scoring, and that player -- R.J. Nembhard -- had 10 points. He achieved his 20th straight game in double-figure scoring.
Nembhard matched a career-high with nine assists in the loss to West Virginia last week. He is averaging 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
TCU shot 49 percent from the field in the loss to the Mountaineers and had 19 assists for its 24 field goals made.
Following the 20-point loss to Texas Tech on Tuesday, TCU coach Jamie Dixon said numerous times, "We've got to be better."
TCU needed the win to catch the Red Raiders in the Big 12 standings and improve its chance at a postseason berth. Texas Tech was one spot ahead of TCU in the conference.
With a win, the Horned Frogs would be in a good position for at least the NIT with a win over a ranked team on the road. They will try again for that feat against West Virginia.
"I've got to get them more motivation, I guess, because that should've been enough," Dixon said after the Texas Tech game. "(The Red Raiders) were a game ahead of us in the loss column."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|TCU 12-11
|67.7 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|13.2 APG
|6 West Virginia 17-7
|77.6 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Todd
|23
|18
|4.7
|1.7
|1.4
|0.60
|0.20
|1.3
|41.1
|40.0
|56.5
|0.3
|1.3
|K. Samuel
|23
|25.8
|9.1
|8.1
|0.7
|1.10
|1.80
|1.2
|62.8
|0.0
|39.7
|3.1
|5
|M. Pearson Jr.
|18
|7.8
|1.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|40.9
|15.4
|37.5
|0.3
|0.7
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|22
|17.2
|6.8
|3.8
|0.5
|0.80
|0.50
|1.0
|41.7
|39.3
|74.4
|1.1
|2.7
|R. Nembhard
|21
|35
|16.6
|4.5
|4.0
|1.10
|0.20
|3.5
|40.5
|34.7
|78.0
|0.5
|4
|M. Miles
|22
|32.5
|13.8
|3.5
|3.2
|0.90
|0.20
|2.5
|42.1
|36.1
|84.4
|0.3
|3.1
|J. LeDee
|20
|14.8
|5.4
|3.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|54.1
|0.0
|70.0
|1.7
|2.1
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|8
|3.5
|0.4
|0.9
|0.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|25.0
|0.4
|0.5
|P. Fuller
|22
|23.1
|5.7
|2.0
|1.5
|0.80
|0.30
|1.9
|38.7
|31.4
|72.7
|0.4
|1.6
|T. Frank
|11
|9.1
|2.0
|0.8
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.4
|37.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|F. Farabello
|9
|24.4
|5.3
|1.7
|2.3
|1.10
|0.00
|0.4
|43.6
|44.8
|20.0
|0
|1.7
|K. Easley Jr.
|23
|20
|4.4
|3.7
|0.9
|0.30
|0.10
|1.0
|39.3
|26.1
|73.1
|1
|2.7
|O. Aschieris
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Arnette
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|23
|0.0
|67.7
|37.7
|13.2
|6.10
|3.60
|13.8
|44.1
|34.4
|67.4
|9.9
|25.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Thweatt
|7
|2.4
|0.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|T. Sherman
|23
|24
|13.5
|1.9
|1.2
|0.60
|0.10
|1.6
|42.5
|35.6
|86.0
|0.7
|1.3
|G. Osabuohien
|24
|18
|1.6
|4.5
|2.3
|1.30
|0.40
|1.1
|33.3
|50.0
|39.0
|1.9
|2.7
|S. Ndiaye
|10
|2.9
|0.2
|0.6
|0.1
|0.00
|0.20
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|J. Moore
|3
|1
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|S. McNeil
|24
|28.6
|12.0
|2.0
|0.7
|0.50
|0.00
|0.9
|41.9
|40.1
|88.6
|0.2
|1.8
|J. McCabe
|24
|12
|2.4
|1.3
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|29.8
|21.2
|85.0
|0.2
|1.2
|M. McBride
|24
|34
|15.8
|4.0
|4.7
|1.80
|0.30
|1.8
|42.6
|42.2
|80.4
|1.2
|2.8
|E. Matthews Jr.
|24
|25.6
|7.5
|3.9
|1.2
|0.50
|0.40
|1.3
|40.0
|28.6
|79.6
|1.4
|2.5
|S. Macke
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Johnson
|21
|7.4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|38.1
|44.4
|50.0
|0.2
|0.6
|D. Culver
|24
|26.8
|14.7
|10.1
|1.0
|0.80
|0.80
|2.3
|49.0
|0.0
|60.5
|2.9
|7.2
|I. Cottrell
|10
|5.6
|1.6
|1.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|1
|J. Bridges
|23
|16.6
|5.3
|3.0
|0.3
|0.40
|0.40
|0.4
|50.0
|41.7
|58.8
|1.3
|1.7
|Total
|24
|0.0
|77.6
|41.6
|14.0
|6.90
|2.80
|12.0
|43.2
|36.6
|70.9
|13.4
|25.1
-
DUQ
RICH44
52
2nd 7:34 NBCS
-
NEST
TULSA0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
STJOES
UMASS0
0153 O/U
-4
1:00pm NBCS
-
KENSAW
LIB0
0128 O/U
-17.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
UNF0
0145.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP+
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0156 O/U
+11.5
3:00pm
-
RI
DAYTON0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm NBCS
-
MNMTH
RIDER0
0158 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESP3
-
STPETE
QUINN0
0132 O/U
+4
4:00pm ESP+
-
GWASH
GMASON0
0135 O/U
-7.5
5:30pm NBCS
-
MTSU
FAU0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm
-
CAMP
RADFRD0
0125 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
SILL
BRAD0
0127 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
MANH0
0124.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
17OKLAST
3BAYLOR0
0147.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP2
-
MICHST
2MICH0
0140 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESPN
-
CAN
SIENA0
0139.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
CINCY0
0145 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
NCCU0
0130 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STETSON
BELLAR0
0141 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
SWADV
TXSA0
0
7:00pm
-
IOWAST
18TXTECH0
0138 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP+
-
TCU
6WVU0
0142.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
FGC
LPSCMB0
0140.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
NICHST
MCNSE0
0153 O/U
+5.5
7:30pm
-
LONGWD
WINTHR0
0143 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm
-
UTEP
13KANSAS0
0135.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
JAXST0
0139.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
TEXSO0
0145 O/U
-12
8:30pm
-
ALST
GRAM0
0136.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
STHRN
PVAM0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
ALAM
JACKST0
0126 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
USD
SANFRAN0
0142 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
UCF
ECU0
0134.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm ESPU
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0146.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
ARIZST
24COLO0
0147 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESP2
-
15TEXAS
16OKLA0
0143.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESPN
-
NEB
5IOWA0
0153.5 O/U
-17.5
9:01pm BTN
-
ILLST
NIOWA0
0139.5 O/U
-6
9:08pm ESP+
-
WYO
UTAHST0
0147 O/U
-16.5
9:30pm FS1
-
SUTAH
PORTST0
0147.5 O/U
+2
10:05pm
-
PEAY
EKY0
0158 O/U
-1.5
10:30pm ESP+
-
STPETE
IONA0
0
-
SCST
NCAT0
0
-
SMU
CINCY0
0
-
IDAHO
MNTNA0
0
-
HOW
COPPST0
0