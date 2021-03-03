Schedule shift creates rare Vanderbilt-Cincinnati matchup
Normally, Cincinnati would play one of its conference foes the last week of the regular season, but this has been a season full of last-minute adjustments.
On Thursday, Cincinnati was scheduled to host SMU but wound up quickly pivoting to hosting struggling Vanderbilt.
SMU returned to practice last Friday, and by Sunday, the American Athletic Conference postponed the game with the Bearcats due to COVID-19 issues that put the Mustangs back on pause. Cincinnati adjusted the schedule to create the game with Vanderbilt, which it last faced in the first round of the 2009 Maui Invitational.
The Bearcats (9-9, 7-6 AAC) enter the newly created contest with six wins in their last eight games since Feb. 4, when they returned from a three-week pause. Cincinnati fell to .500 for the fifth time after an 80-74 home loss to Memphis on Sunday.
Keith Williams, whose 14.6 points per game lead the Bearcats, scored 19 points Sunday and recently has alternated productive games with quiet showings. Williams shot 7 of 18 Sunday after going 13-of-42 from the field in his previous three games, including a 24-point showing at Tulsa when he shot 9-of-24.
Mike Saunders Jr. scored a career-high with 19 points, including eight straight early in the second half.
"I told the guys, 'If you just show that fight for a longer period of time, we would have won that game," Bearcats coach John Brannen said. "I felt like we should have won this game."
Playing its fourth game in eight days, Cincinnati trailed by nine at halftime and wound up getting dominated 24-5 in second-chance points and 44-32 on points in the paint.
Vanderbilt (7-14, 3-12 SEC) owns the SEC's worst record but the league's second-leading scorer in Scotty Pippen Jr. -- the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. Pippen averages 20.5 points and 5.2 assists but has missed the last three games since Feb. 20 due to a hip injury.
Vanderbilt upset Ole Miss on Saturday but fell short in an 83-68 loss to LSU on Tuesday when coach Jerry Stackhouse used his 15th different starting lineup. The Commodores trailed by 22 at halftime and shot 38.7 percent while getting outrebounded 51-29 as Cameron Thomas led LSU with 23 points.
"The issue for us was not having any physicality from our bigs to start the game," Stackhouse said. "We talk about setting the tone, being physical and we give up three offensive rebounds to start the game to let them know that they could punk us. It pretty much was downhill from there."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Vanderbilt 7-14
|72.8 PPG
|37.0 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Cincinnati 9-9
|69.5 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wright
|19
|23.5
|8.7
|4.2
|2.1
|1.10
|0.30
|2.3
|48.1
|45.5
|61.8
|1.4
|2.8
|D. Weikert
|1
|7
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|T. Thomas
|21
|18.4
|6.0
|1.5
|1.0
|0.70
|0.00
|0.9
|35.7
|38.6
|68.8
|0.4
|1.1
|M. Stute
|17
|15.5
|4.3
|2.4
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|32.3
|32.0
|73.9
|0.7
|1.7
|I. Rice
|7
|2.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Pippen Jr.
|18
|31.9
|20.5
|2.9
|5.2
|1.70
|0.20
|3.8
|43.3
|36.5
|81.5
|0.8
|2.1
|A. Odusipe
|9
|3.7
|0.7
|1.1
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.4
|E. Obinna
|17
|8.6
|2.1
|2.1
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|46.7
|0.0
|80.0
|0.6
|1.5
|Q. Millora-Brown
|15
|13.2
|3.1
|3.2
|0.7
|0.20
|0.30
|0.7
|72.4
|0.0
|33.3
|1.6
|1.6
|I. McBride
|17
|12.9
|4.7
|1.4
|0.9
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|35.8
|35.2
|86.7
|0.1
|1.3
|T. Lawrence
|7
|12.7
|2.9
|2.3
|1.3
|0.60
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.9
|1.4
|D. Harvey
|19
|18.8
|5.5
|2.6
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|1.2
|34.6
|35.0
|100.0
|0.4
|2.2
|M. Evans
|21
|24.9
|8.8
|3.0
|1.6
|0.80
|0.10
|1.2
|45.7
|38.0
|56.5
|0.7
|2.3
|D. Disu
|17
|31.7
|15.0
|9.2
|1.4
|1.10
|1.20
|2.1
|49.2
|36.9
|73.6
|2.4
|6.9
|C. Brown
|13
|18.3
|3.5
|2.6
|0.2
|0.80
|0.80
|0.8
|48.6
|16.7
|53.3
|0.6
|2
|B. Albert
|12
|12.7
|1.2
|1.8
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|22.2
|25.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1.3
|M. Adelman
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|72.8
|37.0
|12.9
|7.00
|2.50
|13.9
|43.2
|35.4
|71.9
|10.4
|24.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|18
|27.3
|14.6
|4.1
|2.3
|1.20
|0.80
|2.3
|40.3
|27.9
|65.9
|1.3
|2.7
|C. Vogt
|18
|20.7
|5.2
|4.0
|1.3
|0.30
|1.10
|1.3
|55.1
|0.0
|34.0
|1.8
|2.2
|M. Saunders Jr.
|18
|13.4
|3.1
|1.1
|1.2
|0.50
|0.00
|1.2
|39.0
|29.4
|78.3
|0.2
|0.9
|S. Martin
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Madsen
|10
|16.3
|6.0
|2.5
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|45.2
|36.7
|61.1
|0.2
|2.3
|G. Madsen
|2
|6
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|R. Ivanauskas
|7
|21.4
|6.3
|5.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|2.1
|47.4
|23.5
|66.7
|0.6
|4.4
|Z. Harvey
|12
|16.2
|6.4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|45.8
|63.2
|0.3
|0.8
|T. Eason
|18
|18.3
|7.4
|5.6
|1.3
|1.00
|1.20
|1.7
|49.5
|29.2
|61.3
|2.1
|3.4
|M. Diarra
|12
|7.8
|1.6
|1.8
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|44.4
|33.3
|66.7
|0.8
|0.9
|D. DeJulius
|16
|31.8
|10.0
|5.1
|4.6
|0.90
|0.10
|2.0
|35.8
|19.2
|78.9
|0.3
|4.8
|J. Davenport
|18
|27.2
|11.0
|4.7
|1.7
|0.80
|0.10
|1.7
|45.3
|35.9
|75.0
|1.2
|3.5
|A. Cook
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Banks
|5
|4.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|M. Adams-Woods
|18
|28.8
|8.0
|2.4
|1.8
|0.90
|0.20
|1.1
|38.2
|30.4
|86.8
|0.5
|1.9
|Total
|18
|0.0
|69.5
|40.8
|14.8
|6.60
|3.70
|14.6
|42.8
|30.2
|65.5
|10.6
|25.7
-
DUQ
RICH44
52
2nd 7:09 NBCS
-
NEST
TULSA0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
STJOES
UMASS0
0153 O/U
-4
1:00pm NBCS
-
KENSAW
LIB0
0128 O/U
-17.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
UNF0
0145.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP+
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0156 O/U
+11.5
3:00pm
-
RI
DAYTON0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm NBCS
-
MNMTH
RIDER0
0158 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESP3
-
STPETE
QUINN0
0132 O/U
+4
4:00pm ESP+
-
GWASH
GMASON0
0135 O/U
-7.5
5:30pm NBCS
-
MTSU
FAU0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm
-
SILL
BRAD0
0127 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
CAMP
RADFRD0
0125 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
MANH0
0124.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
FGC
LPSCMB0
0140.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
17OKLAST
3BAYLOR0
0147.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP2
-
TCU
6WVU0
0142.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
18TXTECH0
0138 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
CINCY0
0145 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MICHST
2MICH0
0140 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESPN
-
CAN
SIENA0
0139.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP3
-
SWADV
TXSA0
0
7:00pm
-
STETSON
BELLAR0
0141 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
NCCU0
0130 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
MCNSE0
0153 O/U
+5.5
7:30pm
-
LONGWD
WINTHR0
0143 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm
-
MURYST
JAXST0
0139.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
13KANSAS0
0135.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
TEXSO0
0145 O/U
-12
8:30pm
-
ALST
GRAM0
0136.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
ALAM
JACKST0
0126 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
STHRN
PVAM0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
ARIZST
24COLO0
0147 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCF
ECU0
0134.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm ESPU
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0146.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
15TEXAS
16OKLA0
0143.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESPN
-
USD
SANFRAN0
0142 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
NEB
5IOWA0
0153.5 O/U
-17.5
9:01pm BTN
-
ILLST
NIOWA0
0139.5 O/U
-6
9:08pm ESP+
-
WYO
UTAHST0
0147 O/U
-16.5
9:30pm FS1
-
SUTAH
PORTST0
0147.5 O/U
+2
10:05pm
-
PEAY
EKY0
0158 O/U
-1.5
10:30pm ESP+
-
STPETE
IONA0
0
-
SCST
NCAT0
0
-
SMU
CINCY0
0
-
IDAHO
MNTNA0
0
-
HOW
COPPST0
0