Arizona State, Utah shooting for March momentum
Arizona State and Utah are playing for pride and momentum ahead of the Pac-12 tournament when they face each other Saturday in Salt Lake City in a makeup game postponed from earlier this season because of COVID-19.
The Sun Devils (10-12, 7-9 Pac-12) will be the No. 7 seed and Utah (10-12, 7-11) has the No. 8 seed secured for the tournament that starts Wednesday.
Both are coming off losses, Arizona State at No. 24 Colorado 75-61 on Thursday and Utah against Oregon State 75-70 on Wednesday.
This will be the first meeting of the season for the teams after scheduled games at each arena were postponed.
Finally getting healthier after an injury-riddled season, Arizona State won three straight games before losing to Colorado. It posted a season-low in points and tied a season-low in field goals made (20).
Remy Martin, who scored at least 20 points in his previous eight games, was held to six points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field. It was only the seventh time he was held to single-digit scoring over the past two seasons.
"Our guards couldn't effectively get by their guards especially with Remy, limiting his touches. Their defense impacted the offensive end of the floor for us," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said.
Alonzo Verge Jr., the team's second-leading available scorer, posted only eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.
Freshman forward Marcus Bagley, who missed the previous seven games with an ankle injury, made his return but was held scoreless on just 0-for-3 shooting. Fellow freshman Josh Christopher (14.3 points per game this season, second on the team) remains out with a back injury.
Utah has lost five of its past six games, which has spurred talk of Larry Krystkowiak's job security.
He left immediately following the loss to Oregon State to watch his son play a high school basketball game and did not speak with the media.
Eight of Utah's 11 conference losses have been by a total of 43 points, for an average of 5.4 points per fewer. The other three losses were by at least 15 points to USC, Oregon State and UCLA.
In Wednesday's defeat to Oregon State, the Utes failed to score on their last three possessions, turning it over twice and then missing a shot at the final buzzer.
"I mean, the guys are down right now," Utah associate head coach Tommy Connor said. "Obviously, we came off a big win (against then-No. 19 USC) and this was a game we thought we had at least a chance to win, and thought we could win."
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Arizona State 10-12
|75.5 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Utah 10-12
|69.2 PPG
|33.6 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Woods
|22
|25.4
|6.5
|2.2
|1.8
|1.00
|0.00
|0.8
|36.7
|32.1
|88.2
|0.2
|2
|A. Verge Jr.
|20
|29.5
|12.7
|3.6
|4.0
|1.20
|0.20
|2.4
|36.4
|38.5
|80.3
|0.6
|3.1
|I. Takhar
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Ronzone
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Osten
|21
|17
|3.0
|2.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.80
|0.4
|61.4
|0.0
|39.1
|1.1
|1.4
|J. Olmsted
|9
|8
|0.7
|1.7
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|1.2
|R. Martin
|20
|33.6
|20.5
|2.8
|3.7
|1.20
|0.10
|2.5
|44.1
|33.6
|79.9
|0.6
|2.3
|K. Lawrence
|20
|23.3
|8.3
|5.1
|0.8
|0.80
|0.40
|1.2
|52.4
|16.7
|65.3
|1.4
|3.7
|J. House
|18
|17.4
|4.9
|1.4
|1.3
|1.40
|0.00
|1.1
|42.1
|41.3
|66.7
|0.1
|1.4
|J. Graham
|18
|23.8
|8.0
|5.0
|0.5
|0.40
|1.70
|1.1
|59.6
|0.0
|55.6
|1.7
|3.3
|K. Feit
|3
|3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|P. Dziuba
|7
|4
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Christopher
|15
|29.7
|14.3
|4.7
|1.4
|1.50
|0.50
|1.7
|43.2
|30.5
|80.0
|0.7
|4.1
|C. Christopher
|8
|3.9
|1.3
|0.4
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|23.1
|16.7
|60.0
|0.1
|0.3
|T. Cherry
|7
|16
|3.9
|2.3
|0.3
|0.40
|0.40
|0.0
|35.7
|31.8
|0.0
|0.6
|1.7
|M. Burno
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Bagley
|12
|29.1
|10.8
|6.2
|1.2
|0.80
|0.40
|1.3
|38.7
|34.7
|71.9
|1.5
|4.7
|Total
|22
|0.0
|75.5
|35.4
|13.1
|7.10
|3.50
|10.8
|43.6
|33.9
|73.6
|8.0
|24.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Thioune
|19
|5.3
|0.9
|1.2
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|58.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0.7
|A. Plummer
|22
|27.1
|13.1
|2.1
|0.8
|0.80
|0.00
|1.1
|43.3
|37.1
|82.1
|0.3
|1.8
|I. Martinez
|22
|14.6
|4.3
|1.8
|0.7
|0.40
|0.70
|0.7
|44.7
|30.0
|85.0
|0.3
|1.5
|P. Larsson
|22
|26.6
|8.1
|3.1
|2.8
|0.70
|0.40
|2.6
|47.5
|50.0
|93.5
|0.4
|2.7
|L. Krystkowiak
|2
|2
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|B. King
|3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Kellier
|6
|3.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.5
|22.2
|0.0
|33.3
|0.3
|0.5
|R. Jones
|17
|24.6
|4.4
|1.8
|4.0
|1.20
|0.10
|1.1
|35.7
|30.0
|70.6
|0.4
|1.5
|M. Jantunen
|17
|28.2
|8.3
|4.5
|1.5
|0.80
|0.10
|1.2
|59.8
|31.8
|85.7
|1.4
|3.1
|B. Carlson
|22
|23.2
|9.3
|4.5
|0.7
|0.20
|1.80
|1.0
|54.8
|56.3
|61.0
|1.1
|3.4
|J. Brenchley
|16
|5.8
|0.3
|0.8
|0.7
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|14.3
|10.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|R. Battin
|22
|21.7
|6.3
|3.5
|1.4
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|37.7
|30.0
|89.3
|0.8
|2.6
|T. Allen
|22
|34.8
|17.0
|5.9
|3.8
|1.30
|0.30
|3.3
|46.6
|26.3
|74.2
|1.1
|4.8
|Total
|22
|0.0
|69.2
|33.6
|15.0
|5.50
|3.40
|12.5
|45.9
|34.5
|78.4
|7.6
|23.0
-
SACHRT
BRYANT0
0154 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm
-
PITT
CLEM0
0128.5 O/U
-8
12:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
MINN0
0140 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm FOX
-
SC
UK0
0150 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
GTOWN
UCONN0
0137 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm CBS
-
LOYMD
NAVY0
0134 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
NCGRN0
0153.5 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
11FSU
ND0
0153 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
SFLA
WICHST0
0138 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
BU
COLG0
0148.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
AUBURN0
0140 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm SECN
-
SACST
MONST0
0137.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
INDST
20LOYCHI0
0120.5 O/U
-10
1:05pm CBSSN
-
17OKLAST
6WVU0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
MRSHL0
0140 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
BUCK
LAFAY0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
IND
23PURDUE0
0134.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
NWST0
0154.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
MASLOW
UMBC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESP+
-
MOUNT
WAGNER0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
8BAMA
UGA0
0158 O/U
+8
2:00pm CBS
-
ARIZST
UTAH0
0148 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm FS1
-
10NOVA
PROV0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
2:30pm FOX
-
ETNST
CHATT0
0131.5 O/U
+1
2:30pm ESP+
-
TOWSON
ELON0
0134.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
AMER
ARMY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
MIZZOU0
0155.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm SECN
-
SUTAH
PORTST0
0146 O/U
+2.5
3:05pm
-
ALCORN
PVAM0
0135.5 O/U
-12
3:30pm
-
4ILL
7OHIOST0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESPN
-
HARTFD
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm ESP+
-
USC
UCLA0
0135.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm CBS
-
21UVA
LVILLE0
0121.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
UIW
ABIL0
0131.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
DRAKE0
0143 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
WARNPA
MNTNA0
0
4:00pm
-
LAMAR
MCNSE0
0145 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
UAB
NTEXAS0
0125 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0157 O/U
+13.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
WKY0
0137.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
BUTLER
14CREIGH0
0134 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm FOX
-
TEXAM
12ARK0
0136.5 O/U
-15
5:00pm SECN
-
IOWAST
KSTATE0
0134 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
WOFF0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP0
0146.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
SFA
SAMHOU0
0149.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
UNC0
0148 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESPN
-
STLOU
STBON0
0
6:00pm CBSSN
-
SALAB
LALAF0
0145.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
GAST0
0147.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
JACKST0
0127.5 O/U
-13.5
6:30pm
-
NEBOM
SDAKST0
0154 O/U
-14.5
6:45pm ESP+
-
NCWILM
WMMARY0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
UCRIV
CSN0
0145 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCDAV0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0153 O/U
+1
7:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm SECN
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH0
0140 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
MOREHD
BELMONT0
0137.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP2
-
SELOU
NORL0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
VMI
FURMAN0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TARL
TEXPA0
0130.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0129 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP3
-
CSFULL
CALSD0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0138 O/U
-8
8:30pm ESP+
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
SEATTLE
CALBPTST0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
DIXIE0
0140 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
ALAM
GRAM0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
UTVALL
GC0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
MARYCA0
0124.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
XAVIER
MARQET0
0144.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm FS1
-
APPST
TEXST0
0122.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
VCU0
0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WILL
SDAK0
0156 O/U
-8
9:45pm ESP+
-
UTAHST
FRESNO0
0132.5 O/U
+9
11:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
WYO0
0144 O/U
-1
11:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
TULANE0
0
-
IDAHO
MNTNA0
0
-
22VATECH
NCST0
0
-
WICHST
TEMPLE0
0