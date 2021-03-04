No. 23 Purdue bids to keep streaking vs. Indiana
No. 23 Purdue is peaking at the right time as it heads toward the postseason.
The Boilermakers (17-8 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) will take a four-game winning streak into their regular-season finale against Indiana on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
With a win, Purdue can clinch a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, which will be held March 10-14 in nearby Indianapolis.
The Boilermakers have won through the course of the season with toughness, ranking third in the Big Ten in rebounding margin (plus-6.4) and fourth in field goal percentage defense (41.3 percent).
Purdue is coming off a 73-69 win at home over No. 25 Wisconsin on Tuesday night, a game in which 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey scored a career-high 21 points. The Boilermakers improved to 10-1 at home this season.
"Anytime you play a team that you know is going to be in the NCAA Tournament and you get another quality win on your resume, that's what you want," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "It's just another experience of especially in a close game of just finding a way to pull it out, and our guys were able to that."
Trevion Williams, who averages team-best totals in points (15.6) and rebounds (8.9), has been Purdue's most consistent player during the 2020-21 season.
The Boilermakers, however, have had different players step up at different times during the course of the season. Aaron Wheeler added 11 points off the bench in the win over Wisconsin, as Purdue outscored the Badgers 38-15 in bench points.
"When you have more than five starters, you have a good team, and I think we've proven that," Painter said. "I think we have some guys who have battled through it the whole year, started some, not started and you have to be productive."
As Purdue has hit its stride, the crumbling Hoosiers (12-13, 7-11) are going in the opposite direction.
Indiana lost its fourth straight on Tuesday, falling 64-58 at Michigan State. Shooting woes continued for the Hoosiers, who shot just 32.7 percent (18 of 55) from the field and 10.0 percent (2 of 20) from 3-point range in the loss.
"You're gonna have a hard time winning on the road when you go to 2-20 from 3," Indiana coach Archie Miller said. "Things aren't going to open up inside the paint very much if you can't bring them out."
To go with the poor perimeter shooting, Indiana leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis has hit a recent funk, averaging 9.5 points over his last two games.
The Hoosiers likely will be without second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin (11.6 points per game), who has missed the last two games with a foot injury.
Indiana will be looking to snap an eight-game losing streak against Purdue, dating back to the 2015-16 season. Senior Indiana guard Al Durham and fourth-year junior forward Race Thompson haven't beaten Purdue since arriving on campus.
"Just bounce back versus Purdue," Indiana guard Rob Phinisee said. "It's really big for Al and Race really. They haven't beat them yet in their career."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Thompson
|25
|28.7
|9.6
|6.4
|1.4
|1.00
|1.30
|1.1
|52.5
|21.4
|61.4
|2
|4.4
|M. Shipp
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Phinisee
|25
|26.6
|7.1
|2.1
|2.6
|0.80
|0.40
|1.4
|35.0
|27.6
|66.7
|0.2
|2
|A. Leal
|19
|12.2
|1.7
|1.4
|1.1
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|33.3
|32.1
|60.0
|0.4
|1
|K. Lander
|25
|10.2
|2.2
|0.8
|1.2
|0.40
|0.10
|1.0
|26.1
|27.9
|87.5
|0
|0.8
|T. Jackson-Davis
|25
|34.1
|19.4
|9.2
|1.4
|0.70
|1.40
|2.2
|51.7
|0.0
|66.5
|3.2
|5.9
|J. Hunter
|23
|18.6
|6.0
|3.0
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|42.5
|35.9
|54.2
|0.5
|2.5
|J. Geronimo
|19
|7.8
|2.3
|1.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|55.9
|40.0
|14.3
|0.6
|1.2
|T. Galloway
|23
|19.7
|3.8
|2.0
|1.6
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|42.5
|17.2
|73.7
|0.5
|1.4
|A. Franklin
|21
|30.1
|11.6
|4.2
|2.2
|1.20
|0.20
|2.2
|43.5
|45.0
|74.1
|0.6
|3.7
|A. Durham
|24
|32.4
|11.3
|3.1
|2.7
|0.60
|0.10
|1.3
|39.0
|38.0
|78.1
|0.4
|2.8
|N. Childress
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Bybee
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|71.0
|37.9
|14.0
|5.70
|3.80
|12.0
|43.7
|33.6
|66.9
|9.2
|25.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wulbrun
|2
|2.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Williams
|25
|24.9
|15.6
|8.9
|2.1
|0.60
|0.60
|2.3
|52.5
|0.0
|51.0
|3.4
|5.5
|A. Wheeler
|25
|18.4
|3.8
|4.6
|1.2
|0.60
|0.50
|1.0
|40.0
|26.3
|50.0
|0.9
|3.7
|I. Thompson
|25
|17.8
|4.2
|1.4
|1.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|41.3
|38.8
|77.4
|0.4
|1
|S. Stefanovic
|22
|29.4
|9.8
|2.7
|2.5
|0.70
|0.10
|1.1
|43.4
|42.0
|82.4
|0.1
|2.6
|B. Newman
|25
|24.8
|8.6
|3.5
|1.4
|0.80
|0.40
|1.5
|40.5
|38.7
|93.3
|0.4
|3.1
|E. Morton
|23
|8.7
|0.6
|0.8
|0.9
|0.10
|0.00
|0.6
|25.0
|28.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|C. Martin
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Ivey
|20
|22.2
|9.7
|3.6
|2.0
|0.80
|0.70
|1.3
|37.9
|21.6
|72.1
|0.9
|2.7
|E. Hunter Jr.
|21
|30.3
|9.4
|2.3
|2.9
|1.10
|0.10
|1.8
|39.3
|29.6
|86.0
|0.5
|1.8
|M. Gillis
|25
|21.8
|5.2
|4.0
|1.4
|0.50
|0.10
|1.1
|47.8
|34.7
|82.4
|1.4
|2.6
|M. Frost
|2
|2.5
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Z. Edey
|25
|14.3
|8.5
|4.4
|0.3
|0.20
|1.00
|1.4
|59.2
|0.0
|72.5
|1.8
|2.6
|C. Barrett
|1
|2
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1
|Total
|25
|0.0
|71.0
|40.8
|14.3
|5.20
|3.30
|12.6
|45.1
|33.7
|71.7
|10.9
|26.8
-
PITT
CLEM0
0128.5 O/U
-8
12:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
MINN0
0140 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm FOX
-
GTOWN
UCONN0
0137 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm CBS
-
SACHRT
BRYANT0
0154 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm
-
SC
UK0
0150 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
CIT
NCGRN0
0153.5 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
11FSU
ND0
0153 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMD
NAVY0
0134 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
WICHST0
0138 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
AUBURN0
0140 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm SECN
-
SACST
MONST0
0137.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
BU
COLG0
0148.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
INDST
20LOYCHI0
0120.5 O/U
-10
1:05pm CBSSN
-
MASLOW
UMBC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESP+
-
MOUNT
WAGNER0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
17OKLAST
6WVU0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
BUCK
LAFAY0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
ARIZST
UTAH0
0148 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm FS1
-
8BAMA
UGA0
0158 O/U
+8
2:00pm CBS
-
IND
23PURDUE0
0134.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
NWST0
0154.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
CHARLO
MRSHL0
0140 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
10NOVA
PROV0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
2:30pm FOX
-
ETNST
CHATT0
0131.5 O/U
+1
2:30pm ESP+
-
TOWSON
ELON0
0134.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
LSU
MIZZOU0
0155.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm SECN
-
AMER
ARMY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
SUTAH
PORTST0
0146 O/U
+2.5
3:05pm
-
ALCORN
PVAM0
0135.5 O/U
-12
3:30pm
-
4ILL
7OHIOST0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESPN
-
HARTFD
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm ESP+
-
USC
UCLA0
0135.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm CBS
-
21UVA
LVILLE0
0121.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
UIW
ABIL0
0131.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
DRAKE0
0143 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
WARNPA
MNTNA0
0
4:00pm
-
LAMAR
MCNSE0
0145 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
UAB
NTEXAS0
0125 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0157 O/U
+13.5
5:00pm
-
BUTLER
14CREIGH0
0134 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm FOX
-
ODU
WKY0
0137.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
TEXAM
12ARK0
0136.5 O/U
-15
5:00pm SECN
-
IOWAST
KSTATE0
0134 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
WOFF0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP0
0146.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
SFA
SAMHOU0
0149.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
UNC0
0148 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESPN
-
STLOU
STBON0
0
6:00pm CBSSN
-
SALAB
LALAF0
0145.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
GAST0
0147.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
JACKST0
0127.5 O/U
-13.5
6:30pm
-
NEBOM
SDAKST0
0154 O/U
-14.5
6:45pm ESP+
-
NCWILM
WMMARY0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
UCRIV
CSN0
0145 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCDAV0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0153 O/U
+1
7:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm SECN
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH0
0140 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
MOREHD
BELMONT0
0137.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP2
-
SELOU
NORL0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
VMI
FURMAN0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TARL
TEXPA0
0130.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0129 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP3
-
CSFULL
CALSD0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0138 O/U
-8
8:30pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CALBPTST0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
DIXIE0
0140 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
ALAM
GRAM0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
UTVALL
GC0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
MARYCA0
0124.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
XAVIER
MARQET0
0144.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm FS1
-
APPST
TEXST0
0122.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
VCU0
0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WILL
SDAK0
0156 O/U
-8
9:45pm ESP+
-
UTAHST
FRESNO0
0132.5 O/U
+9
11:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
WYO0
0144 O/U
-1
11:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
TULANE0
0
-
IDAHO
MNTNA0
0
-
22VATECH
NCST0
0
-
WICHST
TEMPLE0
0