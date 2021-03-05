Rutgers bids to rebound vs. skidding Minnesota
Rutgers is still projected to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991, however another dismal performance could change things.
The Scarlet Knights hope to rebound from their worst loss of the season on Saturday afternoon when they visit Minnesota for their regular-season finale in Minneapolis.
Rutgers (13-10, 9-10 Big Ten) was 37th in the NET rankings as of Thursday, which places them somewhere between an eighth and 10th seed in various projections. The Scarlet Knights enter Saturday's encounter with four losses in six games since their 76-72 home win over the Golden Gophers on Feb. 4.
"This is what we signed up for," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said Thursday. "I know our guys are excited. We're playing meaningful games in February and March. We've come a long way with the program."
Two of those losses are to ranked foes Michigan and Iowa, but the Scarlet Knights trailed by as many as 30 points on Monday en route to absorbing a disappointing 72-51 loss at last-place Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights shot 38.6 percent from the floor, missed 20 of 23 3-point attempts and allowed the Cornhuskers to shoot 51.9 percent from the field.
Jacob Young scored 12 points and Ron Harper Jr. added 10 for Rutgers. Since shooting 53.1 percent against Minnesota, the Scarlet Knights are shooting 42.0 percent and 24.2 percent from 3-point range in the past six games.
"This is my first go-around trying to get into the (NCAA Tournament) too," Rutgers guard Geo Baker said. "What I do know is that we have one regular-season game left, and we got one Big Ten tournament game left, at least, and we have to handle business."
Minnesota (13-13, 6-13) is on a six-game losing streak but boasts the league's third-leading scorer in Marcus Carr. He is averaging 20.1 points and scored 18 points in the first meeting.
The Golden Gophers have lost by an average of 14.2 points per game during their losing skid. On Wednesday, Minnesota sustained its fourth double-digit loss of the skid when it shot 35.6 percent in an 84-65 loss at Penn State.
Carr reached the 1,000-point mark for his career after scoring 22 points on Wednesday, marking his 11th 20-point game this season. He is averaging 28.7 points in his past three games and Wednesday topped the 20-point mark despite going 4-of-13 from the field.
Carr is performing at a high level as Minnesota endures numerous injuries. Liam Robbins has missed three straight games with a sprained ankle, Gabe Kalscheur has missed four straight games with a broken finger while Brandon Johnson was limited to nine minutes Wednesday after reinjuring his ankle in practice.
"They're giving us what they got," Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. "I don't think any team could lose three starters and be as good."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Young
|23
|29.1
|14.1
|1.9
|3.3
|1.70
|0.00
|2.8
|46.6
|36.2
|72.2
|0.3
|1.6
|A. Terry
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|D. Reiber
|12
|5.8
|0.9
|0.8
|0.1
|0.30
|0.40
|0.4
|30.0
|0.0
|83.3
|0.2
|0.7
|O. Palmquist
|11
|5.1
|0.8
|0.7
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|16.7
|20.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.5
|C. Omoruyi
|18
|15.6
|4.2
|4.1
|0.2
|0.40
|0.80
|0.4
|67.4
|0.0
|41.9
|0.9
|3.2
|L. Nathan
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Mulcahy
|23
|27.9
|5.8
|3.5
|3.0
|0.80
|0.30
|1.7
|47.4
|38.6
|66.7
|1
|2.5
|C. McConnell
|15
|23.9
|5.5
|4.3
|1.7
|1.50
|0.30
|0.7
|28.4
|22.0
|80.0
|1.1
|3.2
|M. Mathis
|23
|22.5
|8.7
|3.1
|1.0
|0.70
|0.30
|1.2
|38.5
|29.7
|55.2
|1
|2
|M. Mag
|11
|5.6
|2.2
|1.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|66.7
|33.3
|50.0
|0.4
|0.7
|D. Lobach
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Jones
|3
|1.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|M. Johnson
|23
|24.3
|8.3
|8.3
|0.9
|1.10
|2.60
|1.3
|65.9
|0.0
|40.8
|2.9
|5.5
|R. Harper Jr.
|22
|31.9
|15.5
|6.0
|1.7
|0.60
|0.60
|1.0
|45.7
|31.7
|73.5
|1
|5
|M. Doucoure
|10
|5.5
|1.4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|54.5
|0.0
|66.7
|0.6
|0.7
|N. Brooks
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|G. Baker
|20
|30.2
|10.2
|3.2
|3.0
|1.30
|0.50
|1.5
|40.9
|30.9
|72.7
|0.4
|2.8
|Total
|23
|0.0
|70.1
|37.6
|14.0
|7.80
|5.40
|11.2
|45.3
|31.3
|62.4
|10.0
|25.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Williams
|24
|16.8
|5.0
|2.0
|1.1
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|39.5
|29.8
|33.3
|0.4
|1.6
|L. Robbins
|23
|24.5
|11.7
|6.6
|1.1
|0.70
|2.70
|1.7
|44.1
|32.7
|69.4
|2.4
|4.2
|J. Omersa
|7
|9.9
|1.7
|2.3
|0.9
|1.30
|0.40
|0.4
|57.1
|0.0
|66.7
|0.6
|1.7
|M. Mitchell
|7
|3.1
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Mashburn Jr.
|26
|20.8
|7.3
|1.4
|1.5
|0.30
|0.10
|1.0
|35.4
|28.8
|82.9
|0.2
|1.2
|G. Kalscheur
|21
|30.8
|9.2
|2.9
|1.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.4
|31.6
|24.5
|86.0
|1.1
|1.8
|B. Johnson
|25
|25.1
|8.7
|5.9
|0.7
|0.80
|0.60
|0.7
|46.8
|27.1
|71.8
|2
|3.8
|I. Ihnen
|26
|14.2
|2.7
|3.6
|0.4
|0.30
|0.70
|0.5
|30.3
|22.6
|75.0
|1.1
|2.5
|B. Gach
|26
|23
|6.9
|3.9
|2.0
|0.60
|0.10
|1.6
|39.0
|27.1
|83.3
|0.5
|3.4
|S. Freeman
|15
|5.7
|1.0
|1.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|83.3
|0.5
|0.8
|E. Curry
|26
|14.7
|3.8
|2.7
|0.8
|0.70
|0.20
|0.7
|48.1
|25.0
|61.5
|1
|1.7
|H. Conroy
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Carr
|26
|35.6
|20.1
|3.8
|5.0
|1.30
|0.20
|2.2
|40.2
|33.3
|81.0
|0.7
|3.1
|Total
|26
|0.0
|73.3
|39.6
|14.0
|6.30
|4.60
|10.9
|39.8
|28.8
|75.2
|11.6
|24.6
-
SACHRT
BRYANT0
0154 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm
-
PITT
CLEM0
0128.5 O/U
-8
12:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
MINN0
0140 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm FOX
-
SC
UK0
0150 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
GTOWN
UCONN0
0137 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm CBS
-
LOYMD
NAVY0
0134 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
NCGRN0
0153.5 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
11FSU
ND0
0153 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
MISSST
AUBURN0
0140 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm SECN
-
SFLA
WICHST0
0138 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
MONST0
0137.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
BU
COLG0
0148.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
INDST
20LOYCHI0
0120.5 O/U
-10
1:05pm CBSSN
-
17OKLAST
6WVU0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
MRSHL0
0140 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
BUCK
LAFAY0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
IND
23PURDUE0
0134.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
NWST0
0154.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
MASLOW
UMBC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESP+
-
MOUNT
WAGNER0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
8BAMA
UGA0
0158 O/U
+8
2:00pm CBS
-
ARIZST
UTAH0
0148 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm FS1
-
10NOVA
PROV0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
2:30pm FOX
-
ETNST
CHATT0
0131.5 O/U
+1
2:30pm ESP+
-
LSU
MIZZOU0
0155.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm SECN
-
TOWSON
ELON0
0134.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
AMER
ARMY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
SUTAH
PORTST0
0146 O/U
+2.5
3:05pm
-
ALCORN
PVAM0
0135.5 O/U
-12
3:30pm
-
4ILL
7OHIOST0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESPN
-
HARTFD
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm ESP+
-
USC
UCLA0
0135.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm CBS
-
21UVA
LVILLE0
0121.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
UIW
ABIL0
0131.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
DRAKE0
0142 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
WARNPA
MNTNA0
0
4:00pm
-
LAMAR
MCNSE0
0145 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
UAB
NTEXAS0
0125 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0157 O/U
+13.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
WKY0
0137.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
BUTLER
14CREIGH0
0134 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm FOX
-
TEXAM
12ARK0
0136.5 O/U
-15
5:00pm SECN
-
IOWAST
KSTATE0
0134 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
WOFF0
0142.5 O/U
-2
5:30pm ESP+
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP0
0146.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
SFA
SAMHOU0
0149.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
UNC0
0148 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESPN
-
STLOU
STBON0
0
6:00pm CBSSN
-
SALAB
LALAF0
0145.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
GAST0
0147.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
JACKST0
0127.5 O/U
-13.5
6:30pm
-
NEBOM
SDAKST0
0154 O/U
-14.5
6:45pm ESP+
-
NCWILM
WMMARY0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
UCRIV
CSN0
0145 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCDAV0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0153 O/U
+1
7:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm SECN
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH0
0140 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
MOREHD
BELMONT0
0137.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP2
-
SELOU
NORL0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
VMI
FURMAN0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TARL
TEXPA0
0130.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0129 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP3
-
CSFULL
CALSD0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0138 O/U
-8
8:30pm ESP+
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
SEATTLE
CALBPTST0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
DIXIE0
0140 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
ALAM
GRAM0
0128 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
UTVALL
GC0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
MARYCA0
0124.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
XAVIER
MARQET0
0144.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm FS1
-
APPST
TEXST0
0122.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
VCU0
0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WILL
SDAK0
0156 O/U
-8
9:45pm ESP+
-
UTAHST
FRESNO0
0132.5 O/U
+9
11:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
WYO0
0144 O/U
-1
11:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
TULANE0
0
-
IDAHO
MNTNA0
0
-
22VATECH
NCST0
0
-
WICHST
TEMPLE0
0