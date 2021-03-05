Xavier seeks rebound win in rematch with Marquette
Xavier has dropped three consecutive road games and badly needs to halt that trend when it travels to face Marquette in Big East play on Saturday night in Milwaukee.
The Musketeers (13-6, 6-6 Big East) are teetering on the bubble in their quest for an NCAA Tournament bid, and the trio of losses to teams with .500 or less records is definitely a major blow to the resume.
So a road victory over a Marquette squad playing at home for the first time since Feb. 6 would qualify as a major boost. It would also allow Xavier to clinch a first-round bye in next week's Big East tournament in New York.
Plus, finishing above .500 in conference play sure beats finishing under.
"Our guys know," Musketeers coach Travis Steele said at Thursday's press conference. "But I want to make sure they understand it's not about the Big East tournament, it's not about the NCAA Tournament, it's about Marquette.
"That's the only thing I care about. That's the only thing that is on my mind."
The Golden Eagles (12-13, 7-11) have won three of their past four contests, including an impressive 83-70 road win over North Carolina on Feb. 24.
Marquette finished a stretch of six straight road games with a 3-3 mark after it defeated DePaul 77-71 on Tuesday.
"It's unheard of for a high-major team to have six road games in a row," Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski said afterward. "It's literally been a month where we've been on a road. Our guys have handled that pretty darn well, all things considered, with some of the adversity that we've gone through."
D.J. Carton scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half against the Blue Demons, while Dawson Garcia scored 12 points.
The second half outburst was big for Carton, who missed all nine of his field-goal attempts while scoring just two points in an 80-62 road loss to Connecticut on Feb. 27.
"I've been struggling recently scoring the ball," Carton said. "I played real patiently and took what the game gave me."
Garcia leads Marquette in scoring (13.2 points per game) and rebounding (6.6), while Carton averages 12.7 points and a team-leading 3.4 assists.
Xavier posted a 91-88 home victory over the Golden Eagles on Dec. 20 to end a four-game losing streak in the series. Paul Scruggs scored a season-high 29 points and matched his career best of five 3-pointers.
Scruggs averages a team-best 5.9 assists and ranks second in scoring (13.9) but had just five points in Tuesday's 72-66 road loss against Georgetown. Zach Freemantle, who has team-leading averages of 16.7 points and 9.2 rebounds, was just 4-of-15 shooting while recording 12 points and 12 rebounds.
That setback was Xavier's fourth in the past six games, and Steele says he knows the reason for the shaky performances.
"In order to give ourselves a chance to win, we have to put together 40 minutes," Steele said. "You can't play 20 minutes of the game and expect to win many Big East games. It's less about our opponent and more about us."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Wilcher
|13
|7.7
|2.5
|1.1
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|39.3
|33.3
|100.0
|0.5
|0.6
|K. Tandy
|17
|14.9
|6.9
|1.4
|1.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|38.0
|36.8
|83.3
|0.2
|1.2
|B. Stanley
|4
|9.8
|6.0
|1.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.8
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.5
|1.3
|P. Scruggs
|19
|32.1
|13.9
|3.9
|5.9
|1.70
|0.50
|2.6
|45.9
|33.8
|82.5
|0.5
|3.5
|D. Ramsey
|1
|5
|4.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|D. Odom
|17
|21.7
|6.2
|2.5
|3.1
|0.70
|0.50
|1.1
|45.8
|16.7
|61.5
|0.3
|2.2
|D. Miles
|7
|7.4
|3.0
|1.4
|0.6
|0.00
|1.00
|0.3
|71.4
|0.0
|25.0
|0.6
|0.9
|A. Kunkel
|14
|18.2
|6.9
|1.2
|1.6
|1.10
|0.20
|0.9
|39.6
|28.1
|88.9
|0.1
|1.1
|C. Jones
|13
|26.7
|7.9
|4.5
|3.0
|1.20
|0.30
|1.9
|50.0
|33.3
|74.3
|1.5
|3
|N. Johnson
|16
|30.9
|11.4
|4.2
|1.7
|1.20
|0.10
|1.3
|42.9
|45.2
|80.0
|0.8
|3.4
|B. Griffin
|16
|11.4
|4.3
|4.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.80
|0.7
|59.2
|0.0
|50.0
|1.2
|2.9
|Z. Freemantle
|19
|31.5
|16.7
|9.2
|1.4
|0.80
|0.90
|1.8
|51.6
|31.9
|60.0
|2.1
|7.1
|J. Carter
|19
|27.1
|5.6
|6.3
|1.6
|0.70
|0.70
|0.9
|38.8
|14.6
|55.3
|2
|4.3
|Total
|19
|0.0
|75.9
|41.0
|18.1
|7.10
|4.20
|11.5
|46.1
|33.0
|69.2
|9.6
|28.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Torrence
|22
|13
|2.3
|1.4
|1.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|28.1
|14.3
|66.7
|0
|1.4
|J. Perez
|9
|12.2
|3.4
|0.8
|0.4
|0.00
|0.20
|0.7
|32.3
|29.4
|60.0
|0.1
|0.7
|K. McEwen
|25
|30.4
|10.9
|3.8
|3.0
|0.70
|0.20
|2.4
|40.0
|35.0
|76.9
|0.3
|3.5
|J. Lewis
|19
|21.2
|8.2
|5.5
|0.8
|0.40
|0.70
|1.4
|43.5
|20.7
|60.0
|2.1
|3.5
|M. Kennedy
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. John
|25
|26.6
|8.3
|5.3
|1.2
|0.60
|1.50
|1.9
|57.6
|75.0
|73.2
|1.7
|3.6
|O. Ighodaro
|5
|7.6
|1.2
|1.2
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.8
|D. Garcia
|25
|29.9
|13.2
|6.6
|0.8
|0.30
|0.50
|1.6
|48.7
|36.9
|79.4
|2.2
|4.4
|L. Fizulich
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|G. Elliott
|25
|17.5
|6.0
|1.7
|0.8
|0.90
|0.20
|1.0
|48.5
|44.8
|83.3
|0.3
|1.4
|D. Carton
|25
|30.6
|12.7
|3.9
|3.4
|1.10
|0.30
|3.0
|44.0
|29.1
|72.0
|0.6
|3.3
|B. Carney
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Cain
|25
|29.7
|9.6
|6.2
|1.0
|0.90
|0.20
|1.1
|44.0
|35.9
|70.6
|1.5
|4.8
|D. Akanno
|12
|5.5
|0.7
|0.6
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|18.2
|0.0
|80.0
|0.2
|0.4
|Total
|25
|0.0
|70.7
|39.4
|12.5
|5.10
|3.80
|14.4
|44.7
|32.9
|73.5
|9.9
|26.7
-
SACHRT
BRYANT0
0154 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm
-
PITT
CLEM0
0128.5 O/U
-8
12:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
MINN0
0140 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm FOX
-
SC
UK0
0150 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
GTOWN
UCONN0
0137 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm CBS
-
LOYMD
NAVY0
0134 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
NCGRN0
0153.5 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
11FSU
ND0
0153 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
SFLA
WICHST0
0138 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
BU
COLG0
0148.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
AUBURN0
0140 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm SECN
-
SACST
MONST0
0137.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
INDST
20LOYCHI0
0120.5 O/U
-10
1:05pm CBSSN
-
17OKLAST
6WVU0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
MRSHL0
0140 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
BUCK
LAFAY0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
IND
23PURDUE0
0134.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
NWST0
0154.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
MASLOW
UMBC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESP+
-
MOUNT
WAGNER0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
8BAMA
UGA0
0158 O/U
+8
2:00pm CBS
-
ARIZST
UTAH0
0148 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm FS1
-
10NOVA
PROV0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
2:30pm FOX
-
ETNST
CHATT0
0131.5 O/U
+1
2:30pm ESP+
-
TOWSON
ELON0
0134.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
AMER
ARMY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
MIZZOU0
0155.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm SECN
-
SUTAH
PORTST0
0146 O/U
+2.5
3:05pm
-
ALCORN
PVAM0
0135.5 O/U
-12
3:30pm
-
4ILL
7OHIOST0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESPN
-
HARTFD
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm ESP+
-
USC
UCLA0
0135.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm CBS
-
21UVA
LVILLE0
0121.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
UIW
ABIL0
0131.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
DRAKE0
0142 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
WARNPA
MNTNA0
0
4:00pm
-
LAMAR
MCNSE0
0145 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
UAB
NTEXAS0
0125 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0157 O/U
+13.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
WKY0
0137.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
BUTLER
14CREIGH0
0134 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm FOX
-
TEXAM
12ARK0
0136.5 O/U
-15
5:00pm SECN
-
IOWAST
KSTATE0
0134 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
WOFF0
0142.5 O/U
-2
5:30pm ESP+
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP0
0146.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
SFA
SAMHOU0
0149.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
UNC0
0148 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESPN
-
STLOU
STBON0
0
6:00pm CBSSN
-
SALAB
LALAF0
0145.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
GAST0
0147.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
JACKST0
0128 O/U
-13.5
6:30pm
-
NEBOM
SDAKST0
0154 O/U
-14.5
6:45pm ESP+
-
NCWILM
WMMARY0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
UCRIV
CSN0
0145 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCDAV0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0153.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm SECN
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH0
0140 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
MOREHD
BELMONT0
0137.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP2
-
SELOU
NORL0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
VMI
FURMAN0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TARL
TEXPA0
0130.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0128 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
CSFULL
CALSD0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0138 O/U
-8
8:30pm ESP+
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
SEATTLE
CALBPTST0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
DIXIE0
0140 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
ALAM
GRAM0
0128 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
UTVALL
GC0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
MARYCA0
0124.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
XAVIER
MARQET0
0144.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm FS1
-
APPST
TEXST0
0122.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
VCU0
0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WILL
SDAK0
0156 O/U
-8
9:45pm ESP+
-
UTAHST
FRESNO0
0132.5 O/U
+9
11:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
WYO0
0144 O/U
-1
11:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
TULANE0
0
-
IDAHO
MNTNA0
0
-
22VATECH
NCST0
0
-
WICHST
TEMPLE0
0