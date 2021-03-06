East Carolina aims to find rhythm vs. Cincinnati
East Carolina was content just to return to play after a pause of nearly a month due to COVID-19, but the Pirates would be even happier with a win against Cincinnati on Sunday in Greenville, N.C.
The game will conclude the American Athletic Conference regular season for both teams.
The Pirates (8-9, 2-9 AAC) came off a break that included five postponements on Thursday, however they were unable to overcome an early 13-point deficit in a 64-60 setback to UCF. The defeat was the third in a row for East Carolina.
"Three weeks off, it was very hard to get into a rhythm," East Carolina forward Jayden Gardner said. "They hit us in the mouth early. They're a team that's been playing. They've played in like nine games since we played. They came out with rhythm and confidence. We established ourselves and got back into the game."
Cincinnati (9-10, 7-6) has endured its share of COVID-19 related issues as well. The Bearcats fell to 6-3 since an extended layoff due to protocols after a 78-64 setback to Vanderbilt on Thursday.
That game was added to the schedule Monday because Cincinnati coach John Brannen did not want his team idle since losing to Memphis last Sunday.
He was hoping for a better performance against Vanderbilt but didn't get it.
"We've got to get back to playing really well," Brannen said. "I thought this started in practice with a little lack of discipline this week."
The Bearcats took another blow when Mike Saunders, who had a career-high 19 points vs. Memphis, sustained a leg injury at end of the first half.
"Missing Mike, that really hurt us in the second half," said Brannen, who added he is unsure if Saunders will be available Sunday.
Brannen wants to be careful with Saunders because the Bearcats have clinched the fifth seed and a first-round bye in the conference tournament. They are scheduled to play SMU on Friday.
East Carolina is the No. 11 seed is hoping to get a boost from the 700 students who will be allowed to attend.
"I do think it will help with the students to give it a little better atmosphere," coach Joe Dooley said.
He said his team appreciates not only the support but the chance to play again.
"They should cherish it," he said. "Our guys, I think, are happy to be able to get back out there and have an opportunity to compete again and not finish this thing shut down."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Cincinnati 9-10
|69.2 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|14.8 APG
|East Carolina 8-9
|66.9 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|15.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|19
|27.4
|14.9
|3.9
|2.2
|1.20
|0.80
|2.4
|40.7
|30.8
|66.3
|1.3
|2.6
|C. Vogt
|19
|20.1
|5.1
|3.8
|1.3
|0.30
|1.10
|1.2
|54.2
|0.0
|34.0
|1.7
|2.2
|M. Saunders Jr.
|19
|13.6
|3.1
|1.2
|1.3
|0.50
|0.00
|1.3
|37.8
|27.8
|76.0
|0.2
|1
|S. Martin
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Madsen
|11
|17.8
|5.7
|2.5
|0.7
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|37.7
|30.8
|61.1
|0.2
|2.4
|G. Madsen
|2
|6
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|R. Ivanauskas
|7
|21.4
|6.3
|5.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|2.1
|47.4
|23.5
|66.7
|0.6
|4.4
|Z. Harvey
|12
|16.2
|6.4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|45.8
|63.2
|0.3
|0.8
|T. Eason
|19
|18.5
|7.2
|5.5
|1.3
|1.10
|1.20
|1.9
|49.5
|29.2
|59.4
|2.1
|3.5
|M. Diarra
|13
|8.2
|1.7
|1.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.9
|42.9
|40.0
|66.7
|0.8
|1
|D. DeJulius
|16
|31.8
|10.0
|5.1
|4.6
|0.90
|0.10
|2.0
|35.8
|19.2
|78.9
|0.3
|4.8
|J. Davenport
|19
|27.7
|11.2
|4.8
|1.8
|0.70
|0.10
|1.7
|46.4
|36.7
|75.0
|1.3
|3.5
|A. Cook
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Banks
|6
|4
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|M. Adams-Woods
|19
|29.4
|8.4
|2.3
|1.8
|0.90
|0.20
|1.1
|40.2
|30.5
|87.8
|0.5
|1.8
|Total
|19
|0.0
|69.2
|40.1
|14.8
|6.60
|3.60
|14.8
|42.9
|30.5
|65.7
|10.3
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Umstead
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Suggs
|16
|24.6
|9.1
|4.3
|2.0
|1.00
|0.40
|2.2
|44.4
|38.7
|62.7
|1.1
|3.1
|S. Strickland
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Robinson-White
|17
|26.4
|8.6
|2.3
|3.7
|1.10
|0.00
|2.1
|43.1
|35.3
|69.6
|0.7
|1.6
|T. Newton
|15
|31
|8.1
|4.1
|4.2
|1.30
|0.30
|2.3
|33.3
|27.5
|93.8
|0.8
|3.3
|J. Miles
|14
|27.6
|10.2
|3.0
|1.9
|0.80
|0.40
|1.9
|39.6
|29.9
|92.9
|0.6
|2.4
|E. Luster
|5
|8.2
|0.4
|1.6
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|1
|I. Jones
|2
|4
|4.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. James
|9
|7.3
|0.9
|0.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|8.3
|16.7
|71.4
|0.3
|0.3
|T. Jackson
|11
|17.6
|4.5
|2.0
|1.6
|0.80
|0.00
|0.9
|36.2
|17.9
|83.3
|0.2
|1.8
|J. Gardner
|17
|34.7
|18.1
|8.5
|1.2
|0.50
|0.20
|2.4
|47.4
|50.0
|74.1
|2.1
|6.5
|N. Farrakhan
|10
|11
|3.5
|0.8
|1.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.9
|41.2
|35.7
|100.0
|0.1
|0.7
|L. Debaut
|17
|15.2
|3.0
|2.9
|0.4
|0.00
|1.10
|0.6
|47.7
|0.0
|60.0
|1.2
|1.6
|C. Coleman
|9
|5.6
|0.8
|1.1
|0.0
|0.10
|0.20
|0.1
|25.0
|0.0
|60.0
|0.1
|1
|B. Baruti
|16
|25.6
|7.2
|4.3
|1.0
|1.10
|0.70
|0.7
|38.9
|33.3
|55.6
|1.4
|2.9
|Total
|17
|0.0
|66.9
|38.1
|15.8
|6.10
|3.10
|13.2
|41.4
|31.5
|72.0
|9.9
|24.6
-
DEL
HOFSTRA0
0139 O/U
-3.5
11:00am
-
MEMP
9HOU0
0133.5 O/U
-10
12:00pm CBS
-
FLA
TENN0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESPU
-
CAMP
WINTHR0
0141 O/U
-11.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
25WISC
5IOWA0
0144 O/U
-6.5
12:31pm FOX
-
CINCY
ECU0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
NWEST0
0140 O/U
-7
1:30pm BTN
-
NALAB
LIB0
0133 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
DRAKE
20LOYCHI0
0127 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm CBS
-
ELON
JMAD0
0140.5 O/U
-4
2:30pm
-
TULSA
SMU0
0
3:00pm
-
18TXTECH
3BAYLOR0
0138 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESPN
-
2MICH
MICHST0
0136 O/U
+8
4:30pm CBS
-
ETNST
NCGRN0
0130.5 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
WMMARY
NEAST0
0134 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
NDAK
ORAL0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
6:45pm ESP+
-
PSU
MD0
0137 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
15TEXAS
TCU0
0137.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LALAF
GAST0
0150.5 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
MERCER
VMI0
0154.5 O/U
+2
7:30pm
-
OREG
OREGST0
0136.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm FS1
-
APPST
CSTCAR0
0138 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
DREXEL
CHARLS0
0128 O/U
+4.5
9:30pm
-
UMKC
NDAKST0
0119.5 O/U
-5.5
9:45pm ESP+