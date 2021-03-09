Kansas State faces TCU in Big 12 tournament
Nothing is certain in this season in college basketball, but using past trends, Kansas State and TCU will be playing to avoid the end of their seasons as they square off in the first round of the Big 12 tournament Wednesday evening in Kansas City, Mo.
Ninth-seeded Kansas State (8-19, 4-14 Big 12) certainly will see its season end if the Wildcats don't win their first conference tournament title since 1980. Eighth-seeded TCU (12-13, 5-11) won't be playing in the NCAA Tournament without claiming this weekend's title, but the Horned Frogs still hold out hope for an NIT berth if they can reach .500 overall.
The Horned Frogs limped home this season. Their only win in their last seven games came Feb. 27 against Iowa State, which became the fourth team in the 25-year history of the Big 12 to go winless in conference play. During the stretch, the Horned Frogs lost 62-54 to Kansas State on Feb. 20 in a game that ended the Wildcats' 13-game losing streak.
The Horned Frogs have been mercurial in 2020-21, with two winning streaks of at least four games and three losing streaks of at least three games. Now they need a four-game winning streak in the conference tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 and fifth time in the past 50 years.
"I told our guys we're in eighth place (in a conference), with seven (assumed) NCAA Tournament teams," coach Jamie Dixon said. "I used the example of being at the University of Hawaii 100 years ago (1994), when we won the WAC tournament for the first time in Hawaii's history.
"We're playing a team we split with, but they've gotten better as the season went on."
The Horned Frogs are led by one of the better backcourts in the conference. R.J. Nembhard leads TCU in scoring with 15.9 points per game, with Mike Miles second at 13.8.
Kansas State enters tournament play having won three of its past four games, including a win over then-No. 7 Oklahoma on Feb. 23. The Wildcats are led by their starting backcourt as well, with Nijel Pack averaging 12 points per game and Mike McGuirl at 11.9.
The past 13 games between K-State and TCU have been close, and Wildcats coach Bruce Weber thinks Wednesday will be no different.
"I'm not sure what it is," Weber said. "You go through the scores recently, and they've all come down to the end."
"The game at TCU this year (was) back and forth, and then we made the plays at the end. Hopefully, we can do that again."
TCU won the teams' other meeting this season, 67-60 on Jan. 2.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Kansas State 8-19
|61.2 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|13.0 APG
|TCU 12-13
|67.5 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Pack
|22
|33.6
|12.0
|3.6
|3.8
|1.20
|0.00
|1.9
|40.1
|36.8
|77.8
|0.6
|3
|M. McGuirl
|27
|34.3
|11.9
|3.8
|3.4
|0.90
|0.00
|2.7
|35.8
|32.8
|77.1
|0.6
|3.2
|D. Gordon
|23
|28.3
|9.0
|5.5
|1.4
|1.10
|0.00
|2.4
|37.4
|22.1
|74.6
|1.3
|4.2
|D. Bradford
|27
|20.6
|7.3
|4.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.40
|1.3
|61.5
|0.0
|57.8
|1.6
|2.7
|S. Miguel
|27
|27.2
|7.2
|3.0
|2.1
|0.80
|0.10
|2.5
|33.3
|23.3
|71.0
|0.6
|2.3
|A. Gordon
|21
|24.4
|5.8
|5.8
|0.9
|0.60
|0.30
|1.5
|43.8
|17.1
|64.3
|2.4
|3.4
|K. Ezeagu
|17
|17.4
|5.4
|2.9
|0.4
|0.40
|0.80
|1.4
|56.7
|0.0
|47.1
|1.1
|1.9
|R. Williams
|25
|18
|4.8
|2.5
|1.5
|0.40
|0.10
|1.2
|39.3
|28.0
|77.8
|0.4
|2
|M. Murphy
|4
|12.5
|2.8
|1.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|44.4
|0.0
|75.0
|1.5
|0.3
|L. Kasubke
|14
|16.7
|2.4
|1.4
|0.9
|0.40
|0.10
|0.6
|25.7
|20.0
|66.7
|0.4
|1.1
|C. Linguard Jr.
|16
|7
|2.4
|1.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|47.1
|36.4
|50.0
|0.4
|0.9
|S. Lewis
|17
|5.6
|2.1
|1.2
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|62.5
|0.0
|42.9
|0.4
|0.8
|J. Petrakis
|10
|3.1
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|41.7
|50.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.3
|D. Honas
|8
|1.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|27
|0.0
|61.2
|35.4
|13.0
|5.20
|1.60
|14.9
|40.9
|29.1
|66.4
|10.0
|22.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Nembhard
|23
|34.8
|15.9
|4.3
|4.0
|1.00
|0.20
|3.6
|40.1
|34.9
|77.6
|0.5
|3.8
|M. Miles
|24
|32.8
|13.8
|3.5
|3.2
|0.90
|0.20
|2.5
|42.0
|37.0
|83.3
|0.3
|3.2
|K. Samuel
|25
|25.3
|9.1
|8.0
|0.7
|1.00
|1.70
|1.3
|63.1
|0.0
|39.2
|3
|4.9
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|24
|17.7
|6.8
|3.8
|0.5
|0.80
|0.50
|0.9
|40.9
|37.5
|75.6
|1
|2.8
|J. LeDee
|22
|15.3
|6.0
|3.9
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|55.1
|0.0
|70.0
|1.8
|2.1
|P. Fuller
|24
|23.5
|5.7
|2.0
|1.5
|0.80
|0.30
|1.9
|38.0
|30.4
|73.7
|0.4
|1.6
|F. Farabello
|9
|24.4
|5.3
|1.7
|2.3
|1.10
|0.00
|0.4
|43.6
|44.8
|20.0
|0
|1.7
|K. Easley Jr.
|25
|19.7
|4.6
|3.6
|0.8
|0.20
|0.20
|1.0
|39.6
|26.0
|75.0
|1
|2.6
|T. Todd
|25
|18
|4.5
|1.6
|1.4
|0.50
|0.20
|1.3
|40.6
|39.1
|56.5
|0.3
|1.3
|T. Frank
|13
|8.5
|1.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|38.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.7
|M. Pearson Jr.
|18
|7.8
|1.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|40.9
|15.4
|37.5
|0.3
|0.7
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|9
|3.2
|0.3
|0.8
|0.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|25.0
|0.3
|0.4
|D. Arnette
|2
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|O. Aschieris
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|H. Young
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|67.5
|37.4
|13.3
|6.00
|3.50
|14.2
|44.0
|34.3
|67.6
|9.8
|24.9
-
NCST
CUSE0
0145 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
NAU
PORTST0
0130.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
SJST
WYO0
0151.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm
-
MIAMI
CLEM0
0126.5 O/U
-9
2:30pm
-
MARQET
GTOWN0
0144 O/U
+3
3:00pm FS1
-
ARKPB
JACKST0
0125.5 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
ARIZST0
0144 O/U
-1
4:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV0
0127 O/U
-12
4:30pm
-
IDAHO
MNTNA0
0131.5 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
IONA
SIENA0
0137 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LOYMD
ARMY0
0134 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
BUTLER
XAVIER0
0133 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm FS1
-
SELOU
NORL0
0148.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
NWEST0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm BTN
-
CHARLO
TXSA0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
DUKE
LVILLE0
0140 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm
-
KSTATE
TCU0
0128 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
TEXAM
VANDY0
0132 O/U
-1
7:00pm SECN
-
NMEX
FRESNO0
0126 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
RICE
MRSHL0
0157 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
WASH
UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm PACN
-
BUCK
COLG0
0155.5 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm CBSSN
-
FAIR
MNMTH0
0141 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
NEB
PSU0
0146.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm BTN
-
DEPAUL
PROV0
0133 O/U
-7
9:00pm FS1
-
HOUBP
LAMAR0
0144 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESP+
-
ND
UNC0
0150 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
IOWAST
25OKLA0
0141.5 O/U
-11
9:30pm ESPN
-
UTEP
FAU0
0136.5 O/U
+3.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
MVSU
PVAM0
0139.5 O/U
-26
9:30pm ESP3
-
CAL
STNFRD0
0132 O/U
-6
10:00pm PACN
-
MTSU
NTEXAS0
0126 O/U
-16
10:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
NCOLO0
0133 O/U
-1.5
11:00pm