|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Justin McKoy defensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses three point turnaround jump shot
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Reece Beekman personal foul (Buddy Boeheim draws the foul)
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Justin McKoy defensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses two point layup
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim offensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Sam Hauser blocks Alan Griffin's three point step back jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Orange 30 second timeout
|
|
1:19
|
|
+3
|
Sam Hauser makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|
39-36
|
1:46
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Jesse Edwards misses two point hook shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Jay Huff personal foul (Jesse Edwards draws the foul)
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae offensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Jesse Edwards misses two point dunk
|
|
3:04
|
|
+1
|
Jay Huff makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
39-33
|
3:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Robert Braswell shooting foul (Jay Huff draws the foul)
|
|
3:04
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point alley-oop dunk (Kihei Clark assists)
|
39-32
|
3:18
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
Kadary Richmond makes two point pullup jump shot
|
39-30
|
4:19
|
|
+2
|
Kihei Clark makes two point turnaround jump shot (Sam Hauser assists)
|
37-30
|
4:27
|
|
|
Orange turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
Sam Hauser makes two point pullup jump shot
|
37-28
|
5:30
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Orange defensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:03
|
|
+1
|
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-26
|
6:03
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III shooting foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Cavaliers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Cavaliers offensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Boeheim makes three point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
36-26
|
7:06
|
|
+1
|
Jay Huff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-26
|
7:06
|
|
+1
|
Jay Huff makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-25
|
7:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Robert Braswell shooting foul (Jay Huff draws the foul)
|
|
7:29
|
|
+3
|
Robert Braswell makes three point jump shot
|
33-24
|
7:32
|
|
|
Robert Braswell offensive rebound
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point finger roll layup
|
30-24
|
8:13
|
|
+1
|
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-22
|
8:13
|
|
+1
|
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-22
|
8:13
|
|
|
Reece Beekman shooting foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
|
|
8:40
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point tip shot
|
28-22
|
8:40
|
|
|
Jay Huff offensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Reece Beekman misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III turnover (lost ball) (Reece Beekman steals)
|
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Tomas Woldetensae makes two point pullup jump shot
|
28-20
|
9:18
|
|
+2
|
Robert Braswell makes two point alley-oop dunk (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
28-18
|
9:36
|
|
+2
|
Sam Hauser makes two point turnaround jump shot (Tomas Woldetensae assists)
|
26-18
|
9:50
|
|
+2
|
Buddy Boeheim makes two point pullup jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
26-16
|
10:01
|
|
+1
|
Jay Huff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-16
|
10:01
|
|
+1
|
Jay Huff makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-15
|
10:01
|
|
|
Robert Braswell shooting foul (Jay Huff draws the foul)
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Jay Huff offensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim personal foul (Kihei Clark draws the foul)
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Cavaliers 30 second timeout
|
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
Robert Braswell makes two point dunk (Buddy Boeheim assists)
|
24-14
|
10:40
|
|
|
Justin McKoy turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Girard III steals)
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Justin McKoy offensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point alley-oop layup (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
22-14
|
11:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Orange defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Boeheim makes three point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
20-14
|
11:46
|
|
+2
|
Justin McKoy makes two point layup
|
17-14
|
12:06
|
|
+3
|
Robert Braswell makes three point jump shot (Buddy Boeheim assists)
|
17-12
|
12:12
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim offensive rebound
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
+1
|
Trey Murphy III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-12
|
12:31
|
|
+1
|
Trey Murphy III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-11
|
12:31
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier shooting foul (Trey Murphy III draws the foul)
|
|
12:39
|
|
+1
|
Buddy Boeheim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-10
|
12:39
|
|
+1
|
Buddy Boeheim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-10
|
12:39
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III shooting foul (Buddy Boeheim draws the foul)
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj offensive rebound
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III blocks Buddy Boeheim's two point jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
+3
|
Tomas Woldetensae makes three point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|
12-10
|
13:33
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Orange defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Alan Griffin blocks Reece Beekman's two point layup
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Alan Griffin turnover (lost ball) (Reece Beekman steals)
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III defensive rebound
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Reece Beekman turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:46
|
|
+1
|
Alan Griffin makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
12-7
|
14:46
|
|
+1
|
Alan Griffin makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
11-7
|
14:46
|
|
+1
|
Alan Griffin makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
10-7
|
14:46
|
|
|
Sam Hauser shooting foul (Alan Griffin draws the foul)
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Jay Huff turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
+3
|
Kihei Clark makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|
9-7
|
15:52
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Jay Huff misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim shooting foul (Jay Huff draws the foul)
|
|
16:06
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point putback layup
|
9-4
|
16:08
|
|
|
Jay Huff offensive rebound
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj blocks Jay Huff's two point layup
|
|
16:30
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point dunk (Alan Griffin assists)
|
9-2
|
16:36
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj offensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Sam Hauser turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Girard III steals)
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Jay Huff blocks Buddy Boeheim's two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Trey Murphy III makes two point floating jump shot
|
7-2
|
18:04
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Boeheim makes three point pullup jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
7-0
|
18:13
|
|
|
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point floating jump shot (Buddy Boeheim assists)
|
4-0
|
18:45
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Alan Griffin blocks Reece Beekman's three point jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
+2
|
Buddy Boeheim makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:10
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III offensive rebound
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier vs. Jay Huff (Cavaliers gains possession)
|