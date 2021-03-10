|
0:00
End of period
0:00
Chris Arcidiacono offensive rebound
0:01
Brandon Slater misses two point layup
0:01
Brandon Slater offensive rebound
0:03
Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
0:09
Wildcats 30 second timeout
0:16
Bryan Antoine defensive rebound
0:18
Collin Holloway misses two point layup
0:21
Collin Holloway offensive rebound
0:23
Dante Harris misses three point jump shot
0:47
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
0:49
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses three point jump shot
0:58
Brandon Slater offensive rebound
1:00
Bryan Antoine misses three point jump shot
1:02
Chris Arcidiacono offensive rebound
1:04
Bryan Antoine misses two point jump shot
1:24
+2
Dante Harris makes two point jump shot
37-35
|
1:46
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
1:46
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:46
Timothy Ighoefe personal foul (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl draws the foul)
1:47
Wildcats defensive rebound
1:49
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
1:55
Dante Harris defensive rebound
1:57
Cole Swider misses three point jump shot
2:18
+3
Jahvon Blair makes three point jump shot
35-35
|
2:31
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
2:33
Brandon Slater misses three point jump shot
2:56
Brandon Slater defensive rebound
2:58
Jamorko Pickett misses two point reverse layup
3:13
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
3:15
Brandon Slater misses two point alley-oop dunk
3:25
+1
Jamorko Pickett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
32-35
|
3:25
+1
Jamorko Pickett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-35
|
3:25
Eric Dixon personal foul (Jamorko Pickett draws the foul)
3:44
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
3:44
Eric Dixon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:44
TV timeout
3:44
Qudus Wahab shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)
3:44
+2
Eric Dixon makes two point layup (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl assists)
30-35
|
4:19
+3
Jamorko Pickett makes three point jump shot (Collin Holloway assists)
30-33
|
4:44
+1
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes regular free throw 1 of 1
27-33
|
4:44
Qudus Wahab shooting foul (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl draws the foul)
4:44
+2
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point layup
27-32
|
4:59
+1
Chudier Bile makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-30
|
4:59
+1
Chudier Bile makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-30
|
4:59
+1
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes technical free throw 2 of 2
25-30
|
4:59
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses technical free throw 1 of 2
4:59
Chudier Bile technical foul
4:59
Justin Moore personal foul (Chudier Bile draws the foul)
4:59
Hoyas offensive rebound
5:01
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
5:34
+2
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point layup
25-29
|
5:59
+3
Jamorko Pickett makes three point jump shot (Chudier Bile assists)
25-27
|
6:07
Justin Moore turnover (bad pass) (Donald Carey steals)
6:23
Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
6:25
Chudier Bile misses three point jump shot
6:50
+3
Jermaine Samuels makes three point jump shot (Chris Arcidiacono assists)
22-27
|
7:00
Donald Carey turnover (traveling)
7:18
+3
Jermaine Samuels makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
22-24
|
7:36
+1
Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 1
22-21
|
7:36
TV timeout
7:36
Jermaine Samuels shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
7:38
+2
Qudus Wahab makes two point jump shot (Jahvon Blair assists)
21-21
|
7:54
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
7:56
Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
8:07
Chudier Bile turnover (bad pass)
8:19
Jermaine Samuels turnover (bad pass) (Chudier Bile steals)
8:35
Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
8:37
Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
8:57
+2
Justin Moore makes two point layup
19-21
|
9:05
Justin Moore defensive rebound
9:07
Jahvon Blair misses three point step back jump shot
9:34
+1
Jermaine Samuels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-19
|
9:34
+1
Jermaine Samuels makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-18
|
9:34
Timothy Ighoefe shooting foul (Jermaine Samuels draws the foul)
9:56
+3
Jahvon Blair makes three point jump shot (Dante Harris assists)
19-17
|
10:02
Dante Harris defensive rebound
10:04
Eric Dixon misses two point jump shot
10:27
+3
Jahvon Blair makes three point jump shot (Jamorko Pickett assists)
16-17
|
10:54
+1
Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-17
|
10:54
+1
Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-16
|
10:54
Timothy Ighoefe shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)
11:18
TV timeout
11:18
Jamorko Pickett turnover (bad pass)
11:36
+2
Eric Dixon makes two point layup
13-15
|
11:37
Eric Dixon offensive rebound
11:39
Eric Dixon misses two point layup
11:57
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
11:59
Jamorko Pickett misses two point jump shot
12:06
Caleb Daniels personal foul (Timothy Ighoefe draws the foul)
12:09
Timothy Ighoefe offensive rebound
12:11
Chudier Bile misses three point jump shot
12:16
Eric Dixon personal foul (Chudier Bile draws the foul)
12:17
Chudier Bile defensive rebound
12:19
Cole Swider misses three point jump shot
12:26
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
12:28
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
12:32
Jermaine Samuels personal foul (Jamorko Pickett draws the foul)
12:43
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
12:45
Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
12:58
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
13:00
Dante Harris misses three point jump shot
13:26
+2
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point putback layup
13-13
|
13:28
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound
13:30
Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
13:40
Jamorko Pickett turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Slater steals)
13:54
Hoyas defensive rebound
13:56
Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
14:00
Jermaine Samuels offensive rebound
14:02
Brandon Slater misses three point jump shot
14:05
Chudier Bile personal foul (Jermaine Samuels draws the foul)
14:07
Jermaine Samuels offensive rebound
14:09
Brandon Slater misses three point jump shot
14:40
+2
Qudus Wahab makes two point dunk (Dante Harris assists)
13-11
|
14:52
+2
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point layup
11-11
|
15:08
+1
Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 1
11-9
|
15:08
Justin Moore shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
15:08
+2
Qudus Wahab makes two point hook shot (Jamorko Pickett assists)
10-9
|
15:22
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
15:24
Jermaine Samuels misses two point layup
15:33
TV timeout
16:00
+2
Donald Carey makes two point layup
8-9
|
16:02
Donald Carey offensive rebound
16:04
Chudier Bile misses three point jump shot
16:14
Dante Harris defensive rebound
16:16
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses three point jump shot
16:17
Brandon Slater offensive rebound
16:19
Chris Arcidiacono misses three point jump shot
16:35
+2
Qudus Wahab makes two point hook shot (Dante Harris assists)
6-9
|
16:55
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
16:57
Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
17:09
+1
Donald Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
4-9
|
17:09
Caleb Daniels shooting foul (Donald Carey draws the foul)
17:09
+3
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot (Dante Harris assists)
3-9
|
17:09
Hoyas offensive rebound
17:11
|
|
Chudier Bile misses two point layup
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Chudier Bile offensive rebound
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Dante Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Daniels makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Samuels assists)
|
0-9
|
17:43
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett turnover (bad pass) (Chris Arcidiacono steals)
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Hoyas 30 second timeout
|
|
17:48
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Samuels makes two point layup
|
0-6
|
17:54
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Chris Arcidiacono personal foul (Chudier Bile draws the foul)
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Chudier Bile defensive rebound
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Chudier Bile turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Slater steals)
|
|
18:59
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Samuels makes two point turnaround jump shot (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl assists)
|
0-4
|
19:10
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Samuels makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett vs. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Wildcats gains possession)
|