No. 9 Ohio State looks to end skid in opener vs. Minnesota
Ohio State opens Big Ten tournament play looking to end a four-game losing streak when it faces Minnesota on Thursday in Indianapolis, Ind.
Minnesota (14-14) knows something about streaking in the wrong direction. The No. 13 seed Golden Gophers defeated No. 12 Northwestern 51-46 on Wednesday with a 12-0 run to end the game to break a seven-game losing skid.
"It's a great win for our guys," Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. "I'm happy for our guys that we can taste winning. We haven't felt it in a while."
The No. 5 seed Buckeyes (18-8) lost 77-60 to Minnesota on Jan. 3 in the lone meeting.
Liam Robbins led five Golden Gophers in double figures with 27 points and 14 rebounds in that game and Gabe Kalscheur had 13 points.
Neither played against Northwestern because of injuries, with Kalscheur missing his seventh straight game and Robbins his fifth in a row. Their availability for Thursday is unknown.
"We're a different team now. They're a different team now," Pitino said of the Buckeyes. "We'll watch some film tonight and go prepare for one of the best teams in the country."
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said his players remain positive despite the tailspin. The Buckeyes were projected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament three weeks ago but had home losses to Michigan, Iowa and Illinois and a setback at Michigan State.
Other than being blown out 73-57 by the Hawkeyes, the common theme was Buckeyes were in position to win until faltering.
For example, Illinois scored the final nine points in a 73-68 win on Saturday, while the Buckeyes missed their last 10 shots.
"I think everybody's in a good place," Holtmann said Wednesday. "We watched film on Sunday (of the Illinois game), so normally, as you'd expect, disappointed.
"But there's a lot of good things from that game. And, outside of the Iowa game, there's been some really good things come out of this stretch. So, the guys are in a great place here, and ready to move forward in tournament play."
In a tourney where there are no days off, fatigue and injuries will be a factor.
Minnesota will take to the Lucas Oil Stadium court against the Buckeyes about 18 hours after its first game. That's the price to pay for being a low seed.
Ohio State missed on a double-bye and a Friday start because of its losing streak and could have used another day of rest.
Players such as Kyle Young, Seth Towns, Justice Sueing, CJ Walker and Musa Jallow have been either playing through injuries or limited in practice time.
"Obviously, we'll take it one game at a time, but I am interested to see what that will look like for us given we've not got some guys (not practicing)," Holtmann said. "It'll be interesting to see if we get beyond game one and kind of what it looks like afterward."
The Golden Gophers will have to be wary of Ohio State leading scorer E.J. Liddell (16.0 points per game), who was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Minnesota 14-14
|72.4 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.7 APG
|9 Ohio State 18-8
|76.8 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|12.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Carr
|28
|35.8
|19.3
|4.0
|4.9
|1.30
|0.10
|2.4
|39.0
|31.6
|80.1
|0.8
|3.2
|L. Robbins
|23
|24.5
|11.7
|6.6
|1.1
|0.70
|2.70
|1.7
|44.1
|32.7
|69.4
|2.4
|4.2
|G. Kalscheur
|21
|30.8
|9.2
|2.9
|1.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.4
|31.6
|24.5
|86.0
|1.1
|1.8
|B. Johnson
|27
|25.9
|8.9
|6.2
|0.7
|0.80
|0.60
|0.7
|46.0
|25.9
|72.2
|2.1
|4.1
|J. Mashburn Jr.
|28
|21.6
|7.8
|1.5
|1.5
|0.40
|0.10
|1.1
|34.8
|27.5
|79.6
|0.2
|1.3
|B. Gach
|28
|22.8
|6.7
|3.7
|1.9
|0.60
|0.10
|1.6
|39.1
|27.4
|82.4
|0.5
|3.2
|T. Williams
|26
|18.3
|5.6
|2.3
|1.1
|0.70
|0.10
|1.0
|40.6
|33.3
|31.3
|0.5
|1.8
|E. Curry
|28
|15.9
|3.8
|3.1
|0.8
|0.80
|0.20
|0.8
|45.2
|20.0
|62.1
|1.1
|2
|I. Ihnen
|28
|13.9
|2.8
|3.5
|0.4
|0.30
|0.70
|0.5
|31.6
|23.6
|78.9
|1.1
|2.4
|J. Omersa
|7
|9.9
|1.7
|2.3
|0.9
|1.30
|0.40
|0.4
|57.1
|0.0
|66.7
|0.6
|1.7
|M. Mitchell
|7
|3.1
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|S. Freeman
|17
|6.2
|1.0
|1.2
|0.1
|0.10
|0.40
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|62.5
|0.5
|0.8
|H. Conroy
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|28
|0.0
|72.4
|40.2
|13.7
|6.30
|4.50
|11.2
|39.4
|28.5
|74.3
|11.6
|25.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Liddell
|24
|28.1
|16.0
|6.5
|1.3
|0.70
|1.10
|1.5
|49.8
|36.2
|73.8
|1.6
|4.9
|D. Washington Jr.
|26
|30.9
|15.3
|2.8
|2.9
|0.50
|0.00
|2.2
|39.5
|36.8
|89.3
|0.2
|2.7
|J. Sueing
|26
|27.2
|10.5
|5.5
|1.6
|1.00
|0.20
|1.9
|49.7
|34.0
|76.8
|1.5
|3.9
|C. Walker
|22
|29.4
|9.1
|2.8
|4.2
|0.90
|0.10
|2.0
|37.7
|28.6
|95.7
|0.5
|2.3
|K. Young
|25
|26.5
|8.2
|5.6
|1.2
|0.40
|0.60
|0.4
|53.1
|36.0
|83.7
|1.8
|3.8
|J. Ahrens
|26
|18.7
|6.4
|1.8
|0.4
|0.50
|0.20
|0.4
|45.0
|44.8
|70.0
|0.2
|1.7
|Z. Key
|26
|12.2
|5.6
|3.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.80
|0.7
|64.7
|0.0
|57.1
|1.7
|1.9
|S. Towns
|20
|9.4
|3.8
|1.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|45.8
|32.4
|91.7
|0.3
|1.4
|M. Jallow
|21
|14.6
|3.0
|2.3
|0.6
|0.40
|0.30
|0.6
|49.0
|5.9
|57.1
|0.5
|1.8
|J. Sotos
|12
|9.5
|1.7
|0.8
|1.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|33.3
|33.3
|75.0
|0.3
|0.5
|J. Davidson JR.
|2
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|0.5
|H. Hookfin
|4
|3
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|M. Johnson jr.
|14
|6
|1.5
|0.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|43.8
|54.5
|25.0
|0
|0.4
|E. Brown III
|25
|6.9
|1.4
|1.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.1
|35.1
|28.0
|50.0
|0.4
|1.1
|I. Diallo
|4
|2.5
|0.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.5
|0.3
|Total
|26
|0.0
|76.8
|39.0
|12.7
|4.60
|3.30
|10.4
|46.0
|36.1
|77.0
|9.7
|26.2
-
MICHST
MD53
67
2nd 1:12 BTN
-
TEMPLE
SFLA48
56
2nd 6:45 ESPU
-
GTOWN
14NOVA48
55
2nd 10:49 FS1
-
MISSST
UK62
60
2nd 8:19 SECN
-
CUSE
16UVA56
56
2nd 5:39
-
NCOLO
SUTAH30
28
1st 5:15
-
BALLST
TOLEDO89
91
Final/OT ESP+
-
12OKLAST
10WVU72
69
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST0
0149.5 O/U
+2
1:55pm ESP+
-
MINN
9OHIOST0
0143 O/U
-11
2:00pm BTN
-
VANDY
FLA0
0145 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm SECN
-
LNGBCH
UCSB0
0139 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
KSTATE
2BAYLOR0
0136.5 O/U
-20
2:30pm ESPN
-
MIAMI
GATECH0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
ARIZST
OREG0
0147.5 O/U
-9
2:30pm PACN
-
ALCORN
TEXSO0
0145 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0149.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm FS1
-
WYO
19SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-15
3:00pm CBSSN
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0127 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESPU
-
MIAOH
BUFF0
0151 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
MONST
IDST0
0131 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
CSBAK
UCDAV0
0132 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
RIDER
STPETE0
0131 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
BOISE0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
UCLA0
0133 O/U
-5.5
5:30pm PACN
-
MORGAN
FAMU0
0141 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
BUTLER
17CREIGH0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NWST0
0154.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
WKY0
0148.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm
-
25OKLA
11KANSAS0
0135 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
IND
RUT0
0130.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm BTN
-
BGREEN
AKRON0
0156 O/U
-2
6:30pm ESP+
-
ECU
UCF0
0134 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPU
-
UGA
MIZZOU0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm SECN
-
RICE
UAB0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NAU
EWASH0
0150 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
NIAGARA
MARIST0
0124 O/U
+1
7:30pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CALBPTST0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:30pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0128 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESP3
-
NCCU
NORFLK0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
UTAH
24USC0
0140 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm PACN
-
DEPAUL
UCONN0
0133.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm FS1
-
SC
MISS0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
UNLV0
0136.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm CBSSN
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU0
0138 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
22VATECH0
0141 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
PSU
WISC0
0134.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm BTN
-
STHRN
GRAM0
0138 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP3
-
20TXTECH
13TEXAS0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
FAU
LATECH0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0127 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
WEBER0
0142.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCRIV0
0134 O/U
-4.5
11:00pm ESP3
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0133.5 O/U
-11.5
11:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
COLOST0
0137 O/U
-8.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
CAL
23COLO0
0133 O/U
-14
11:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
15FSU0
0
ESPN