|
0:03
|
|
|
Derek Fountain defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke misses two point layup
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen misses technical free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Deivon Smith technical foul
|
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
Deivon Smith makes two point alley-oop dunk (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|
44-30
|
0:38
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:51
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado makes two point hook shot
|
42-30
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Keion Brooks Jr. makes two point layup
|
40-30
|
1:28
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Deivon Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-28
|
1:28
|
|
|
Lance Ware personal foul (Deivon Smith draws the foul)
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Deivon Smith blocks Davion Mintz's two point layup
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Derek Fountain turnover (lost ball) (Davion Mintz steals)
|
|
1:56
|
|
+3
|
Davion Mintz makes three point jump shot (Keion Brooks Jr. assists)
|
39-28
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point putback layup
|
39-25
|
2:13
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point layup
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Lance Ware misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:34
|
|
+1
|
Lance Ware makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-25
|
2:34
|
|
|
Abdul Ado personal foul (Lance Ware draws the foul)
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Lance Ware offensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
+3
|
Derek Fountain makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|
37-24
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Keion Brooks Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-24
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Keion Brooks Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-23
|
3:10
|
|
|
Javian Davis personal foul (Keion Brooks Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Quinten Post misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Quinten Post misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point layup
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Quinten Post defensive rebound
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. personal foul (Davion Mintz draws the foul)
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado makes two point layup (Tolu Smith assists)
|
34-22
|
4:43
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Abdul Ado blocks Jacob Toppin's two point driving layup
|
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado makes two point hook shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|
32-22
|
5:23
|
|
+2
|
Davion Mintz makes two point floating jump shot
|
30-22
|
5:28
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Stewart Jr. steals)
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
30-20
|
6:04
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke turnover (lost ball) (Abdul Ado steals)
|
|
6:18
|
|
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
28-20
|
6:18
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
|
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|
27-20
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Clarke makes two point driving layup
|
25-20
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|
25-18
|
6:51
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Dontaie Allen steals)
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Keion Brooks Jr. makes two point jump shot (Davion Mintz assists)
|
23-18
|
7:29
|
|
|
Derek Fountain turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Lance Ware misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Lance Ware misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Javian Davis shooting foul (Lance Ware draws the foul)
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Quinten Post turnover
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Quinten Post offensive foul
|
|
8:23
|
|
+2
|
Keion Brooks Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
23-16
|
8:25
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Quinten Post blocks Lance Ware's two point dunk
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Derek Fountain personal foul (Brandon Boston Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
8:47
|
|
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-14
|
8:47
|
|
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-14
|
8:47
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr personal foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar personal foul (Brandon Boston Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:19
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado makes two point dunk (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|
21-14
|
9:42
|
|
+3
|
Olivier Sarr makes three point jump shot (Davion Mintz assists)
|
19-14
|
9:55
|
|
|
Lance Ware defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
|
|
9:55
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (Iverson Molinar assists)
|
19-11
|
10:04
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. misses two point driving hook shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado makes two point hook shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
|
17-11
|
10:33
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
10:52
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Matthews makes two point putback layup
|
15-11
|
10:53
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews offensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
11:28
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Jackson makes two point driving layup
|
13-11
|
11:47
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado makes two point layup (Deivon Smith assists)
|
13-9
|
11:57
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses two point driving layup
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:33
|
|
+3
|
Dontaie Allen makes three point jump shot (Terrence Clarke assists)
|
11-9
|
12:39
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr offensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen defensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Quinten Post misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Quinten Post defensive rebound
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:11
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-6
|
13:11
|
|
|
Quinten Post shooting foul (Isaiah Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Javian Davis personal foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|
|
13:40
|
|
+2
|
Javian Davis makes two point hook shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|
11-5
|
14:06
|
|
|
Lance Ware personal foul
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Javian Davis turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Javian Davis offensive rebound
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
14:50
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point layup
|
9-5
|
14:58
|
|
|
Quinten Post defensive rebound
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Lance Ware misses two point layup
|
|
15:14
|
|
+2
|
Javian Davis makes two point layup (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|
7-5
|
15:40
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Javian Davis turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Javian Davis offensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson personal foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
16:15
|
|
+2
|
Davion Mintz makes two point driving layup
|
5-5
|
16:23
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point layup
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Derek Fountain defensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point layup
|
5-3
|
17:48
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point layup
|
|
18:02
|
|
+3
|
Davion Mintz makes three point jump shot (Jacob Toppin assists)
|
3-3
|
19:13
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson blocks Tolu Smith's two point layup
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Davion Mintz personal foul (Abdul Ado draws the foul)
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:47
|