NCOLO
SUTAH

1st Half
NCOLO
Bears
30
SUTAH
Thunderbirds
28

Time Team Play Score
5:15   Kur Jockuch turnover (traveling)  
5:14   Kur Jockuch offensive rebound  
5:16   Sam Masten misses two point layup  
5:26   Sam Masten defensive rebound  
5:28   Marquis Moore misses three point jump shot  
5:49   Bears turnover (10-second violation)  
6:00 +1 Maizen Fausett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-28
6:00 +1 Maizen Fausett makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-27
6:00   Bryce Kennedy shooting foul (Maizen Fausett draws the foul)  
6:16   John Knight III offensive rebound  
6:18   John Knight III misses two point layup  
6:20 +2 Matt Johnson II makes two point layup 30-26
6:46 +2 John Knight III makes two point layup 28-26
6:46 +1 Kur Jockuch makes regular free throw 1 of 1 28-24
7:03   Maizen Fausett technical foul  
7:03 +2 Kur Jockuch makes two point layup 27-24
7:31 +1 John Knight III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-24
7:31 +1 John Knight III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-23
7:31   TV timeout  
7:31   Bryce Kennedy shooting foul (John Knight III draws the foul)  
7:42 +2 Daylen Kountz makes two point layup 25-22
7:47   Matt Johnson II defensive rebound  
7:49   Maizen Fausett misses two point layup  
8:07 +1 Kur Jockuch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-22
8:07   Kur Jockuch misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:07   Ivan Madunic shooting foul (Kur Jockuch draws the foul)  
8:26 +2 John Knight III makes two point layup 22-22
8:43 +1 Bodie Hume makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-20
8:43   Bodie Hume misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:43   Maizen Fausett shooting foul (Bodie Hume draws the foul)  
9:14 +3 Aanen Moody makes three point jump shot (John Knight III assists) 21-20
9:21   Kur Jockuch turnover (Ivan Madunic steals)  
9:37   Kur Jockuch defensive rebound  
9:39   Tevian Jones misses three point jump shot  
9:48   Ivan Madunic defensive rebound  
9:47   Daylen Kountz misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:47 +1 Daylen Kountz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-17
9:48   Harrison Butler shooting foul (Daylen Kountz draws the foul)  
9:47   Daylen Kountz offensive rebound  
9:49   Daylen Kountz misses two point layup  
10:17 +2 John Knight III makes two point layup 20-17
10:26   Maizen Fausett defensive rebound  
10:28   Daylen Kountz misses three point jump shot  
10:53   Kur Jockuch defensive rebound  
10:55   Tevian Jones misses two point layup  
10:55   Bryce Kennedy turnover (Aanen Moody steals)  
11:10 +2 Maizen Fausett makes two point layup 20-15
11:10   Bryce Kennedy turnover (Maizen Fausett steals)  
11:12   Tevian Jones turnover (lost ball)  
11:18   Tevian Jones defensive rebound  
11:20   Daylen Kountz misses two point layup  
11:43 +2 Maizen Fausett makes two point jump shot (John Knight III assists) 20-13
11:54   TV timeout  
11:54   Daylen Kountz personal foul  
11:54   John Knight III defensive rebound  
11:54   Daylen Kountz misses two point layup  
12:08   Matt Johnson II defensive rebound  
12:10   Harrison Butler misses three point jump shot  
12:16   Dre Marin offensive rebound  
12:18   Daylen Kountz blocks Dre Marin's two point layup  
12:27   Tre'Shon Smoots personal foul  
12:36 +2 Daylen Kountz makes two point layup 20-11
12:41   Bodie Hume defensive rebound  
12:43   Bodie Hume blocks John Knight III's two point layup  
12:53   Daylen Kountz turnover (Harrison Butler steals)  
13:01   Tre'Shon Smoots offensive rebound  
13:03   Tre'Shon Smoots misses three point jump shot  
13:18 +2 John Knight III makes two point layup (Harrison Butler assists) 18-11
13:32   Tre'Shon Smoots personal foul  
13:39 +3 Bodie Hume makes three point jump shot (Kur Jockuch assists) 18-9
13:50   Kur Jockuch defensive rebound  
13:52   Tevian Jones misses three point jump shot  
14:08 +3 Matt Johnson II makes three point jump shot (Daylen Kountz assists) 15-9
14:20   Harrison Butler personal foul  
14:19   Kur Jockuch offensive rebound  
14:21   Daylen Kountz misses three point jump shot  
14:40   Maizen Fausett turnover (out of bounds)  
14:59 +1 Kur Jockuch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-9
14:59 +1 Kur Jockuch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-9
14:59   TV timeout  
14:59   Ivan Madunic shooting foul (Kur Jockuch draws the foul)  
15:05 +2 Ivan Madunic makes two point layup 10-9
15:11   Ivan Madunic offensive rebound  
15:13   Maizen Fausett misses two point jump shot  
15:32   Ivan Madunic defensive rebound  
15:34   Kur Jockuch misses two point layup  
15:53 +3 Tevian Jones makes three point jump shot 10-7
16:14 +3 Bodie Hume makes three point jump shot 10-4
16:49 +2 Dre Marin makes two point jump shot 7-4
17:12 +2 Daylen Kountz makes two point jump shot 7-2
17:38   Bryce Kennedy defensive rebound  
17:40   John Knight III misses two point jump shot  
18:00 +3 Bodie Hume makes three point jump shot (Bryce Kennedy assists) 5-2
18:15 +2 John Knight III makes two point layup 2-2
18:34 +2 Kur Jockuch makes two point layup 2-0
18:41   Kur Jockuch offensive rebound  
18:43   Daylen Kountz misses three point jump shot  
18:56   Kur Jockuch defensive rebound  
18:58   Maizen Fausett misses two point layup  
19:08   Dre Marin defensive rebound  
19:10   Bryce Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
19:22   Kur Jockuch defensive rebound  
19:24   Maizen Fausett misses three point jump shot  
19:41   Kur Jockuch turnover (lost ball)  
20:00   Connor Creech vs. Ivan Madunic (Bears gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 30 28
Field Goals 10-20 (50.0%) 11-24 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 9
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 10 6
Team 0 0
Assists 3 3
Steals 0 4
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 6 2
Fouls 5 6
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
13
B. Hume G
10 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
3
J. Knight III G
12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 8 N. Colorado 11-10 30-30
home team logo 1 So. Utah 19-3 28-28
Idaho Central Arena Boise, Idaho
Idaho Central Arena Boise, Idaho
Team Stats
away team logo N. Colorado 11-10 69.9 PPG 36.6 RPG 10.8 APG
home team logo So. Utah 19-3 84.2 PPG 43.0 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
00
. Hume G 15.4 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.1 APG 45.6 FG%
00
. Knight III G 13.6 PPG 4.3 RPG 4.3 APG 57.7 FG%
Top Scorers
13
B. Hume G 10 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
3
J. Knight III G 12 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 45.8
44.4 3PT FG% 28.6
66.7 FT% 100.0
N. Colorado
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hume 10 1 0 3/3 3/3 1/2 0 - 0 1 0 0 1
K. Jockuch 8 8 1 2/3 0/0 4/5 0 - 0 0 3 3 5
D. Kountz 7 1 1 3/9 0/3 1/2 1 - 0 1 1 1 0
M. Johnson II 5 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
B. Kennedy 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Masten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smoots - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bowie II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grigsby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McCobb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Little - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. English II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Page - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Melvin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Creech - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 15 3 10/20 4/9 6/9 5 0 0 2 6 5 10
So. Utah
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Knight III 12 2 2 5/8 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
M. Fausett 6 1 0 2/6 0/1 2/2 2 - 1 0 1 0 1
T. Jones 3 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
I. Madunic 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 1 2
D. Marin 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Moody - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Latham Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McEntire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Spurgin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Box - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 28 9 3 11/24 2/7 4/4 6 0 4 0 2 3 6
