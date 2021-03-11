|
5:15
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch offensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Sam Masten misses two point layup
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Sam Masten defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Marquis Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Bears turnover (10-second violation)
|
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Maizen Fausett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-28
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Maizen Fausett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-27
|
6:00
|
|
|
Bryce Kennedy shooting foul (Maizen Fausett draws the foul)
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
John Knight III offensive rebound
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
John Knight III misses two point layup
|
|
6:20
|
|
+2
|
Matt Johnson II makes two point layup
|
30-26
|
6:46
|
|
+2
|
John Knight III makes two point layup
|
28-26
|
6:46
|
|
+1
|
Kur Jockuch makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
28-24
|
7:03
|
|
|
Maizen Fausett technical foul
|
|
7:03
|
|
+2
|
Kur Jockuch makes two point layup
|
27-24
|
7:31
|
|
+1
|
John Knight III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-24
|
7:31
|
|
+1
|
John Knight III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-23
|
7:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Bryce Kennedy shooting foul (John Knight III draws the foul)
|
|
7:42
|
|
+2
|
Daylen Kountz makes two point layup
|
25-22
|
7:47
|
|
|
Matt Johnson II defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Maizen Fausett misses two point layup
|
|
8:07
|
|
+1
|
Kur Jockuch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-22
|
8:07
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Ivan Madunic shooting foul (Kur Jockuch draws the foul)
|
|
8:26
|
|
+2
|
John Knight III makes two point layup
|
22-22
|
8:43
|
|
+1
|
Bodie Hume makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-20
|
8:43
|
|
|
Bodie Hume misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Maizen Fausett shooting foul (Bodie Hume draws the foul)
|
|
9:14
|
|
+3
|
Aanen Moody makes three point jump shot (John Knight III assists)
|
21-20
|
9:21
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch turnover (Ivan Madunic steals)
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch defensive rebound
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Tevian Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Ivan Madunic defensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:47
|
|
+1
|
Daylen Kountz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-17
|
9:48
|
|
|
Harrison Butler shooting foul (Daylen Kountz draws the foul)
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz offensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz misses two point layup
|
|
10:17
|
|
+2
|
John Knight III makes two point layup
|
20-17
|
10:26
|
|
|
Maizen Fausett defensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch defensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Tevian Jones misses two point layup
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Bryce Kennedy turnover (Aanen Moody steals)
|
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Maizen Fausett makes two point layup
|
20-15
|
11:10
|
|
|
Bryce Kennedy turnover (Maizen Fausett steals)
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Tevian Jones turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Tevian Jones defensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz misses two point layup
|
|
11:43
|
|
+2
|
Maizen Fausett makes two point jump shot (John Knight III assists)
|
20-13
|
11:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz personal foul
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
John Knight III defensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz misses two point layup
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Matt Johnson II defensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Harrison Butler misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Dre Marin offensive rebound
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz blocks Dre Marin's two point layup
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Tre'Shon Smoots personal foul
|
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
Daylen Kountz makes two point layup
|
20-11
|
12:41
|
|
|
Bodie Hume defensive rebound
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Bodie Hume blocks John Knight III's two point layup
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz turnover (Harrison Butler steals)
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Tre'Shon Smoots offensive rebound
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Tre'Shon Smoots misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:18
|
|
+2
|
John Knight III makes two point layup (Harrison Butler assists)
|
18-11
|
13:32
|
|
|
Tre'Shon Smoots personal foul
|
|
13:39
|
|
+3
|
Bodie Hume makes three point jump shot (Kur Jockuch assists)
|
18-9
|
13:50
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch defensive rebound
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Tevian Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
+3
|
Matt Johnson II makes three point jump shot (Daylen Kountz assists)
|
15-9
|
14:20
|
|
|
Harrison Butler personal foul
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch offensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Maizen Fausett turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
14:59
|
|
+1
|
Kur Jockuch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-9
|
14:59
|
|
+1
|
Kur Jockuch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-9
|
14:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Ivan Madunic shooting foul (Kur Jockuch draws the foul)
|
|
15:05
|
|
+2
|
Ivan Madunic makes two point layup
|
10-9
|
15:11
|
|
|
Ivan Madunic offensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Maizen Fausett misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Ivan Madunic defensive rebound
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch misses two point layup
|
|
15:53
|
|
+3
|
Tevian Jones makes three point jump shot
|
10-7
|
16:14
|
|
+3
|
Bodie Hume makes three point jump shot
|
10-4
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Dre Marin makes two point jump shot
|
7-4
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
Daylen Kountz makes two point jump shot
|
7-2
|
17:38
|
|
|
Bryce Kennedy defensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
John Knight III misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:00
|
|
+3
|
Bodie Hume makes three point jump shot (Bryce Kennedy assists)
|
5-2
|
18:15
|
|
+2
|
John Knight III makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:34
|
|
+2
|
Kur Jockuch makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
18:41
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch offensive rebound
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch defensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Maizen Fausett misses two point layup
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Dre Marin defensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Bryce Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch defensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Maizen Fausett misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Kur Jockuch turnover (lost ball)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Connor Creech vs. Ivan Madunic (Bears gains possession)
|