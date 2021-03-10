|
20:00
|
|
|
Kalib Boone vs. Derek Culver (Bryce Williams gains possession)
|
|
19:54
|
|
|
Kalib Boone misses two point layup
|
|
19:52
|
|
|
Kalib Boone offensive rebound
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Kalib Boone misses two point layup
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Miles McBride defensive rebound
|
|
19:38
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point layup (Derek Culver assists)
|
0-2
|
19:18
|
|
+2
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point dunk (Kalib Boone assists)
|
2-2
|
19:02
|
|
|
Kalib Boone shooting foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
|
|
19:02
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-3
|
19:02
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive foul
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
Cade Cunningham makes two point jump shot
|
4-3
|
18:13
|
|
|
Kalib Boone blocks Emmitt Matthews Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive foul
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Derek Culver offensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Derek Culver turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Miles McBride blocks Isaac Likekele's two point layup
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Taz Sherman misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point jump shot
|
4-5
|
16:49
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Williams makes three point jump shot (Avery Anderson III assists)
|
7-5
|
16:40
|
|
|
Taz Sherman turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Bryce Williams turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Osabuohien steals)
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Bryce Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Bryce Williams misses two point layup
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Mountaineers defensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien offensive foul
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien turnover
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien personal foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham turnover (bad pass) (Taz Sherman steals)
|
|
14:35
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point layup (Taz Sherman assists)
|
7-7
|
13:59
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup
|
9-7
|
13:44
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point layup
|
9-9
|
13:44
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham shooting foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Kalib Boone turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
+3
|
Taz Sherman makes three point jump shot
|
9-12
|
12:46
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III misses two point layup
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Bernard Kouma offensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Bernard Kouma misses two point layup
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
12:33
|
|
+2
|
Taz Sherman makes two point layup
|
9-14
|
12:14
|
|
+2
|
Rondel Walker makes two point layup (Isaac Likekele assists)
|
11-14
|
12:00
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges offensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Bridges makes two point layup
|
11-16
|
11:40
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Bernard Kouma defensive rebound
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III misses two point layup
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Keylan Boone offensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Seny Ndiaye shooting foul (Keylan Boone draws the foul)
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:10
|
|
+1
|
Keylan Boone makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-16
|
11:09
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Kalib Boone offensive rebound
|
|
10:46
|
|
+2
|
Cade Cunningham makes two point jump shot
|
14-16
|
10:32
|
|
|
Kalib Boone blocks Sean McNeil's three point jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Mountaineers offensive rebound
|
|
10:15
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point layup (Taz Sherman assists)
|
14-18
|
10:15
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges personal foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:15
|
|
+1
|
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-18
|
9:46
|
|
|
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Bryce Williams defensive rebound
|
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Keylan Boone makes two point jump shot (Bryce Williams assists)
|
17-18
|
9:11
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Miles McBride offensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Keylan Boone personal foul
|
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Sean McNeil makes two point layup
|
17-20
|
8:37
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses two point layup
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Sean McNeil defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point jump shot
|
17-22
|
8:20
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III turnover (Taz Sherman steals)
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Kalib Boone blocks Taz Sherman's two point layup
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
+3
|
Cade Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Keylan Boone assists)
|
20-22
|
7:39
|
|
|
Derek Culver turnover (bad pass) (Cade Cunningham steals)
|
|
7:34
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Williams makes two point layup (Cade Cunningham assists)
|
22-22
|
7:18
|
|
+3
|
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Miles McBride assists)
|
22-25
|
7:05
|
|
|
Derek Culver personal foul
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Taz Sherman defensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Keylan Boone offensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
+2
|
Keylan Boone makes two point layup
|
24-25
|
6:16
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges shooting foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
|
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-25
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-25
|
5:44
|
|
|
Keylan Boone personal foul
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point layup
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Ferron Flavors Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Ferron Flavors Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Sean McNeil shooting foul (Avery Anderson III draws the foul)
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
4:37
|
|
+1
|
Avery Anderson III makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
27-25
|
4:37
|
|
+1
|
Avery Anderson III makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
28-25
|
4:10
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Cade Cunningham steals)
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele offensive foul
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele turnover
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:38
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point jump shot
|
28-27
|
3:12
|
|
|
Ferron Flavors Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Taz Sherman steals)
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Kalib Boone blocks Derek Culver's two point layup
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Kalib Boone defensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III offensive foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III turnover
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Taz Sherman misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Kalib Boone defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Taj Thweatt defensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Kalib Boone defensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham turnover (lost ball) (Miles McBride steals)
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III shooting foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
|
|
1:45
|
|
+1
|
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-28
|
1:45
|
|
+1
|
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-29
|
1:28
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Rondel Walker offensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
+2
|
Keylan Boone makes two point layup (Rondel Walker assists)
|
30-29
|
1:09
|
|
|
Taz Sherman turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III offensive foul (Gabe Osabuohien draws the foul)
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III turnover
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Mountaineers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:28
|
|
+3
|
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Miles McBride assists)
|
30-32
|
0:28
|
|
|
Cowboys 30 second timeout
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham turnover (lost ball) (Miles McBride steals)
|
|
0:10
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point layup
|
30-34
|
0:02
|
|
|
Keylan Boone turnover (bad pass) (Miles McBride steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point dunk
|
30-36
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|