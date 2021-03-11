After splitting two games, Wisconsin, Penn State meet again
Point guard D'Mitrik Trice has something to prove on Thursday.
Trice's sixth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers (16-11) are set to play the 11th-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions (11-13) on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Penn State advanced with a 72-66 win over Nebraska on Wednesday night. Wisconsin had a first-round bye.
The Badgers and Lions split two matchups this year, and Trice -- Wisconsin's leading scorer -- didn't play up to his standard in either contest.
On Jan. 30, host Penn State beat Wisconsin 81-71, scoring 50 points in the second half. Trice was held to six points in that game.
Three days later, host Wisconsin returned the favor, winning 72-56. This time, Wisconsin had the better second half, putting together a 19-4 run.
But, despite the win, Trice was held down even more, going scoreless on five shots. For the two games, Trice went 2-for-14 from the floor, including 0-for-7 on 3-pointers.
For the season, the fifth-year senior is averaging 13.7, and he has earned praise from Badgers coach Greg Gard, especially after earning third-team All-Big Ten honors.
Indeed, he is the only Wisconsin player to make any of the top three teams this year.
"Every year, parts of his game improve," Gard said. "I'm really proud of him (making third-team Big Ten). He's put a lot of work in, and he has had people around him who have helped him through his journey."
Trice, a 6-footer, also leads Wisconsin in assists (3.9). Micah Potter is second on the Badgers in scoring (12.9) and first in rebounds (5.9).
The Badgers ended the regular season in a slump, losing three straight games, all to ranked teams. Trice was held to a combined 18 points in Wisconsin's two most recent games.
His last big game was on Feb. 27, when he scored a game-high 29 points in a 74-69 loss to Illinois.
But even with some struggles for Trice and the Badgers, Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry knows the brand of basketball Wisconsin is capable of playing.
"I have the ultimate respect for Wisconsin," Ferry said. "I respect the way they do things and the way they play. They are difficult to beat."
Penn State, which has won three straight games, can be hard to play, too. The Lions rallied from a 15-point, first-half deficit on Wednesday, outscoring Nebraska 23-9 from the foul line.
The Lions shot poorly -- 35.6 percent from the floor and 7-for-27 on 3-pointers (25.9 percent). But Penn State had a 43-27 rebounding advantage, including 14-7 on the offensive boards.
John Harrar, a burly 6-9, 240-pounder who had a game-high 14 rebounds on Wednesday, will be a challenge for Wisconsin.
Two other Lions to watch are Jamari Wheeler and Myreon Jones. Wheeler is a two-time member of the Big Ten's All-Defense team, and he had 19 points on Wednesday. Jones is Penn State's leading scorer this season (15.5 points per game).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Penn State 11-13
|72.6 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Wisconsin 16-11
|69.9 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Jones
|24
|30.5
|15.5
|2.8
|2.0
|1.30
|0.10
|1.2
|39.5
|39.6
|76.7
|0.8
|2
|I. Brockington
|24
|29.8
|12.8
|4.8
|1.7
|1.00
|0.30
|1.8
|43.2
|27.9
|84.2
|1.1
|3.7
|S. Lundy
|24
|23.9
|10.1
|4.1
|0.8
|0.70
|0.60
|1.3
|37.6
|31.7
|81.3
|1.1
|3
|J. Harrar
|24
|24.7
|8.9
|8.7
|1.3
|0.60
|0.30
|1.4
|55.1
|0.0
|68.9
|3.8
|4.9
|S. Sessoms
|23
|20.9
|7.8
|2.1
|2.3
|1.30
|0.10
|1.8
|39.4
|28.6
|70.0
|0.4
|1.7
|M. Dread
|22
|24
|7.5
|2.0
|1.1
|0.60
|0.20
|0.8
|36.2
|35.2
|75.0
|0.4
|1.6
|J. Wheeler
|24
|30.8
|6.7
|4.3
|3.6
|1.80
|0.00
|1.8
|39.0
|35.4
|62.9
|0.8
|3.5
|T. Buttrick
|24
|13.4
|2.9
|3.2
|0.5
|0.50
|0.40
|0.9
|39.3
|33.3
|72.7
|1
|2.2
|C. Dorsey
|5
|2.2
|1.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0
|A. Tsimbila
|15
|4.8
|1.1
|1.5
|0.1
|0.10
|0.50
|0.3
|42.1
|0.0
|33.3
|0.7
|0.8
|D. Johnson
|8
|1.9
|0.6
|0.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|28.6
|16.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|K. McCloskey
|8
|3.9
|0.6
|0.8
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.1
|20.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.6
|D. Gordon
|6
|3.3
|0.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|11.1
|0.0
|20.0
|0.3
|0.5
|P. Kelly
|5
|2.4
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0
|T. Nussbaum
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|72.6
|39.9
|13.3
|8.00
|2.30
|11.5
|40.5
|33.8
|73.5
|12.3
|24.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Trice
|27
|33
|13.7
|3.4
|3.9
|1.00
|0.00
|1.7
|41.2
|38.4
|80.0
|0.1
|3.4
|M. Potter
|27
|21.9
|12.9
|5.9
|1.3
|0.60
|0.60
|1.4
|52.3
|38.5
|84.9
|1.8
|4
|B. Davison
|27
|30.3
|9.2
|3.5
|2.2
|1.20
|0.00
|0.8
|32.3
|37.5
|84.4
|0.4
|3.1
|A. Ford
|27
|26.2
|8.5
|4.1
|1.2
|0.70
|0.60
|0.9
|38.5
|31.7
|80.0
|0.7
|3.4
|N. Reuvers
|27
|21.1
|8.5
|3.3
|0.6
|0.30
|1.20
|1.0
|41.6
|24.6
|77.1
|0.9
|2.3
|J. Davis
|27
|24.3
|7.0
|4.2
|1.1
|1.10
|0.60
|1.0
|42.5
|36.4
|71.4
|1.3
|2.9
|T. Wahl
|27
|25.2
|5.4
|4.4
|1.4
|1.00
|0.70
|0.9
|43.8
|27.8
|53.7
|1.1
|3.3
|T. Anderson
|25
|15
|3.5
|1.5
|1.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|55.2
|54.2
|62.5
|0.3
|1.2
|B. Carlson
|6
|10.5
|3.3
|1.0
|0.7
|0.20
|0.50
|0.2
|54.5
|33.3
|87.5
|0.2
|0.8
|S. Crowl
|11
|2.9
|0.7
|0.6
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|57.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|J. Davis
|11
|1.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|40.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Hedstrom
|8
|1.8
|0.5
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.1
|C. Gilmore
|7
|2
|0.3
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|C. Higginbottom
|7
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. McGrory
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Taphorn
|5
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|69.9
|36.7
|13.2
|6.00
|3.80
|8.8
|42.1
|35.3
|76.0
|8.4
|25.4
-
MICHST
MD55
68
2nd 46.0 BTN
-
TEMPLE
SFLA48
56
2nd 6:27 ESPU
-
GTOWN
14NOVA48
58
2nd 10:21 FS1
-
MISSST
UK62
60
2nd 7:52 SECN
-
CUSE
16UVA56
59
2nd 5:19
-
NCOLO
SUTAH30
30
1st 4:53
-
BALLST
TOLEDO89
91
Final/OT ESP+
-
12OKLAST
10WVU72
69
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST0
0149.5 O/U
+2
1:55pm ESP+
-
LNGBCH
UCSB0
0139 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
MINN
9OHIOST0
0143 O/U
-11
2:00pm BTN
-
VANDY
FLA0
0145 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm SECN
-
KSTATE
2BAYLOR0
0136.5 O/U
-20
2:30pm ESPN
-
MIAMI
GATECH0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
ARIZST
OREG0
0147.5 O/U
-9
2:30pm PACN
-
ALCORN
TEXSO0
0145 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0149.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm FS1
-
WYO
19SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-15
3:00pm CBSSN
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0127 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESPU
-
MIAOH
BUFF0
0151 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
MONST
IDST0
0131 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
CSBAK
UCDAV0
0132 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
RIDER
STPETE0
0131 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
BOISE0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
UCLA0
0133 O/U
-5.5
5:30pm PACN
-
MORGAN
FAMU0
0141 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
BUTLER
17CREIGH0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NWST0
0154.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
WKY0
0148.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm
-
25OKLA
11KANSAS0
0135 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
IND
RUT0
0130.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm BTN
-
BGREEN
AKRON0
0156 O/U
-2
6:30pm ESP+
-
ECU
UCF0
0134 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPU
-
UGA
MIZZOU0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm SECN
-
RICE
UAB0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NAU
EWASH0
0150 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
NIAGARA
MARIST0
0124 O/U
+1
7:30pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CALBPTST0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:30pm ESP+
-
NCCU
NORFLK0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0128 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESP3
-
UTAH
24USC0
0140 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm PACN
-
DEPAUL
UCONN0
0133.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm FS1
-
SC
MISS0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
UNLV0
0136.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm CBSSN
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU0
0138 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
22VATECH0
0141 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
PSU
WISC0
0134.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm BTN
-
STHRN
GRAM0
0138 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP3
-
20TXTECH
13TEXAS0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
FAU
LATECH0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0127 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
WEBER0
0142.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCRIV0
0134 O/U
-4.5
11:00pm ESP3
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0133.5 O/U
-11.5
11:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
COLOST0
0137 O/U
-8.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
CAL
23COLO0
0133 O/U
-14
11:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
15FSU0
0
ESPN