0:00
End of period
0:01
+2
Michael Durr makes two point putback layup
37-38
0:01
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
0:03
Michael Durr misses two point tip shot
|
0:02
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
0:04
David Collins misses two point floating jump shot
|
0:21
+2
J.P. Moorman II makes two point layup
37-36
|
0:51
+3
Jamir Chaplin makes three point jump shot (David Collins assists)
35-36
|
0:57
Prince Oduro defensive rebound
|
0:59
J.P. Moorman II misses two point floating jump shot
|
1:21
+2
Prince Oduro makes two point hook shot (Xavier Castaneda assists)
35-33
|
1:39
+1
Brendan Barry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-31
|
1:39
+1
Brendan Barry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-31
|
1:39
Caleb Murphy shooting foul (Brendan Barry draws the foul)
|
2:02
+3
David Collins makes three point jump shot (Caleb Murphy assists)
33-31
|
2:15
+2
J.P. Moorman II makes two point alley-oop layup (Khalif Battle assists)
33-28
|
2:22
David Collins turnover (bad pass) (De'Vondre Perry steals)
|
2:37
+2
Khalif Battle makes two point jump shot (Brendan Barry assists)
31-28
|
2:39
Jamir Chaplin personal foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)
|
2:48
Caleb Murphy turnover (bad pass)
|
3:01
Damian Dunn turnover (lost ball)
|
3:21
+2
David Collins makes two point driving layup (Caleb Murphy assists)
29-28
|
3:46
TV timeout
|
3:46
Bulls defensive rebound
|
3:49
Damian Dunn misses two point pullup jump shot
|
4:02
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
4:02
Jamir Chaplin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
4:02
Jeremiah Williams personal foul (Jamir Chaplin draws the foul)
|
4:03
Jamir Chaplin defensive rebound
|
4:05
Jeremiah Williams misses two point floating jump shot
|
4:21
Owls offensive rebound
|
4:23
Sage Tolbert misses two point putback layup
|
4:23
Sage Tolbert offensive rebound
|
4:25
Damian Dunn misses two point driving layup
|
4:44
+2
David Collins makes two point driving layup
29-26
|
4:58
Khalif Battle turnover
|
4:58
Khalif Battle offensive foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
5:05
Sage Tolbert defensive rebound
|
5:07
Caleb Murphy misses two point driving layup
|
5:38
+2
J.P. Moorman II makes two point step back jump shot (Brendan Barry assists)
29-24
|
6:00
Owls 30 second timeout
|
6:05
+2
David Collins makes two point floating jump shot
27-24
|
6:12
Justin Brown defensive rebound
|
6:14
David Collins blocks Khalif Battle's two point pullup jump shot
|
6:34
+3
Rashun Williams makes three point jump shot (Xavier Castaneda assists)
27-22
|
6:41
Justin Brown defensive rebound
|
6:43
Michael Durr blocks Damian Dunn's two point driving layup
|
7:00
+1
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-19
|
7:00
+1
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-18
|
7:00
Jake Forrester shooting foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)
|
7:14
+1
Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-17
|
7:14
+1
Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-17
|
7:14
Michael Durr shooting foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)
|
7:17
Khalif Battle defensive rebound
|
7:19
Khalif Battle blocks David Collins's two point layup
|
7:26
Justin Brown defensive rebound
|
7:28
De'Vondre Perry misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
7:45
+1
David Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-17
|
7:45
David Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7:45
TV timeout
|
7:45
De'Vondre Perry shooting foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
8:02
+3
Khalif Battle makes three point jump shot (De'Vondre Perry assists)
25-16
|
8:26
+2
Xavier Castaneda makes two point step back jump shot
22-16
|
8:44
Official timeout
|
8:47
Jake Forrester turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Murphy steals)
|
8:49
Jake Forrester defensive rebound
|
8:51
De'Vondre Perry blocks Justin Brown's two point pullup jump shot
|
9:13
+2
Nick Jourdain makes two point tip shot
22-14
|
9:18
Nick Jourdain offensive rebound
|
9:20
De'Vondre Perry misses two point pullup jump shot
|
9:39
+1
Justin Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-14
|
9:39
+1
Justin Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-13
|
9:39
Nick Jourdain shooting foul (Justin Brown draws the foul)
|
9:41
Justin Brown offensive rebound
|
9:43
Jake Forrester blocks Michael Durr's two point putback layup
|
9:45
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
9:47
Caleb Murphy misses two point step back jump shot
|
9:55
Jake Forrester personal foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)
|
9:55
Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|
9:57
Jamir Chaplin misses three point pullup jump shot
|
10:10
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
|
10:12
Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot
|
10:38
+2
Prince Oduro makes two point floating jump shot (Caleb Murphy assists)
20-12
|
10:51
Xavier Castaneda defensive rebound
|
10:53
Khalif Battle misses two point layup
|
11:07
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
11:09
Xavier Castaneda misses two point pullup jump shot
|
11:33
+1
Jake Forrester makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-10
|
11:33
Jake Forrester misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11:33
TV timeout
|
11:34
Russel Tchewa shooting foul (Jake Forrester draws the foul)
|
11:58
+2
Caleb Murphy makes two point pullup jump shot
19-10
|
12:04
+2
Jake Forrester makes two point putback layup
19-8
|
12:09
Jake Forrester offensive rebound
|
12:11
Russel Tchewa blocks Jake Forrester's two point layup
|
12:30
+2
Prince Oduro makes two point jump shot (Jamir Chaplin assists)
17-8
|
12:46
+3
Khalif Battle makes three point jump shot (Brendan Barry assists)
17-6
|
13:06
Jeremiah Williams defensive rebound
|
13:08
Jamir Chaplin misses three point jump shot
|
13:14
Damian Dunn turnover (lost ball) (Jamir Chaplin steals)
|
13:33
+2
Russel Tchewa makes two point turnaround hook shot
14-6
|
13:49
Bulls 30 second timeout
|
13:56
+2
Damian Dunn makes two point layup (Sage Tolbert assists)
14-4
|
14:09
Justin Brown personal foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)
|
14:16
Khalif Battle defensive rebound
|
14:18
Damian Dunn blocks David Collins's two point driving jump shot
|
14:41
+2
Damian Dunn makes two point pullup jump shot (Khalif Battle assists)
12-4
|
14:53
Khalif Battle defensive rebound
|
14:55
Michael Durr misses two point jump shot
|
15:15
Damian Dunn personal foul (Justin Brown draws the foul)
|
15:15
Justin Brown defensive rebound
|
15:17
Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot
|
15:24
TV timeout
|
15:24
Madut Akec personal foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)