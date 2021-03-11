Evan Mobley leads No. 24 USC into meeting with Utah
No. 24 Southern California would have won its first conference title since 1985 had it not been for a late-season 71-61 loss at Utah.
The second-seeded Trojans (21-6) will get another shot at the seventh-seeded Utes (12-12) when the teams meet Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Conference tournament in Las Vegas.
Even USC's Andy Enfield, the conference's coach of the year, doesn't quite know what to expect from his team.
"We don't have a single player on the team that's played in the Pac-12 tournament, and we have just one that's been in the NCAA Tournament," Enfield said, "so it's going to be an exciting couple weeks here."
The Trojans are led by 7-foot freshman Evan Mobley, who swept the Pac-12's top honors by being selected player of the year, freshman of the year and defensive player of the year. Mobley averages 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.
Guard Tahj Eaddy, a transfer from Santa Clara, has helped guide the USC offense. He made a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining in a 64-63 victory against rival UCLA in the regular-season finale. Fellow transfers Drew Peterson (Rice) and Isaiah White (Utah Valley) start for the Trojans, and Chevez Goodwin (Wofford) is a key reserve.
"In a year like this, where it's tough to build that chemistry, it could've easily not worked," Eaddy said. "But it's the talent level on this team. If we weren't as talented, it would take longer for us to get adjusted. Maybe we wouldn't have gotten this far."
The Trojans, of course, have their sights set on going further.
"Postseason success means a lot for programs, especially programs like USC, which hasn't had much," Enfield said. "We'd certainly like to add to that. But that's not crossing our minds right now. We're just happy to have the opportunity we have in front of us."
The next chance comes against a Utah team that advanced with a 98-95 victory against Washington in the opening round Wednesday.
Timmy Allen scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Alfonso Plummer added 21 points on 6-for-11 shooting from 3-point range for the balanced Utes. All five starters plus reserve Riley Battin scored in double digits.
The Utes led by 19 points with 5:08 left before the Huskies rallied late.
For the second consecutive game, Utah just missed reaching the 100-point mark. The Utes defeated Arizona State 98-59 in their regular-season finale.
"I just think we're moving the ball well and making open shots," Allen said. "We've come with the same approach to practice throughout the year, whether we win or lose. We've had a couple skids, but we've had the same approach, same mentality, and we've tried to stick to it. We're excited for (Thursday), we're excited to still be here."
The Utes also enter the quarterfinal matchup knowing they've held Mobley to a combined 14 points, 13 rebounds and just seven shot attempts in the two meetings between the schools this season. The Trojans won the first matchup 64-46 at Los Angeles on Jan. 2 despite Mobley managing only three points.
"It's crazy to think you're going to shut him down, but it's important to impose your will a little bit, be as physical as you can," Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. "He's a load, evidenced by the accolades and what he's meant for their team."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Allen
|24
|34.5
|17.1
|6.2
|4.0
|1.30
|0.30
|3.3
|47.2
|25.6
|75.7
|1
|5.1
|A. Plummer
|24
|27.4
|13.5
|2.0
|1.0
|0.80
|0.00
|1.3
|44.4
|38.5
|83.9
|0.3
|1.8
|B. Carlson
|24
|23
|9.5
|4.6
|0.7
|0.20
|1.80
|0.9
|56.2
|55.6
|60.9
|1
|3.6
|M. Jantunen
|19
|27.6
|8.8
|4.5
|1.5
|0.70
|0.10
|1.1
|61.3
|38.5
|88.0
|1.4
|3.2
|P. Larsson
|24
|26.6
|8.2
|3.1
|2.9
|0.70
|0.50
|2.7
|47.3
|49.0
|90.4
|0.4
|2.7
|R. Battin
|24
|21.8
|6.5
|3.4
|1.4
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|39.3
|33.8
|89.3
|0.9
|2.5
|I. Martinez
|24
|15.2
|4.6
|1.9
|0.8
|0.60
|0.70
|0.7
|47.0
|29.0
|82.8
|0.3
|1.6
|R. Jones
|17
|24.6
|4.4
|1.8
|4.0
|1.20
|0.10
|1.1
|35.7
|30.0
|70.6
|0.4
|1.5
|L. Thioune
|20
|5.6
|1.4
|1.2
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|68.8
|100.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0.7
|J. Kellier
|7
|4
|1.3
|0.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.6
|30.8
|0.0
|33.3
|0.3
|0.6
|L. Krystkowiak
|2
|2
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|J. Brenchley
|18
|6.3
|0.5
|0.7
|0.7
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|22.2
|8.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|B. King
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Ballstaedt
|1
|4
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|J. Jamele
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|24
|0.0
|71.6
|33.8
|15.4
|5.60
|3.50
|12.6
|47.2
|35.8
|78.8
|7.4
|23.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Mobley
|27
|33.6
|16.1
|8.6
|2.1
|0.90
|2.90
|2.4
|58.2
|29.0
|69.9
|2.6
|5.9
|T. Eaddy
|27
|31.8
|13.8
|2.7
|2.4
|0.60
|0.00
|1.5
|45.2
|39.0
|77.6
|0.4
|2.3
|D. Peterson
|27
|27.7
|9.8
|5.0
|2.9
|0.60
|0.40
|1.7
|42.5
|37.3
|70.6
|0.9
|4.2
|I. Mobley
|26
|26.8
|9.0
|7.5
|1.5
|0.40
|1.00
|1.4
|44.5
|29.2
|49.5
|2.8
|4.7
|I. White
|26
|20.7
|7.0
|3.5
|0.9
|1.00
|0.20
|1.1
|45.9
|32.0
|66.2
|1.3
|2.2
|C. Goodwin
|27
|15.4
|6.1
|3.8
|0.5
|0.40
|0.40
|1.0
|55.2
|0.0
|50.0
|1.5
|2.3
|E. Anderson
|19
|21.6
|5.9
|2.0
|3.2
|0.60
|0.10
|1.6
|37.1
|42.1
|65.5
|0.5
|1.5
|N. Baumann
|26
|12.4
|4.1
|1.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|41.5
|33.8
|45.5
|0.2
|0.8
|M. Agbonkpolo
|27
|17.1
|3.9
|2.8
|0.9
|0.40
|0.20
|1.1
|33.3
|21.8
|69.4
|0.5
|2.3
|B. Coulibaly
|12
|3.3
|1.5
|0.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|69.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|A. Ross
|4
|1
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Waters
|7
|3.9
|0.7
|0.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|28.6
|16.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.6
|J. Morgan
|5
|3
|0.4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|R. Parris
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|27
|0.0
|74.3
|43.3
|13.9
|4.90
|5.20
|12.6
|46.5
|34.3
|64.4
|12.7
|27.2
-
MICHST
MD57
68
2nd 0.0 BTN
-
TEMPLE
SFLA48
57
2nd 6:27 ESPU
-
GTOWN
14NOVA48
58
2nd 9:29 FS1
-
MISSST
UK62
60
2nd 7:52 SECN
-
CUSE
16UVA59
59
2nd 4:04
-
NCOLO
SUTAH30
32
1st 4:36
-
BALLST
TOLEDO89
91
Final/OT ESP+
-
12OKLAST
10WVU72
69
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST0
0149.5 O/U
+2
1:55pm ESP+
-
LNGBCH
UCSB0
0139 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
MINN
9OHIOST0
0143 O/U
-11
2:00pm BTN
-
VANDY
FLA0
0145 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm SECN
-
KSTATE
2BAYLOR0
0136.5 O/U
-20
2:30pm ESPN
-
MIAMI
GATECH0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
ARIZST
OREG0
0147.5 O/U
-9
2:30pm PACN
-
ALCORN
TEXSO0
0145 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0149.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm FS1
-
WYO
19SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-15
3:00pm CBSSN
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0127 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESPU
-
MONST
IDST0
0131 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
MIAOH
BUFF0
0151 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
UCDAV0
0132 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
RIDER
STPETE0
0131 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
BOISE0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
UCLA0
0133 O/U
-5.5
5:30pm PACN
-
MORGAN
FAMU0
0141 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
BUTLER
17CREIGH0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NWST0
0154.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm ESP+
-
IND
RUT0
0130.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm BTN
-
BGREEN
AKRON0
0156 O/U
-2
6:30pm ESP+
-
25OKLA
11KANSAS0
0135 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
TXSA
WKY0
0148.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm
-
ECU
UCF0
0134 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPU
-
UGA
MIZZOU0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm SECN
-
RICE
UAB0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NAU
EWASH0
0150 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
NIAGARA
MARIST0
0124 O/U
+1
7:30pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CALBPTST0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:30pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0128 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESP3
-
NCCU
NORFLK0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
UTAH
24USC0
0140 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm PACN
-
DEPAUL
UCONN0
0133.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm FS1
-
SC
MISS0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
UNLV0
0136.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm CBSSN
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU0
0138 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
22VATECH0
0141 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
PSU
WISC0
0134.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm BTN
-
STHRN
GRAM0
0138 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP3
-
20TXTECH
13TEXAS0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
FAU
LATECH0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0127 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
WEBER0
0142.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCRIV0
0134 O/U
-4.5
11:00pm ESP3
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0133.5 O/U
-11.5
11:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
COLOST0
0137 O/U
-8.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
CAL
23COLO0
0133 O/U
-14
11:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
15FSU0
0
ESPN