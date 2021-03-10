No. 19 San Diego State takes aim at high-octane Wyoming
Wyoming put up 111 points against San Jose State on Wednesday.
Now the Cowboys are out to prevent 19th-ranked San Diego State from putting up 98 on Thursday.
Eighth-seeded Wyoming rides the momentum of a season-best point total in the Mountain West Conference tournament first round when they attempt to shock top-seeded San Diego State in Thursday quarterfinal action in Las Vegas.
The Aztecs (20-4) crushed the Cowboys (14-10) in back-to-back games in San Diego in January, winning 87-57 and 98-71.
Wyoming hadn't allowed more than 74 points after that until San Jose State put up a generally meaningless 80 in a 31-point drubbing Wednesday.
The Cowboys set two tournament records in the process. Their 111 points set the mark for points in a Mountain West tournament game, and Graham Ike's 32 points were the most ever by a freshman in tourney history.
Ike paced Wyoming with his season-high point total, hitting 12 of 14 attempts from the field. The Cowboys made 59.7 percent of their shots in totaling 14 more points than in any other game this season.
Bring on the Aztecs, Wyoming coach Jeff Linder demanded afterward.
"We look forward to the opportunity and the challenge," he said. "It's really a benchmark to see where we are really at as a program."
Wyoming led the Mountain West in points scored during the regular season and had a per-game average of 77. But on Thursday, the Cowboys run up against the conference's best defense, one that limited foes to an average of 60.1 points in the regular season.
The Cowboys got two doses of the Aztecs' defensive prowess in January when they shot just 30.0 and 43.5 percent in one-sided losses.
San Diego State has won 11 in a row, but wasn't necessarily playing its best ball of the year at the end of the regular season.
The Aztecs struggled to sweep a pair from Boise State at home two weeks ago -- including one overtime affair -- before going to Las Vegas and getting extended by the Rebels in a 71-62 win last Wednesday.
San Diego State hasn't lost since dropping two straight at Utah State in mid-January. A look ahead to the second-seeded Aggies remains in the distance, with Thursday's winner scheduled to meet either Nevada or Boise State in Friday's semifinals.
The Aztecs lost 59-56 to Utah State in last year's tournament.
"The way we will get there is to take it one game at a time," insisted senior Matt Mitchell, the Mountain West Player of the Year. "We are not looking past anybody."
Mitchell averaged 19.5 points in the earlier sweep of Wyoming.
San Diego State has won six straight from the Cowboys, including four wins by 20-plus points.
The last time Wyoming beat the Aztecs was an 82-69 decision in December 2017. Wyoming also won the previous tournament matchup, 45-43, in 2015.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Wyoming 14-10
|77.0 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|14.1 APG
|19 San Diego State 20-4
|74.4 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|14.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Williams
|24
|31.1
|14.9
|2.6
|4.3
|1.40
|0.30
|3.0
|45.2
|32.7
|70.0
|0.2
|2.4
|H. Maldonado
|24
|35.9
|12.5
|6.9
|4.6
|1.20
|0.40
|2.6
|41.8
|19.0
|68.8
|1.7
|5.2
|G. Ike
|11
|20.4
|11.3
|5.1
|0.7
|0.50
|0.40
|2.1
|60.2
|0.0
|64.9
|1.3
|3.8
|K. Marble II
|22
|23.5
|10.0
|4.3
|1.3
|1.00
|0.00
|1.5
|46.5
|31.4
|73.4
|1.5
|2.8
|X. DuSell
|24
|23.3
|9.2
|1.8
|0.9
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|48.7
|44.3
|71.4
|0.2
|1.5
|K. Foster
|16
|24.1
|9.1
|3.6
|0.8
|0.40
|0.40
|0.7
|47.1
|40.4
|74.3
|0.9
|2.8
|D. Jeffries
|24
|23
|7.6
|2.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.3
|38.3
|37.1
|86.7
|0.3
|2.6
|H. Thompson
|23
|23.8
|7.3
|3.9
|0.9
|0.60
|0.50
|0.6
|43.0
|36.1
|75.0
|0.9
|3
|J. Oden
|23
|13.9
|4.0
|2.7
|0.4
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|39.3
|24.1
|85.7
|0.7
|2.1
|E. Nelson
|8
|9.9
|3.1
|3.1
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|57.9
|0.0
|50.0
|1.4
|1.8
|T. Dickey
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Grigsby
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|77.0
|35.3
|14.1
|5.90
|2.20
|11.3
|45.0
|35.2
|71.5
|8.3
|24.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Mitchell
|21
|28.8
|15.4
|5.5
|1.9
|1.50
|0.20
|2.4
|44.7
|38.0
|81.6
|0.9
|4.6
|J. Schakel
|24
|28.2
|14.4
|4.2
|1.0
|1.10
|0.10
|0.9
|47.2
|46.4
|90.2
|0.8
|3.4
|N. Mensah
|24
|21.3
|8.8
|6.3
|0.5
|0.60
|1.40
|1.3
|58.6
|0.0
|61.8
|2.1
|4.2
|T. Gomez
|24
|24
|8.3
|1.5
|2.4
|0.90
|0.00
|1.0
|42.3
|43.5
|83.3
|0
|1.5
|T. Pulliam
|24
|26
|6.5
|3.1
|3.4
|1.20
|0.00
|1.6
|38.6
|25.0
|70.4
|0.5
|2.6
|K. Dinwiddie Jr.
|6
|7.2
|5.5
|0.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|42.9
|42.9
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|J. Tomaic
|24
|16.2
|5.0
|3.5
|0.7
|0.60
|0.50
|0.8
|51.7
|22.7
|73.5
|1.5
|2
|A. Seiko
|23
|20.4
|4.6
|2.3
|1.5
|0.60
|0.00
|0.8
|36.7
|35.1
|73.7
|0.3
|2
|A. Arop
|18
|14.4
|4.5
|2.5
|0.7
|0.70
|0.20
|0.9
|47.8
|15.4
|50.0
|1.6
|0.9
|K. Johnson
|20
|14.3
|4.3
|3.9
|0.8
|0.30
|0.60
|0.6
|46.9
|36.8
|51.4
|1.2
|2.7
|L. Butler
|24
|12.5
|4.2
|1.8
|1.5
|0.90
|0.00
|1.4
|42.0
|26.1
|66.7
|0.1
|1.6
|C. Alger
|7
|2.3
|1.9
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|83.3
|0.0
|60.0
|0.3
|0
|C. Evans
|9
|4.4
|0.9
|0.6
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|18.8
|12.5
|50.0
|0.1
|0.4
|J. Barnett
|7
|2.4
|0.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|T. Broughton
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Broughton
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|74.4
|40.3
|14.2
|8.30
|2.80
|11.7
|45.4
|38.0
|72.0
|10.1
|26.5
-
MICHST
MD57
68
2nd 0.0 BTN
-
TEMPLE
SFLA48
57
2nd 6:27 ESPU
-
GTOWN
14NOVA48
58
2nd 9:29 FS1
-
MISSST
UK62
60
2nd 7:52 SECN
-
CUSE
16UVA59
59
2nd 4:04
-
NCOLO
SUTAH30
32
1st 4:36
-
BALLST
TOLEDO89
91
Final/OT ESP+
-
12OKLAST
10WVU72
69
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST0
0149.5 O/U
+2
1:55pm ESP+
-
LNGBCH
UCSB0
0139 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
MINN
9OHIOST0
0143 O/U
-11
2:00pm BTN
-
VANDY
FLA0
0145 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm SECN
-
KSTATE
2BAYLOR0
0136.5 O/U
-20
2:30pm ESPN
-
MIAMI
GATECH0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
ARIZST
OREG0
0147.5 O/U
-9
2:30pm PACN
-
ALCORN
TEXSO0
0145 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0149.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm FS1
-
WYO
19SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-15
3:00pm CBSSN
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0127 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESPU
-
MONST
IDST0
0131 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
MIAOH
BUFF0
0151 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
UCDAV0
0132 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
RIDER
STPETE0
0131 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
BOISE0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
UCLA0
0133 O/U
-5.5
5:30pm PACN
-
MORGAN
FAMU0
0141 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
BUTLER
17CREIGH0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NWST0
0154.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm ESP+
-
IND
RUT0
0130.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm BTN
-
BGREEN
AKRON0
0156 O/U
-2
6:30pm ESP+
-
25OKLA
11KANSAS0
0135 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
TXSA
WKY0
0148.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm
-
ECU
UCF0
0134 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPU
-
UGA
MIZZOU0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm SECN
-
RICE
UAB0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NAU
EWASH0
0150 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
NIAGARA
MARIST0
0124 O/U
+1
7:30pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CALBPTST0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:30pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0128 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESP3
-
NCCU
NORFLK0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
UTAH
24USC0
0140 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm PACN
-
DEPAUL
UCONN0
0133.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm FS1
-
SC
MISS0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
UNLV0
0136.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm CBSSN
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU0
0138 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
22VATECH0
0141 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
PSU
WISC0
0134.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm BTN
-
STHRN
GRAM0
0138 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP3
-
20TXTECH
13TEXAS0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
FAU
LATECH0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0127 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
WEBER0
0142.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCRIV0
0134 O/U
-4.5
11:00pm ESP3
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0133.5 O/U
-11.5
11:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
COLOST0
0137 O/U
-8.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
CAL
23COLO0
0133 O/U
-14
11:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
15FSU0
0
ESPN