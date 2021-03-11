Tre Mann, Florida ready for rematch vs. Tennessee
Sophomore guard Tre Mann has been the driving force for the Florida Gators since they lost preseason SEC Player of the Year Keyontae Johnson back in December.
Mann proved it again on Thursday, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists and making the clutch plays down the stretch in a 69-63 win over Vanderbilt. It was the Gators' first win when scoring under 70 points this season.
"My mindset was to not let my team lose," Mann said. "That's my mindset for the whole tournament."
Mann, an All-SEC first teamer averaging 15.0 points per game, was back at the team hotel dealing with a migraine last Sunday when Florida lost to Tennessee 65-54 in Knoxville.
Barring anything unforeseen, Mann will be back on the court when the fifth-seeded Gators (14-8) play the fourth-seeded Volunteers (17-7) in an SEC tournament quarterfinal on Friday afternoon. The teams meet for the second time in five days after splitting the season series.
Mann scored 12 points on 6-for-11 shooting in Florida's 75-49 victory over Tennessee in Gainesville on Jan. 19. Noah Locke (14 points) and Tyree Appleby (13 points, seven assists) also had a big role in handing the Volunteers -- then ranked No. 6 in the nation -- their most lopsided defeat this season despite not having Colin Castleton in that game.
Victor Bailey Jr., John Fulkerson and Keon Johnson each scored 14 points to lead a balanced Tennessee attack in the Vols' victory on Sunday. Tennessee did not fare well from 3-point range in either game, shooting 3-for-18 and 3-for-21 respectively.
But Tennessee played much better in the half-court game and was strong at the rim in its recent victory, outrebounding Florida 34-26 and 15-8 on the offensive glass.
Tennessee is also looking for a better performance from leading scorer Jaden Springer (12.4 points per game), who was held to four points on 2-for-7 shooting on Sunday.
"We played hard Sunday," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "We were emotional. Once we settled in, we played 25 good minutes. I'm not saying we didn't play well to start with, but we had the tempo going, we had shots that we didn't knock down. I do like the fact that (the week off) has allowed us to get healthy."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Johnson
|4
|20.3
|16.0
|4.5
|1.3
|1.00
|0.00
|2.8
|64.1
|42.9
|78.6
|0.5
|4
|T. Mann
|21
|31.2
|15.3
|5.8
|3.5
|1.50
|0.10
|2.7
|45.5
|39.1
|84.2
|0.7
|5.1
|C. Castleton
|21
|24.9
|12.4
|5.8
|1.0
|0.50
|2.20
|1.8
|59.4
|0.0
|76.2
|2.4
|3.4
|T. Appleby
|22
|28
|11.3
|3.1
|3.4
|1.50
|0.10
|3.0
|42.7
|36.2
|81.1
|0.3
|2.9
|N. Locke
|22
|28.7
|10.6
|2.4
|0.8
|0.70
|0.20
|1.1
|41.1
|40.3
|76.0
|0.4
|2
|S. Lewis
|18
|25.7
|8.3
|3.2
|1.5
|1.70
|1.00
|1.8
|46.0
|30.8
|66.7
|0.8
|2.4
|A. Duruji
|22
|22.5
|6.0
|4.4
|0.6
|0.60
|0.50
|1.3
|42.3
|28.6
|52.2
|1.5
|3
|O. Payne
|22
|16
|3.8
|3.3
|0.4
|0.40
|1.30
|0.5
|76.6
|0.0
|57.1
|1.3
|2
|Q. Glover
|20
|8.4
|2.5
|0.8
|0.7
|0.60
|0.00
|1.0
|39.1
|25.0
|90.9
|0.2
|0.7
|S. Ruzhentsev
|18
|7.8
|2.2
|0.8
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|34.1
|28.6
|80.0
|0.4
|0.4
|O. Osifo
|17
|9.2
|1.9
|2.5
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|56.5
|0.0
|50.0
|1.1
|1.4
|N. Lane
|12
|6
|1.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.0
|26.3
|0.0
|83.3
|0.2
|0.6
|J. Jitoboh
|10
|3.5
|0.6
|0.6
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|A. Klatsky
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. May
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|22
|0.0
|74.3
|38.9
|12.0
|7.40
|5.50
|14.6
|47.0
|35.3
|75.2
|10.0
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Springer
|22
|24.9
|12.4
|3.5
|2.9
|1.10
|0.50
|2.4
|48.4
|46.2
|80.4
|1
|2.5
|V. Bailey Jr.
|24
|25
|11.4
|2.0
|1.7
|0.60
|0.20
|1.1
|42.3
|36.9
|81.7
|0.5
|1.5
|K. Johnson
|24
|24.5
|10.8
|3.0
|2.4
|1.00
|0.50
|2.5
|44.6
|26.8
|71.0
|0.8
|2.2
|J. Fulkerson
|24
|26.5
|9.5
|5.7
|1.8
|0.50
|0.60
|1.3
|52.1
|0.0
|74.0
|1.6
|4.1
|Y. Pons
|23
|28
|8.9
|5.3
|0.7
|0.70
|1.60
|1.0
|47.7
|25.9
|76.7
|1.7
|3.6
|S. Vescovi
|24
|28.8
|8.3
|3.8
|3.1
|1.00
|0.00
|1.9
|38.0
|36.1
|83.7
|0.3
|3.5
|J. James
|22
|26.5
|8.2
|6.1
|2.0
|1.50
|1.00
|1.2
|38.6
|32.1
|78.0
|2
|4
|O. Nkamhoua
|22
|7.4
|2.5
|1.4
|0.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.2
|57.8
|0.0
|44.4
|0.5
|0.9
|E. Anosike
|21
|8.7
|1.8
|2.0
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|34.2
|0.0
|60.0
|1
|1
|D. Gaines
|16
|4.1
|0.9
|0.8
|0.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.2
|22.2
|0.0
|55.6
|0.2
|0.6
|U. Plavsic
|13
|2.9
|0.8
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.1
|40.0
|0.0
|37.5
|0.4
|0.4
|D. Pember
|9
|2.7
|0.2
|0.3
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|11.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|K. Gilbert
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Jancek
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|72.5
|39.1
|14.9
|7.20
|4.50
|12.2
|44.3
|33.7
|74.5
|10.8
|25.0
-
MD
4MICH0
0132.5 O/U
-8.5
11:30am BTN
-
UAB
WKY0
0134 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm CBSSN
-
MISSST
6BAMA0
0141 O/U
-8
12:00pm ESPN
-
SFLA
WICHST0
0139.5 O/U
-10
12:00pm ESP2
-
9OHIOST
20PURDUE0
0139.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm BTN
-
FLA
TENN0
0133 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm ESPN
-
NTEXAS
LATECH0
0127.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm CBSSN
-
CINCY
SMU0
0143 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
TEXSO
JACKST0
0134 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
TOLEDO0
0156 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
MORGAN
COPPST0
0155.5 O/U
+4
6:00pm
-
GTOWN
SETON0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm FS1
-
IONA
NIAGARA0
0133.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm ESPW
-
NWST
NICHST0
0154 O/U
-9
6:00pm ESP+
-
12OKLAST
2BAYLOR0
0148.5 O/U
-9
6:30pm ESPN
-
RUT
3ILL0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm BTN
-
MIZZOU
8ARK0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm SECN
-
TULANE
7HOU0
0133 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MONST
SUTAH0
0150.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
AKRON
BUFF0
0152.5 O/U
-4
7:30pm CBSSN
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
STPETE0
0120.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm ESPW
-
OREGST
OREG0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm PACN
-
UNC
15FSU0
0151 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
UCDAV
UCSB0
0135.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESP3
-
WISC
5IOWA0
0143 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm BTN
-
LAMAR
ABIL0
0133 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
17CREIGH0
0144 O/U
-1
9:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
19SDGST0
0139 O/U
-8
9:30pm CBSSN
-
GRAM
PVAM0
0135 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP3
-
13TEXAS
11KANSAS0
0135.5 O/U
+1
9:30pm ESP2
-
MISS
LSU0
0143.5 O/U
-1
9:30pm SECN
-
MNTNA
EWASH0
0146.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
UCF
MEMP0
0134 O/U
-7
10:00pm ESPU
-
NMEXST
UTVALL0
0137.5 O/U
+6
11:00pm ESP+
-
23COLO
24USC0
0134 O/U
+1.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0124 O/U
-1.5
11:59pm ESPU
-
COLOST
UTAHST0
0138 O/U
-4.5
11:59pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
16UVA0
0
ESP2
-
NORFLK
NCAT0
0