After big win, Mississippi State gets No. 6 Alabama
The reward for Mississippi State's 74-73 win over Kentucky in Thursday's second-round game of the SEC basketball tournament? That would be none other than top-seeded and sixth-ranked Alabama on Friday morning at Nashville.
Alabama (21-6) went 16-2 in SEC play, tying a program record for most conference wins, and the Crimson Tide won their first regular-season conference title since 2002. Alabama hasn't won the SEC tournament since 1991.
Alabama won both regular season meetings between the two teams. The Crimson Tide are led by the all-around game of Herb Jones, the conference's player of the year, who played hurt for almost a month earlier this season.
Alabama got healthy as the regular season neared its end.
"Part of winning conference championships, and being able to make runs in March, is getting to March fairly healthy, and I feel like we've been pretty fortunate to do that right now," said Alabama head coach Nate Oats, the SEC Coach of the Year.
The 3-point shot is a big part of Alabama's success. John Petty Jr. made an SEC-leading 64 three-pointers in the regular season, on 166 attempts. He is one of five Alabama players who average better than 38 percent shooting from long range: Jones (45.5 percent), Jahvon Quinerly (44.1 percent), Joshua Primo (38.6 percent), Petty Jr. (38.6 percent) and Keon Ellis (38.1 percent).
A hallmark of Alabama's success is its balanced scoring, with four players averaging double figures.
Mississippi State (15-13) is the ninth seed in the tournament and is coming off its first win over Kentucky since 2009. The Bulldogs got 21 points from Iverson Molinar, who scored 12 of the team's last 14 points of the game, to win by a point.
The Bulldogs lost a 15-point early second half lead and trailed by five with less than five minutes remaining before Molinar took over.
Tolu Smith had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who shot 58 percent in the first half on their way to a 44-30 halftime lead.
Alabama leads the all-time series against Mississippi State 128-77, including wins in 12 of their last 15 contests. The Crimson Tide have a 7-3 edge in SEC tournament games against Mississippi State.
Dating back to the 2011-12 season, the Crimson Tide have won 18 of the last 24 games played between the longtime rivals.
"They're the best team in our league," Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland said after the win over Kentucky. "Obviously, Nate's done a tremendous job ... They're really, really well-coached.
"They're very difficult because of how they space the floor and spread you out. And Herb and Petty are so good, two seniors on a high major team that will both make a lot of money playing basketball."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Miss. State 15-13
|69.6 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|13.1 APG
|6 Alabama 21-6
|79.6 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|14.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. Molinar
|25
|32.2
|16.6
|3.8
|2.5
|1.00
|0.10
|2.4
|48.0
|44.9
|81.6
|0.3
|3.5
|D. Stewart Jr.
|28
|35.1
|16.3
|3.4
|3.0
|1.40
|0.20
|2.8
|42.4
|34.7
|79.6
|0.5
|2.9
|T. Smith
|28
|31.1
|12.7
|8.6
|1.2
|0.50
|0.70
|2.3
|56.7
|0.0
|58.3
|3.4
|5.3
|A. Ado
|28
|27.7
|5.8
|6.4
|0.7
|0.70
|2.00
|1.4
|54.7
|0.0
|68.0
|2.5
|3.9
|J. Johnson
|24
|16.5
|5.2
|1.7
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.6
|38.6
|37.3
|71.0
|0.3
|1.4
|D. Smith
|28
|22.1
|5.0
|3.6
|3.1
|1.00
|0.20
|1.8
|33.5
|28.6
|60.0
|0.4
|3.3
|D. Fountain
|14
|16
|4.7
|2.6
|0.9
|0.30
|0.50
|1.1
|46.4
|39.3
|50.0
|0.5
|2.1
|Q. Post
|26
|9.1
|3.0
|2.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.50
|0.8
|41.9
|27.0
|50.0
|0.8
|1.5
|J. Rumph
|1
|1
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Davis
|24
|12
|2.7
|3.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.20
|1.1
|41.1
|13.3
|39.0
|1.3
|2.1
|C. Matthews
|26
|16.2
|2.2
|2.5
|1.1
|0.80
|0.30
|1.0
|44.4
|23.5
|24.0
|1.2
|1.3
|A. Garcia
|8
|3.5
|2.0
|0.9
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|63.6
|66.7
|0.0
|0.5
|0.4
|K. Montgomery
|6
|3.3
|1.5
|0.3
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|28.6
|25.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|A. Junkin
|3
|3.3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Morris
|4
|2.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|I. Stansbury
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|69.6
|42.3
|13.1
|6.50
|4.60
|14.8
|45.7
|34.7
|64.5
|12.2
|26.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Shackelford
|27
|29.6
|14.4
|4.0
|2.0
|0.90
|0.10
|1.5
|40.8
|33.1
|75.2
|0.9
|3.1
|J. Petty Jr.
|26
|31.2
|12.8
|5.1
|2.0
|1.20
|0.50
|1.9
|44.6
|38.6
|76.0
|0.9
|4.2
|J. Quinerly
|24
|24.4
|12.3
|1.9
|3.0
|0.80
|0.00
|2.5
|47.1
|44.1
|71.9
|0.5
|1.5
|H. Jones
|27
|27
|10.9
|6.1
|3.1
|1.70
|1.00
|2.8
|45.1
|45.5
|72.3
|2
|4.1
|J. Primo
|27
|22.7
|8.1
|3.4
|0.9
|0.60
|0.30
|1.5
|42.1
|38.6
|75.6
|1.1
|2.3
|J. Bruner
|18
|20.7
|7.0
|4.7
|1.5
|1.40
|1.10
|0.9
|45.4
|33.3
|70.4
|2.1
|2.6
|A. Reese
|27
|14.9
|5.2
|2.9
|0.6
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|35.4
|25.5
|78.6
|0.6
|2.3
|K. Ellis
|26
|16.5
|5.1
|3.5
|1.2
|1.10
|0.30
|1.2
|48.4
|38.1
|71.8
|0.8
|2.7
|J. Rojas
|25
|12
|3.2
|3.1
|0.4
|0.60
|0.20
|1.0
|33.3
|20.8
|66.7
|0.8
|2.3
|J. Gary
|24
|7.3
|3.0
|2.3
|0.1
|0.50
|0.40
|0.5
|47.0
|11.1
|45.5
|1
|1.4
|D. Miles
|15
|3.7
|2.2
|0.8
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.9
|44.0
|35.3
|83.3
|0.1
|0.7
|J. Quinerly
|1
|1
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Ambrose-Hylton
|16
|4.2
|1.1
|0.8
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|66.7
|0.0
|25.0
|0.2
|0.6
|B. Johnson
|10
|1.3
|0.6
|0.2
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|K. Wall
|13
|1.4
|0.3
|0.6
|0.1
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|22.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|T. Barnes
|11
|1.7
|0.2
|0.7
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.6
|A. Cottrell
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Heard
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|27
|0.0
|79.6
|44.5
|14.1
|8.70
|4.10
|14.3
|43.1
|35.5
|71.5
|12.0
|28.3
-
MD
4MICH0
0132.5 O/U
-8.5
11:30am BTN
-
UAB
WKY0
0134 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm CBSSN
-
MISSST
6BAMA0
0141 O/U
-8
12:00pm ESPN
-
SFLA
WICHST0
0139.5 O/U
-10
12:00pm ESP2
-
9OHIOST
20PURDUE0
0139.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm BTN
-
FLA
TENN0
0133 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm ESPN
-
NTEXAS
LATECH0
0127.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm CBSSN
-
CINCY
SMU0
0143 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
TEXSO
JACKST0
0134 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
TOLEDO0
0156 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
MORGAN
COPPST0
0155.5 O/U
+4
6:00pm
-
GTOWN
SETON0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm FS1
-
IONA
NIAGARA0
0133.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm ESPW
-
NWST
NICHST0
0154 O/U
-9
6:00pm ESP+
-
12OKLAST
2BAYLOR0
0148.5 O/U
-9
6:30pm ESPN
-
RUT
3ILL0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm BTN
-
MIZZOU
8ARK0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm SECN
-
TULANE
7HOU0
0133 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MONST
SUTAH0
0150.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
AKRON
BUFF0
0152.5 O/U
-4
7:30pm CBSSN
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
STPETE0
0120.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm ESPW
-
OREGST
OREG0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm PACN
-
UNC
15FSU0
0151 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
UCDAV
UCSB0
0135.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESP3
-
WISC
5IOWA0
0143 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm BTN
-
LAMAR
ABIL0
0133 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
17CREIGH0
0144 O/U
-1
9:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
19SDGST0
0139 O/U
-8
9:30pm CBSSN
-
GRAM
PVAM0
0135 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP3
-
13TEXAS
11KANSAS0
0135.5 O/U
+1
9:30pm ESP2
-
MISS
LSU0
0143.5 O/U
-1
9:30pm SECN
-
MNTNA
EWASH0
0146.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
UCF
MEMP0
0134 O/U
-7
10:00pm ESPU
-
NMEXST
UTVALL0
0137.5 O/U
+6
11:00pm ESP+
-
23COLO
24USC0
0134 O/U
+1.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0124 O/U
-1.5
11:59pm ESPU
-
COLOST
UTAHST0
0138 O/U
-4.5
11:59pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
16UVA0
0
ESP2
-
NORFLK
NCAT0
0