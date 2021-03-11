No. 20 Purdue ready prove itself once more vs. No. 9 Ohio State
A young Purdue team might have sneaked up on the rest of the ultra-competitive Big Ten, but the No. 20 Boilermakers are ready for the big stage when they play No. 9 Ohio State in a quarterfinal of the conference tournament in Indianapolis, Ind., on Friday.
The Buckeyes (19-8), the fifth seed, defeated 13th seed Minnesota 79-75 on Thursday to end a four-game losing streak.
"It feels amazing. Very happy, very satisfied with my team today," Ohio State guard CJ Walker said. "We've got to be better, improve in some areas against a really good team tomorrow."
Purdue (18-8) has won five straight and 11 of 14 to earn the fourth seed as the young players matured. The Purdue website notes that KenPom.com ranks the Boilermakers No. 328 out of 347 Division I teams in experience (1.04 years).
No wonder the Boilermakers are out prove themselves among the heavyweights of the conference.
"They pick us to finish ninth or 10th in the league, well, that's their opinion and they're right to say that. You look at what we lost," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "But they're not doubting our ability, they're doubting our inexperience.
"Some years you might use that as motivation, but in the preseason, half the guys on this team didn't even know anything. They had no idea what's going on. When you're young, you don't know what to expect. And now you have a pandemic and there's no fans, it's all different. Every day is different, and all these freshmen, they had no clue what to expect every day."
The Boilermakers' Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey each made the all-Big Ten freshmen team. Ivey moved into a starting role when Sasha Stefanovic missed three games because of COVID-19 protocol.
As good as Ivey and Edey are, though, Purdue looks to Trevion Williams in the clutch. He was named first team All-Big Ten by averaging 15.2 points and 8.8 rebounds.
Continuity has been the key to the Boilermakers' success.
"We've had guys keep a great attitude," Painter said. "This is about Purdue, and our guys have really done a good job. The advantage we've had is that we haven't had too many pauses. We had one guy miss three games, and we've had that adjustment and that's it."
Purdue won both games against the Buckeyes this season, 67-60 at home on Dec. 16 and a 67-65 thriller in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 19 when Ivey hit a jumper to break a 65-65 tie with five seconds left.
"Those results were in the regular season, so this game means a little bit more," Ohio State forward Justice Sueing said. "We definitely want to make another statement and survive and advance. More important is to just continue that Big Ten tournament play.
"It's going to be a good game. Purdue's a good team so it's going to be a tough game. We've definitely got to come ready to play."
-- Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|9 Ohio State 19-8
|76.9 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|12.9 APG
|20 Purdue 18-8
|70.8 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|14.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Liddell
|25
|28.4
|16.0
|6.5
|1.4
|0.60
|1.00
|1.5
|49.1
|36.1
|73.8
|1.6
|4.9
|D. Washington Jr.
|27
|31.1
|15.3
|2.8
|3.0
|0.40
|0.00
|2.2
|40.2
|36.9
|88.5
|0.1
|2.7
|J. Sueing
|27
|27.3
|10.7
|5.5
|1.6
|1.00
|0.10
|1.9
|49.5
|34.5
|75.5
|1.5
|4
|C. Walker
|23
|29.4
|9.2
|2.9
|4.3
|0.80
|0.10
|2.0
|38.1
|27.9
|94.7
|0.5
|2.4
|K. Young
|26
|26.6
|8.3
|5.6
|1.3
|0.40
|0.60
|0.5
|53.3
|36.0
|84.6
|1.8
|3.8
|J. Ahrens
|27
|18.6
|6.3
|1.9
|0.4
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|45.1
|44.4
|70.0
|0.1
|1.7
|Z. Key
|27
|12
|5.5
|3.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.80
|0.7
|62.9
|0.0
|55.4
|1.7
|1.9
|S. Towns
|21
|9
|3.6
|1.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|45.0
|32.4
|91.7
|0.2
|1.3
|M. Jallow
|22
|14.5
|3.2
|2.2
|0.6
|0.50
|0.40
|0.5
|52.7
|5.9
|57.1
|0.5
|1.8
|J. Sotos
|12
|9.5
|1.7
|0.8
|1.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|33.3
|33.3
|75.0
|0.3
|0.5
|J. Davidson JR.
|2
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|0.5
|H. Hookfin
|4
|3
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|M. Johnson jr.
|14
|6
|1.5
|0.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|43.8
|54.5
|25.0
|0
|0.4
|E. Brown III
|26
|6.7
|1.3
|1.4
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.2
|35.1
|28.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.1
|I. Diallo
|4
|2.5
|0.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.5
|0.3
|Total
|27
|0.0
|76.9
|39.1
|12.9
|4.60
|3.30
|10.6
|46.2
|36.1
|76.5
|9.6
|26.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Williams
|26
|24.7
|15.2
|8.8
|2.0
|0.70
|0.50
|2.4
|52.8
|0.0
|51.0
|3.3
|5.5
|J. Ivey
|21
|22.4
|10.0
|3.4
|1.9
|0.80
|0.60
|1.3
|39.2
|22.1
|73.8
|0.8
|2.6
|S. Stefanovic
|23
|29.6
|9.7
|2.7
|2.6
|0.70
|0.10
|1.1
|42.8
|41.5
|83.0
|0.1
|2.7
|E. Hunter Jr.
|22
|30.3
|9.0
|2.2
|2.8
|1.10
|0.10
|1.7
|38.5
|28.8
|82.2
|0.5
|1.7
|Z. Edey
|26
|14.6
|8.9
|4.5
|0.3
|0.20
|1.00
|1.4
|60.7
|0.0
|72.9
|1.8
|2.7
|B. Newman
|26
|24.5
|8.4
|3.6
|1.4
|0.80
|0.40
|1.5
|40.0
|38.1
|93.8
|0.4
|3.2
|M. Gillis
|26
|21.7
|5.2
|3.8
|1.3
|0.50
|0.10
|1.1
|48.4
|36.0
|82.4
|1.4
|2.5
|I. Thompson
|26
|17.6
|4.0
|1.4
|1.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|40.3
|37.3
|77.4
|0.4
|1
|A. Wheeler
|26
|18.5
|3.9
|4.7
|1.1
|0.60
|0.50
|1.0
|39.6
|26.7
|55.6
|1
|3.7
|M. Frost
|2
|2.5
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Wulbrun
|2
|2.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Barrett
|1
|2
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1
|E. Morton
|23
|8.7
|0.6
|0.8
|0.9
|0.10
|0.00
|0.6
|25.0
|28.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|C. Martin
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|26
|0.0
|70.8
|40.7
|14.2
|5.20
|3.30
|12.7
|45.2
|33.5
|72.0
|10.8
|26.9
-
MD
4MICH0
0132.5 O/U
-8.5
11:30am BTN
-
UAB
WKY0
0134 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm CBSSN
-
MISSST
6BAMA0
0141 O/U
-8
12:00pm ESPN
-
SFLA
WICHST0
0139.5 O/U
-10
12:00pm ESP2
-
9OHIOST
20PURDUE0
0139.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm BTN
-
FLA
TENN0
0133 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm ESPN
-
NTEXAS
LATECH0
0127.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm CBSSN
-
CINCY
SMU0
0143 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
TEXSO
JACKST0
0134 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
TOLEDO0
0156 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
MORGAN
COPPST0
0155.5 O/U
+4
6:00pm
-
GTOWN
SETON0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm FS1
-
IONA
NIAGARA0
0133.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm ESPW
-
NWST
NICHST0
0154 O/U
-9
6:00pm ESP+
-
12OKLAST
2BAYLOR0
0148.5 O/U
-9
6:30pm ESPN
-
RUT
3ILL0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm BTN
-
MIZZOU
8ARK0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm SECN
-
TULANE
7HOU0
0133 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MONST
SUTAH0
0150.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
AKRON
BUFF0
0152.5 O/U
-4
7:30pm CBSSN
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
STPETE0
0120.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm ESPW
-
OREGST
OREG0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm PACN
-
UNC
15FSU0
0151 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
UCDAV
UCSB0
0135.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESP3
-
WISC
5IOWA0
0143 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm BTN
-
LAMAR
ABIL0
0133 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
17CREIGH0
0144 O/U
-1
9:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
19SDGST0
0139 O/U
-8
9:30pm CBSSN
-
GRAM
PVAM0
0135 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP3
-
13TEXAS
11KANSAS0
0135.5 O/U
+1
9:30pm ESP2
-
MISS
LSU0
0143.5 O/U
-1
9:30pm SECN
-
MNTNA
EWASH0
0146.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
UCF
MEMP0
0134 O/U
-7
10:00pm ESPU
-
NMEXST
UTVALL0
0137.5 O/U
+6
11:00pm ESP+
-
23COLO
24USC0
0134 O/U
+1.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0124 O/U
-1.5
11:59pm ESPU
-
COLOST
UTAHST0
0138 O/U
-4.5
11:59pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
16UVA0
0
ESP2
-
NORFLK
NCAT0
0