No. 7 Houston ready to start postseason vs. Tulane
The seventh-ranked Houston Cougars will kick off what they hope is an extended postseason run on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Championship.
The second-seeded Cougars (21-3) will face 10th-seeded Tulane, whom they have defeated twice this season (both by 20-plus points). Houston has won four consecutive games and spent the regular season ranked nationally, a reflection of their ongoing success under veteran coach Kelvin Sampson.
The Cougars were destined for the 2020 NCAA Tournament before the postseason was shut down due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. With another opportunity at hand, the Cougars are poised to make the most of their limited tournament experience, with seniors DeJon Jarreau, Fabian White Jr. and Brison Gresham returnees from the Cougars' 2019 Tournament team.
"That's the way I look at it: We're going into our fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament," Sampson said. "We've got three guys that have played three NCAA Tournament games.
"I wish those guys on last year's team could have played in it just so they have that experience. But everybody has a first time."
The Cougars dominated the individual conference awards. Junior guard Quentin Grimes was named Co-Player of the Year while Jarreau was named Defensive Player of the Year. Senior forward Justin Gorham was recognized as Most Improved Player of the Year.
With that collection of individual talent, these Cougars are looking to make up for lost time.
"We lost out on a chance to do something special last year because we were clicking at the right time," Grimes said. "I feel like this year we're doing the same thing. Right now we have something to prove going into the conference tournament."
Tulane (10-12) snapped a four-game skid with its 77-70 win over seventh-seeded Tulsa in first-round action on Thursday. The Green Wave didn't allow inexperience -- Tulane started two freshmen and two sophomores against the Golden Hurricane -- to serve as a detriment.
Down the stretch of the second half, the Green Wave excelled under pressure, following the lead from the lone upperclassman in the lineup: redshirt junior guard Jordan Walker. With Walker tying a career high with 24 points, Tulane blended ball security, accuracy at the free-throw line and execution of the game plan to positive results against a veteran opponent.
"For the most part I think everyone on my team, this is really the first conference tournament game these kids have really played in," Tulane coach Ron Hunter said. "I don't think we've had one guy play in a conference tournament game, and so for them to win that game was really impressive.
"Our program is progressing, and we look forward to that challenge (Friday)."
Hunter was effusive in his praise of Walker following the victory, describing his performance as "outstanding" while labeling the win among the top three in his coaching career. Walker, having previously lamented an inability to close out tight games, was equally enthusiastic afterward.
However, there was a measure of sensibility mixed in with his elation. Houston is formidable.
"It feels amazing, but I'm not saying our work is finished yet because we've got a long way to go," Walker said. "And we've got a good Houston team coming up, so we've got to be prepared for that."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Forbes
|22
|36
|16.8
|5.3
|0.9
|1.40
|0.20
|1.5
|38.7
|37.2
|83.1
|0.9
|4.4
|J. Walker
|22
|33.5
|13.2
|2.0
|4.4
|1.70
|0.00
|2.3
|40.2
|33.0
|82.6
|0.5
|1.5
|G. Watson
|21
|26
|8.2
|2.1
|1.7
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|36.1
|26.8
|72.0
|0.2
|1.9
|K. Cross
|22
|21.8
|6.7
|4.7
|1.1
|0.50
|0.80
|1.7
|35.5
|20.5
|70.7
|0.7
|4
|S. James
|22
|25.7
|5.7
|3.5
|1.9
|1.30
|0.20
|1.8
|42.7
|30.4
|67.3
|0.5
|3
|T. Pope
|22
|14.7
|5.6
|4.2
|0.4
|0.60
|0.30
|0.9
|43.8
|14.3
|66.7
|1.7
|2.5
|R. McGee
|22
|16.2
|4.0
|3.5
|0.5
|0.90
|0.40
|0.5
|35.8
|26.5
|81.1
|0.9
|2.6
|J. Coleman
|20
|7.4
|2.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.40
|0.20
|0.4
|29.0
|26.7
|80.0
|0.1
|0.6
|A. Zaccardo
|1
|1
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|N. Days
|21
|19.6
|1.9
|3.0
|0.6
|0.50
|0.70
|0.7
|43.8
|22.2
|56.3
|0.9
|2.2
|B. Callahan-Gold
|4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|O. Jankovic
|10
|2.7
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.2
|40.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.3
|I. Ali
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Ryan
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|22
|0.0
|64.5
|37.0
|11.5
|7.60
|3.00
|11.5
|38.4
|30.0
|75.8
|8.3
|24.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Grimes
|22
|32.2
|17.9
|6.2
|2.0
|1.20
|0.20
|1.9
|40.1
|38.9
|78.0
|1.5
|4.7
|M. Sasser
|21
|30.8
|13.5
|2.1
|2.4
|1.40
|0.00
|1.3
|38.9
|33.1
|86.0
|0.3
|1.8
|D. Jarreau
|23
|28.1
|10.9
|5.3
|4.1
|1.50
|0.40
|2.2
|43.6
|37.9
|69.6
|1.4
|4
|T. Mark
|24
|20.5
|8.5
|3.2
|1.7
|1.00
|0.20
|1.3
|40.0
|29.0
|77.3
|0.7
|2.5
|J. Gorham
|23
|27.7
|8.2
|9.4
|1.0
|0.90
|0.40
|0.9
|49.3
|39.0
|64.3
|4.3
|5.2
|C. Tyson
|15
|10.2
|6.9
|1.0
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|44.9
|43.2
|100.0
|0.4
|0.6
|F. White Jr.
|5
|13.6
|6.0
|3.2
|0.6
|0.60
|1.00
|0.6
|48.0
|25.0
|62.5
|1.2
|2
|R. Chaney
|24
|13.8
|5.0
|2.8
|0.5
|0.50
|0.70
|0.8
|64.7
|0.0
|76.2
|1.4
|1.3
|J. Shead
|20
|10.9
|3.9
|1.1
|1.7
|1.00
|0.30
|1.1
|45.1
|9.5
|91.7
|0.1
|1
|B. Gresham
|23
|18.7
|3.1
|3.2
|0.3
|0.70
|1.60
|0.7
|53.4
|0.0
|40.9
|1.4
|1.7
|R. Elvin
|4
|6.8
|3.0
|0.8
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|30.8
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|K. Powell
|10
|7
|2.6
|2.7
|0.2
|0.20
|0.40
|0.2
|41.4
|0.0
|50.0
|1.3
|1.4
|J. Roberts
|23
|11.3
|2.1
|4.1
|0.3
|0.40
|0.60
|0.4
|55.9
|0.0
|52.6
|1.5
|2.6
|C. Broodo
|2
|6.5
|2.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1
|Total
|24
|0.0
|77.2
|44.1
|13.6
|8.50
|4.60
|11.0
|43.8
|35.6
|73.3
|14.7
|26.6
-
MD
4MICH0
0132.5 O/U
-8.5
11:30am BTN
-
UAB
WKY0
0134 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm CBSSN
-
MISSST
6BAMA0
0141 O/U
-8
12:00pm ESPN
-
SFLA
WICHST0
0139.5 O/U
-10
12:00pm ESP2
-
9OHIOST
20PURDUE0
0139.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm BTN
-
FLA
TENN0
0133 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm ESPN
-
NTEXAS
LATECH0
0127.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm CBSSN
-
CINCY
SMU0
0143 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
TEXSO
JACKST0
0134 O/U
+2
3:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
TOLEDO0
0156 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
MORGAN
COPPST0
0155.5 O/U
+4
6:00pm
-
GTOWN
SETON0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm FS1
-
IONA
NIAGARA0
0133.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm ESPW
-
NWST
NICHST0
0154 O/U
-9
6:00pm ESP+
-
12OKLAST
2BAYLOR0
0148.5 O/U
-9
6:30pm ESPN
-
RUT
3ILL0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm BTN
-
MIZZOU
8ARK0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm SECN
-
TULANE
7HOU0
0133 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MONST
SUTAH0
0150.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
AKRON
BUFF0
0152.5 O/U
-4
7:30pm CBSSN
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
STPETE0
0120.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm ESPW
-
OREGST
OREG0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm PACN
-
UNC
15FSU0
0151 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
UCDAV
UCSB0
0135.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESP3
-
WISC
5IOWA0
0143 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm BTN
-
LAMAR
ABIL0
0133 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
17CREIGH0
0144 O/U
-1
9:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
19SDGST0
0139 O/U
-8
9:30pm CBSSN
-
GRAM
PVAM0
0135 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP3
-
13TEXAS
11KANSAS0
0135.5 O/U
+1
9:30pm ESP2
-
MISS
LSU0
0143.5 O/U
-1
9:30pm SECN
-
MNTNA
EWASH0
0146.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
UCF
MEMP0
0134 O/U
-7
10:00pm ESPU
-
NMEXST
UTVALL0
0137.5 O/U
+6
11:00pm ESP+
-
23COLO
24USC0
0134 O/U
+1.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0124 O/U
-1.5
11:59pm ESPU
-
COLOST
UTAHST0
0138 O/U
-4.5
11:59pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
16UVA0
0
ESP2
-
NORFLK
NCAT0
0