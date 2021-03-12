No. 17 Creighton targets 20th win as UConn awaits
No. 17 Creighton looks to advance to the Big East tournament final for the third time since 2014 when it faces third-seeded UConn on Friday in New York.
The second-seeded Bluejays (19-7) recorded their ninth win in their last 12 games with an 87-67 victory over Butler in a quarterfinal clash on Thursday. The win was notable for Creighton, which saw coach Greg McDermott return to the sideline after serving a one-game suspension for making racially insensitive remarks to his players.
McDermott's comments were purely positive on Thursday as he implored his charges to enjoy the moment of competing in a high-profile tournament.
"We've had a lot of conversations obviously over the course of the last 10 days, especially in New York more one-on-one with me, just continuing to kind of work through this process," McDermott said. "But the message I left all of them with is you have to enjoy this. Life's too short. And you've got a great opportunity in front of you.
"And I want -- we're at our best when we're hooting and hollering and smiling and laughing. That's when this team functions the best."
Marcus Zegarowski, who averages a team-best 15.5 points per game, finished with 18 against Butler after making made 7 of 10 shots from the floor (including 4-for-5 from 3-point range).
After the game, Zegarowski held McDermott in a positive light.
"He's not only a great coach, he's a great person to have in your corner," Zegarowski said. "He's a real role model for all of our guys."
Creighton is bidding for its third win in as many meetings against UConn this season.
Christian Bishop scored a team-high 19 points in the Bluejays' 76-74 overtime win on Dec. 20, while Denzel Mahoney had 20 in a 74-66 victory on Jan. 23.
James Bouknight erupted for a career-high 40 points in the overtime loss to Creighton. He finished with 10 on Thursday before exiting UConn's 94-60 victory over DePaul with what coach Dan Hurley referred to as cramps.
Television cameras, however, showed Bouknight being carried the final few steps to the locker room.
"I think James is just being overly dramatic. That's what you get with these stars," Hurley said with a grin.
Hurley then took a more serious tone.
"He's getting the IV. He's cramping," Hurley said of Bouknight. "I guess we'll just see (if he can play versus Creighton). Just not sure where it came from. Our medical team will have to have them ready tomorrow."
The Huskies (15-6), who have won five in a row and seven of their last eight games, are significantly better with Bouknight in the lineup. They own an 11-2 record when he plays, and a 4-4 mark when he does not. Bouknight missed eight games earlier this season with an elbow injury, including the second meeting with Creighton.
R.J. Cole had 14 points in both that contest as well as Thursday's victory over DePaul.
Tyrese Martin collected 14 points and 10 rebounds versus the Blue Demons and Adama Sanogo also had 14 points.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Connecticut 15-6
|73.3 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|13.2 APG
|17 Creighton 19-7
|78.8 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|16.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Bouknight
|13
|30.8
|19.4
|5.5
|1.8
|1.20
|0.30
|2.7
|46.6
|31.8
|80.9
|1.6
|3.9
|R. Cole
|21
|31.1
|12.7
|2.9
|4.4
|1.30
|0.00
|1.9
|39.5
|37.6
|77.0
|0.6
|2.3
|T. Martin
|20
|30.3
|11.2
|7.4
|1.1
|1.10
|0.50
|1.5
|47.2
|33.3
|67.2
|2.9
|4.6
|I. Whaley
|21
|26.9
|7.9
|6.1
|1.4
|0.90
|2.80
|1.5
|48.4
|35.0
|45.8
|2.3
|3.8
|T. Polley
|20
|20.9
|7.7
|2.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.40
|0.3
|36.7
|36.1
|89.5
|0.8
|1.4
|A. Sanogo
|21
|16.8
|7.2
|4.8
|0.6
|0.40
|1.00
|1.3
|56.1
|0.0
|58.3
|1.5
|3.3
|J. Gaffney
|21
|19.5
|6.0
|1.6
|1.6
|0.70
|0.10
|1.1
|41.1
|36.4
|82.1
|0.4
|1.2
|B. Adams
|16
|20.1
|4.5
|2.1
|1.5
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|29.9
|28.9
|72.4
|0.5
|1.6
|J. Carlton
|17
|12.2
|3.8
|4.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.50
|0.9
|49.1
|0.0
|59.1
|1.7
|2.3
|A. Jackson
|14
|16.7
|3.1
|2.9
|1.6
|0.40
|0.30
|1.2
|44.4
|13.3
|90.0
|0.6
|2.2
|A. Akok
|7
|4.3
|1.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|50.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|R. Springs
|5
|2.4
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.6
|A. Hurley
|4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|73.3
|41.7
|13.2
|6.30
|5.50
|11.9
|44.4
|34.0
|72.8
|13.4
|25.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Zegarowski
|24
|33
|15.5
|3.7
|4.4
|1.30
|0.00
|2.0
|45.1
|40.7
|77.3
|0.3
|3.4
|D. Mahoney
|25
|30.8
|13.3
|4.2
|1.8
|1.40
|0.10
|1.6
|38.0
|34.5
|74.0
|0.6
|3.6
|D. Jefferson
|26
|30.5
|12.3
|5.4
|2.5
|1.30
|0.30
|1.8
|55.8
|40.0
|58.2
|1.5
|3.9
|C. Bishop
|26
|22.7
|11.2
|6.0
|1.2
|0.70
|1.10
|1.5
|68.8
|25.0
|61.1
|1.4
|4.6
|M. Ballock
|26
|33.5
|10.3
|3.1
|2.5
|1.00
|0.20
|1.2
|45.7
|41.1
|46.7
|0.1
|3
|R. Kalkbrenner
|26
|14.2
|6.7
|3.8
|0.4
|0.20
|1.40
|0.5
|67.9
|0.0
|53.7
|1.5
|2.3
|A. Jones
|26
|11.5
|3.8
|2.4
|1.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|38.6
|33.3
|66.7
|0.5
|1.9
|A. O'Connell
|19
|10.1
|3.5
|2.1
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|39.7
|31.3
|50.0
|0.3
|1.7
|S. Mitchell
|26
|14.7
|3.3
|1.5
|1.7
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|43.5
|33.3
|80.0
|0.2
|1.3
|J. Epperson
|13
|4.7
|1.3
|1.6
|0.5
|0.00
|0.50
|0.2
|35.3
|40.0
|37.5
|0.4
|1.2
|N. Zeil
|8
|3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|50.0
|75.0
|0.4
|0.6
|S. Osmani
|8
|2.5
|0.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|37.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|A. Merfeld
|4
|2.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Davis
|7
|2
|0.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Canfield
|12
|5
|0.2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|26
|0.0
|78.8
|39.0
|16.3
|7.30
|3.60
|11.1
|48.7
|37.4
|65.1
|8.1
|27.6
