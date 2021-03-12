Buckeyes get semifinal they wanted: Rematch with Michigan
Ohio State junior guard Duane Washington Jr. had a reminder for the media Friday after the No. 9 Buckeyes' 87-78 overtime win over Purdue in the quarterfinal of the Big Ten tournament.
The victory gave the fifth-seeded Buckeyes (20-8) the rematch they wanted, playing fourth-ranked and top seed Michigan (20-3) in the semifinals Saturday in Indianapolis.
The championship game is Sunday afternoon.
The Wolverines won the first matchup 92-87 in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 21. The loss sent the Buckeyes into a four-game losing streak that ended Thursday when they edged Minnesota to open their tourney play.
"They're a very good team," Washington said. "I told you guys in another interview that we're going to see them again, and here it is. We're super excited."
While the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is big, the Wolverines are coming off an intense 79-66 victory over Maryland in which coach Juwan Howard received two technicals and was ejected midway through the second half after jawing with Maryland coach Mark Turgeon during a timeout.
Howard charged his counterpart after he said Turgeon told him not to talk to him. After Howard received two technical and Turgeon one, the Big Ten announced a few hours later that no further action would be taken against either team or their coaches.
The Wolverines were undeterred by the encounter, as Mike Smith led the way with a season-high 18 points and a tournament-record 15 assists.
"He's a great player. He is really good and really fast," Turgeon said. "They are just an unbelievably well-put-together basketball team. They can score and they can defend. They've got great size. They've got inside game; they've got outside game."
Smith said the key against the Terrapins, as it will be vs. the Buckeyes, is to play with tempo.
"I'm really fast and today it showed," he said. "Coach said, 'It's going to be an up and down game and if we run with pace, we'll win the game.'"
Ohio State started and ended well against Purdue, jumping to an 18-point halftime lead, blowing all of it, then having to go overtime before closing out the win.
A big reason for the meltdown was losing senior forward Kyle Young to a possible concussion early in the second half after an inadvertent elbow by Purdue's Trevion Williams. Young had tied his career high with 18 points, all in the first half.
His status for Saturday is uncertain.
"You saw the effect Kyle had on the game, the impact," Ohio State guard E.J. Liddell said. "We picked him up and got the W for him."
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann knows Michigan may have an advantage having played one game in the tournament while the Buckeyes will be on the Lucas Oil Stadium court for the third time in less than 72 hours.
"Well, I think (my players) are still feeling this, coming down a little bit from this one," he said. "They do understand we're playing a terrific Michigan team that's well coached and really, really good.
"We've got to get our legs under us and be able to respond to a team that is really a complete team offensively and defensively."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|9 Ohio State 20-8
|77.3 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|13.1 APG
|4 Michigan 20-3
|76.7 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|15.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Liddell
|26
|28.5
|16.0
|6.4
|1.5
|0.60
|1.00
|1.5
|48.6
|34.8
|74.3
|1.6
|4.8
|D. Washington Jr.
|28
|31.4
|15.5
|2.9
|3.0
|0.40
|0.00
|2.2
|40.3
|36.9
|88.8
|0.1
|2.8
|J. Sueing
|28
|27.4
|10.5
|5.7
|1.6
|1.00
|0.10
|1.9
|49.5
|34.5
|75.9
|1.5
|4.1
|C. Walker
|24
|29.7
|9.2
|3.0
|4.4
|1.00
|0.10
|2.1
|39.2
|27.3
|94.7
|0.5
|2.5
|K. Young
|27
|26.3
|8.6
|5.5
|1.3
|0.40
|0.60
|0.5
|54.3
|43.3
|84.6
|1.8
|3.7
|J. Ahrens
|28
|18.4
|6.0
|1.9
|0.4
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|43.3
|43.0
|70.0
|0.1
|1.7
|Z. Key
|28
|12
|5.4
|3.5
|0.3
|0.10
|0.80
|0.8
|62.9
|0.0
|56.5
|1.6
|1.8
|S. Towns
|22
|9.6
|4.0
|1.6
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|44.8
|33.3
|93.3
|0.3
|1.4
|M. Jallow
|23
|14.6
|3.2
|2.2
|0.6
|0.40
|0.40
|0.6
|53.6
|5.9
|57.1
|0.5
|1.7
|J. Sotos
|12
|9.5
|1.7
|0.8
|1.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|33.3
|33.3
|75.0
|0.3
|0.5
|J. Davidson JR.
|2
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|0.5
|H. Hookfin
|4
|3
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|M. Johnson jr.
|15
|5.9
|1.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|41.2
|54.5
|25.0
|0.1
|0.3
|E. Brown III
|26
|6.7
|1.3
|1.4
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.2
|35.1
|28.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.1
|I. Diallo
|4
|2.5
|0.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.5
|0.3
|Total
|28
|0.0
|77.3
|39.3
|13.1
|4.70
|3.30
|10.6
|46.1
|36.0
|76.9
|9.7
|26.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Dickinson
|23
|25.3
|13.9
|7.6
|0.9
|0.30
|1.40
|2.1
|59.6
|0.0
|75.0
|2.3
|5.3
|I. Livers
|23
|31.6
|13.1
|6.0
|2.0
|0.60
|0.70
|1.1
|45.7
|43.1
|87.0
|1.1
|4.9
|F. Wagner
|23
|31.5
|13.0
|6.2
|2.8
|1.30
|1.00
|1.3
|50.7
|39.2
|83.6
|0.7
|5.5
|M. Smith
|23
|31.2
|9.1
|2.7
|5.5
|0.50
|0.00
|2.2
|45.1
|45.8
|81.0
|0.3
|2.3
|E. Brooks
|22
|30.1
|9.0
|3.0
|2.8
|1.20
|0.30
|1.1
|42.1
|37.8
|94.1
|0.5
|2.5
|C. Brown Jr.
|23
|20.2
|7.9
|3.0
|0.6
|0.10
|0.30
|0.9
|47.6
|39.7
|60.9
|0.7
|2.2
|A. Davis
|18
|11.8
|5.4
|3.1
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.8
|70.5
|0.0
|54.5
|1.3
|1.7
|B. Johns Jr.
|23
|10
|4.0
|1.9
|0.4
|0.20
|0.30
|1.0
|56.5
|46.2
|83.3
|0.9
|1
|T. Williams II
|17
|7.1
|1.9
|2.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|34.4
|8.3
|52.9
|0.4
|1.9
|J. Howard
|10
|2.9
|0.9
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|50.0
|44.4
|0
|0.4
|Z. Jackson
|14
|5.3
|0.7
|0.6
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|15.0
|0.0
|57.1
|0.1
|0.6
|A. Nunez
|9
|3.2
|0.7
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|37.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.1
|C. Baird
|4
|2.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|J. Faulds
|9
|3
|0.4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|22.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.1
|R. Ozuna-Harrison
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Wade
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|L. Wilson
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|23
|0.0
|76.7
|39.8
|15.5
|4.50
|4.30
|11.5
|48.9
|39.0
|76.9
|9.1
|28.4
-
MASLOW
HARTFD0
0135.5 O/U
-1.5
11:00am ESP2
-
9OHIOST
4MICH0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm CBS
-
MORGAN
NORFLK0
0143.5 O/U
-2
1:00pm ESP2
-
TENN
6BAMA0
0140 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
CINCY
WICHST0
0142.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
8ARK0
0162.5 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm ESPN
-
5IOWA
3ILL0
0154.5 O/U
-3
3:30pm CBS
-
IONA
FAIR0
0130.5 O/U
+8
4:00pm ESPU
-
MEMP
7HOU0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
5:30pm ESP2
-
12OKLAST
13TEXAS0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
TEXSO
PVAM0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
UTAHST
19SDGST0
0128 O/U
-2
6:00pm CBS
-
GTOWN
17CREIGH0
0144 O/U
-9
6:30pm FOX
-
OHIO
BUFF0
0156 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm ESP2
-
MONST
EWASH0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
GATECH
15FSU0
0146 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
NTEXAS
WKY0
0125.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm CBSSN
-
ABIL
NICHST0
0144.5 O/U
+7
9:30pm ESP2
-
NMEXST
GC0
0126 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESPU
-
OREGST
23COLO0
0132 O/U
-9
10:30pm ESPN
-
UCIRV
UCSB0
0126.5 O/U
-2.5
11:30pm ESP2