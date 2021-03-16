No. 3 Baylor ready to start tourney run against Hartford
Hartford has something that Baylor doesn't possess going into their NCAA tournament meeting.
A winning streak.
While No. 3 Baylor is a team that many observers like as a potential national champion, the Bears are coming off only their second loss of the season.
Hartford (15-8) will roll into Friday's game in Indianapolis with some confidence for the first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.
Baylor is the top seed in the South Region, while Hartford will look to become just the second team with the No. 16 seed to knock off a top seed in NCAA Tournament history. The winner of this game takes on the Wisconsin-North Carolina winner Sunday.
It's the first time the Bears have held a No. 1 regional seed.
"I'm really excited for the guys," coach Scott Drew said. "They've earned it."
Baylor (22-2) fell to eventual Big 12 tournament champion Oklahoma State in Friday's semifinal round.
The Bears, who are in the postseason for a school-record ninth consecutive season (two of those in the National Invitation Tournament), have been ranked No. 2 in the country for most of the season.
They had an 18-game winning streak to open their schedule.
Baylor guard Jared Butler, a first-team All-Big 12 selection, averages 17.1 points and 4.8 assists per game.
The Bears thrive on defense and by facing an opponent outside of the Big 12 to begin the NCAA Tournament, that could be a benefit.
"We're going to be playing Hartford, who hasn't seen our defense," Butler said. "We're going to be able to really get after it."
Hartford (15-8) holds a five-game winning streak as America East tournament champion, defeating UMass Lowell 64-50 in Saturday's title game. The Hawks were seeded fourth in the America East tournament, becoming the lowest-seeded champion in the league's history.
Just like Baylor, the Hawks have high expectations.
"We're not going to say hello," Hartford coach John Gallagher said. "We're going to win."
Hartford would have played in the 2020 America East tournament championship game if that hadn't been canceled because of the pandemic. But the Hawks made it back and then were able to take the next step during the past weekend.
"There were a lot nightmares to get to this point," Gallagher said. "... But we're dancing."
Austin Williams, a transfer from Marist, averages a team-best 13.9 points per game for the Hawks.
Drew, even though he's not familiar with any players on Hartford's roster, said he knows better than to underestimate what the Hawks can do.
"With Hartford, I'm used to coming from Valpo (Valparaiso) in a one-bid league and I know the parity of college basketball and how good teams are," Drew said. "Anxious to study Hartford and get caught up on that."
Under Drew, the Bears are 11-8 in NCAA Tournament play. Baylor has some experience, with four members of the team appearing in the 2019 NCAAs when the Bears went 1-1 and lost in the second round to top-seeded Gonzaga.
This is a homecoming of sorts for Drew, who graduated from Butler.
Baylor is 2-0 all-time against Hartford, with the most-recent meeting in 2009.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Williams
|23
|31.7
|13.7
|6.2
|1.6
|1.10
|0.30
|2.2
|50.6
|31.8
|67.8
|1.1
|5
|T. Carter
|23
|31.6
|11.8
|3.2
|3.4
|2.60
|0.30
|2.4
|40.3
|37.9
|75.5
|0.3
|2.9
|M. Flowers
|9
|30.4
|11.6
|5.7
|1.3
|2.10
|0.20
|3.8
|38.3
|26.7
|74.1
|1.1
|4.6
|M. Stafl
|18
|26.1
|10.4
|5.6
|1.3
|0.50
|0.60
|2.3
|53.9
|29.2
|57.1
|2
|3.6
|H. Marks
|23
|34.7
|9.7
|5.9
|1.4
|0.30
|0.70
|1.5
|38.5
|23.7
|79.2
|1.4
|4.4
|D. Mitchell
|23
|27.6
|7.8
|2.1
|0.9
|0.70
|0.00
|0.8
|44.8
|41.0
|54.5
|0.3
|1.8
|P. Henry
|23
|16.7
|4.0
|1.7
|1.5
|0.60
|0.00
|0.9
|41.2
|48.0
|82.8
|0.3
|1.4
|T. Webley
|20
|13.9
|3.2
|2.6
|0.4
|0.00
|0.10
|0.8
|49.0
|0.0
|66.7
|1.1
|1.6
|M. Dunne
|22
|10
|3.0
|1.5
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.2
|32.4
|28.8
|85.7
|0.3
|1.2
|B. McClain
|11
|2.3
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|10.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.2
|C. McCravy
|9
|1.3
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Dombek
|9
|2.4
|0.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|12.5
|14.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|A. Gray
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Hobbs
|7
|1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0
|R. Sipkovsky
|7
|1.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|Total
|23
|0.0
|65.9
|36.5
|11.0
|7.00
|2.00
|12.7
|43.4
|32.6
|71.2
|8.2
|25.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Butler
|24
|29.8
|17.1
|3.3
|4.8
|2.00
|0.40
|3.0
|48.8
|42.9
|78.3
|0.4
|2.8
|M. Teague
|24
|31.6
|16.2
|4.2
|1.7
|0.90
|0.20
|1.2
|48.6
|39.2
|84.6
|1.5
|2.7
|D. Mitchell
|24
|32.8
|14.1
|2.6
|5.4
|2.00
|0.30
|2.6
|51.5
|46.2
|67.9
|0.5
|2.1
|A. Flagler
|22
|22.4
|8.7
|2.4
|1.5
|0.70
|0.00
|0.8
|44.4
|38.6
|82.1
|0.9
|1.5
|M. Mayer
|24
|14.8
|8.0
|3.5
|1.0
|1.10
|0.30
|1.2
|49.7
|42.1
|56.1
|1
|2.6
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|23
|19.7
|6.7
|5.3
|0.3
|0.50
|0.80
|1.1
|58.9
|0.0
|77.1
|2
|3.3
|M. Vital
|24
|24.3
|6.0
|6.8
|1.5
|1.20
|1.00
|1.0
|46.8
|0.0
|50.0
|3
|3.8
|L. Cryer
|16
|11.9
|4.1
|0.6
|0.9
|0.60
|0.00
|0.6
|42.0
|41.0
|66.7
|0.1
|0.4
|F. Thamba
|24
|14.5
|3.5
|4.0
|0.2
|0.10
|0.70
|0.7
|62.0
|0.0
|59.0
|1.7
|2.3
|Z. Loveday
|9
|5.7
|3.1
|1.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.1
|70.6
|50.0
|75.0
|0.4
|1.1
|J. Turner
|8
|5.4
|2.5
|1.6
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|29.4
|62.5
|83.3
|0.5
|1.1
|M. Paterson
|8
|2
|1.3
|0.9
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|44.4
|100.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.5
|J. Moffatt
|8
|2.1
|0.0
|0.6
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.4
|Total
|24
|0.0
|84.4
|39.2
|17.0
|9.00
|3.80
|12.4
|49.3
|41.8
|69.7
|12.9
|23.6
