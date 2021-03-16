|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Jacob Davison defensive rebound
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:20
|
|
+2
|
Tanner Groves makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
46-38
|
0:41
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster turnover
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster offensive foul (Jacob Groves draws the foul)
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
+3
|
Ochai Agbaji makes three point jump shot (Tyon Grant-Foster assists)
|
44-38
|
1:35
|
|
|
Christian Braun defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Jacob Groves misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett turnover
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett offensive foul (Jacob Davison draws the foul)
|
|
2:06
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Robertson makes three point jump shot (Michael Meadows assists)
|
44-35
|
2:18
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Garrett makes two point driving layup
|
41-35
|
2:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|
|
2:39
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Groves makes three point jump shot (Kim Aiken Jr. assists)
|
41-33
|
2:46
|
|
|
Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Christian Braun misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:04
|
|
+3
|
Tanner Groves makes three point jump shot (Michael Meadows assists)
|
38-33
|
3:27
|
|
+2
|
David McCormack makes two point jump shot (Dajuan Harris assists)
|
35-33
|
3:42
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Groves makes three point jump shot (Michael Meadows assists)
|
35-31
|
4:00
|
|
+3
|
Dajuan Harris makes three point jump shot (Christian Braun assists)
|
32-31
|
4:12
|
|
|
Dajuan Harris defensive rebound
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Michael Meadows misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
+1
|
Michael Meadows makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-28
|
4:33
|
|
+1
|
Michael Meadows makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-28
|
4:33
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett shooting foul (Michael Meadows draws the foul)
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Dajuan Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Groves makes three point jump shot (Jacob Davison assists)
|
30-28
|
5:14
|
|
|
Jayhawks turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Jayhawks offensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Michael Meadows makes two point driving layup
|
27-28
|
6:13
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
David McCormack misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
David McCormack defensive rebound
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
David McCormack blocks Kim Aiken Jr.'s two point driving layup
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Michael Meadows misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:20
|
|
+3
|
Tanner Groves makes three point jump shot (Michael Meadows assists)
|
25-28
|
7:32
|
|
+2
|
Ochai Agbaji makes two point alley-oop dunk (Marcus Garrett assists)
|
22-28
|
7:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Tyler Robertson personal foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
David McCormack defensive rebound
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Tyler Robertson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Christian Braun misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Jacob Davison turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Jacob Davison defensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Christian Braun misses two point driving layup
|
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Davison makes two point reverse layup (Tyler Robertson assists)
|
22-26
|
8:43
|
|
|
Tyler Robertson defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
David McCormack misses two point layup
|
|
8:56
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Davison makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-26
|
8:56
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Dajuan Harris shooting foul (Jacob Davison draws the foul)
|
|
9:14
|
|
+3
|
Christian Braun makes three point pullup jump shot
|
19-26
|
9:35
|
|
+1
|
Tanner Groves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-23
|
9:35
|
|
+1
|
Tanner Groves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-23
|
9:35
|
|
|
Mitch Lightfoot shooting foul (Tanner Groves draws the foul)
|
|
9:53
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Garrett makes three point jump shot (Mitch Lightfoot assists)
|
17-23
|
10:11
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. personal foul (Dajuan Harris draws the foul)
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Jayhawks offensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses two point driving layup
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Dajuan Harris personal foul (Jacob Groves draws the foul)
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Tyler Robertson defensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Mitch Lightfoot misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Christian Braun defensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Jacob Groves misses two point driving hook shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Ochai Agbaji makes two point layup
|
17-20
|
11:30
|
|
+2
|
Mitch Lightfoot makes two point layup (Bryce Thompson assists)
|
17-18
|
11:55
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Robertson makes two point floating jump shot (Michael Meadows assists)
|
17-16
|
12:13
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji personal foul
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Tanner Groves turnover (bad pass) (David McCormack steals)
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
David McCormack turnover (bad pass) (Kim Aiken Jr. steals)
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
David McCormack defensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Tanner Groves misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
14:08
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Garrett makes two point tip shot
|
15-16
|
14:08
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett offensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Christian Braun misses two point layup
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. turnover (lost ball) (David McCormack steals)
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
14:55
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Garrett makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-14
|
14:55
|
|
|
Jacob Groves shooting foul (Marcus Garrett draws the foul)
|
|
14:55
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Garrett makes two point layup (Dajuan Harris assists)
|
15-13
|
15:05
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. personal foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
|
|
15:18
|
|
+1
|
Tanner Groves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-11
|
15:18
|
|
|
Tanner Groves misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
David McCormack shooting foul (Tanner Groves draws the foul)
|
|
15:34
|
|
+2
|
Dajuan Harris makes two point floating jump shot
|
14-11
|
15:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
15:46
|
|
+2
|
Kim Aiken Jr. makes two point layup (Jack Perry assists)
|
14-9
|
16:07
|
|
+1
|
Christian Braun makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-9
|
16:07
|
|
+1
|
Christian Braun makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-8
|
16:07
|
|
|
Tanner Groves shooting foul (Christian Braun draws the foul)
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett defensive rebound
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
+3
|
Dajuan Harris makes three point jump shot (Ochai Agbaji assists)
|
12-7
|
16:54
|
|
+3
|
Tanner Groves makes three point jump shot (Jack Perry assists)
|
12-4
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Ochai Agbaji makes two point driving layup
|
9-4
|
17:17
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett defensive rebound
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Tanner Groves misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Garrett makes two point driving layup (David McCormack assists)
|
9-2
|
18:00
|
|
|
Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|
|
18:01
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Groves makes two point hook shot
|
9-0
|
18:08
|
|
|
Mitch Lightfoot turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Groves steals)
|
|
18:26
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Groves makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-0
|
18:26
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett shooting foul (Jacob Groves draws the foul)
|
|
18:26
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Groves makes two point layup (Michael Meadows assists)
|
6-0
|
18:33
|
|
|
Jack Perry defensive rebound
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Groves makes two point jump shot (Jack Perry assists)
|
4-0
|
19:01
|
|
|
Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
+2
|
Tanner Groves makes two point layup (Kim Aiken Jr. assists)
|
2-0
|
19:37
|
|
|
Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Tanner Groves vs. Mitch Lightfoot (Ochai Agbaji gains possession)
|