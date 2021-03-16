Patrick Ewing put Georgetown basketball on the map in the 1980s when as a player he took the Hoyas to three national title games and one NCAA championship.

Now, he is reviving the program as the head coach.

Ewing, in his fourth year, guided the Hoyas to a surprising Big East tournament title and an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since 2015. Georgetown is the 12th seed in the East Region and will play fifth-seeded Colorado on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Hoyas (13-12) were the No. 8 seed in the Big East tournament and finished off their run with a 73-48 win over Creighton, the second seed. Georgetown won four games in four days to capture the title and brought a little validation for Ewing the coach.

"I'm here where a lot of people didn't think that I had the ability to do," Ewing said Sunday. "And I'm proving everyone wrong. I worked at this craft 15 years in the NBA, [then was] given the opportunity here at Georgetown. And we've been through some trials and tribulations -- kids leaving, guys stepping up and playing to exhaustion last year. This year started off slow with all the new faces. But everyone has done their part to get us to this point."

The 12th seed is known pulling off first-round upsets, and that's what the Hoyas are hoping to do to the Buffaloes (22-8). Colorado's fifth seed is the highest the program has earned in the modern era. It is the fifth time in Tad Boyle's 11 years as head coach that the program reached the NCAA Tournament.

The Buffaloes made it most recently in 2016, losing in the first round. Their only NCAA Tournament win under Boyle came in 2012 against UNLV.

Colorado received an at-large bid after losing the Pac-12 tournament championship game to Oregon State on Saturday night.

Saturday will be the first meeting between the programs, and both coaches will be doing a lot of homework before Saturday's tipoff.

"I'm glad we don't play until Saturday," Boyle said Sunday. "It kind of gives us some time to kind of recoup, and there's some grieving that's going on with this team regarding (Saturday's) loss and not winning a championship, which is what we were all set on doing. But we'll get over that. We'll give ourselves a day or two and start getting ready for Georgetown."

If the Hoyas want to continue their improbable postseason run they'll need to contain McKinley Wright IV, who leads the Buffaloes in points (15.5 per game) and assists (5.6). Georgetown has four players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Jahvon Blair at 15.8 a game.

Only seven players log significant minutes for the Hoyas while Boyle's team can go 10 deep. Georgetown showed it can win with a shorter rotation, and it plans on staying around beyond Saturday.

"The task is still the same. There's nothing different," Ewing said. "The only difference is we're in the NCAA tournament. ... Why can we make a run? We believe in ourselves. We have worked hard to get to this point in the season. And anything is possible."

