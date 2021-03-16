St. Bonaventure looks to continue historic run vs. LSU
St. Bonaventure made school history on its way to the NCAA Tournament.
The Bonnies won an outright Atlantic 10 regular-season championship and the conference tournament in the same season for the first time in school history.
Ninth-seeded St. Bonaventure (16-4) will face eighth-seeded LSU (18-9) in the first round of the East Region on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.
The Tigers didn't win the Southeastern Conference regular-season title or the SEC tournament, but they won two games in the tourney before narrowly losing to regular-season champion Alabama, 80-79, in the title game on Sunday.
"I think this is the team, quite frankly, I expected to have most of the season," LSU coach Will Wade said. "We haven't necessarily played that way all year. We've been hot and cold or hit or miss.
"We finally started playing closer to our potential as a team (in the SEC tournament). I guess better late than never, but we have to carry it over to the NCAA Tournament."
Wade praised his team's "defensive effort and intensity" in wins against Ole Miss and Arkansas as well as the loss to Alabama.
"I just think we played with more edge, more fight, we were tougher," Wade said. "We just made big play after big play, which is what you have to do."
Wade is still looking for improved rebounding, which has been a season-long problem.
"Certainly, I've made no bones about it, we've got to clean up the rebounding," Wade said. "That's what's going to be very, very tough for us in the NCAA Tournament, is we've got to rebound. We've got to be able to finish plays."
Cameron Thomas averages a team-high 22.6 points per game, while Trendon Watford (16.7), Javonte Smart (15.9) and Darius Days (11.7) also average in double figures in scoring. But no other Tiger averages more than 4.2 points per game.
Wade is familiar with Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt and his program, having coached against them when he was at VCU before arriving at LSU four years ago.
"(Schmidt) is as good of a ball coach as there is out there in the country," Wade said.
The Bonnies captured the Atlantic 10 tournament title with a 74-65 victory over VCU on Sunday.
"We didn't change what got us here," Schmidt said. "We defended, we rebounded and we took care of the basketball.
"We really stuck together and when you stick together and handle adversity in a positive way, good things can happen. They put everything into it. They endured a lot of things this year and were able to come through."
Five Bonnies average in double figures. They are led by point guard Kyle Lofton (14.6 points per game, 5.5 assists per game), an Atlantic 10 First Team All-Conference selection, and Osun Osunniyi, the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year and the Most Outstanding Player in the conference tournament.
"This trip has been amazing," Lofton said. "Going to Indianapolis and the NCAA Tournament, it's like a dream come true. Since we were kids, we've been working for that and finally, we can live the dream."
The winner advances to play a second-round game Monday against the winner of the contest between No. 1 Michigan and the survivor of a First Four game between Mount St. Mary's and Texas Southern.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Josh LeBlanc Sr. personal foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
|7:40
|+ 3
|Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists)
|8:02
|+ 2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point layup
|8:09
|Jaren Holmes offensive rebound
|8:14
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup
|8:16
|Eric Gaines turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Adaway steals)
|8:25
|Darius Days defensive rebound
|8:33
|Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot
|8:35
|+ 1
|Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:55
|+ 1
|Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:55
|Jaren Holmes shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|8:55
|Team Stats
|Points
|10
|15
|Field Goals
|3-20 (15.0%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|3-Pointers
|0-7 (0.0%)
|3-10 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|12
|19
|Offensive
|3
|3
|Defensive
|8
|14
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|2
|4
|Steals
|2
|0
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fouls
|4
|6
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|9 St. Bonaventure 16-4
|70.5 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|14.8 APG
|8 LSU 18-9
|82.1 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Holmes G
|6 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|T. Watford F
|5 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|15.0
|FG%
|27.8
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Holmes
|6
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|O. Osunniyi
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Lofton
|2
|2
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J. Adaway
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Vasquez
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Holmes
|6
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|O. Osunniyi
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Lofton
|2
|2
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J. Adaway
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Vasquez
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Creal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Taggart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Okoli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|10
|11
|2
|3/20
|0/7
|4/5
|4
|54
|2
|1
|0
|3
|8
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Days
|3
|4
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Thomas
|2
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. LeBlanc Sr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Hyatt
|0
|4
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|E. Gaines
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Days
|3
|4
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Thomas
|2
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. LeBlanc Sr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Hyatt
|0
|4
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|E. Gaines
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wilkinson
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. O'Neal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Egemo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|15
|17
|4
|5/18
|3/10
|2/2
|6
|44
|0
|1
|3
|3
|14
