LATECH
WKY

1st Half
LATECH
Bulldogs
WKY
Hilltoppers

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
away team logo 4 La. Tech 22-7 ---
home team logo 3 W. Kentucky 21-7 ---
Comerica Center Frisco, Texas
Comerica Center Frisco, Texas
Team Stats
away team logo 4 La. Tech 22-7 73.4 PPG 41.7 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo 3 W. Kentucky 21-7 73.0 PPG 40.6 RPG 13.4 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
La. Tech
Roster
I. Crawford
K. Lofton, Jr.
K. Ledoux
A. Archibald
J. Pemberton
C. Williams
A. Gordon
J. Bass
E. Christon
X. Armstead
K. Hunter
S. Thomas
L. Hartley
T. Elder
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
I. Crawford 29 25.2 11.9 5.2 1.5 0.90 0.70 1.7 50.2 39.6 67.5 1.4 3.8
K. Lofton, Jr. 29 22.1 11.3 7.3 1.3 0.80 0.60 2.3 56.1 0.0 59.4 2.4 4.9
K. Ledoux 25 25.8 11.2 4.0 0.8 0.60 0.00 1.4 41.0 40.5 75.8 0.3 3.7
A. Archibald 29 30.2 10.0 3.1 3.2 1.10 0.20 2.0 35.7 31.5 79.5 0.4 2.7
J. Pemberton 29 27.6 8.9 5.9 1.3 0.70 0.20 1.4 43.7 30.5 70.2 1.4 4.6
C. Williams 28 26.7 8.9 3.1 2.8 1.10 0.20 1.9 43.9 30.4 77.6 0.3 2.8
A. Gordon 23 12 5.1 4.3 0.1 0.30 0.60 0.9 58.1 0.0 60.0 1.5 2.8
J. Bass 9 9 3.7 1.0 0.3 0.30 0.00 0.0 39.3 33.3 100.0 0 1
E. Christon 29 20.1 3.5 1.8 1.0 0.70 0.10 0.4 33.7 32.3 76.2 0.4 1.4
X. Armstead 20 10.5 3.3 1.6 0.8 0.70 0.10 0.6 36.7 37.2 85.7 0.3 1.3
K. Hunter 10 3.4 1.7 1.2 0.0 0.00 0.50 0.4 47.1 100.0 0.0 0.9 0.3
S. Thomas 19 6 1.4 1.1 0.1 0.10 0.20 0.3 52.4 0.0 40.0 0.6 0.5
L. Hartley 8 2.9 1.1 0.4 0.3 0.10 0.00 0.1 37.5 40.0 50.0 0.1 0.3
T. Elder 11 3 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.10 0.00 0.2 21.4 0.0 16.7 0.1 0.1
Total 29 0.0 73.4 41.7 12.6 6.80 2.80 12.9 44.5 34.2 68.9 10.1 28.7
W. Kentucky
Roster
C. Bassey
T. Hollingsworth
J. Anderson
J. Rawls
C. Williams
L. Frampton
D. McKnight
K. Milton
K. Cooper
K. Osawe
I. Cozart
J. Harlan
B. Conrad
P. Murphy
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Bassey 27 30.3 17.7 11.4 0.7 0.40 3.10 2.3 59.7 31.5 76.8 3.1 8.3
T. Hollingsworth 28 31.2 13.9 3.7 2.4 1.30 0.20 2.4 42.5 33.8 85.5 0.8 3
J. Anderson 26 28 9.3 4.0 1.0 1.80 0.50 1.8 47.3 32.7 84.0 0.7 3.3
J. Rawls 27 22.5 7.8 2.0 1.9 0.50 0.00 1.5 36.6 33.0 91.4 0.4 1.6
C. Williams 27 26.9 7.5 5.3 1.0 0.60 0.40 1.2 47.4 39.5 60.0 2.1 3.3
L. Frampton 25 19.9 7.4 1.8 1.2 0.40 0.00 1.1 42.1 42.0 85.2 0.2 1.6
D. McKnight 28 24.7 5.9 3.7 3.9 1.00 0.30 2.1 38.4 19.0 81.7 0.8 2.9
K. Milton 9 5.7 2.7 1.0 0.1 0.00 0.00 0.7 39.1 25.0 57.1 0.1 0.9
K. Cooper 24 15.4 2.6 1.3 1.8 0.60 0.10 1.1 30.0 28.6 61.3 0.2 1.2
K. Osawe 25 8 2.3 1.9 0.2 0.20 0.00 0.3 39.2 36.4 90.9 0.6 1.2
I. Cozart 10 6 1.8 2.1 0.1 0.10 0.40 0.3 64.3 0.0 0.0 0.7 1.4
J. Harlan 7 2.3 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.10 0.00 0.1 33.3 100.0 100.0 0 0.1
B. Conrad 5 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.20 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
P. Murphy 4 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 28 0.0 73.0 40.6 13.4 6.60 4.50 14.5 45.3 34.8 78.8 10.4 27.3
