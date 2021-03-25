LATECH
WKY
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|4 La. Tech 22-7
|73.4 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|12.6 APG
|3 W. Kentucky 21-7
|73.0 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|13.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. Crawford
|29
|25.2
|11.9
|5.2
|1.5
|0.90
|0.70
|1.7
|50.2
|39.6
|67.5
|1.4
|3.8
|K. Lofton, Jr.
|29
|22.1
|11.3
|7.3
|1.3
|0.80
|0.60
|2.3
|56.1
|0.0
|59.4
|2.4
|4.9
|K. Ledoux
|25
|25.8
|11.2
|4.0
|0.8
|0.60
|0.00
|1.4
|41.0
|40.5
|75.8
|0.3
|3.7
|A. Archibald
|29
|30.2
|10.0
|3.1
|3.2
|1.10
|0.20
|2.0
|35.7
|31.5
|79.5
|0.4
|2.7
|J. Pemberton
|29
|27.6
|8.9
|5.9
|1.3
|0.70
|0.20
|1.4
|43.7
|30.5
|70.2
|1.4
|4.6
|C. Williams
|28
|26.7
|8.9
|3.1
|2.8
|1.10
|0.20
|1.9
|43.9
|30.4
|77.6
|0.3
|2.8
|A. Gordon
|23
|12
|5.1
|4.3
|0.1
|0.30
|0.60
|0.9
|58.1
|0.0
|60.0
|1.5
|2.8
|J. Bass
|9
|9
|3.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|39.3
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|1
|E. Christon
|29
|20.1
|3.5
|1.8
|1.0
|0.70
|0.10
|0.4
|33.7
|32.3
|76.2
|0.4
|1.4
|X. Armstead
|20
|10.5
|3.3
|1.6
|0.8
|0.70
|0.10
|0.6
|36.7
|37.2
|85.7
|0.3
|1.3
|K. Hunter
|10
|3.4
|1.7
|1.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.4
|47.1
|100.0
|0.0
|0.9
|0.3
|S. Thomas
|19
|6
|1.4
|1.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|52.4
|0.0
|40.0
|0.6
|0.5
|L. Hartley
|8
|2.9
|1.1
|0.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|37.5
|40.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.3
|T. Elder
|11
|3
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|21.4
|0.0
|16.7
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|29
|0.0
|73.4
|41.7
|12.6
|6.80
|2.80
|12.9
|44.5
|34.2
|68.9
|10.1
|28.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Bassey
|27
|30.3
|17.7
|11.4
|0.7
|0.40
|3.10
|2.3
|59.7
|31.5
|76.8
|3.1
|8.3
|T. Hollingsworth
|28
|31.2
|13.9
|3.7
|2.4
|1.30
|0.20
|2.4
|42.5
|33.8
|85.5
|0.8
|3
|J. Anderson
|26
|28
|9.3
|4.0
|1.0
|1.80
|0.50
|1.8
|47.3
|32.7
|84.0
|0.7
|3.3
|J. Rawls
|27
|22.5
|7.8
|2.0
|1.9
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|36.6
|33.0
|91.4
|0.4
|1.6
|C. Williams
|27
|26.9
|7.5
|5.3
|1.0
|0.60
|0.40
|1.2
|47.4
|39.5
|60.0
|2.1
|3.3
|L. Frampton
|25
|19.9
|7.4
|1.8
|1.2
|0.40
|0.00
|1.1
|42.1
|42.0
|85.2
|0.2
|1.6
|D. McKnight
|28
|24.7
|5.9
|3.7
|3.9
|1.00
|0.30
|2.1
|38.4
|19.0
|81.7
|0.8
|2.9
|K. Milton
|9
|5.7
|2.7
|1.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|39.1
|25.0
|57.1
|0.1
|0.9
|K. Cooper
|24
|15.4
|2.6
|1.3
|1.8
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|30.0
|28.6
|61.3
|0.2
|1.2
|K. Osawe
|25
|8
|2.3
|1.9
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|39.2
|36.4
|90.9
|0.6
|1.2
|I. Cozart
|10
|6
|1.8
|2.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.40
|0.3
|64.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.4
|J. Harlan
|7
|2.3
|0.7
|0.1
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|100.0
|100.0
|0
|0.1
|B. Conrad
|5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Murphy
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|73.0
|40.6
|13.4
|6.60
|4.50
|14.5
|45.3
|34.8
|78.8
|10.4
|27.3