|
19:38
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze makes two point layup (Jayden Taylor assists)
|
32-46
|
19:18
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
Red Storm offensive rebound
|
|
19:09
|
|
Bryce Nze personal foul
|
|
19:09
|
|
Jayden Taylor shooting foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
19:09
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-47
|
19:09
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-48
|
18:45
|
|
Chuck Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
Bryce Nze offensive rebound
|
|
18:35
|
|
Jayden Taylor misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|
|
18:21
|
+2
|
Aaron Wheeler makes two point jump shot
|
32-50
|
18:04
|
|
Joel Soriano shooting foul (Chuck Harris draws the foul)
|
|
18:04
|
|
Chuck Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:04
|
+1
|
Chuck Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-50
|
17:47
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
Simas Lukosius defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
+2
|
Chuck Harris makes two point jump shot
|
35-50
|
17:19
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point layup (Montez Mathis assists)
|
35-52
|
17:07
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
Joel Soriano turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:33
|
|
Chuck Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
Montez Mathis defensive rebound
|
|
16:20
|
|
Aaron Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:18
|
|
Jayden Taylor defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
Joel Soriano blocks Jayden Taylor's two point layup
|
|
16:09
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
15:59
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:55
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|
35-54
|
15:46
|
|
Aaron Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
15:44
|
|
Aaron Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
Aaron Wheeler personal foul
|
|
15:22
|
|
Simas Lukosius misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
15:11
|
|
Joel Soriano turnover (lost ball) (Jair Bolden steals)
|
|
15:03
|
|
Joel Soriano personal foul
|
|
14:53
|
|
Jayden Taylor misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
Bryce Nze offensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze makes two point layup
|
37-54
|
14:37
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
Simas Lukosius defensive rebound
|
|
14:32
|
+2
|
Jayden Taylor makes two point jump shot (Simas Lukosius assists)
|
39-54
|
14:25
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|
39-56
|
14:03
|
|
Aaron Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Julian Champagnie steals)
|
|
13:50
|
+3
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|
39-59
|
13:38
|
|
Jayden Taylor turnover (lost ball) (Julian Champagnie steals)
|
|
13:26
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
Simas Lukosius defensive rebound
|
|
13:14
|
|
Simas Lukosius misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
Esahia Nyiwe defensive rebound
|
|
13:01
|
+2
|
Aaron Wheeler makes two point jump shot
|
39-61
|
12:39
|
|
Simas Lukosius turnover (lost ball) (Julian Champagnie steals)
|
|
12:28
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
Jayden Taylor defensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
Esahia Nyiwe shooting foul (Chuck Harris draws the foul)
|
|
12:02
|
|
Chuck Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:02
|
+1
|
Chuck Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-61
|
11:46
|
+3
|
Aaron Wheeler makes three point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|
40-64
|
11:26
|
|
Esahia Nyiwe personal foul (Bryce Golden draws the foul)
|
|
11:26
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:19
|
|
Chuck Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
Stef Smith defensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
Tareq Coburn misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
Tareq Coburn offensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
+2
|
Tareq Coburn makes two point layup
|
40-66
|
10:23
|
|
Stef Smith personal foul
|
|
10:19
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
DJ Hughes offensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
Stef Smith personal foul
|
|
10:17
|
|
DJ Hughes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:17
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
+2
|
O'Mar Stanley makes two point dunk (Stef Smith assists)
|
40-68
|
9:46
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point layup
|
|
9:44
|
|
DJ Hughes offensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
O'Mar Stanley shooting foul (DJ Hughes draws the foul)
|
|
9:41
|
|
DJ Hughes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:41
|
|
DJ Hughes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:41
|
|
O'Mar Stanley defensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
Myles Tate defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
O'Mar Stanley personal foul (DJ Hughes draws the foul)
|
|
9:13
|
+1
|
DJ Hughes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-68
|
9:13
|
|
DJ Hughes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:13
|
|
O'Mar Stanley defensive rebound
|
|
9:05
|
|
Tareq Coburn turnover (lost ball) (Myles Tate steals)
|
|
8:59
|
|
Tareq Coburn flagrant 2 (Jayden Taylor draws the foul)
|
|
8:59
|
+1
|
Jayden Taylor makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|
42-68
|
8:59
|
+1
|
Jayden Taylor makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|
43-68
|
8:42
|
|
Aaron Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
O'Mar Stanley defensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|
43-71
|
8:25
|
|
DJ Hughes shooting foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
8:25
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
43-72
|
8:11
|
|
Myles Tate misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
Montez Mathis defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
Montez Mathis turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Thompson steals)
|
|
7:55
|
|
Myles Wilmoth misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
Montez Mathis defensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
Montez Mathis turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:55
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:54
|
|
Bryce Nze turnover (bad pass) (Posh Alexander steals)
|
|
7:50
|
|
Myles Tate shooting foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
7:50
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
43-73
|
7:50
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
43-74
|
7:26
|
|
Posh Alexander blocks Myles Wilmoth's two point layup
|
|
7:24
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
Stef Smith blocks Myles Tate's three point jump shot
|
|
7:20
|
|
Myles Tate offensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
Myles Tate misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|
|
7:08
|
+2
|
Joel Soriano makes two point layup
|
43-76
|
6:40
|
+3
|
Jayden Taylor makes three point jump shot (Myles Tate assists)
|
46-76
|
6:20
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:18
|
|
Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
Joel Soriano misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
Myles Wilmoth defensive rebound
|
|
6:02
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze makes two point layup (Myles Wilmoth assists)
|
48-76
|
6:01
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
5:55
|
|
Posh Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Nze steals)
|
|
5:48
|
+3
|
Jayden Taylor makes three point jump shot (Bryce Nze assists)
|
51-76
|
5:27
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point layup
|
51-78
|
5:06
|
|
Myles Wilmoth misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
Montez Mathis turnover (double dribble)
|
|
4:31
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
4:22
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point layup (Julian Champagnie assists)
|
51-80
|
4:12
|
|
Jayden Taylor misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:10
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
Jayden Taylor turnover (lost ball) (Dylan Addae-Wusu steals)
|
|
3:45
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point jump shot (Joel Soriano assists)
|
51-82
|
3:26
|
|
Myles Tate turnover (bad pass) (Julian Champagnie steals)
|
|
3:12
|
|
Joel Soriano turnover (lost ball) (Myles Tate steals)
|
|
3:07
|
+2
|
Myles Tate makes two point layup
|
53-83
|
2:37
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|
53-86
|
2:34
|
|
Red Storm 30 second timeout
|
|
2:34
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:16
|
|
Myles Tate misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
DJ Hughes offensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
O'Mar Stanley personal foul (DJ Hughes draws the foul)
|
|
2:15
|
|
DJ Hughes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:10
|
|
DJ Hughes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:10
|
|
Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
+3
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes three point jump shot (Stef Smith assists)
|
53-88
|
1:57
|
+3
|
Ty Groce makes three point jump shot (Myles Tate assists)
|
56-88
|
1:25
|
|
Myles Tate personal foul (Stef Smith draws the foul)
|
|
1:25
|
+1
|
Stef Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
56-89
|
1:25
|
|
Stef Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:25
|
|
Jayden Taylor defensive rebound
|
|
1:19
|
|
Jalen Rosemond blocks Jayden Taylor's two point jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
Jalen Rosemond defensive rebound
|
|
1:07
|
|
Artemios Gavalas misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
Artemios Gavalas offensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
+2
|
Artemios Gavalas makes two point layup
|
56-91
|
0:48
|
|
Artemios Gavalas personal foul (Myles Tate draws the foul)
|
|
0:48
|
|
Myles Tate misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:48
|
|
Myles Tate misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:48
|
|
Stef Smith defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
O'Mar Stanley misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
Myles Tate defensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
Stef Smith personal foul (Myles Wilmoth draws the foul)
|
|
0:19
|
+1
|
Myles Wilmoth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
57-91
|
0:19
|
|
Myles Wilmoth misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:19
|
|
Jalen Rosemond defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
End of period
|