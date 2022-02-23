|
James Reese turnover (lost ball) (Shakeel Moore steals)
19:35
Iverson Molinar turnover (lost ball) (Jermaine Couisnard steals)
19:27
+2
Keyshawn Bryant makes two point dunk (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
23-37
19:15
+2
D.J. Jeffries makes two point driving layup
25-37
19:00
+3
Keyshawn Bryant makes three point jump shot (James Reese assists)
25-40
18:36
Keyshawn Bryant shooting foul (Shakeel Moore draws the foul)
18:36
Shakeel Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
18:36
+1
Shakeel Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-40
18:12
Jermaine Couisnard misses three point jump shot
18:10
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
18:07
Iverson Molinar misses two point layup
18:05
Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
17:52
+3
James Reese makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
26-43
17:21
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
17:19
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
17:16
D.J. Jeffries offensive foul (Wildens Leveque draws the foul)
17:16
D.J. Jeffries turnover
16:45
Erik Stevenson misses two point layup
16:43
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
16:22
Erik Stevenson shooting foul (Andersson Garcia draws the foul)
16:22
Andersson Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:22
+1
Andersson Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-43
16:08
Keyshawn Bryant misses two point layup
16:06
Wildens Leveque offensive rebound
16:06
Andersson Garcia personal foul (Wildens Leveque draws the foul)
16:05
Jermaine Couisnard misses two point jump shot
16:03
Andersson Garcia defensive rebound
15:56
Keyshawn Bryant shooting foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
15:56
TV timeout
15:56
Iverson Molinar misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:56
+1
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-43
15:40
Devin Carter turnover (bad pass)
15:16
+2
Andersson Garcia makes two point layup
30-43
15:03
Wildens Leveque turnover (bad pass) (Shakeel Moore steals)
14:55
Shakeel Moore misses three point jump shot
14:53
Javian Davis offensive rebound
14:53
Wildens Leveque shooting foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
14:53
Javian Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:53
+1
Javian Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-43
14:39
James Reese turnover (lost ball)
14:25
Shakeel Moore misses two point layup
14:23
Andersson Garcia offensive rebound
14:24
Erik Stevenson shooting foul (Andersson Garcia draws the foul)
14:24
+1
Andersson Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
32-43
14:24
+1
Andersson Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-43
14:03
Iverson Molinar shooting foul (Jermaine Couisnard draws the foul)
14:03
+1
Jermaine Couisnard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-44
14:03
+1
Jermaine Couisnard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-45
13:50
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
13:48
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
13:44
Jump ball. Garrison Brooks vs. Erik Stevenson (Bulldogs gains possession)
13:30
+2
Cameron Matthews makes two point driving dunk
35-45
13:21
Jermaine Couisnard misses two point layup
13:19
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
13:15
Cameron Matthews turnover (traveling)
12:52
Jacobi Wright misses two point jump shot
12:50
Andersson Garcia defensive rebound
12:44
Iverson Molinar misses two point layup
12:42
Ta'Quan Woodley defensive rebound
12:25
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
12:23
Gamecocks offensive rebound
12:15
+3
Jermaine Couisnard makes three point jump shot (Devin Carter assists)
35-48
11:42
TV timeout
11:39
Cameron Matthews turnover (traveling)
11:22
James Reese turnover (bad pass)
10:55
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
10:53
Brandon Martin defensive rebound
10:29
Iverson Molinar shooting foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
10:29
+1
Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
35-49
10:29
+1
Devin Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-50
10:23
Ta'Quan Woodley personal foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
10:09
Tolu Smith misses two point hook shot
10:07
Brandon Martin defensive rebound
10:04
Tolu Smith shooting foul (Jermaine Couisnard draws the foul)
10:04
+1
Jermaine Couisnard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
35-51
10:04
+1
Jermaine Couisnard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-52
9:54
Iverson Molinar turnover (back court violation)
9:54
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
9:54
TV timeout
9:39
+2
James Reese makes two point layup (Ta'Quan Woodley assists)
35-54
9:23
Shakeel Moore turnover (bad pass) (Ta'Quan Woodley steals)
9:17
James Reese misses two point layup
9:15
James Reese offensive rebound
9:11
James Reese misses two point layup
9:09
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
9:05
Erik Stevenson personal foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
9:06
+1
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
36-54
9:06
+1
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
37-54
8:48
+2
Keyshawn Bryant makes two point dunk
37-56
8:29
Ta'Quan Woodley personal foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
8:29
+1
Javian Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
38-56
8:29
+1
Javian Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
39-56
8:03
+2
Jermaine Couisnard makes two point floating jump shot
39-58
7:43
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point jump shot
41-58
7:32
Jermaine Couisnard misses three point jump shot
7:30
Gamecocks offensive rebound
7:28
TV timeout
7:22
Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
7:20
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
7:00
Shakeel Moore misses three point jump shot
6:58
Gamecocks defensive rebound
6:40
+2
James Reese makes two point layup (Devin Carter assists)
41-60
6:31
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point floating jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
43-60
6:22
+2
Keyshawn Bryant makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
43-62
6:03
Wildens Leveque personal foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
6:03
+1
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
44-62
6:03
+1
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
45-62
5:39
Jermaine Couisnard misses three point jump shot
5:37
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
5:21
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (Shakeel Moore assists)
47-62
4:58
Ta'Quan Woodley turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Jeffries steals)
4:45
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point layup
49-62
4:45
Ta'Quan Woodley shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
4:45
+1
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
50-62
4:22
Jermaine Couisnard turnover (bad pass) (Andersson Garcia steals)
4:12
Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot
4:10
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
4:00
Keyshawn Bryant misses three point jump shot
3:58
AJ Wilson offensive rebound
3:42
+2
Jermaine Couisnard makes two point jump shot
50-64
3:25
Andersson Garcia turnover (bad pass)
3:25
TV timeout
2:56
Jermaine Couisnard misses two point jump shot
2:54
AJ Wilson offensive rebound
2:54
Gamecocks turnover (shot clock violation)
2:44
AJ Wilson shooting foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
2:44
D.J. Jeffries misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:44
D.J. Jeffries misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:44
Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
2:21
Shakeel Moore personal foul (Jermaine Couisnard draws the foul)
2:21
Iverson Molinar personal foul (Jermaine Couisnard draws the foul)
2:21
+1
Jermaine Couisnard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
50-65
2:21
+1
Jermaine Couisnard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
50-66
2:09
AJ Wilson blocks D.J. Jeffries's two point layup
2:07
Jermaine Couisnard defensive rebound
2:04
Jermaine Couisnard turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Jeffries steals)
1:54
Shakeel Moore misses three point jump shot
1:52
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
1:52
+2
D.J. Jeffries makes two point putback layup
52-66
1:36
Iverson Molinar personal foul (Keyshawn Bryant draws the foul)
1:35
Keyshawn Bryant misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:35
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
1:20
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point hook shot (Derek Fountain assists)
54-66
0:50
Jermaine Couisnard misses three point jump shot
0:48
Bulldogs defensive rebound
0:28
Tolu Smith misses two point dunk
0:26
Derek Fountain offensive rebound
0:25
+2
Derek Fountain makes two point layup
56-66
0:00
End of period
