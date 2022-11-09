Notre Dame rolls out experience vs. Radford
Notre Dame becomes the last ACC team to hit the hardcourt when Mike Brey's 23rd Fighting Irish squad plays host Radford on Thursday night at South Bend, Ind.
Brey lost fabulous freshman guard Blake Wesley to the NBA Draft -- Notre Dame's first first-round pick since Jerian Grant in 2015 -- but retains three starters from last year's crew that finished second in the ACC and scared Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Fighting Irish will boast one of the most experienced teams in the country with five graduate students among their top seven -- led by guards Dane Goodwin (13.6 points per game) and Cormac Ryan (9.2) and forward Nate Laszewski (9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds per game). All three shot better than 40 percent from 3-point range.
Notre Dame also boasts perhaps the most highly touted freshman in Brey's tenure: 6-4, 200-pound combo guard JJ Starling, who ranked No. 21 on the Recruiting Services Consensus Index's Top 100 list.
While Notre Dame is the last ACC school to get underway, the Irish will race through six home games and one neutral contest in November to prepare for their ACC opener Dec. 3 vs. Syracuse.
"The thing that kept staring at me as we put together the schedule is we have three ACC games in December," Brey said. "The world has kind of changed with the 20-game schedule and the league coming at you."
Notre Dame finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 14-1 record on its home floor.
"It started out early in the year," Goodwin said. "We had a couple big home nonconference wins. I think it really carried over into our ACC schedule."
Radford, picked to finish sixth in the Big South, opened Monday with a 79-69 loss at Marquette. The Highlanders were within three points with 13 minutes to go, but that's when the Golden Eagles used a 16-0 run to put the game away.
Freshman guard Kenyon Giles paced Radford (0-1) with 15 points while fifth-year senior Shaquan Jules registered his third career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|69.0 PPG
|37.0 RPG
|11.0 APG
|
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Giles
|1
|32
|15.0
|3.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|63.6
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|3
|J. Jeffers
|1
|20
|12.0
|1.0
|6.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|57.1
|50.0
|60.0
|0
|1
|D. Smith
|1
|36
|12.0
|5.0
|0.0
|2.00
|0.00
|3.0
|27.8
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|5
|S. Jules
|1
|26
|10.0
|11.0
|0.0
|1.00
|2.00
|1.0
|66.7
|0.0
|85.7
|5
|6
|B. Antoine
|1
|23
|7.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|30.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|S. Koureissi
|1
|14
|5.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|5.0
|66.7
|0.0
|25.0
|1
|2
|M. Niang
|1
|14
|4.0
|3.0
|0.0
|2.00
|1.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2
|O. Ezeakudo
|1
|20
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
|2.00
|0.00
|3.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|I. Yamazaki
|1
|15
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|Total
|1
|0.0
|69.0
|37.0
|11.0
|8.00
|3.00
|15.0
|41.3
|20.0
|60.0
|8.0
|26.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
-
CLNT
QUEEN0
0
12:00pm
-
OUBP
NWST0
0
1:00pm
-
KENT0
0
5:00pm
-
CAMH
MORE0
0
6:00pm
-
LEH
VT0
0141.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm
-
STTHTX
RICE0
0
6:00pm
-
CHSO
OSU0
0143.5 O/U
-26
6:30pm BTN
-
NCCU
APP0
0137.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm
-
MERMAK0
0
7:00pm
-
COLG
BRWN0
0149.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
DEAN
HC0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
FNU
FIU0
0
7:00pm
-
GOS
WMU0
0
7:00pm
-
IMAC
DSU0
0
7:00pm
-
JWUCO
STET0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
PSU0
0136 O/U
-17
7:00pm B1G+
-
MACUM
W&M0
0
7:00pm
-
LOW
CLMB0
0142.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
TXST0
0
7:00pm
-
MUW
TROY0
0
7:00pm
-
LYND
HART0
0
7:00pm
-
NYDH
COR0
0
7:00pm
-
OAKCITY
CHAT0
0
7:00pm
-
PRES
CIT0
0133.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
PSUYRK
UMBC0
0
7:00pm
-
QUIN
STONEH0
0141 O/U
+11
7:00pm
-
SHU
RUTG0
0139.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm B1G+
-
TNWS
TNTC0
0
7:00pm
-
TOWS
MASS0
0147.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
WCU
MD0
0143.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm B1G+
-
WKY
EKY0
0158.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
DALCHR
ULM0
0
7:30pm
-
GWEB
SFA0
0139.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
PSUAL
MORG0
0
7:30pm
-
SPHL
SAM0
0
7:30pm
-
SW Adventist
SHOU0
0
7:30pm
-
CLST
CINCY0
0138.5 O/U
-22
8:00pm ESP+
-
CMU
MARQ0
0151 O/U
-18
8:00pm FS2
-
Hannibal-LaGrange
LIND0
0
8:00pm
-
ILST
EIU0
0135 O/U
+10
8:00pm
-
KANCHR
TRLST0
0
8:00pm
-
NALAB
AAMU0
0136 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
NDST
5KAN0
0145.5 O/U
-24
8:00pm ESP+
-
NEOM
NEB0
0148.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm B1G+
-
RAD
ND0
0137.5 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
OKST0
0135 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
25TTU0
0136.5 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ARKBAP
UALR0
0
8:30pm
-
COOK
13IND0
0140.5 O/U
-31.5
8:30pm BTN
-
COLC
DU0
0
9:00pm
-
HOUC
12TEX0
0141.5 O/U
-37
9:00pm LHN
-
LAV
SUU0
0
9:00pm
-
NAU
ASU0
0135.5 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UND
9CREI0
0140 O/U
-30.5
9:00pm FS1
-
Walla Walla
IDHO0
0
9:00pm
-
WCLF
IDST0
0
9:00pm
-
WESTST
WEB0
0
9:00pm
-
CP
SF0
0146 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm
-
GASO
SACL0
0140 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm
-
NICH
WYO0
0155 O/U
-16
10:00pm
-
UCRV
LMU0
0137 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
UVM
SMC0
0131.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
ALST
USC0
0144.5 O/U
-24.5
11:00pm PACN