Texas A&M brings hot hand into Abilene Christian clash
Texas A&M will look to continue its hot shooting against visiting Abilene Christian on Friday in College Station, Texas.
The Aggies (1-0) made nearly half of their 3-point shots in a season-opening blowout of Louisiana-Monroe on Monday.
Wade Taylor IV scored a game-high 18 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range and Dexter Dennis made 3 of 4 attempts from behind the arc to finish with 11 points. Hayden Hefner added two 3-pointers off the bench as the Aggies shot 46.2 percent (12 of 26) from deep and never trailed in an 87-54 victory.
Henry Coleman III chipped in 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and four assists for the Aggies, who shot 50.8 percent overall.
Texas A&M outrebounded the Warhawks 47-36 and converted 16 turnovers into 25 points, in addition to forcing Louisiana-Monroe to shoot 16 for 59 (27.1 percent) from the field and 2 for 20 (10.0 percent) from distance.
"I don't ever want to take for granted how hard it is to win a game," Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. "I thought we were a little choppy, which some of that may have been first-game jitters."
Abilene Christian opened the season with a 65-56 win over visiting Jackson State on Monday.
The Wildcats (1-0) had a 20-point halftime lead trimmed to four with 4:36 to go, but Tobias Cameron hit a 3-pointer and a layup during a 7-0 run over the next 2:03 to secure the victory.
Cameron tied his career high with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to go along with six rebounds and two blocks. Airion Simmons had 13 points and five rebounds as the only other ACU player to finish in double figures.
"I guess I am a little bit of a vet, but being in those situations, playing big minutes is still kind of new to me," said Cameron, a senior who started 17 of 36 games last season. "But just the confidence the staff and my teammates have in me really helps. I just kept trying to push through, push through."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|65.0 PPG
|36.0 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|87.0 PPG
|50.0 RPG
|21.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Cameron
|1
|33
|18.0
|6.0
|3.0
|1.00
|2.00
|3.0
|62.5
|57.1
|57.1
|1
|5
|A. Simmons
|1
|26
|13.0
|5.0
|2.0
|1.00
|1.00
|3.0
|60.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|5
|I. Allen
|1
|20
|8.0
|3.0
|2.0
|1.00
|1.00
|0.0
|33.3
|28.6
|0.0
|1
|2
|D. Daniels
|1
|22
|8.0
|1.0
|1.0
|2.00
|0.00
|4.0
|60.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|J. Jackson
|1
|29
|6.0
|4.0
|4.0
|1.00
|1.00
|2.0
|25.0
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|3
|H. Madden
|1
|16
|5.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|40.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|C. Steele
|1
|31
|5.0
|7.0
|0.0
|2.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|20.0
|0.0
|1
|6
|A. Dibba
|1
|14
|2.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|3
|L. Bettiol
|1
|6
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Y. Gai
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|65.0
|36.0
|12.0
|9.00
|5.00
|15.0
|40.4
|28.6
|55.0
|6.0
|28.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Taylor IV
|1
|21
|18.0
|5.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|71.4
|66.7
|80.0
|0
|5
|H. Coleman III
|1
|23
|14.0
|7.0
|4.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|54.5
|0.0
|40.0
|1
|6
|H. Hefner
|1
|19
|12.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.0
|50.0
|40.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|D. Dennis
|1
|20
|11.0
|5.0
|3.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|66.7
|75.0
|0.0
|1
|4
|M. Obaseki
|1
|14
|10.0
|3.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|100.0
|50.0
|0
|3
|J. Marble II
|1
|17
|6.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|K. Robinson
|1
|18
|6.0
|0.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|100.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|J. Brown
|1
|7
|4.0
|6.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|4
|A. Garcia
|1
|14
|3.0
|6.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|4
|A. Gordon
|1
|12
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Pratt
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Radford
|1
|15
|0.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|S. Washington
|1
|17
|0.0
|4.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|2
|Total
|1
|0.0
|87.0
|50.0
|21.0
|3.00
|3.00
|14.0
|50.8
|46.2
|61.1
|10.0
|37.0
-
DET
BC0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
NH0
0126.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
FLOCHR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
DEL
AF0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
FRES
UCSB0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
TOL
UAB0
0156 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
MILL
MER0
0
5:30pm
-
BU
CONN0
0139.5 O/U
-19.5
6:00pm FS2
-
3HOU
JOES0
0133.5 O/U
+22
6:00pm CBSSN
-
HOW
GW0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
UL
HARV0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
HENDXC
CARK0
0
6:30pm
-
MSU
2GONZ0
0145 O/U
-11.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
SCUP
7DUKE0
0148 O/U
-27.5
6:30pm
-
MiaHam
STON0
0
6:31pm
-
ALLEN
UNCW0
0
7:00pm
-
BELM
FUR0
0144 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
BGSU
OAK0
0153.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
BRY
DART0
0147 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
NCST0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
CCSU
MAN0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
COC
1UNC0
0160 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
SC0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSUB
UTAH0
0135 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
DUQ
4UK0
0143.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm SECN
-
FAU
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
UCF0
0144.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
HOFS0
0151 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
KENN
FLA0
0142 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
KSU
CAL0
0133.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm PACN
-
LON
GMU0
0133.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MCNS
TUL0
0150.5 O/U
-24
7:00pm ESP+
-
Maine-Fort Kent
ME0
0
7:00pm
-
METHOD
CCAR0
0
7:00pm
-
MSST
AKR0
0129.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
MTSM
COPP0
0137.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MIA0
0132 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNI
RICH0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
16NOVA
TEMP0
0135.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESPU
-
ODU
DREX0
0135 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
PEAY
PUR0
0144.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm BTN
-
SMU
24DAY0
0134.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
STFR
MINN0
0139.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm B1G+
-
USM
VAN0
0135.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
PITT0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STAN
WISC0
0135 O/U
-5
7:30pm FS1
-
ABIL
TA&M0
0141 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UAPB
OKLA0
0140.5 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHST
STTHMN0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
COLO
GRAM0
0141.5 O/U
+16
8:00pm ESP+
-
FOR
10ARK0
0139 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
JNBW
ORU0
0
8:00pm
-
LAM
14TCU0
0135.5 O/U
-33
8:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
20ALA0
0147 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LCHI
UIC0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
MONT
XAV0
0143.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm FS2
-
NIU
NW0
0142 O/U
-17
8:00pm B1G+
-
NORF
5BAY0
0144.5 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
MIZZ0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
15AUB0
0133.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXAMC
NCO0
0147 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
UTSA
TXCC0
0142 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
NCAT
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-24.5
8:01pm B1G+
-
ELON
ETSU0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
PRIN
NAVY0
0136 O/U
-1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
UGA
WAKE0
0143.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
BRAD
UTST0
0138 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
EMU
22MICH0
0143.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
FAMU
ORST0
0136.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm
-
MONM
18UVA0
0126.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP+
-
USA
NMEX0
0148.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
SOU
17ARIZ0
0156 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UMKC
23ILL0
0143.5 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm BTN
-
EWU
YALE0
0147.5 O/U
-3
9:30pm
-
SELA
COLST0
0147.5 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
NJIT
CABP0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
PEP
CSUF0
0151 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
PRST
PORT0
0148.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
WIU
DEP0
0148 O/U
-15
10:00pm FS2
-
BYU
19SDSU0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
10:30pm
-
LBSU
8UCLA0
0145 O/U
-19
11:00pm PACN
-
UCI
21ORE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
11:00pm
-
UNF
WASH0
0145.5 O/U
-12.5
11:00pm